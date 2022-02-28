Log in
    G24   DE000A12DM80

SCOUT24 SE

(G24)
  
Scout24 SE: Scout24 SE resolves a share buyback program with a volume of up to 350 million Euros and a capital decrease by cancellation of shares

02/28/2022 | 01:08pm EST
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Scout24 SE / Key word(s): Share Buyback
Scout24 SE: Scout24 SE resolves a share buyback program with a volume of up to 350 million Euros and a capital decrease by cancellation of shares

28-Feb-2022 / 19:05 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Scout24 SE resolves a share buyback program with a volume of up to 350 million Euros and a capital decrease by cancellation of shares


Munich, 28 February 2022

Today, the Management Board of Scout24 SE, with the approval of the Supervisory Board, has decided to repurchase own shares with a total volume of up to 350 million Euros in one or several independent tranches via the stock exchange. In this respect, the Company makes use of the authorization granted by the Annual General Meeting 2021, and the renewal of this authorization shall be proposed to the Annual General Meeting scheduled for June 2022. The share buyback shall start in March 2022 and is expected to end prior to the Annual General Meeting 2023 at the latest.

In addition, excess cash shall be distributed through further share buybacks in the future. The current dividend strategy will be maintained.

Furthermore, the Management Board, with the approval of the Supervisory Board, has decided to cancel 3,400,000 of the 3,542,904 treasury shares held so far. It hereby makes use of the authorizations granted by the Annual General Meeting for the use of treasury shares in the form of a capital decrease by cancellation of treasury shares of the Company. Accordingly, the share capital of Scout24 SE is reduced from 83,600,000 to now 80,200,000 shares.

Further details will be released in the course of March 2022 before the start of the share buyback program. Scout24 SE reserves the right to discontinue the share buyback program at any time.

The Management Board

Notifying Person and Investor Relations
Ursula Querette
Head of Investor Relations
phone: +49 89 262 02 4939
e-mail: ir@scout24.com

Media Relations
Jan Flaskamp
Vice President Communications & Marketing
phone: +49 30 24301 0721
e-mail: mediarelations@scout24.com

 

28-Feb-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Scout24 SE
Bothestr. 13-15
81675 Munich
Germany
Phone: +49 89 262 02 4939
E-mail: ir@scout24.com
Internet: www.scout24.com
ISIN: DE000A12DM80
WKN: A12DM8
Indices: MDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1290439

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1290439  28-Feb-2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1290439&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
