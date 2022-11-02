Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Scozinc Mining
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SZM   CA8106471078

SCOZINC MINING

(SZM)
End-of-day quote Bourse de Toronto  -  2022-10-26
0.6600 CAD   +43.48%
06:35pEDM Resources Inc. Announces Participation in Red Cloud's 2022 Fall Mining Showcase in Toronto
NE
10/05EDM Announces Appointment of Rajesh Sharma to Board of Directors
AQ
10/05EDM Resources Inc. Announces Appointment of Mr. Rajesh Sharma to the Board of Directors as A Nominee of Fancamp Exploration Ltd
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

EDM Resources Inc. Announces Participation in Red Cloud's 2022 Fall Mining Showcase in Toronto

11/02/2022 | 06:35pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 2, 2022) - EDM Resources Inc. (TSXV: EDM) is pleased to announce that the company will be presenting at Red Cloud's 2022 Fall Mining Showcase. We invite our shareholders and all interested parties to join us there.

The annual conference will be hosted in-person, at the Sheraton Centre Toronto Hotel from November 9-10, 2022.

Mark Haywood, President & CEO will be presenting on November 9th at 0920am Eastern Standard time.

For more information and/or to register for the conference please visit: https://redcloudfs.com/fallminingshowcase2022/.

We look forward to seeing you there.

For further information:

EDM Resources Inc.
Simion Candrea
+1 902 482 4481
scandrea@EDMresources.com
www.EDMresources.com


© Newsfilecorp 2022
All news about SCOZINC MINING
06:35pEDM Resources Inc. Announces Participation in Red Cloud's 2022 Fall Mining Showcase in ..
NE
10/05EDM Announces Appointment of Rajesh Sharma to Board of Directors
AQ
10/05EDM Resources Inc. Announces Appointment of Mr. Rajesh Sharma to the Board of Directors..
CI
09/23EDM Engages Red Cloud and Hosts Open Day Community Event at the Scotia Mine
AQ
09/14EDM Provides a Corporate Update
AQ
08/30EDM Provides Exploration Update and Plans for Its Enon & Loch Lomond Projects in Easter..
AQ
08/30Edm announces financing of scotia mine to commercial production
AQ
08/29EDM Provides Exploration Update and Plans for Its Enon & Loch Lomond Projects in Easter..
CI
08/26EDM Resources Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended..
CI
06/30EDM Announces Financing of Scotia Mine to Commercial Production
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -1,35 M -0,99 M -0,99 M
Net cash 2021 1,07 M 0,79 M 0,79 M
P/E ratio 2021 -7,33x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 13,2 M 9,67 M 9,67 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 62,5%
Chart SCOZINC MINING
Duration : Period :
Scozinc Mining Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Mark Stephen Richard Haywood President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Christopher J. Hopkins Chief Financial Officer & Director
Ashwath Mehra Non-Executive Chairman
Mark Anthony Billings Independent Director
Rajesh Sharma Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SCOZINC MINING1.54%10
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC.-21.16%47 023
MINING AND METALLURGICAL COMPANY NORILSK NICKEL-26.76%41 391
SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION-18.96%38 663
SHANGHAI PUTAILAI NEW ENERGY TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD.-33.19%10 017
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.-1.82%7 924