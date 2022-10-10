Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. ScPharmaceuticals Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SCPH   US8106481059

SCPHARMACEUTICALS INC.

(SCPH)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-10-07 pm EDT
4.980 USD   +1.22%
08:05aU.S. FDA approves ScPharmaceuticals' heart failure therapy
RE
08:05aScPharmaceuticals Announces $100 Million Debt Financing Agreement with Oaktree
AQ
08:01aScPharmaceuticals Announces FDA Approval of FUROSCIX® (furosemide injection), the First and Only Self-administered, Subcutaneous Loop Diuretic for the At-home Treatment of Congestion in Chronic Heart Failure
AQ
U.S. FDA approves ScPharmaceuticals' heart failure therapy

10/10/2022 | 08:05am EDT
Oct 10 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Monday approved ScPharmaceuticals Inc's therapy for patients with chronic heart failure.

The approval marks the end of a long path to the market for the therapy, Furoscix, after the regulator rejected it twice in the past.

The drug is delivered via an on-body infusor. Heart failure is a long-term condition in which the heart cannot pump enough blood to meet the body's needs all the time. (Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)


© Reuters 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 0,90 M - -
Net income 2022 -40,4 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -3,48x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 136 M 136 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 151x
Capi. / Sales 2023 10,0x
Nbr of Employees 26
Free-Float 91,5%
Chart SCPHARMACEUTICALS INC.
Duration : Period :
scPharmaceuticals Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SCPHARMACEUTICALS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 4,98 $
Average target price 10,33 $
Spread / Average Target 107%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John H. Tucker President, Chief Executive Officer, CFO & Director
Jack A. Khattar Chairman
Mike Hassman Senior Vice President-Technical Operations
John Mohr Senior VP-Clinical Development & Medical Affairs
Rachael Nokes Chief Accounting Officer & SVP-Finance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SCPHARMACEUTICALS INC.-0.80%136
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-6.35%421 195
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY18.26%310 384
ROCHE HOLDING AG-14.40%269 218
ABBVIE INC.2.48%245 341
PFIZER, INC.-28.33%237 515