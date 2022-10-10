U.S. FDA approves ScPharmaceuticals' heart failure therapy

Oct 10 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Monday approved ScPharmaceuticals Inc's therapy for patients with chronic heart failure.

The approval marks the end of a long path to the market for the therapy, Furoscix, after the regulator rejected it twice in the past.

The drug is delivered via an on-body infusor. Heart failure is a long-term condition in which the heart cannot pump enough blood to meet the body's needs all the time. (Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)