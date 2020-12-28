scPharmaceuticals : Evercore Conference Presentation

Disclaimer

This presentation may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, our launch and commercialization plans, our clinical results and other future conditions. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this presentation, including statements regarding business strategy, product approval, current and prospective collaborations, timing and likelihood of success, expectations regarding market acceptance and size, plans for launch and commercialization, plans and objectives of management

for future operations, the company's financial position and future results of anticipated product candidates, are forward-looking statements. All such forward-looking statements are based on

management's current expectations of future events and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those set forth in or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the ability of the FUROSCIX Infusor to appropriately deliver therapy, the receipt of regulatory approval for FUROSCIX Infusor or any of our other product candidates or, if approved, the successful commercialization of such products, including market acceptance and expected payer cost savings, the risk of cessation or delay of any of the ongoing or planned clinical trials and/or our development of our product candidates, the risk that the results of previously conducted studies will not be repeated or observed in ongoing or future studies involving our product candidates, and the risk that the current COVID-19 pandemic will impact the Company's planned Phase 4 study of FUROSCIX, the timing of the FDA's review of the Company's FUROSCIX NDA and other operations. For a discussion of other risks and uncertainties, and other important factors, see the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019, as well as other risks detailed in the Company's subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. New risks and uncertainties may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible to predict all risks and uncertainties. Except as required by applicable law, we do not plan to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of any new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise. Although we believe the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Accordingly, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. No representations or warranties (expressed or implied) are made about the accuracy of any such forward-looking statements.

Certain information contained in this presentation relates to or is based on studies, publications, surveys and other data obtained from third-party sources and the Company's own internal estimates and research. While the Company believes these third-party sources to be reliable as of the date of this presentation, it has not independently verified, and makes no representation as to the adequacy, fairness, accuracy or completeness of, any information obtained from third-party sources. In addition, all of the market data included in this presentation involves a number of assumptions and limitations, and there can be no guarantee as to the accuracy or reliability of such assumptions. Finally, while we believe our own internal research is reliable, such research has not been verified by any independent source.