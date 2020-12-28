scPharmaceuticals : Evercore Conference Presentation

Log in
2020 Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference

December 1 - 3, 2020

Disclaimer

This presentation may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, our launch and commercialization plans, our clinical results and other future conditions. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this presentation, including statements regarding business strategy, product approval, current and prospective collaborations, timing and likelihood of success, expectations regarding market acceptance and size, plans for launch and commercialization, plans and objectives of management

for future operations, the company's financial position and future results of anticipated product candidates, are forward-looking statements. All such forward-looking statements are based on

management's current expectations of future events and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those set forth in or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the ability of the FUROSCIX Infusor to appropriately deliver therapy, the receipt of regulatory approval for FUROSCIX Infusor or any of our other product candidates or, if approved, the successful commercialization of such products, including market acceptance and expected payer cost savings, the risk of cessation or delay of any of the ongoing or planned clinical trials and/or our development of our product candidates, the risk that the results of previously conducted studies will not be repeated or observed in ongoing or future studies involving our product candidates, and the risk that the current COVID-19 pandemic will impact the Company's planned Phase 4 study of FUROSCIX, the timing of the FDA's review of the Company's FUROSCIX NDA and other operations. For a discussion of other risks and uncertainties, and other important factors, see the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019, as well as other risks detailed in the Company's subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. New risks and uncertainties may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible to predict all risks and uncertainties. Except as required by applicable law, we do not plan to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of any new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise. Although we believe the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Accordingly, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. No representations or warranties (expressed or implied) are made about the accuracy of any such forward-looking statements.

Certain information contained in this presentation relates to or is based on studies, publications, surveys and other data obtained from third-party sources and the Company's own internal estimates and research. While the Company believes these third-party sources to be reliable as of the date of this presentation, it has not independently verified, and makes no representation as to the adequacy, fairness, accuracy or completeness of, any information obtained from third-party sources. In addition, all of the market data included in this presentation involves a number of assumptions and limitations, and there can be no guarantee as to the accuracy or reliability of such assumptions. Finally, while we believe our own internal research is reliable, such research has not been verified by any independent source.

2

Investment Highlights

Advancing patient care and reducing healthcare costs through innovative subcutaneous delivery

  • Two late-stage programs addressing multi billion-dollar markets
    • FUROSCIX® for Heart Failure (HF)
      • A $5.9B total US market opportunity
      • PDUFA date of 12/30/2020
    • scCeftriaxone, a potentially novel delivery of a broad-spectrum antibiotic
      • A $4.5B total US market opportunity
  • Clear value proposition and established reimbursement model for FUROSCIX
  • Well defined development plan leveraging FDA's 505(b)(2) pathway
  • Strong intellectual property coverage for FUROSCIX through 2034
  • Cash runway through anticipated FUROSCIX launch

3

Senior Management and Board of Directors

John H. Tucker

PRESIDENT AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

Michael Hassman

SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT, OPERATIONS

John Mohr, Pharm. D.

SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT, CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT AND MEDICAL AFFAIRS

Rachael Nokes

SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT, FINANCE

Board of Directors

Mette Kristine Agger

Jack Khattar

Lundbeckfond Ventures

Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Minnie Baylor-Henry

Leonard Schaeffer

B-Henry & Associates, J&J

Founding Chairman & CEO,

Sara Bonstein

WellPoint

CFO Insmed Incorporated

Klaus Veitinger

Mason Freeman, MD

OrbiMed Advisors

MGH & 5AM Ventures

John H. Tucker

Fred Hudson

CEO, scPharmaceuticals

Former partner, KPMG

4

Large Unmet Need in Heart Failure (HF)

Lead program targets HF - a large global market opportunity with a clear value proposition

  • Prevalence of HF is 6.5 million adults in the US1 and 10.5 million adults in the G72
  • In the US ~4.0 million HF events occur annually1,3,4
    • Congestion is the most common cause of hospitalization5
  • $5.9B accessible market opportunity in the US
  • HF patients represent 33% ($123B) of annual Medicare Part A and B spending6
  • Potential for significant cost savings for payers and hospitals by reducing patient hospital admission/readmission rates

1. Benjamin, et. al. Circulation 2018; 137(12):e67-e492. 2. Decision Resources 2014 Cardium report, note: G7=US, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Japan 3. .Source: Decision Resource Group Report, table pg 66: projection of ~3M diagnosed events of AHF in the US (2,832,460, 3,172,290 and 3,580,420 in 2015, 2020, 2025 4. Data on file. scPharmaceuticals, Burlington, MA. 5. Mullens W, et al. Eur J Heart Fail 2019; 21(2):137-155. 6. Fitch, et al. Cost Burden of Worsening Heart Failure in the Medicare fee for service population, Milliman, 2017. http://us.milliman.com/insight/2017/The-cost-burden-of-worsening-heart-failure-in-the-Medicare-fee-for-service-population-An-actuarial-analysis/

5

HF Patients Present a Significant Burden to Medicare

HF Prevalence and In-Patient Admissions

53%

41%

11%

HF % of Medicare Population

HF % of Medicare Admissions

HF % of Medicare Readmissions

59% of admissions directly attributed to volume overload1

1. Bennett S, et al. American Journal of Crit Care. 1998;7(3):168-174.

6

Opportunity to Decrease Medical Costs Associated with HF

Hospitalizations

Current Medical Costs1

FUROSCIX

$12,000

$11,840

$10,000

Costs

$8,000

Treatment

$6,000

$4,000

$2,800

$2,000

$-

Hospital Admission

Anticipated FUROSCIX Cost

(course of therapy)

1. Fitch K, et al (2017) The cost burden of worsening heart failure in the Medicare fee for service population: an actuarial analysis [white paper]

7

Cycle of Decompensation and Hospitalization is the Primary Burden for Patients Suffering from HF

Stable patient treated

with oral diuretic

Start of fluid retention -

hallmark of HF

Worsening fluid status - oral therapies efficacy

Decompensation leads to

  • oral bioavailability

Hospitalized patient

treated with IV diuretic

Average length of stay for HF

admission is 5.2 days1

IV furosemide utilized to treat ~90% of HF hospitalizations2

High rate of readmissions

30 - 50% patients discharged wet3

1. HCUP National Inpatient Sample (NIS), 2014, Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality (AHRQ) based on ICD-9 codes 2. Data on file. scPharmaceuticals, Burlington, MA. 3. Neuenschwander JF, et al. Crit Care Clin. 2007;23(4):737-58.Costanzo MR, et al. Am Heart J. 2007;154(2):267-77.Fonarow GC, et al. JAMA. 2005;293(5):572-80

8

Primary Opportunities for Intervention in Worsening Heart Failure (WHF)

Pre-admission and post-discharge (readmission) are targeted

opportunities for WHF intervention

*WHF: Worsening Heart Failure Greene SJ, et al. JAMA Cardiol. 2018;3(3):3029-3039.

9

A New Model for Treating Heart Failure -

FUROSCIX®

FUROSCIX - a Subcutaneous Formulation of Furosemide

Enabling IV-equivalent diuresis at home

  • FUROSCIX - Proprietary formulation of furosemide
    • Furosemide is the most widely used oral and parenteral diuretic in treatment of edema associated with congestive heart failure
    • Physiologic pH formulation enables subcutaneous administration; eliminates skin irritation

SmartDose® and the external product configuration of West's SmartDose® drug delivery platform are the intellectual property of West

Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. or one of its subsidiaries, in the United States and other countries.

11

FUROSCIX Delivery System Incorporates an Easy-to-useOn-Body Infusor

Incorporates West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc.'s SmartDose® Gen II

10ml platform technology

Technology is FDA and EMA approved as part of a combination product

  • Pre-filledCrystal Zenith® disposable cartridge
  • Delivers fixed 80mg sc dose through pre-programmed, biphasic profile (30mg first hour + 12.5mg/hour for next 4 hours)
  • Visual, tactile, and audible feedback
  • Electromechanical drive
  • Patient-centricdesign
  • Wireless connectivity capability

SmartDose® and the external product configuration of West's SmartDose® drug delivery platform are the intellectual property of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. or one of its subsidiaries, in the United States and other countries.

12

FUROSCIX - Clearly Defined Regulatory Path

Resubmitted FUROSCIX NDA to the FDA on June 30, 2020

  • Completed clinical safety, efficacy, and pharmacology studies
  • Completed summative human factors study
  • Completed validation testing with FUROSCIX On-Body Infusor
  • Completed final device stability program
  • Completed twelve months drug stability testing
  • PDUFA date of 12/30/2020

13

FUROSCIX Commercial Overview

FUROSCIX Multi-billion-dollar Annual

U.S. Market Opportunity

Potential paradigm shift in how HF is treated

6.5M

2.1M

$2.8K

$5.9B

Addressable

Average cost

Addressable

of FUROSCIX

HF patients

HF episodes

market

per HF

(4.0M1,2,3 total

opportunity

HF episodes)

episode

Prevention of admissions and readmissions are targeted opportunities for HF intervention

1. Benjamin, et. al. Circulation 2018; 137(12):e67-e492 2.Source: Decision Resource Group Report, table pg 66: projection of ~3M diagnosed events of AHF in the US (2,832,460, 3,172,290 and 3,580,420 in 2015, 2020, 2025 . 3. Data on file. scPharmaceuticals, Burlington,

MA

CONFIDENTIAL | 15

Stakeholders are Aligned on the Need to Reduce Hospitalizations and Treatment Costs

Payer

  • Average cost to Medicare for a HF admission is $11,8401
  • HF is top condition targeted by CMS Hospital Readmission Reduction Program2 (HRRP)
  • Medicare Advantage plans bear both medical and pharmacy costs

Hospital and HCP

  • Average length of stay is 5.24 days with DRG only reimbursing 3.9 days5
  • Increased financial exposure for hospitals and providers based on readmission penalty risk
  • HF in-patient care represents multi-million- dollar loss for targeted hospitals
  • HRRP2 introduces potential for substantial financial penalties

16

Positioning and Messages

Positioning:

FUROSCIX significantly reduces the burden of a fluid overload exacerbations in

worsening heart failure patients, by providing next level diuresis, when it's needed

and where it's wanted, to regain fluid control and avoid hospitalizations.

  • FUROSCIX provides IV-equivalent diuresis at home, when it's needed and where it's wanted, to reduce heart failure hospitalizations and lower costs
  • When oral diuretic bioavailability declines, regain fluid control with FUROSCIX treatment at home
  • Avoid heart failure admissions and reduce readmissions due to fluid overload by intervening with FUROSCIX at home

17

HCPs Have a High Willingness to Prescribe FUROSCIX and a Rapid Time to Adoption

Total

HF Spec

Card

NP

PCP/IM

ER

Hosp.

n=309

n=101

n=51

n=52

n=52

n=27

n=26

Intent to prescribe

93%

93%

96%

94%

88%

89%

96%

n=290

n=96

n=49

n=50

n=46

n=25*

n=24*

Intent to prescribe

80%

89%

88%

86%

76%

56%

54%

within 6 mos.

HCP launch focus

*scPharmaceuticals data on file: Reason Research quantitative study (n=309 HCPs)

18

FUROSCIX HCP Research-Treatment Share1

Treatment Shares (based on last 2 patients seen)

% of Patients

75%

Clinic Based (n=256)

Hospital Based (n=256)

65%

69%

69%

62%

57%

53%

50%

50%

46%

39%

37%

25%

0%

Total

HF Spec²

Card

NP

PCP/IM

(n=256)

(n=101)

(n=51)

(n=52)

(n=52)

Hospital Based (n=106)

44%

37%

ER (n=54) Hosp (n=52)

  1. scPharmaceuticals data on file: Reason Research quantitative study (n=309 HCPs)
  2. Total = HF Spec, Card, NP and PCP/IM patients; No ER or Hospitalist/ER and Hospitalists were only asked about their last 2 patients, while HF Spec, Cards, NPs, and PCP/IM were asked for their last pre-acute and last post-acute patient/Q71. Assume Product X were available (without insurance coverage issues) for long enough for you to begin prescribing. If you were to treat adult patients with fluid overload with the same characteristics as your last Pre-Acute Patient and your last Post-Acute Patient/Patient 1 and Patient 2, would you change your previous treatment choice to Product X?

19

Small specialized force can target top hospitals/clinics efficiently

Normalized

% normalized

Normalized IV

% normalized

#

% total

discharge

discharge

Furosemide

Furosemide

Decile

hospitals

hospitals

volume

volume

volume

volume

7 - 10

435

7%

36,772

37%

43,815

43%

Covering ~40% of the IV furosemide and HF discharge opportunity requires a sales force

size of 40 territories

Launch starts with 6,000 health care providers (HCPs)

~ 150 HCPs and 10 hospitals per territory

Expect spill-over coverage to reach 50% of opportunity from med group reach to non-

targeted hospitals and IDN affiliations

*From Sales Force sizing project conducted by consultant Trinity partners

20

Patient Support and Distribution

Training

  • Live support from HUB, nursing
  • On-linevideo, Instructions for Use (IFU)

Home Nursing Support

Patient

Reimbursement Support

Electronic Benefits Verification,

Support

Electronic Prior Authorizations

(HUB)

Patient Assistance Program

Works cooperatively with

specialty pharmacies

Distribution Strategy

Select (1 to 3) specialty

pharmacy / home infusion

Utilize samples to

partners that will stock

encourage use/

and ship to patients

adoption and early

next day or same day

patient experience

(local branches)

No Chain drug retail. Inefficient. > 30k stores. Out-of-stockcan't happen. Return risk

Drop ship model for select hospital outpatient pharmacies, clinics, LTC: use full-linewholesalers just won't be stocking inventory

21

Financial Snapshot

  • Ended 3Q2020 with over $114.5M in cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and investments
  • Venture debt - $20M (SVB and Solar Capital)
    • Term through September 2023
    • Amortization commencing 4Q21
  • Shares outstanding on September 30, 2020 = 27,320,459
  • Net loss guidance - $34-37M FY 2020

22

scPharmaceuticals Investment Highlights Summary

Advancing patient care and reducing healthcare costs through innovative subcutaneous delivery

  • Two late-stage programs addressing multi billion-dollar markets
    • FUROSCIX for Heart Failure (HF)
      • A $5.9B total US market opportunity
      • PDUFA date of 12/30/2020
    • scCeftriaxone, a potentially novel delivery of a broad-spectrum antibiotic
      • A $4.5B total US market opportunity
  • Clear value proposition and established reimbursement model for FUROSCIX
  • Well defined development plan leveraging FDA's 505(b)(2) pathway
  • Strong intellectual property coverage for FUROSCIX through 2034
  • Cash runway through anticipated FUROSCIX launch

23

Thank you

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

scPharmaceuticals Inc. published this content on 01 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 December 2020 15:32:02 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
