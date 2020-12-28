scPharmaceuticals : Evercore Conference Presentation

This presentation may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, our launch and commercialization plans, our clinical results and other future conditions. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this presentation, including statements regarding business strategy, product approval, current and prospective collaborations, timing and likelihood of success, expectations regarding market acceptance and size, plans for launch and commercialization, plans and objectives of management
for future operations, the company's financial position and future results of anticipated product candidates, are forward-looking statements. All such forward-looking statements are based on
management's current expectations of future events and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those set forth in or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the ability of the FUROSCIX Infusor to appropriately deliver therapy, the receipt of regulatory approval for FUROSCIX Infusor or any of our other product candidates or, if approved, the successful commercialization of such products, including market acceptance and expected payer cost savings, the risk of cessation or delay of any of the ongoing or planned clinical trials and/or our development of our product candidates, the risk that the results of previously conducted studies will not be repeated or observed in ongoing or future studies involving our product candidates, and the risk that the current COVID-19 pandemic will impact the Company's planned Phase 4 study of FUROSCIX, the timing of the FDA's review of the Company's FUROSCIX NDA and other operations. For a discussion of other risks and uncertainties, and other important factors, see the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019, as well as other risks detailed in the Company's subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. New risks and uncertainties may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible to predict all risks and uncertainties. Except as required by applicable law, we do not plan to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of any new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise. Although we believe the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Accordingly, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. No representations or warranties (expressed or implied) are made about the accuracy of any such forward-looking statements.
Certain information contained in this presentation relates to or is based on studies, publications, surveys and other data obtained from third-party sources and the Company's own internal estimates and research. While the Company believes these third-party sources to be reliable as of the date of this presentation, it has not independently verified, and makes no representation as to the adequacy, fairness, accuracy or completeness of, any information obtained from third-party sources. In addition, all of the market data included in this presentation involves a number of assumptions and limitations, and there can be no guarantee as to the accuracy or reliability of such assumptions. Finally, while we believe our own internal research is reliable, such research has not been verified by any independent source.
2
Investment Highlights
Advancing patient care and reducing healthcare costs through innovative subcutaneous delivery
Two late-stage programs addressing multi billion-dollar markets
FUROSCIX® for Heart Failure (HF)
A $5.9B total US market opportunity
PDUFA date of 12/30/2020
scCeftriaxone, a potentially novel delivery of a broad-spectrum antibiotic
A $4.5B total US market opportunity
Clear value proposition and established reimbursement model for FUROSCIX
Well defined development plan leveraging FDA's 505(b)(2) pathway
Strong intellectual property coverage for FUROSCIX through 2034
Cash runway through anticipated FUROSCIX launch
3
Senior Management and Board of Directors
John H. Tucker
PRESIDENT AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
Michael Hassman
SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT, OPERATIONS
John Mohr, Pharm. D.
SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT, CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT AND MEDICAL AFFAIRS
Rachael Nokes
SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT, FINANCE
Board of Directors
Mette Kristine Agger
Jack Khattar
Lundbeckfond Ventures
Supernus Pharmaceuticals
Minnie Baylor-Henry
Leonard Schaeffer
B-Henry & Associates, J&J
Founding Chairman & CEO,
Sara Bonstein
WellPoint
CFO Insmed Incorporated
Klaus Veitinger
Mason Freeman, MD
OrbiMed Advisors
MGH & 5AM Ventures
John H. Tucker
Fred Hudson
CEO, scPharmaceuticals
Former partner, KPMG
4
Large Unmet Need in Heart Failure (HF)
Lead program targets HF - a large global market opportunity with a clear value proposition
Prevalence of HF is 6.5 million adults in the US1 and 10.5 million adults in the G72
In the US ~4.0 million HF events occur annually1,3,4
Congestion is the most common cause of hospitalization5
$5.9B accessible market opportunity in the US
HF patients represent 33% ($123B) of annual Medicare Part A and B spending6
Potential for significant cost savings for payers and hospitals by reducing patient hospital admission/readmission rates
HF Patients Present a Significant Burden to Medicare
HF Prevalence and In-Patient Admissions
53%
41%
11%
HF % of Medicare Population
HF % of Medicare Admissions
HF % of Medicare Readmissions
59% of admissions directly attributed to volume overload1
1. Bennett S, et al. American Journal of Crit Care. 1998;7(3):168-174.
6
Opportunity to Decrease Medical Costs Associated with HF
Hospitalizations
Current Medical Costs1
FUROSCIX
$12,000
$11,840
$10,000
Costs
$8,000
Treatment
$6,000
$4,000
$2,800
$2,000
$-
Hospital Admission
Anticipated FUROSCIX Cost
(course of therapy)
1. Fitch K, et al (2017) The cost burden of worsening heart failure in the Medicare fee for service population: an actuarial analysis [white paper]
7
Cycle of Decompensation and Hospitalization is the Primary Burden for Patients Suffering from HF
Stable patient treated
with oral diuretic
Start of fluid retention -
hallmark of HF
Worsening fluid status - oral therapies efficacy
Decompensation leads to
oral bioavailability
Hospitalized patient
treated with IV diuretic
Average length of stay for HF
admission is 5.2 days1
IV furosemide utilized to treat ~90% of HF hospitalizations2
High rate of readmissions
30 - 50% patients discharged wet3
1. HCUP National Inpatient Sample (NIS), 2014, Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality (AHRQ) based on ICD-9 codes 2. Data on file. scPharmaceuticals, Burlington, MA. 3. Neuenschwander JF, et al. Crit Care Clin.2007;23(4):737-58.Costanzo MR, et al. Am Heart J.2007;154(2):267-77.Fonarow GC, et al. JAMA.2005;293(5):572-80
8
Primary Opportunities for Intervention in Worsening Heart Failure (WHF)
Pre-admission and post-discharge (readmission) are targeted
SmartDose® and the external product configuration of West's SmartDose® drug delivery platform are the intellectual property of West
Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. or one of its subsidiaries, in the United States and other countries.
11
FUROSCIX Delivery System Incorporates an Easy-to-useOn-Body Infusor
Incorporates West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc.'s SmartDose® Gen II
10ml platform technology
Technology is FDA and EMA approved as part of a combination product
Pre-filledCrystal Zenith® disposable cartridge
Delivers fixed 80mg sc dose through pre-programmed, biphasic profile (30mg first hour + 12.5mg/hour for next 4 hours)
Visual, tactile, and audible feedback
Electromechanical drive
Patient-centricdesign
Wireless connectivity capability
SmartDose® and the external product configuration of West's SmartDose® drug delivery platform are the intellectual property of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. or one of its subsidiaries, in the United States and other countries.
12
FUROSCIX - Clearly Defined Regulatory Path
Resubmitted FUROSCIX NDA to the FDA on June 30, 2020
Completed clinical safety, efficacy, and pharmacology studies
Completed summative human factors study
Completed validation testing with FUROSCIX On-Body Infusor
Completed final device stability program
Completed twelve months drug stability testing
PDUFA date of 12/30/2020
13
FUROSCIX Commercial Overview
FUROSCIX Multi-billion-dollar Annual
U.S. Market Opportunity
Potential paradigm shift in how HF is treated
6.5M
2.1M
$2.8K
$5.9B
Addressable
Average cost
Addressable
of FUROSCIX
HF patients
HF episodes
market
per HF
(4.0M1,2,3 total
opportunity
HF episodes)
episode
Prevention of admissions and readmissions are targeted opportunities for HF intervention
1. Benjamin, et. al. Circulation 2018; 137(12):e67-e492 2.Source: Decision Resource Group Report, table pg 66: projection of ~3M diagnosed events of AHF in the US (2,832,460, 3,172,290 and 3,580,420 in 2015, 2020, 2025 . 3. Data on file. scPharmaceuticals, Burlington,
MA
CONFIDENTIAL | 15
Stakeholders are Aligned on the Need to Reduce Hospitalizations and Treatment Costs
Payer
Average cost to Medicare for a HF admission is $11,8401
HF is top condition targeted by CMS Hospital Readmission Reduction Program2 (HRRP)
Medicare Advantage plans bear both medical and pharmacy costs
Hospital and HCP
Average length of stay is 5.24 days with DRG only reimbursing 3.9 days5
Increased financial exposure for hospitals and providers based on readmission penalty risk
HF in-patient care represents multi-million- dollar loss for targeted hospitals
HRRP2 introduces potential for substantial financial penalties
FUROSCIX significantly reduces the burden of a fluid overload exacerbations in
worsening heart failure patients, by providing next level diuresis, when it's needed
and where it's wanted, to regain fluid control and avoid hospitalizations.
FUROSCIX provides IV-equivalent diuresis at home, when it's needed and where it's wanted, to reduce heart failure hospitalizations and lower costs
When oral diuretic bioavailability declines, regain fluid control with FUROSCIX treatment at home
Avoid heart failure admissions and reduce readmissions due to fluid overload by intervening with FUROSCIX at home
17
HCPs Have a High Willingness to Prescribe FUROSCIX and a Rapid Time to Adoption
Total
HF Spec
Card
NP
PCP/IM
ER
Hosp.
n=309
n=101
n=51
n=52
n=52
n=27
n=26
Intent to prescribe
93%
93%
96%
94%
88%
89%
96%
n=290
n=96
n=49
n=50
n=46
n=25*
n=24*
Intent to prescribe
80%
89%
88%
86%
76%
56%
54%
within 6 mos.
HCP launch focus
*scPharmaceuticals data on file: Reason Research quantitative study (n=309 HCPs)
18
FUROSCIX HCP Research-Treatment Share1
Treatment Shares (based on last 2 patients seen)
% of Patients
75%
Clinic Based (n=256)
Hospital Based (n=256)
65%
69%
69%
62%
57%
53%
50%
50%
46%
39%
37%
25%
0%
Total
HF Spec²
Card
NP
PCP/IM
(n=256)
(n=101)
(n=51)
(n=52)
(n=52)
Hospital Based (n=106)
44%
37%
ER (n=54) Hosp (n=52)
scPharmaceuticals data on file: Reason Research quantitative study (n=309 HCPs)
Total = HF Spec, Card, NP and PCP/IM patients; No ER or Hospitalist/ER and Hospitalists were only asked about their last 2 patients, while HF Spec, Cards, NPs, and PCP/IM were asked for their last pre-acute and last post-acute patient/Q71. Assume Product X were available (without insurance coverage issues) for long enough for you to begin prescribing. If you were to treat adult patients with fluid overload with the same characteristics as your last Pre-Acute Patient and your last Post-Acute Patient/Patient 1 and Patient 2, would you change your previous treatment choice to Product X?
19
Small specialized force can target top hospitals/clinics efficiently
Normalized
% normalized
Normalized IV
% normalized
#
% total
discharge
discharge
Furosemide
Furosemide
Decile
hospitals
hospitals
volume
volume
volume
volume
7 - 10
435
7%
36,772
37%
43,815
43%
Covering ~40% of the IV furosemide and HF discharge opportunity requires a sales force
size of 40 territories
Launch starts with 6,000 health care providers (HCPs)
~ 150 HCPs and 10 hospitals per territory
Expect spill-over coverage to reach 50% of opportunity from med group reach to non-
targeted hospitals and IDN affiliations
*From Sales Force sizing project conducted by consultant Trinity partners
20
Patient Support and Distribution
Training
Live support from HUB, nursing
On-linevideo, Instructions for Use (IFU)
Home Nursing Support
Patient
Reimbursement Support
• Electronic Benefits Verification,
Support
Electronic Prior Authorizations
(HUB)
Patient Assistance Program
Works cooperatively with
specialty pharmacies
Distribution Strategy
Select (1 to 3) specialty
pharmacy / home infusion
Utilize samples to
partners that will stock
encourage use/
and ship to patients
adoption and early
next day or same day
patient experience
(local branches)
No Chain drug retail. Inefficient. > 30k stores.Out-of-stockcan't happen. Return risk
Drop ship model for select hospital outpatient pharmacies, clinics, LTC: usefull-linewholesalers just won't be stocking inventory
21
Financial Snapshot
Ended 3Q2020 with over $114.5M in cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and investments
Venture debt - $20M (SVB and Solar Capital)
Term through September 2023
Amortization commencing 4Q21
Shares outstanding on September 30, 2020 = 27,320,459
Net loss guidance - $34-37M FY 2020
22
scPharmaceuticals Investment Highlights Summary
Advancing patient care and reducing healthcare costs through innovative subcutaneous delivery
Two late-stage programs addressing multi billion-dollar markets
FUROSCIX for Heart Failure (HF)
A $5.9B total US market opportunity
PDUFA date of 12/30/2020
scCeftriaxone, a potentially novel delivery of a broad-spectrum antibiotic
A $4.5B total US market opportunity
Clear value proposition and established reimbursement model for FUROSCIX
Well defined development plan leveraging FDA's 505(b)(2) pathway
Strong intellectual property coverage for FUROSCIX through 2034
Cash runway through anticipated FUROSCIX launch
23
Thank you
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
scPharmaceuticals Inc. published this content on 01 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 December 2020 15:32:02 UTC