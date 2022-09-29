Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SCRM   KYG794071053

SCREAMING EAGLE ACQUISITION CORP.

(SCRM)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  03:25 2022-09-28 pm EDT
9.710 USD   +0.10%
05:59aTech IPO market faces worst year since global financial crisis
RE
08/15SCREAMING EAGLE ACQUISITION CORP. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
07/04Certain Class B Common Stock of Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 4-JUL-2022.
CI
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Tech IPO market faces worst year since global financial crisis

09/29/2022 | 05:59am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A Wall St. street sign is seen near the NYSE in New YorkNYSE in New York

(Reuters) - Initial public offerings by U.S. tech companies have sunk to their lowest levels since the global financial crisis of 2008, as stock market volatility, soaring inflation, and interest rate hikes have soured investor sentiment towards new listings.

According to Refinitiv data, only 14 tech companies have floated their shares on stock exchanges so far this year, compared with 12 in 2009. The IPOs this year have raised $507 million, the lowest amount that has been raised through flotations since 2000.

Total IPO volumes fell 90.4% in the first nine months of this year, compared with last year.

(GRAPHIC: US tech IPOs total proceeds in first three quarters - https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/mkt/xmvjozojwpr/US%20tech%20IPOs%20total%20proceeds%20in%20first%20three%20quarters.jpg)

Analysts interviewed by Reuters said a steep drop in stock market valuations has deterred tech firms from pursuing stock market launches.

The forward P/E (price-to-earnings) ratio of the S&P Information Technology index was trading at 20.18 -- the lowest level since April 2020.

(GRAPHIC: S&P 500 information technology index's price to earnings - https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/mkt/byprjzlljpe/SP%20500%20information%20technology%20indexs%20price%20to%20earnings.jpg)

"Institutional investors have been shifting capital allocations while retail investors have been licking their wounds," said James Gellert, chief executive officer at Rapid Ratings.

"This is a terrible backdrop for IPOs, in particular tech IPOs, which rely on bull markets and momentum investors to bolster their market entries."

The Renaissance IPO index, which captures the largest and most liquid U.S IPOs, has slumped 50.4% this year, compared with the S&P 500 index's drop of 23%.

(GRAPHIC: YTD performance of the Renaissance IPO index and S&P 500 index - https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/mkt/byprjzlljpe/SP%20500%20information%20technology%20indexs%20price%20to%20earnings.jpg)

Shares of Corebridge Financial Inc, which launched the largest IPO in the U.S. this year, were trading about 4% below its offer price of $21 on Wednesday.

Rachel Gerring, Americas IPO leader at Ernst & Young, said the poor after-market performance of 2021 IPOs has dampened investor appetite for new stocks.

"Tech has been impacted in an outsized way by the market-wide drop in valuations. There was significant fundraising throughout 2021 across the sector, providing tech IPO-aspirants with the necessary capital to weather this volatile time in the market," said Gerring.

Greek yogurt maker Chobani withdrew its plans for a U.S. IPO earlier this month, while several other big names such as Reddit and ServiceTitan have delayed their plans to go public this year.

In the United States, sectors including financials and healthcare were among the bright spots for IPOs, followed by energy & power.

Jennifer Post, partner at Thompson Coburn, said energy markets continue to be active due to disruptions in global supply and distribution channels, while electric vehicle adoption is also driving deals.

"These areas should see IPO candidates in 2023 as the urgency for capital investment will be more pressing and growing commercial and consumer demand should remain strong," said Post.

(Reporting by Patturaja Murugaboopathy and Gaurav Dogra in Bengaluru; Editing by Anirban Sen, William Maclean)

By Gaurav Dogra and Patturaja Murugaboopathy


© Reuters 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -0,01 M - -
Net Debt 2021 0,30 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 910 M 910 M -
EV / Sales 2020
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 80,0%
Chart SCREAMING EAGLE ACQUISITION CORP.
Duration : Period :
Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Eli Baker Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ryan OConnor Vice President-Finance
Harry Evans Sloan Chairman
Amy Gershkoff Bolles Independent Director
Paul Buccieri Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SCREAMING EAGLE ACQUISITION CORP.0.00%910
INVESTOR AB (PUBL)-29.38%45 381
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED-10.04%21 225
GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT SA-27.04%9 960
HAL TRUST-22.37%9 466
AB INDUSTRIVÄRDEN (PUBL)-22.71%8 561