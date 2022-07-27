Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Screen Holdings Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    7735   JP3494600004

SCREEN HOLDINGS CO., LTD.

(7735)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-07-27 am EDT
9580.00 JPY   +2.46%
02:52aSCREEN : Financial Report (Jul. 2022)
PU
02:52aSCREEN : Presentation (Jul. 2022)
PU
02:52aSCREEN : Consolidated financial report for the first quarter ended june 30, 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Notice: Revision of Numerical Targets of the Medium-Term Management Plan

07/27/2022 | 02:52am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

July 27, 2022

To whom it may concern:

Company name: SCREEN Holdings Co., Ltd. Representative: Toshio Hiroe, President

(Code Number: 7735, Prime Market of Tokyo Stock Exchange) For inquiries: Yoshiyuki Higuchi, Corporate Officer and Department head of Corporate Planning Department Tel: +81-75-414-7192

Notice: Revision of Numerical Targets of the Medium-Term Management Plan

The SCREEN Group hereby announces to revise the numerical targets in the medium-term management plan, Value Up 2023, which previously announced on July 29, 2020, as follows.

1. Revision of numerical targets in the final fiscal year ending March 31, 2024

Previously Announced

After Revision

Net sales

Achieve net sales of ¥400 billion

Achieve net sales of ¥500 billion

or above in the final year

or above in the final year

Operating Income to

Achieve 15% or above

Achieve 17% or above

Net Sales Ratio

in the final year

in the final year

ROE

Achieve 15% or above

Achieve 20% or above

in the final year

in the final year

Operating Cash

Cumulative total of ¥120 billion

Cumulative total of ¥240 billion

Flow

in 4 years

in 4 years

Shareholder Returns

Achieve a consolidated total return

Same as on the left

ratio of 30% or above from FY2022

2. Reason for revision

In the medium-term management plan, which ends in fiscal year ending March 31, 2024, the numerical targets have been revised. It is because the semiconductor manufacturing equipment market has grown significantly beyond the initial expectations and is expected to continue to be firm in the future, although uncertainties remain due mainly to geopolitical risks, soaring prices of resources such as crude oil, and shortage of components.

Note: The aforementioned future figures are based on information currently available to the Company and on certain assumptions determined to be reasonable. Actual results may differ significantly due to various factors and the Company does not intend to guarantee the performance of these goals.

Disclaimer

SCREEN Holdings Co. Ltd. published this content on 27 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2022 06:51:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SCREEN HOLDINGS CO., LTD.
02:52aSCREEN : Financial Report (Jul. 2022)
PU
02:52aSCREEN : Presentation (Jul. 2022)
PU
02:52aSCREEN : Consolidated financial report for the first quarter ended june 30, 2022
PU
02:52aNOTICE : Revision of Numerical Targets of the Medium-Term Management Plan
PU
07/05SCREEN : Excerpts of Slides from the Business Report and Distributed at The 81st Ordinary ..
PU
07/04SCREEN Holdings Co., Ltd. acquired additional unknown majority stake in AFI Corporation..
CI
06/30Nikkei 225 Down 1.5% on Wall Street Cues, Weak Tech and Energy Shares
MT
06/30Japanese stocks drop 1.5% as production data fans slowdown fears
RE
06/29Japan stocks drop as lacklustre production data dents sentiment
RE
06/24SCREEN : Notice Regarding Adjustment of Conversion Price for Zero Coupon Convertible Bonds..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SCREEN HOLDINGS CO., LTD.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 465 B 3 401 M 3 401 M
Net income 2023 51 067 M 374 M 374 M
Net cash 2023 96 550 M 707 M 707 M
P/E ratio 2023 8,54x
Yield 2023 3,43%
Capitalization 436 B 3 188 M 3 188 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,73x
EV / Sales 2024 0,69x
Nbr of Employees 5 943
Free-Float 85,6%
Chart SCREEN HOLDINGS CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Screen Holdings Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SCREEN HOLDINGS CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 9 350,00 JPY
Average target price 13 476,69 JPY
Spread / Average Target 44,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Toshio Hiroe President, CEO & Representative Director
Yoichi Kondo Chief Financial Officer & Managing Director
Eiji Kakiuchi Chairman
Soichi Nadahara Managing Director & Chief Technology Officer
Shigeru Saito Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SCREEN HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-24.41%3 188
ASML HOLDING N.V.-27.14%214 276
LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION-37.81%63 455
TOKYO ELECTRON LTD-32.08%51 296
ENTEGRIS, INC.-26.98%15 055
ZHEJIANG JINGSHENG MECHANICAL & ELECTRICAL CO., LTD.0.75%13 074