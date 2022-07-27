July 27, 2022

To whom it may concern:

Company name: SCREEN Holdings Co., Ltd. Representative: Toshio Hiroe, President

(Code Number: 7735, Prime Market of Tokyo Stock Exchange) For inquiries: Yoshiyuki Higuchi, Corporate Officer and Department head of Corporate Planning Department Tel: +81-75-414-7192

Notice: Revision of Numerical Targets of the Medium-Term Management Plan

The SCREEN Group hereby announces to revise the numerical targets in the medium-term management plan, Value Up 2023, which previously announced on July 29, 2020, as follows.

1. Revision of numerical targets in the final fiscal year ending March 31, 2024

Previously Announced After Revision Net sales Achieve net sales of ¥400 billion Achieve net sales of ¥500 billion or above in the final year or above in the final year Operating Income to Achieve 15% or above Achieve 17% or above Net Sales Ratio in the final year in the final year ROE Achieve 15% or above Achieve 20% or above in the final year in the final year Operating Cash Cumulative total of ¥120 billion Cumulative total of ¥240 billion Flow in 4 years in 4 years Shareholder Returns Achieve a consolidated total return Same as on the left ratio of 30% or above from FY2022

2. Reason for revision

In the medium-term management plan, which ends in fiscal year ending March 31, 2024, the numerical targets have been revised. It is because the semiconductor manufacturing equipment market has grown significantly beyond the initial expectations and is expected to continue to be firm in the future, although uncertainties remain due mainly to geopolitical risks, soaring prices of resources such as crude oil, and shortage of components.

Note: The aforementioned future figures are based on information currently available to the Company and on certain assumptions determined to be reasonable. Actual results may differ significantly due to various factors and the Company does not intend to guarantee the performance of these goals.