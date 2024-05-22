Kyoto, Japan - May 22, 2024 - SCREEN Graphic Solutions Co., Ltd. (SCREEN GA) has added CGS ORIS GmbH (headquarters: Hainburg, Germany; president: Bernd Ruckert) to its own group of companies. CGS is primarily engaged in the development and sales of color technology products. Following the acquisition, SCREEN GA has appointed Kunio Muraji as CGS's new COO.

Since its establishment in 1985, CGS has been involved in the development and sales of various software products related to color management and digital proofing. It has expanded its business globally and is now one of the world's leading companies in the color technology field.

SCREEN GA (then Dainippon Screen Mfg. Co., Ltd.) began to build a business partnership with CGS in 1991 when the two companies cooperated on the development of color technologies for scanner and recorder systems. CGS's contribution included the provision of OEM products.

Kunio Muraji has led the development of various flagship products created by SCREEN GA, including its Truepress JET 520HD printing system. He will assume the role of COO to further enhance the business synergy already shared by SCREEN GA and CGS.

Going forward, the partners will work to integrate CGS's color technologies with the core color management systems used in SCREEN GA's Truepress series of digital inkjet presses and workflow products. This is expected to drive significant new innovations in intuitive, high-function printing technologies.

The companies will also focus on fine-tuning the integration of CGS's products with SCREEN GA's workflow solutions, including EQUIOS, with a view to delivering even more advanced color management solutions. These

applications will target a variety of workflows, including analog and digital environments as well as hybrid

operations that combine both.

