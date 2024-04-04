Kyoto, Japan - April 4, 2024 - SCREEN Graphic Solutions Co., Ltd. (SCREEN GA) has signed a partnership agreement with Sandoll Inc. for the provision of font services. From this April, Sandoll will begin offering 56 Hiragino fonts through its subscription-based platform, SandollCloud.

Korean media content has grown in popularity around the world in recent years, leading an increasing number of local creators to publish their work in various languages other than Korean. This trend has created rapidly expanding demand for multi-lingual fonts. To meet this need, SCREEN GA has signed a partnership agreement with Sandoll for the online distribution of its Hiragino fonts.

Sandoll was established in 1984 as Korea's first font producer. It has developed numerous Korean fonts and services, helping to drive growth in the domestic market. SandollCloud, the font service that plans to distribute Hiragino fonts is a platform designed for content creators that supports a wide array of languages from around the world.

From this April, the Website will also begin offering 56 popular fonts from SCREEN GA's Hiragino range, including its Kaku Gothic, Maru Gothic and Mincho types. Their availability will give designers and creators based in Korea the ability to produce content-rich multi-lingual media using high-quality Japanese and Chinese

fonts.

SCREEN GA expects its new distribution agreement with Sandoll will help to accelerate adoption of its Hiragino fonts both in Japan and globally. We also intend to continue leveraging our experience in creating high-quality typefaces to meet the ever-expanding need for fonts worldwide.

Comments by Yukiyoshi Tanaka, President of SCREEN Graphic Solutions Co., Ltd.

I am very pleased to begin our partnership with Sandoll, one of Korea's leading font producers. With the increasing popularity of Korean media, there are also more opportunities to see it in Japan, and I have noticed the growing importance of multi-lingual fonts. I hope Korean designers and creators will use our Hiragino range in their creative work. They provide an effective solution to enhancing readability and communication.

Comments by Young Ho Yoon, CEO of Sandoll

As exchanges between Korea and Japan deepen and diversify, it is increasing to understand Japan and consume Japanese culture in Korea. As language and writing systems are the basis of culture, the demand for Japanese fonts is also rising along with this atmosphere. It is great news for Sandoll to have Hiragino with SandollCloud, which is well represented by the beauty of Japanese letters at this moment. Sandoll Gothic Neo, one of Sandoll's signature fonts, is also the font adopted as OS system font, just like Hiragino. We expect Korean users who love Sandoll Gothic Neo to feel homogeneity easily in Hiragino. We are very excited to introduce beautiful fonts like Hiragino to SandollCloud users.

Sandoll Inc.

Sandoll was first established in 1984 as the first Korean font foundry. Taking over the spirit of trying to get rid of the restrictions that many Koreans could not express their thoughts because of the different writing system when Hangeul was created, Sandoll is creating the world where everyone can freely express anything. As the representative font foundry in Korea, Sandoll has developed many representative Korean typefaces, such as Apple SD Gothic Neo and Source Han Sans.

Sandoll also operates the leading font platform in Korea. The service is beloved by many users because of its convenient usability. Sandoll is growing the font ecosystem, as a channel which helps many Korean domestic and foreign foundries' fonts meet various users.

Available Fonts

• Hiragino Kaku Gothic: W0, W1, W2, W3, W4, W5, W6, W7, W8, W9

• Hiragino Maru Gothic: W2, W3, W4, W5, W6, W7, W8

• Hiragino Mincho: W2, W3, W4, W5, W6, W7, W8

• Hiragino Gyosho: W4, W8

• Koburina Gothic: W1, W3, W6, W9

• Hiragino Sans Rd Old: W4, W6, W8

• Hiragino UD Sans: W3, W4, W5, W6

• Hiragino UD Sans F: W3, W4, W5, W6

• Hiragino UD Sans Rd: W3, W4, W5, W6

• Hiragino UD Serif: W4, W6

• Hiragino Sans GB: W0, W1, W2, W3, W4, W5, W6

• Hiragino Sans TC: W3, W6

Note:

The fonts that can be used vary depending on the plan selected. Further details are available on the SandollCloud Website.

SandollCloud Website: www.sandollcloud.com

