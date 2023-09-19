SCREEN Holdings Co., Ltd.(TSE:7735) added to S&P Japan Mid Cap 100

Screen Holdings Co., Ltd. specializes in designing, manufacturing and marketing electronic equipments for the semiconductors, LCD screens and printing industries. Net sales break down by family of products as follows: - manufacturing and processing of semiconductors equipments (73.5%): silicon wafers, polishing systems, areas measurement and control systems, lithography materials equipments, etc.; - prepress and printing equipments (11.6%). The group also provides printed circuit boards manufacturing systems; - LCD screens manufacturing equipments (10.8%): primarily photographic processing and photosensitive materials coating systems; - other (4.1%). 77.5% of net sales are abroad.