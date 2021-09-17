SCREEN : Status of COVID-19 infections in SCREEN Group（Updated）

Status of COVID-19 infections in SCREEN Group（Updated）

September 17, 2021 Doc. No.: INFO210917E

As of September 17, 2021

On September 11, 2021, one inhouse outsourcing staff of Taga Plant was confirmed infected with COVID-19.

- Impact on our business: None (Completed cleaning and disinfection the facility where the employee worked, and resumed normal operations)

As of September 10, 2021

On September 6, 2021, one inhouse outsourcing staff of Hikone Plant was confirmed infected with COVID-19.

- Impact on our business: None (Completed cleaning and disinfection the facility where the employee worked, and resumed normal operations)

On September 6, 2021, one employee of Hikone Plant was confirmed infected with COVID-19.

- Impact on our business: None (Completed cleaning and disinfection the facility where the employee worked, and resumed normal operations)

On September 5, 2021, one inhouse outsourcing staff of Hikone Plant was confirmed infected with COVID-19.

- Impact on our business: None (Completed cleaning and disinfection the facility where the employee worked, and resumed normal operations)

On August 31, 2021, one employee of SCREEN SPE Israel Ltd., a European subsidiary, was confirmed infected with COVID-19.

- Impact on our business: None

As of September 3, 2021

On August 31, 2021, one employee of Monzennakacho Site was confirmed infected with COVID-19.

- Impact on our business: None

On August 30, 2021, one employee of SCREEN SPE Israel Ltd., a European subsidiary, was confirmed infected with COVID-19.

- Impact on our business: None

On August 28, 2021, one inhouse outsourcing staff of Hikone Plant was confirmed infected with COVID-19.

- Impact on our business: None

On August 27, 2021, one employee of Iwaki Plant of SCREEN SPE Quartz was confirmed infected with COVID-19.

- Impact on our business: None (Completed cleaning and disinfection the facility where the employee worked, and resumed normal operations)

On August 27, 2021, one inhouse outsourcing staff of Taga Plant was confirmed infected with COVID-19.

- Impact on our business: None (Completed cleaning and disinfection the facility where the employee worked, and resumed normal operations)

On August 27, 2021, one inhouse outsourcing staff of Taga Plant was confirmed infected with COVID-19.

- Impact on our business: None (Completed cleaning and disinfection the facility where the employee worked, and resumed normal operations)

On August 27, 2021, one inhouse outsourcing staff of Taga Plant was confirmed infected with COVID-19.

- Impact on our business: None (Completed cleaning and disinfection the facility where the employee worked, and resumed normal operations)

On August 26, 2021, one inhouse outsourcing staff of Taga Plant was confirmed infected with COVID-19.

- Impact on our business: None (Completed cleaning and disinfection the facility where the employee worked, and resumed normal operations)

On August 25, 2021, one inhouse outsourcing staff of Hikone Plant was confirmed infected with COVID-19.

- Impact on our business: None

On August 25, 2021, one inhouse outsourcing staff of Hikone Plant was confirmed infected with COVID-19.

- Impact on our business: None

On August 24, 2021, one inhouse outsourcing staff of Hikone Plant was confirmed infected with COVID-19.

- Impact on our business: None

On August 22, 2021, one inhouse outsourcing staff of Hikone Plant was confirmed infected with COVID-19.

- Impact on our business: None

​​​​​On January 24, 2020, the Company established a Disaster Response Headquarters, headed by Toshio Hiroe, President and CEO, and we have been working to gather information, check on our employees' health and take preventive measures.

The safety of our clients and employees as well as prevention of infections inside and outside the company are of utmost importance to us. We will work appropriately in cooperation with authorities in Japan. We ask all related parties for their kind understanding and cooperation in these matters.

