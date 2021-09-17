Log in
    7735   JP3494600004

SCREEN HOLDINGS CO., LTD.

(7735)
SCREEN : Status of COVID-19 infections in SCREEN Group（Updated）

09/17/2021 | 04:22am EDT
Status of COVID-19 infections in SCREEN Group（Updated）
September 17, 2021Doc. No.: INFO210917E

As of September 17, 2021
On September 11, 2021, one inhouse outsourcing staff of Taga Plant was confirmed infected with COVID-19.
Current status
- Impact on our business: None (Completed cleaning and disinfection the facility where the employee worked, and resumed normal operations)

As of September 10, 2021
On September 6, 2021, one inhouse outsourcing staff of Hikone Plant was confirmed infected with COVID-19.
Current status
- Impact on our business: None (Completed cleaning and disinfection the facility where the employee worked, and resumed normal operations)

On September 6, 2021, one employee of Hikone Plant was confirmed infected with COVID-19.
Current status
- Impact on our business: None (Completed cleaning and disinfection the facility where the employee worked, and resumed normal operations)

On September 5, 2021, one inhouse outsourcing staff of Hikone Plant was confirmed infected with COVID-19.
Current status
- Impact on our business: None (Completed cleaning and disinfection the facility where the employee worked, and resumed normal operations)

On August 31, 2021, one employee of SCREEN SPE Israel Ltd., a European subsidiary, was confirmed infected with COVID-19.
Current status
- Impact on our business: None

As of September 3, 2021
On August 31, 2021, one employee of Monzennakacho Site was confirmed infected with COVID-19.
Current status
- Impact on our business: None

On August 30, 2021, one employee of SCREEN SPE Israel Ltd., a European subsidiary, was confirmed infected with COVID-19.
Current status
- Impact on our business: None

On August 28, 2021, one inhouse outsourcing staff of Hikone Plant was confirmed infected with COVID-19.
Current status
- Impact on our business: None

On August 27, 2021, one employee of Iwaki Plant of SCREEN SPE Quartz was confirmed infected with COVID-19.
Current status
- Impact on our business: None (Completed cleaning and disinfection the facility where the employee worked, and resumed normal operations)

On August 27, 2021, one inhouse outsourcing staff of Taga Plant was confirmed infected with COVID-19.
Current status
- Impact on our business: None (Completed cleaning and disinfection the facility where the employee worked, and resumed normal operations)

On August 27, 2021, one inhouse outsourcing staff of Taga Plant was confirmed infected with COVID-19.
Current status
- Impact on our business: None (Completed cleaning and disinfection the facility where the employee worked, and resumed normal operations)

On August 27, 2021, one inhouse outsourcing staff of Taga Plant was confirmed infected with COVID-19.
Current status
- Impact on our business: None (Completed cleaning and disinfection the facility where the employee worked, and resumed normal operations)

On August 26, 2021, one inhouse outsourcing staff of Taga Plant was confirmed infected with COVID-19.
Current status
- Impact on our business: None (Completed cleaning and disinfection the facility where the employee worked, and resumed normal operations)

On August 25, 2021, one inhouse outsourcing staff of Hikone Plant was confirmed infected with COVID-19.
Current status
- Impact on our business: None

On August 25, 2021, one inhouse outsourcing staff of Hikone Plant was confirmed infected with COVID-19.
Current status
- Impact on our business: None

On August 24, 2021, one inhouse outsourcing staff of Hikone Plant was confirmed infected with COVID-19.
Current status
- Impact on our business: None

On August 22, 2021, one inhouse outsourcing staff of Hikone Plant was confirmed infected with COVID-19.
Current status
- Impact on our business: None

​​​​​On January 24, 2020, the Company established a Disaster Response Headquarters, headed by Toshio Hiroe, President and CEO, and we have been working to gather information, check on our employees' health and take preventive measures.  

The safety of our clients and employees as well as prevention of infections inside and outside the company are of utmost importance to us. We will work appropriately in cooperation with authorities in Japan. We ask all related parties for their kind understanding and cooperation in these matters. 

Past announcements
Contact about this News

SCREEN Holdings Co., Ltd.
Tel: +81-75-414-7131
URL: www.screen.co.jp/contact/info

Information contained in the news release are current on the date of publication, but may be subject to change without notice.

Disclaimer

SCREEN Holdings Co. Ltd. published this content on 17 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2021 08:21:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
