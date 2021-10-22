Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. SCREEN Holdings Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    7735   JP3494600004

SCREEN HOLDINGS CO., LTD.

(7735)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

SCREEN : Status of COVID-19 infections in SCREEN Group（Updated）

10/22/2021 | 12:54am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Status of COVID-19 infections in SCREEN Group（Updated）
October 22, 2021Doc. No.: INFO211022E

As of October 22, 2021
On October 9, 2021, one employee of Laser Systems & Solutions of Europe SASU, was confirmed infected with COVID-19.
Current status
- Impact on our business: None

On October 9, 2021, one employee of SCREEN SPE Singapore Pte. Ltd., was confirmed infected with COVID-19.
Current status
- Impact on our business: None

On October 8, 2021, one employee of SCREEN SPE Singapore Pte. Ltd., was confirmed infected with COVID-19.
Current status
- Impact on our business: None

On October 8, 2021, one employee of SCREEN SPE Singapore Pte. Ltd., was confirmed infected with COVID-19.
Current status
- Impact on our business: None

As of October 15, 2021
On October 11, 2021, one contracted employee of SCREEN GP IJC Ltd., was confirmed infected with COVID-19.
Current status
- Impact on our business: None

On October 9, 2021, one employee of Inca Digital Printers Ltd., was confirmed infected with COVID-19.
Current status
- Impact on our business: None (Completed cleaning and disinfection the facility where the employee worked, and resumed normal operations)

​​​​​On January 24, 2020, the Company established a Disaster Response Headquarters, headed by Toshio Hiroe, President and CEO, and we have been working to gather information, check on our employees' health and take preventive measures.  

The safety of our clients and employees as well as prevention of infections inside and outside the company are of utmost importance to us. We will work appropriately in cooperation with authorities in Japan. We ask all related parties for their kind understanding and cooperation in these matters. 

Past announcements
Contact about this News

SCREEN Holdings Co., Ltd.
Tel: +81-75-414-7131
URL: www.screen.co.jp/contact/info

Information contained in the news release are current on the date of publication, but may be subject to change without notice.

Disclaimer

SCREEN Holdings Co. Ltd. published this content on 22 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 October 2021 04:53:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SCREEN HOLDINGS CO., LTD.
12:54aSCREEN : Status of COVID-19 infections in SCREEN Group（Updated）
PU
10/15SCREEN : Status of COVID-19 infections in SCREEN Group（Updated）
PU
10/14Nikkei 225 Up 1.5% on Tech Strength, Softer Yen
MT
10/14SCREEN : Annual Report 2021 (Integrated Report) (A3)
PU
10/14SCREEN : Annual Report 2021 (Integrated Report) (A4)
PU
10/14SCREEN : Sustainability Data Book 2021
PU
10/12Japan stocks seesaw ahead of U.S. CPI data, department stores gain
RE
10/07Nikkei snaps 8-day losing streak on bargain-hunting, but Topix slips
RE
09/23SCREEN : Status of COVID-19 infections in SCREEN Group（Updated）
PU
09/21SCREEN : Develops a High-resolution Model of the Direct Imaging System for Printed Circuit..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 400 B 3 510 M 3 510 M
Net income 2022 31 492 M 276 M 276 M
Net cash 2022 20 282 M 178 M 178 M
P/E ratio 2022 13,4x
Yield 2022 2,17%
Capitalization 421 B 3 697 M 3 687 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,00x
EV / Sales 2023 0,91x
Nbr of Employees 5 982
Free-Float 85,4%
Chart SCREEN HOLDINGS CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
SCREEN Holdings Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SCREEN HOLDINGS CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 9 030,00 JPY
Average target price 11 854,44 JPY
Spread / Average Target 31,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Toshio Hiroe President, CEO & Representative Director
Yoichi Kondo Chief Financial Officer & Managing Director
Eiji Kakiuchi Chairman
Soichi Nadahara Managing Director & Chief Technology Officer
Shigeru Saito Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SCREEN HOLDINGS CO., LTD.18.82%3 697
ASML HOLDING N.V.67.60%313 536
LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION17.61%79 624
TOKYO ELECTRON LIMITED26.59%69 401
QORVO, INC.2.40%18 840
ENTEGRIS, INC.39.30%17 740