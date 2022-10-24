Advanced search
    7735   JP3494600004

SCREEN HOLDINGS CO., LTD.

(7735)
2022-10-24
8110.00 JPY   +2.40%
12:10aScreen : joins the Semiconductor Climate Consortium (SCC)
PU
10/21Nikkei 225 Down 0.4% on Sinking Yen, Wall Street Cues
MT
10/13Nikkei 225 Down 0.6% Ahead of US CPI Report
MT
SCREEN : joins the Semiconductor Climate Consortium (SCC)

10/24/2022
Kyoto, Japan - October 24, 2022 - SCREEN Semiconductor Solutions Co., Ltd. (SCREEN SPE) is proud to announce that we have joined the global Semiconductor Climate Consortium (SCC), as a Founding Member, bolstering our own sustainability work with the power of the semiconductor ecosystem.

The SCREEN Group is actively involved in the development of initiatives that prioritize environmental, social and governance (ESG) criteria. These efforts include helping to address climate change in line with the Paris Agreement and working to resolve the social issues targeted by the United Nations in its Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The Group has established a variety of objectives and embodied them in "Sustainable Value 2023," a set of guidelines designed to improve its social value over the medium term.

"I applaud SCREEN SPE on its commitment to be a founding member of the Semiconductor Climate Consortium and for its continued support of global sustainability efforts," said Ajit Manocha, CEO of SEMI. "Individually, SEMI member companies have made tremendous strides on sustainability, but we need to pool resources to solve the difficult decarbonization challenges ahead and to meet the requirements for tracking and reporting up and down the value chain. We look forward to defining and prioritizing goals for the SCC and to collaborating to meet these goals for the semiconductor value chain worldwide."

The SCC has set an ambitious target of achieving net zero emissions for the semiconductor industry as part of international efforts to keep global temperature rise within 1.5℃ compared to pre-industrial levels. It intends to do this by promoting progressive climate change measures through collaboration and information sharing.

The consortium also plans to reach out to many other organizations that share its interest in climate change to explore partnership opportunities. This includes the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) and attendees at COP27 (27th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change).

SCREEN SPE believes that participating in the SCC at a leadership level will enable it to promote efforts to create effective semiconductor ecosystems that can help to address climate change issues. Currently, SCREEN SPE is actively engaged in developing and producing semiconductor manufacturing equipment, particularly cleaning systems and coater/developers, that reduces water and chemical consumption. SCREEN SPE will also work with partners gained from the SCC to reduce Scope 3* emissions in our supply chain, which accounts for most of our CO2 emissions.

Our business activities will promote and contribute to the construction and sustainable development of a decarbonized, recycling-oriented, and nature-harmonious society.

*Scope 3 covers greenhouse gases (CO2, etc.) produced by third parties connected to the activities of a business entity. These emissions are not included in Scope 1 or 2, which include outputs produced by the business itself. The categories are defined by the Greenhouse Gas Protocol, an organization that establishes comprehensive global standardized frameworks to measure and manage greenhouse gas emissions.

For further details on the SCC:

https://www.semi.org/en/industry-groups/semiconductor-climate-consortium

Contact:

SCREEN Semiconductor Solutions Co., Ltd.
＋81-75-417-2527

Information contained in the news letter are current on the date of publication, but may be subject to change without notice.

SCREEN Holdings Co. Ltd. published this content on 24 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 October 2022 04:09:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
