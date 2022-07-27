Screen : CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL REPORT FOR THE FIRST QUARTER ENDED JUNE 30, 2022

SCREEN Holdings Co., Ltd.

[Qualitative Information, Financial Statements]

1. Qualitative information regarding the status of consolidated business results

During the first quarter of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023 (the three-month period from April 1, 2022, to June 30, 2022), the global economy has generally been on a recovery path, but signs of economic recovery have been sluggish in some regions, as factors such as soaring resource prices, as well as supply constraints such as shortages of semiconductors and other components, and the impact of the lockdowns in China. In addition, uncertainty about the future has intensified mainly due to the prolonged situation in Ukraine and monetary tightening aimed at controlling inflation in each country.

With regard to the business conditions surrounding the SCREEN Group, in the electronics industry, high levels of demand for semiconductor devices continued, driven by the growing use of 5G and AI, progress in IoT technologies and DX, as well as growing demand for data centers. Furthermore, capital investment in semiconductor manufacturers and printed circuit board-related remained strong, due to a combination of investment in the fields of semiconductor miniaturization and packaging technology with an awareness of investment in less environmentally hazardous technology (GX), as well as investment in mature nodes to address the shift to EVs in vehicles and the shortage of semiconductors. On the other hand, display manufacturers have been revising the capital investment plan mainly due to falling panel prices.

Under these circumstances, for the first quarter of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023, the SCREEN Group posted consolidated net sales of ¥101,826 million, an increase of ¥18,970 million (22.9%) from the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year. On the earnings front, as the result of an increase in net sales and improved profitability, operating income totaled ¥17,849 million, an increase of ¥9,156 million (105.3%) from the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year, and ordinary income amounted to ¥18,206 million, up ¥9,537 million (110.0%) year on year. In addition, as a result of gains in extraordinary income for the sales of shares of an affiliate and other factors, quarterly profit attributable to owners of parent was ¥16,091 million, up ¥10,010 million (164.6%) compared with the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year.

Performance by reportable segment is explained below.

The Semiconductor Production Equipment (SPE) Business

In the SPE business, foundry and logic sales increased year on year, despite a decrease in sales to memory. By region, sales to Japan declined, but those to Taiwan and North America rose. As a result, net sales in this segment amounted to ¥84,633 million, up 41.6％ year on year. On the earnings front, operating income in this segment came to ¥18,831 million, up 111.9% year on year, mainly reflecting the increase in sales and an improvement in profitability.

The Graphic Arts Equipment (GA) Business

In the GA business, net sales in this segment amounted to ¥10,558 million, up 9.5％ year on year, due to increased sales of equipment and recurring business, mainly ink. On the earnings front, operating income was ¥671 million, up 156.4% year on year due mainly to an increase in sales.

The Display Production Equipment and Coater (FT) Business

In the FT business, sales of display production equipment declined, partly due to the impact of the lockdowns in China. As a result, net sales in this segment amounted to ¥3,060 million, down 70.3％ year on year. On the earnings front, operating loss came to ¥826 million, compared with operating income of ¥230 million in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year, mainly reflecting the decrease in net sales.

The PCB-Related Equipment (PE) Business

In the PE business, sales of direct imaging system rose by such as increasing data center demand. As a result, net sales in this segment amounted to ¥3,346 million, up 42.6% year on year. On the earnings front, operating income in this segment came to ¥468 million, up 122.1% year on year due mainly to an increase in sales.