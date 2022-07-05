Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Screen Holdings Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    7735   JP3494600004

SCREEN HOLDINGS CO., LTD.

(7735)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  11:59 2022-07-05 pm EDT
8720.00 JPY   +0.23%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Screen : Excerpts of Slides from the Business Report and Distributed at The 81st Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

07/05/2022 | 11:54pm EDT
June 24, 2022

Excerpts of Slides from the Business Report and Distributed at The Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

81st

Ordinary General Meeting of

Shareholders

SCREEN Holdings Co., Ltd.

FY2022 Economic Conditions: Global Economy

Impact of the COVID-19 pandemic

Economic measures

in every country

Mass rollout of vaccines

General trend toward a recovery

- 1 -

FY2022 Economic Conditions: Global Economy

Growing geopolitical risk Soaring resource prices

Material shortages

and price rises

Supply-side restrictions

Deepening uncertainty

about the future

FY2020Q4_20200512-E

FY2022 Business Environment: Electronics Industry

Progress of the IoT and DX Expansion of data center demand Establishment of remote work

GX-focused investment

in semiconductor miniaturization

Investment in the mounting technology field

Investment in the transition to electric vehicles (EV)

Investment in the resolution of semiconductor shortages

Demand for semiconductor devices is rising

Investment in semiconductor manufacturing and PCB-related facilities is progressing strongly

FY2020Q4_20200512-E

- 2 -

FY2022 Business Environment: Graphic Arts Industry

Growing awareness of GX/DX Economic recovery in North America and Europe

Appetite for capital investment in POD equipment is recovering

FY2020Q4_20200512-E

FY2022 Business Results

Best-ever results

(Figures rounded down to nearest 100 million yen)

Net sales

Operating income

YoY

YoY

¥411.8 bn 28.6

¥61.2 bn 150.2

Profit attributable to owners of parent

Ordinary income

YoY

YoY

¥59.4 bn 161.6

¥45.4 bn 199.9

- 3 -

Issues to Be Addressed

Operating environment of the SCREEN Group

Conditions are changing rapidly with high uncertainty but

many opportunities also exist

Fiscal Year 2021 - 2024

Concept

Establishing a presence in the industry as a Solution Creator

"Value Up 2023" Medium-term Management Plan

FY2020Q4_20200512-E

Issues to Be Addressed

Solution Creator

A Solution Creator refers to a company that enhances corporate value by providing technologies, products and services that solve social issues and needs and, through this, contributes to the development of a sustainable society

SCREEN Value = Social Value + Economic Value

(Sustainable Value)

Promote profit generation and shareholder returns

FY2020Q4_20200512-E

- 4 -

Issues to Be Addressed

Medium-term Management Plan 2nd Year

Minimize the impact of supply chain management and

fulfill our supply responsibilities in each business field

Accelerate our ongoing efforts to improve capital efficiency and

further solidify our profit structure and financial base

Make significant progress in achieving our targets

for economic value

FY2020Q4_20200512-E

Value Up 2023 Results of Key Initiatives

1 Enhance corporate value by creating innovation and a sustainable growth cycle

Aggressively invested in R&D

to strengthen competitiveness

Improved capacity at our automated S3-3 factory to 100% to strengthen our production system and

further enhance profitability

Began construction of new S3-4 factory to

create renewed growth

- 5 -

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

SCREEN Holdings Co. Ltd. published this content on 06 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 July 2022 03:53:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Analyst Recommendations on SCREEN HOLDINGS CO., LTD.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 406 B 2 988 M 2 988 M
Net income 2022 38 238 M 282 M 282 M
Net cash 2022 39 256 M 289 M 289 M
P/E ratio 2022 10,6x
Yield 2022 2,75%
Capitalization 405 B 2 985 M 2 985 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,90x
EV / Sales 2023 0,66x
Nbr of Employees 5 943
Free-Float 85,6%
Chart SCREEN HOLDINGS CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Screen Holdings Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SCREEN HOLDINGS CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 8 700,00 JPY
Average target price 13 939,19 JPY
Spread / Average Target 60,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Toshio Hiroe President, CEO & Representative Director
Yoichi Kondo Chief Financial Officer & Managing Director
Eiji Kakiuchi Chairman
Soichi Nadahara Managing Director & Chief Technology Officer
Shigeru Saito Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SCREEN HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-29.59%2 990
ASML HOLDING N.V.-42.13%178 300
LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION-45.94%54 769
TOKYO ELECTRON LTD-36.01%48 678
ZHEJIANG JINGSHENG MECHANICAL & ELECTRICAL CO., LTD.-0.73%13 188
ENTEGRIS, INC.-34.51%12 009