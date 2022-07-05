Screen : Excerpts of Slides from the Business Report and Distributed at The 81st Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders
June 24, 2022
Excerpts of Slides from the Business Report and Distributed at The Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders
81st
Ordinary General Meeting of
Shareholders
SCREEN Holdings Co., Ltd.
FY2022 Economic Conditions: Global Economy
Impact of the COVID-19 pandemic
Economic measures
in every country
Mass rollout of vaccines
General trend toward a recovery
FY2022 Economic Conditions: Global Economy
Growing geopolitical risk Soaring resource prices
Material shortages
and price rises
Supply-side restrictions
Deepening uncertainty
about the future
FY2022 Business Environment: Electronics Industry
Progress of the IoT and DX Expansion of data center demand Establishment of remote work
GX-focused investment
in semiconductor miniaturization
Investment in the mounting technology field
Investment in the transition to electric vehicles (EV)
Investment in the resolution of semiconductor shortages
Demand for semiconductor devices is rising
Investment in semiconductor manufacturing and PCB-related facilities is progressing strongly
FY2022 Business Environment: Graphic Arts Industry
Growing awareness of GX/DX Economic recovery in North America and Europe
Appetite for capital investment in POD equipment is recovering
FY2022 Business Results
Best-ever results
(Figures rounded down to nearest 100 million yen)
Net sales
Operating income
YoY
YoY
¥411.8 bn28.6％
¥61.2 bn150.2％
Profit attributable to owners of parent
Ordinary income
YoY
YoY
¥59.4 bn161.6％
¥45.4 bn199.9％
Issues to Be Addressed
Operating environment of the SCREEN Group
Conditions are changing rapidly with high uncertainty but
many opportunities also exist
Fiscal Year 2021 - 2024
Concept
Establishing a presence in the industry as a Solution Creator
"Value Up 2023" Medium-term Management Plan
Issues to Be Addressed
Solution Creator
A Solution Creator refers to a company that enhances corporate value by providing technologies, products and services that solve social issues and needs and, through this, contributes to the development of a sustainable society
SCREEN Value =Social Value+ Economic Value
(Sustainable Value)
Promote profit generation and shareholder returns
Issues to Be Addressed
Medium-term Management Plan 2nd Year
Minimize the impact of supply chain management and
fulfill our supply responsibilities in each business field
Accelerate our ongoing efforts to improve capital efficiency and
further solidify our profit structure and financial base
Make significant progress in achieving our targets
for economic value
Value Up 2023 Results of Key Initiatives
1 Enhance corporate value by creating innovation and a sustainable growth cycle
Aggressively invested in R&D
to strengthen competitiveness
Improved capacity at our automated S3-3 factory to 100% to strengthen our production system and
further enhance profitability
Began construction of new S3-4 factory to
create renewed growth
