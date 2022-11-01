Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Screen Holdings Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    7735   JP3494600004

SCREEN HOLDINGS CO., LTD.

(7735)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-11-01 am EDT
8180.00 JPY   -0.12%
05:16aScreen : Presentation_note (Nov. 2022)
PU
05:16aScreen : FAQ (Nov. 2022)
PU
10/28Screen : Financial Report (Oct. 2022)
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Screen : FAQ (Nov. 2022)

11/01/2022 | 05:16am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

October 2022

SCREEN Holdings Co., Ltd.

FAQ on Earnings Presentation for FY2023 2Q

Q1

SPE

Looking at sales ratio by region, please explain why the ratio of sales in China

decreased in 2Q and it is expected to increase in 4Q. Also, how will export controls

on U.S.-China trade impact SPE, quantitatively?

A1

Regarding the apparent fluctuation of sales ratio, the Company ships products

according to the customer's required delivery date and generally records sales

upon delivery and installation, so the delivery timing happened to fall into that

pattern this time.

As for the impact of the U.S.-China trade friction, we stand by our full-year forecast

as most of the equipment subject to the regulations is not included in our full-year

sales plan for the current fiscal year. It is still too early to comment on the next

fiscal year, and we are currently examining and discussing the issue in

consultation with relevant parties and government agencies. The U.S. has enacted

strong export controls, but Japanese products must contain specific U.S.-made

technology to fall within the scope of the controls. We will closely monitor future

developments and scrutinize plans for the next fiscal year.

Q2

SPE

Are there any changes in the WFE forecast for next year and the prospect of achieving

SCREEN's sales plan for the next fiscal year as explained at the IR Day?

A2

The new U.S.-China export restrictions were announced on October 13, and the situation

has become more uncertain. As explained earlier, we are in the process of scrutinizing

the impact going forward, and until that assessment is complete, the impact on next

year's WFE and next fiscal year's sales plan is difficult to predict.

Q3

SPE

Despite the difficulty at this time to give a WFE forecast for next year, can you tell us the

general trajectory regarding SCREEN's sales forecast for the coming fiscal year?

A3

Orders in 2Q were on par with those in 1Q, and orders in 3Q and 4Q are expected to

increase due to the new factory operations. We have not shifted from our belief that the

sales target of the medium-term management plan for the next fiscal year will be

achieved.

Q4

SPE

Looking at the full-year sales forecast graph by application (in the presentation material),

foundry's ratio has increased and the NAND's ratio has decreased compared to the

previous forecast in July. Does this change reflect the export restrictions to China? Or is

the investment of NAND customers weakening?

A4

This change is not due to U.S.--China export restrictions. The lower ratio of NAND

reflects actual investment slowdown. The sales ratio forecast may be difficult to

understand due to the 5% increments shown, but the actual numbers show almost the

same trend.

1

Q5 SPE

In 2Q, there was a slight upward revision to the after-sales service sales forecast for the

full year. Is that likely to cause reduced sales of new equipment, push-outs, or

cancellations, etc.?

A5

As you all know, there is an ongoing push out on memory customer investments. We

believe that this is a result of the fact that customer factories are also starting to have

some leeway in their utilization rates and are more receptive to our proposals for

modifications. Since the profitability of the modification business is better than that of

main equipment, we expect the operating income to net sales ratio to improve, but due

to the impact of higher raw material costs, we have left our full-year profit plan

unchanged.

Q6

SPE

What is behind the slight decline in the operating income to net sales ratio despite

the increase in sales from 1Q to 2Q? What is the outlook for the operating income

to net sales ratio in 2H and beyond?

A6

The operating income to net sales ratio was not significantly different between 1Q and

2Q, and the difference was simply due to the product mix. In 2H, the operating income

to net sales ratio is expected to decline slightly due to the impact of higher raw material

costs and the use of fixed costs (development costs) in 2H of the year that were not fully

utilized in 1H.

Q7

SPE

How do you see the increase or decrease in operating income, especially fixed

costs, compared to 1H and2H of the year?

A7

We expect fixed costs to increase by about ¥8.0 billion in2H. The raw material cost

increase impact is expected to cancel out the positive effects of foreign exchange

rate fluctuations.

Supplemental explanation:

● Operating income analysis, FY2023/03 1H results, and 2H forecast comparison

See below: Operating income analysis taking foreign exchange impact into account.

  • Operating income analysis, FY2023/03 1H results, and 2H forecast comparison (including foreign exchange impact)

2

>> Positive factors in sales/capacity utilization: mainly SPE (GA negatively impacted)

>> Negative profitability factors: mainly SPE (raw material cost increase)

>> Negative fixed costs: mostly SPE (growth investments)

>> Foreign exchange: impact on SPE, GA, PE

Q8

SPE

What is included in foundry in terms of sales by application? Also, are there any

trends regarding power devices (e.g., silicon vs. SiC)?

A8

The foundry segment includes all customers engaged in foundry businesses. Sales

are driven by customers in Taiwan, but depending on the timing, the percentage of

foundry customers in China and the U.S. may also increase.

Although sales for SiC power devices customer

are gradually increasing, silicon

power devices are still the main source of sales, due in part to the trend toward 300mm

silicon power devices.

Q9

SPE

Please explain the trends in the requirements of foundry customers.

A9

There have been many requests for systems for manufacturing advanced devices

and for collaboration on process development. Requests related to delivery times

are also increasing.

Q10

SPE

What does "adjustment of investment priorities at each technology node" mean in

the foundry explanation on slide 13 (in the presentation material)?

A10

It means that customers are reevaluating their priorities in terms of the importance

of bringing their products up to certain location

but it does not necessarily mean

that the technology node has its own priorities and is being adjusted.

Q11

SPE

Is there any rush in demand in the Chinese market in anticipation of tighter

regulations?

A11

There certainly is that motivation. However, not only SCREEN but the industry as a

whole is unable to keep up with demand from customers, so we are forced to

respond to each customer on an individual basis while coordinating delivery timing

with them. There has been no such rush demand for orders in 2Q.

Q12

SPE

What are you discussing with the Japanese government and the Ministry of

Economy, Trade and Industry regarding restrictions on U.S. exports to China?

A12

We would like to refrain from commenting on any correspondence with the Ministry

of Economy, Trade and Industry. Japanese production equipment manufacturers

are also aware that a product will only fall under regulations if certain U.S. technology

is used.

Q13

SPE

How much of the current order backlog will cover future sales? Also, how much of

this year's sales to China are subject to export restrictions?

A13

The order backlog is sufficient to cover all sales in 2H. As we process only orders

with confirmed delivery dates, there are no orders that are far in advance. The

percentage of sales of equipment subject to export restrictions (in cases where said

restrictions apply to Japanese products) is not so large (around the several billion

Japanese yen level).

3

Q14

SPE

Is there any change in the plan for increased expenses (about ¥5.0 billion) for the

next fiscal year?

A14

We expect expenses to increase as planned, but whether or not we will be able to

approve every capital investment, R&D expense, and employee increase will

depend on the situation in the future.

Q15

SPE

There was an explanation that there is a push out in sales for memory, which is

being compensated for by other projects. What kind of inquiries are there for this

slowdown in investment? Also, you said that you expect orders to increase in the 3Q

and 4Q.

A15

We have POs (purchase orders) which delivery dates have not been finalized, so

they are projects undertaken in anticipation of booking orders. That is why sales

pushed out can be compensated. With details of individual business negotiations in

3Q and 4Q have been revealed, we expect orders to be strong continually.

Q16

GA/PE

As for GA there are concerns about the economic recession in Europe, and

adjustments in semiconductor investment affecting PE, but what do you foresee

happening in the future?

A16

Regarding GA, there are concerns about paper shortages in Europe. There is

demand, but printing is unavailable. On the other hand, in the U.S., the shift to

POD is progressing due to the DX and GX trends, and this is compensating for

sales in Europe.

As for PE, demand for smartphones and PCs has weakened slightly, while demand

for data centers has been brisk. However, we are seeing a change in the customer

landscape, and pressure for delivery is weakening slightly. Orders received in 3Q

appear to be reasonable, but we will improve forecast accuracy through 4Q.

Notes:

HD = SCREEN Holdings Co., Ltd.

SPE = Semiconductor production equipment business

GA = Graphic arts equipment business

FT = Display production equipment and coater business

PE = PCB-related equipment business

4

Disclaimer

SCREEN Holdings Co. Ltd. published this content on 01 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 November 2022 09:15:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SCREEN HOLDINGS CO., LTD.
05:16aScreen : Presentation_note (Nov. 2022)
PU
05:16aScreen : FAQ (Nov. 2022)
PU
10/28Screen : Financial Report (Oct. 2022)
PU
10/28Screen : Presentation (Oct. 2022)
PU
10/28SCREEN Holdings Co., Ltd. Provides Earnings Guidance for the Fiscal Year Ending March 3..
CI
10/28SCREEN Holdings Co., Ltd. Provides Dividend Guidance for the Fiscal Year Ending March 3..
CI
10/24Screen : joins the Semiconductor Climate Consortium (SCC)
PU
10/21Nikkei 225 Down 0.4% on Sinking Yen, Wall Street Cues
MT
10/13Nikkei 225 Down 0.6% Ahead of US CPI Report
MT
10/13Japan's Nikkei ends lower with market focus on U.S. inflation data
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SCREEN HOLDINGS CO., LTD.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 457 B 3 075 M 3 075 M
Net income 2023 51 641 M 347 M 347 M
Net cash 2023 89 994 M 606 M 606 M
P/E ratio 2023 7,44x
Yield 2023 3,99%
Capitalization 388 B 2 612 M 2 612 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,65x
EV / Sales 2024 0,66x
Nbr of Employees 5 943
Free-Float 87,3%
Chart SCREEN HOLDINGS CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Screen Holdings Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SCREEN HOLDINGS CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 8 190,00 JPY
Average target price 11 100,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 35,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Toshio Hiroe President, CEO & Representative Director
Yoichi Kondo Chief Financial Officer & Managing Director
Eiji Kakiuchi Chairman
Shigeru Saito Independent Outside Director
Makoto Yoda Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SCREEN HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-33.79%2 612
ASML HOLDING N.V.-32.36%188 592
LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION-43.71%55 204
TOKYO ELECTRON LTD.-41.19%41 389
ZHEJIANG JINGSHENG MECHANICAL & ELECTRICAL CO., LTD.2.53%12 738
ENTEGRIS, INC.-42.75%11 819