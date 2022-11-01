Screen : FAQ (Nov. 2022)
Q1
SPE
Looking at sales ratio by region, please explain why the ratio of sales in China
decreased in 2Q and it is expected to increase in 4Q. Also, how will export controls
on U.S.-China trade impact SPE, quantitatively?
A1
・Regarding the apparent fluctuation of sales ratio, the Company ships products
according to the customer's required delivery date and generally records sales
upon delivery and installation, so the delivery timing happened to fall into that
pattern this time.
・As for the impact of the U.S.-China trade friction, we stand by our full-year forecast
as most of the equipment subject to the regulations is not included in our full-year
sales plan for the current fiscal year. It is still too early to comment on the next
fiscal year, and we are currently examining and discussing the issue in
consultation with relevant parties and government agencies. The U.S. has enacted
strong export controls, but Japanese products must contain specific U.S.-made
technology to fall within the scope of the controls. We will closely monitor future
developments and scrutinize plans for the next fiscal year.
Q2
SPE
Are there any changes in the WFE forecast for next year and the prospect of achieving
SCREEN's sales plan for the next fiscal year as explained at the IR Day?
A2
The new U.S.-China export restrictions were announced on October 13, and the situation
has become more uncertain. As explained earlier, we are in the process of scrutinizing
the impact going forward, and until that assessment is complete, the impact on next
year's WFE and next fiscal year's sales plan is difficult to predict.
Q3
SPE
Despite the difficulty at this time to give a WFE forecast for next year, can you tell us the
general trajectory regarding SCREEN's sales forecast for the coming fiscal year?
A3
Orders in 2Q were on par with those in 1Q, and orders in 3Q and 4Q are expected to
increase due to the new factory operations. We have not shifted from our belief that the
sales target of the medium-term management plan for the next fiscal year will be
achieved.
Q4
SPE
Looking at the full-year sales forecast graph by application (in the presentation material),
foundry's ratio has increased and the NAND's ratio has decreased compared to the
previous forecast in July. Does this change reflect the export restrictions to China? Or is
the investment of NAND customers weakening?
A4
This change is not due to U.S.--China export restrictions. The lower ratio of NAND
reflects actual investment slowdown. The sales ratio forecast may be difficult to
understand due to the 5% increments shown, but the actual numbers show almost the
same trend.
Q5 SPE
In 2Q, there was a slight upward revision to the after-sales service sales forecast for the
full year. Is that likely to cause reduced sales of new equipment, push-outs, or
cancellations, etc.?
A5
As you all know, there is an ongoing push out on memory customer investments. We
believe that this is a result of the fact that customer factories are also starting to have
some leeway in their utilization rates and are more receptive to our proposals for
modifications. Since the profitability of the modification business is better than that of
main equipment, we expect the operating income to net sales ratio to improve, but due
to the impact of higher raw material costs, we have left our full-year profit plan
unchanged.
Q6
SPE
What is behind the slight decline in the operating income to net sales ratio despite
the increase in sales from 1Q to 2Q? What is the outlook for the operating income
to net sales ratio in 2H and beyond?
A6
The operating income to net sales ratio was not significantly different between 1Q and
2Q, and the difference was simply due to the product mix. In 2H, the operating income
to net sales ratio is expected to decline slightly due to the impact of higher raw material
costs and the use of fixed costs (development costs) in 2H of the year that were not fully
utilized in 1H.
Q7
SPE
How do you see the increase or decrease in operating income, especially fixed
costs, compared to 1H and2H of the year?
A7
We expect fixed costs to increase by about ¥8.0 billion in2H. The raw material cost
increase impact is expected to cancel out the positive effects of foreign exchange
rate fluctuations.
■ Supplemental explanation:
● Operating income analysis, FY2023/03 1H results, and 2H forecast comparison
See below: Operating income analysis taking foreign exchange impact into account.
Operating income analysis, FY2023/03 1H results, and 2H forecast comparison (including foreign exchange impact)
>> Positive factors in sales/capacity utilization: mainly SPE (GA negatively impacted)
>> Negative profitability factors: mainly SPE (raw material cost increase)
>> Negative fixed costs: mostly SPE (growth investments)
>> Foreign exchange: impact on SPE, GA, PE
Q8
SPE
What is included in foundry in terms of sales by application? Also, are there any
trends regarding power devices (e.g., silicon vs. SiC)?
A8
・The foundry segment includes all customers engaged in foundry businesses. Sales
are driven by customers in Taiwan, but depending on the timing, the percentage of
foundry customers in China and the U.S. may also increase.
・Although sales for SiC power devices customer
are gradually increasing, silicon
power devices are still the main source of sales, due in part to the trend toward 300mm
silicon power devices.
Q9
SPE
Please explain the trends in the requirements of foundry customers.
A9
There have been many requests for systems for manufacturing advanced devices
and for collaboration on process development. Requests related to delivery times
are also increasing.
Q10
SPE
What does "adjustment of investment priorities at each technology node" mean in
the foundry explanation on slide 13 (in the presentation material)?
A10
It means that customers are reevaluating their priorities in terms of the importance
of bringing their products up to certain location
but it does not necessarily mean
that the technology node has its own priorities and is being adjusted.
Q11
SPE
Is there any rush in demand in the Chinese market in anticipation of tighter
regulations?
A11
There certainly is that motivation. However, not only SCREEN but the industry as a
whole is unable to keep up with demand from customers, so we are forced to
respond to each customer on an individual basis while coordinating delivery timing
with them. There has been no such rush demand for orders in 2Q.
Q12
SPE
What are you discussing with the Japanese government and the Ministry of
Economy, Trade and Industry regarding restrictions on U.S. exports to China?
A12
We would like to refrain from commenting on any correspondence with the Ministry
of Economy, Trade and Industry. Japanese production equipment manufacturers
are also aware that a product will only fall under regulations if certain U.S. technology
is used.
Q13
SPE
How much of the current order backlog will cover future sales? Also, how much of
this year's sales to China are subject to export restrictions?
A13
The order backlog is sufficient to cover all sales in 2H. As we process only orders
with confirmed delivery dates, there are no orders that are far in advance. The
percentage of sales of equipment subject to export restrictions (in cases where said
restrictions apply to Japanese products) is not so large (around the several billion
Japanese yen level).
Q14
SPE
Is there any change in the plan for increased expenses (about ¥5.0 billion) for the
next fiscal year?
A14
We expect expenses to increase as planned, but whether or not we will be able to
approve every capital investment, R&D expense, and employee increase will
depend on the situation in the future.
Q15
SPE
There was an explanation that there is a push out in sales for memory, which is
being compensated for by other projects. What kind of inquiries are there for this
slowdown in investment? Also, you said that you expect orders to increase in the 3Q
and 4Q.
A15
We have POs (purchase orders) which delivery dates have not been finalized, so
they are projects undertaken in anticipation of booking orders. That is why sales
pushed out can be compensated. With details of individual business negotiations in
3Q and 4Q have been revealed, we expect orders to be strong continually.
Q16
GA/PE
As for GA there are concerns about the economic recession in Europe, and
adjustments in semiconductor investment affecting PE, but what do you foresee
happening in the future?
A16
・Regarding GA, there are concerns about paper shortages in Europe. There is
demand, but printing is unavailable. On the other hand, in the U.S., the shift to
POD is progressing due to the DX and GX trends, and this is compensating for
sales in Europe.
・As for PE, demand for smartphones and PCs has weakened slightly, while demand
for data centers has been brisk. However, we are seeing a change in the customer
landscape, and pressure for delivery is weakening slightly. Orders received in 3Q
appear to be reasonable, but we will improve forecast accuracy through 4Q.
Notes:
HD = SCREEN Holdings Co., Ltd.
SPE = Semiconductor production equipment business
GA = Graphic arts equipment business
FT = Display production equipment and coater business
PE = PCB-related equipment business
