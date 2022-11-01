Screen : FAQ (Nov. 2022)

Q14 SPE Is there any change in the plan for increased expenses (about ¥5.0 billion) for the

next fiscal year?

A14 We expect expenses to increase as planned, but whether or not we will be able to

approve every capital investment, R&D expense, and employee increase will

depend on the situation in the future.

Q15 SPE There was an explanation that there is a push out in sales for memory, which is

being compensated for by other projects. What kind of inquiries are there for this

slowdown in investment? Also, you said that you expect orders to increase in the 3Q

and 4Q.

A15 We have POs (purchase orders) which delivery dates have not been finalized, so

they are projects undertaken in anticipation of booking orders. That is why sales

pushed out can be compensated. With details of individual business negotiations in

3Q and 4Q have been revealed, we expect orders to be strong continually.

Q16 GA/PE As for GA there are concerns about the economic recession in Europe, and

adjustments in semiconductor investment affecting PE, but what do you foresee

happening in the future?

A16 ・Regarding GA, there are concerns about paper shortages in Europe. There is

demand, but printing is unavailable. On the other hand, in the U.S., the shift to

POD is progressing due to the DX and GX trends, and this is compensating for

sales in Europe.

・As for PE, demand for smartphones and PCs has weakened slightly, while demand

for data centers has been brisk. However, we are seeing a change in the customer

landscape, and pressure for delivery is weakening slightly. Orders received in 3Q