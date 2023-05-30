Screen : Notice of the 82nd Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

This document has been translated from a part of the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail. The Company assumes no responsibility for this translation or for direct, indirect or any other forms of damages arising from the translation.

Securities Code 7735

June 2, 2023

To Those Shareholders with Voting Rights

Toshio Hiroe

Representative Director

President

Member of the Board

Chief Executive Officer

SCREEN Holdings Co., Ltd.

Tenjinkita-machi1-1,Teranouchi-agaru

4-chome,Horikawa-dori,Kamigyo-ku,

Kyoto, Japan

NOTICE OF THE 82nd ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

You are cordially notified of the 82nd Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of the Company. The Meeting will be held as described below.

If you are not attending the General Meeting of Shareholders, you may exercise your voting rights in writing or through electromagnetic devices (Internet, etc.). Please review the Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders and exercise your voting rights by 5:00 p.m. (JST) on Thursday, June 22, 2023.

1. Date and Time: Friday, June 23, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. (JST)

2. Place: 5th Floor of the Head Office Building, SCREEN Holdings Co., Ltd. Tenjinkita-machi1-1,Teranouchi-agaru4-chome,Horikawa-dori, Kamigyo-ku, Kyoto, Japan

3. Agenda of the Meeting:

Matters to be reported: (1) The Business Report, the Consolidated Financial Statements, and results of each audit of the Consolidated Financial Statements by the Accounting Auditor and the Board of Corporate Auditors for the 82nd fiscal term (from April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023)

The Non-consolidated Financial Statements for the 82nd fiscal term (from April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023)

Proposals to be resolved:

Proposal No. 1: Appropriation of Surplus

Proposal No. 2: Partial Amendments to the Articles of Incorporation

Proposal No. 3: Election of Eight Directors

Proposal No. 4: Election of One Corporate Auditor

Proposal No. 5: Revision of Amounts of Compensation for Directors and Corporate Auditors

1