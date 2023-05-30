Screen : Notice of the 82nd Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders
This document has been translated from a part of the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail. The Company assumes no responsibility for this translation or for direct, indirect or any other forms of damages arising from the translation.
Securities Code 7735
June 2, 2023
To Those Shareholders with Voting Rights
Toshio Hiroe
Representative Director
President
Member of the Board
Chief Executive Officer
SCREEN Holdings Co., Ltd.
Tenjinkita-machi1-1,Teranouchi-agaru
4-chome,Horikawa-dori,Kamigyo-ku,
Kyoto, Japan
NOTICE OF THE 82nd ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS
You are cordially notified of the 82nd Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of the Company. The Meeting will be held as described below.
If you are not attending the General Meeting of Shareholders, you may exercise your voting rights in writing or through electromagnetic devices (Internet, etc.). Please review the Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders and exercise your voting rights by 5:00 p.m. (JST) on Thursday, June 22, 2023.
1. Date and Time: Friday, June 23, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. (JST)
2. Place:
5th Floor of the Head Office Building, SCREEN Holdings Co., Ltd.
Matters to be reported: (1) The Business Report, the Consolidated Financial Statements, and results of each audit of the Consolidated Financial Statements by the Accounting Auditor and the Board of Corporate Auditors for the 82nd fiscal term (from April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023)
The Non-consolidated Financial Statements for the 82nd fiscal term (from April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023)
Proposals to be resolved:
Proposal No. 1: Appropriation of Surplus
Proposal No. 2: Partial Amendments to the Articles of Incorporation
Proposal No. 3: Election of Eight Directors
Proposal No. 4: Election of One Corporate Auditor
Proposal No. 5:Revision of Amounts of Compensation for Directors and Corporate Auditors
Notes on Measures for Electronic Provision
1. Measures for electronic provision of materials for general meetings of shareholders
In convening this General Meeting of Shareholders, measures for electronic provision have been taken for information contained in materials for general meetings of shareholders(matters to be provided electronically), and the information is posted as "NOTICE OF THE 82nd ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS" on the websites indicated below. Please access either website to find the information.
*On the TSE website, enter "SCREEN" in the "Issue name (company name)" field or the Company's securities code "7735" in the "Code" field and click "Search," select "Basic information," then "Documents for public inspection/PR information," and you can find the information.
2. Non-inclusion of certain matters in the paper copy to be delivered to shareholders
The documents sent to shareholders who have requested the paper copy do not include the matters listed below in accordance with laws and regulations and Article 16 of the Articles of Incorporation of the Company.
"Matters concerning Systems for Ensuring the Properness of Operations" of the Business Report
"Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity" and "Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements" of the Consolidated Financial Statements
"Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity" and "Notes to the Non-consolidated Financial Statements" of the Non-consolidated Financial Statements
above is included in the Business Report audited by Corporate Auditors during preparation of the Audit Report.
and 3) are included in the Consolidated Financial Statements and the Non-consolidated Financial
Statements audited by the Accounting Auditor and Corporate Auditors during preparation of the Audit Reports.
3. In the event of modifications to the matters to be provided electronically
In the event that the matters to be provided electronically are modified, the Company will notify such fact and post such modification on the Company's website and the TSE website indicated above.
4. Request for the paper copy for the next General Meeting of Shareholders
Shareholders who wish to receive the paper copy of materials for general meetings of shareholders are requested to contact the call center indicated below by the record date of the General Meeting of Shareholders (March 31, 2024)and follow the necessary procedures. Shareholders who have already followed the procedures for this General Meeting of Shareholders do not need to follow the procedures again.
Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank - Dedicated Call Center (Tel: 0120-533-600)
Guidance for Shareholders
Live Streaming
Live streaming of this General Meeting of Shareholders on the Internet will be available.
Live streaming is for viewing the General Meeting of Shareholders, which does not constitute attendance under the Companies Act, and therefore you cannot exercise your voting rights or ask questions via live streaming. You are requested to exercise your voting rights in writing or via the Internet, etc., in advance.
Acceptance of Preliminary Questions
Prior to the holding of the General Meeting of Shareholders, the Company will accept questions sent to its website. On the day of the meeting, the Company intends to respond to questions on topics in which shareholders are highly interested from among those received in advance.
Management Status Briefing Session
The Management Status Briefing Session will be held at the same venue after the General Meeting of Shareholders.
Live streaming of the Management Status Briefing Session will also be available.
Response to COVID-19
Our response at this General Meeting of Shareholders is as follows.
The venue will be well ventilated and chairs will be placed with space between them.
In view of the government policy, we respect each shareholder's decision about the wearing of a facial mask.
Shareholders who are unwell are requested to refrain from attending the meeting.
If there is any change to our response in view of future conditions, we will notify such change on the Company's website.
Please review the Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders and exercise your voting rights by the following methods.
Exercise of Voting Rights by Attending the Meeting on the Day
Attending the Meeting
Please bring and submit the enclosed Voting Rights Exercise Form at the reception on the day of the meeting. Date and Time: 10:00 a.m. on Friday, June 23, 2023
Exercise of Voting Rights in Advance
Postal Mail
Please indicate your vote for or against each of the proposals on the enclosed Voting Rights Exercise Form and return it so that it is received by the following deadline.
Deadline for Exercise of Voting Rights: 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 22, 2023
Via the Internet, etc.
You can exercise your voting rights via the Internet, etc.
For details, refer to the next page.
Deadline for Exercise of Voting Rights: 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 22, 2023
If a vote for or against a proposal is not indicated on the Voting Rights Exercise Form that the Company receives, it is treated as an indication of a vote for that proposal.
If your voting rights are exercised in duplicate in writing (postal mail) and via the Internet, etc., the vote exercised via the Internet, etc., shall be the vote deemed valid.
If you exercise your voting rights multiple times via the Internet, or exercise your voting rights in duplicate using a personal computer and smartphone, only the last vote exercised shall be deemed valid.
Institutional investors may also exercise voting rights through electromagnetic means using the "Electronic Voting Rights Exercise Platform" operated by ICJ, Inc. for this Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders.
Procedures for Exercising Voting Rights via the Internet, etc.
Scan the QR Code (Smart Exercise)
Scan the QR code at the bottom right of the Voting Rights Exercise Form.
Follow the instructions on the screen to indicate your vote for or against the proposals.
Exercise of voting rights by Smart Exercise is available only once.
To log in from the second time onward, please refer to the explanation below.
Enter the Voting Rights Exercise Code and Password
Access the Company's designated website for exercise of voting rights. Website for exercise of voting rights (https://www.web54.net)
Enter the Voting Rights Exercise Code and Password stated on the enclosed Voting Rights Exercise Form.
Follow the instructions on the screen to indicate your vote for or against the proposals.
Notes 1: QR Code is a registered trademark of DENSO WAVE INCORPORATED.
Internet service provider and telecommunications carrier fees (connection fees, etc.) when using the Internet shall be borne by the shareholder.
Inquiries Concerning Exercise of Voting Rights via the Internet, etc.
Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank Stock - Transfer Agency web support (exclusive number) Toll Free Number: 0120-652-031 (9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. (JST))
