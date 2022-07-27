Screen : Presentation (Jul. 2022)

Cautionary statement with respect to these materials; The earnings forecasts contained in these materials and communicated verbally, are made in accordance with currently available information and rational assumptions. SCREEN Holdings does not promise that the forecasts or estimates will be accurate. Therefore, it should be noted that actual results could differ significantly due to a variety of factors.
Financial Summary of FY2023/03 1Q
July 27, 2022
SCREEN Holdings Co., Ltd.
CFO, Senior Managing Director
Yoichi Kondo
Financial Summary
Business results in 1Q
Company-wide:
Steady overall, both sales and profits hit record highs as 1Q results
Increased in sales and profit YoY, operating income doubled,
and net profit 2.6 times
Steady start in the face of material shortages and rising logistics costs
SPE:
Major driver of company-wide performance. Record highs in sales, operating income and OP margin as 1Q results
OP margin achieves 22.3% and orders in line with expectations
Cash flows remains stable, Net Cash of ¥118.0 bn
FY2023/03 1Q Business Results
YoY
FY2022/03
FY2023/03
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
Full
1Q
Difference
(Billions of JPY)
(YoY)
Net sales
82.8
104.3
103.9
120.7
411.8
101.8
18.9
22.9
%
Operating
8.6
15.3
16.0
21.1
61.2
17.8
105.3
income
14.7
15.5
17.5
14.9
9.1
%
10.5%
%
%
%
%
17.5%
pt
(to net
7.0
sales ratio)
Ordinary
8.6
15.1
16.1
19.5
59.4
18.2
9.5
%
income
110.0
Profit
%
attributable to
6.0
11.5
12.0
15.8
45.4
16.0
10.0
owners of
164.6
parent
FY2023/03 1Q Business Results
YoY
FY2022/03
FY2023/03
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
Full
1Q
Difference
(Billions of JPY)
(YoY)
Net sales
82.8
104.3
103.9
120.7
411.8
101.8
18.9
22.9%
SPE
59.7
81.6
84.6
93.2
319.3
84.6
24.8
41.6%
GA
9.6
11.2
9.9
12.3
43.3
10.5
0.9
9.5%
FT
10.2
7.2
5.5
10.1
33.2
3.0
(7.2)
-70.3%
PE
2.3
3.4
3.3
4.0
13.3
3.3
0.9
42.6%
Others
0.8
0.5
0.2
0.8
2.5
0.2
(0.5)
-72.1%
Operating income
8.6
15.3
16.0
21.1
61.2
17.8
9.1
105.3%
(to net sales ratio)
10.5%
14.7%
15.5%
17.5%
14.9%
17.5%
7.0pt
SPE
8.8
15.4
17.1
21.4
62.8
18.8
9.9
111.9%
GA
0.2
0.4
0.4
0.5
1.6
0.6
0.4
156.4%
FT
0.2
(0)
(0.3)
0.7
0.5
(0.8)
(1.0)
-
PE
0.2
0.7
0.6
0.5
2.0
0.4
0.2
122.1%
Others
(0.8)
(1.0)
(1.7)
(2.1)
(5.8)
(1.2)
(0.3)
-
Ordinary income
8.6
15.1
16.1
19.5
59.4
18.2
9.5
110.0%
Profit attributable to
6.0
11.5
12.0
15.8
45.4
16.0
10.0
164.6%
owners of parent
SPE: Semiconductor Production Equipment Business
GA: Graphic Arts Equipment Business
FT: Display Production Equipment and Coater Business
PE: PCB-related Equipment Business
