    7735   JP3494600004

SCREEN HOLDINGS CO., LTD.

(7735)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-07-27 am EDT
9580.00 JPY   +2.46%
Screen : Presentation (Jul. 2022)

07/27/2022 | 02:52am EDT
Consolidated Business

Results & Forecasts

FY2023/03 First Quarter Ended June 30, 2022

July 27, 2022

SCREEN Holdings Co., Ltd.

Financial Summary of FY2023/03 1Q

Yoichi Kondo, CFO, Senior Managing Director

Business Environment and Forecast

Toshio Hiroe, CEO, President

  • Cautionary statement with respect to these materials; The earnings forecasts contained in these materials and communicated verbally, are made in accordance with currently available information and rational assumptions. SCREEN Holdings does not promise that the forecasts or estimates will be accurate. Therefore, it should be noted that actual results could differ significantly due to a variety of factors.
  • Figures have been rounded down to eliminate amounts less than 100 million JPY, except per share figures. A ratio has been rounded off.
  • SCREEN's fiscal year (FY) encompasses the period from April 1 to March 31 of the following calendar year. (Ex. FY2023/03: April 1, 2022 - March 31, 2023)

FY2023/03Q1_20220727-E

1

FY2020Q4_20200512-E

1

Financial Summary of FY2023/03 1Q

July 27, 2022

SCREEN Holdings Co., Ltd.

CFO, Senior Managing Director

Yoichi Kondo

FY2023/03Q1_20220727-E

2

FY2020Q4_20200512-E

Financial Summary

Business results in 1Q

  • Company-wide:
    • Steady overall, both sales and profits hit record highs as 1Q results
    • Increased in sales and profit YoY, operating income doubled,

and net profit 2.6 times

Steady start in the face of material shortages and rising logistics costs

  • SPE:
    • Major driver of company-wide performance. Record highs in sales, operating income and OP margin as 1Q results
    • OP margin achieves 22.3% and orders in line with expectations
  • Cash flows remains stable, Net Cash of ¥118.0 bn

FY2023/03Q1_20220727-E

3

FY2023/03 1Q Business Results

YoY

FY2022/03

FY2023/03

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

Full

1Q

Difference

(Billions of JPY)

(YoY)

Net sales

82.8

104.3

103.9

120.7

411.8

101.8

18.9

22.9

%

Operating

8.6

15.3

16.0

21.1

61.2

17.8

105.3

income

14.7

15.5

17.5

14.9

9.1

%

10.5%

%

%

%

%

17.5%

pt

(to net

7.0

sales ratio)

Ordinary

8.6

15.1

16.1

19.5

59.4

18.2

9.5

%

income

110.0

Profit

%

attributable to

6.0

11.5

12.0

15.8

45.4

16.0

10.0

owners of

164.6

parent

FY2023/03Q1_20220727-E

4

FY2023/03 1Q Business Results

YoY

FY2022/03

FY2023/03

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

Full

1Q

Difference

(Billions of JPY)

(YoY)

Net sales

82.8

104.3

103.9

120.7

411.8

101.8

18.9

22.9%

SPE

59.7

81.6

84.6

93.2

319.3

84.6

24.8

41.6%

GA

9.6

11.2

9.9

12.3

43.3

10.5

0.9

9.5%

FT

10.2

7.2

5.5

10.1

33.2

3.0

(7.2)

-70.3%

PE

2.3

3.4

3.3

4.0

13.3

3.3

0.9

42.6%

Others

0.8

0.5

0.2

0.8

2.5

0.2

(0.5)

-72.1%

Operating income

8.6

15.3

16.0

21.1

61.2

17.8

9.1

105.3%

(to net sales ratio)

10.5%

14.7%

15.5%

17.5%

14.9%

17.5%

7.0pt

SPE

8.8

15.4

17.1

21.4

62.8

18.8

9.9

111.9%

GA

0.2

0.4

0.4

0.5

1.6

0.6

0.4

156.4%

FT

0.2

(0)

(0.3)

0.7

0.5

(0.8)

(1.0)

-

PE

0.2

0.7

0.6

0.5

2.0

0.4

0.2

122.1%

Others

(0.8)

(1.0)

(1.7)

(2.1)

(5.8)

(1.2)

(0.3)

-

Ordinary income

8.6

15.1

16.1

19.5

59.4

18.2

9.5

110.0%

Profit attributable to

6.0

11.5

12.0

15.8

45.4

16.0

10.0

164.6%

owners of parent

SPE: Semiconductor Production Equipment Business

GA: Graphic Arts Equipment Business

FT: Display Production Equipment and Coater Business

PE: PCB-related Equipment Business

FY2023/03Q1_20220727-E

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

SCREEN Holdings Co. Ltd. published this content on 27 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2022 06:51:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
