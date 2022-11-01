Advanced search
    7735   JP3494600004

SCREEN HOLDINGS CO., LTD.

(7735)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-11-01 am EDT
8180.00 JPY   -0.12%
05:16aScreen : Presentation_note (Nov. 2022)
PU
05:16aScreen : FAQ (Nov. 2022)
PU
10/28Screen : Financial Report (Oct. 2022)
PU
Screen : Presentation_note (Nov. 2022)

11/01/2022 | 05:16am EDT
Consolidated Business

Results & Forecasts

FY2023/03 Second Quarter Ended September 30, 2022

October 28, 2022

SCREEN Holdings Co., Ltd.

Financial Summary of FY2023/03 1H

Yoichi Kondo, CFO, Senior Managing Director

Business Environment and Forecast

Toshio Hiroe, CEO, President

  • Cautionary statement with respect to these materials; The earnings forecasts contained in these materials and communicated verbally, are made in accordance with currently available information and rational assumptions. SCREEN Holdings does not promise that the forecasts or estimates will be accurate. Therefore, it should be noted that actual results could differ significantly due to a variety of factors.
  • Figures have been rounded down to eliminate amounts less than 100 million JPY, except per share figures. A ratio has been rounded off.
  • SCREEN's fiscal year (FY) encompasses the period from April 1 to March 31 of the following calendar year. (Ex. FY2023/03: April 1, 2022 - March 31, 2023)

FY2023/03Q2_20221028-E

1

FY2020Q4_20200512-E

Financial Summary of

FY2023/03 1H

October 28, 2022

SCREEN Holdings Co., Ltd.

CFO, Senior Managing Director

Yoichi Kondo

FY2023/03Q2_20221028-E

2

FY2020Q4_20200512-E

Financial Summary

Business results in 1H

  • Company-wide:
    • Steady overall, both sales and profits hit record highs as 1H results. Exceed July forecasts
      Due to the success of steady control in the face of supply chain disruptions such as material shortages
    • Increased in sales and profit YoY, operating income 1.6 times,

and net profit 1.7 times

  • SPE:
    • Major driver of company-wide performance. Record highs in sales, operating income and OP margin as 1H results
    • OP margin achieves 21.7%
  • GA and PE: Steady in both sales and profits, benefiting from the impact of foreign exchange rates as well
  • Net Cash of ¥104.5 bn and equity ratio of 57.5% in B/S

FY2023/03Q2_20221028-E

3

FY2023/03 1H Business Results

YoY

(Billions of JPY)

Net sales

Operating income

(to net sales ratio)

Ordinary income

Profit attributable to owners of parent

FY2022/03

FY2023/03

1H

Difference

Difference

1Q 2Q 1H 3Q 4Q Full 1Q 2Q

1H

In July)

(YoY)

forecast in July)

(Forecast

(Comparison with

82.8

104.3

187.2

103.9

120.7

411.8

101.8

116.5

215.0

218.4

31.1

16.7

3.4

1.6

%

%

8.6

15.3

24.0

16.0

21.1

61.2

17.8

20.3

34.5

38.1

14.0

58.5%

3.6

10.6%

10.5%

14.7%

12.9%

15.5%

17.5%

14.9%

17.5%

17.4%

16.0%

17.5%

pt

pt

4.6

1.4

8.6

15.1

23.7

16.1

19.5

59.4

18.2

20.4

33.5

38.6

14.8

62.6

5.1

15.5

%

%

6.0

11.5

17.6

12.0

15.8

45.4

16.0

13.5

26.0

29.6

12.0

68.6

3.6

14.2

%

%

FY2023/03Q2_20221028-E

4

FY2023/03 1H Business Results

YoY

FY2022/03

FY2023/03

1Q

2Q

1H

3Q

4Q

Full

1Q

2Q

1H

1H

Difference

Difference

(Billions of JPY)

(Forecast

(YoY)

(Comparison with

in July)

forecast in July)

Net sales

82.8

104.3

187.2

103.9

120.7

411.8

101.8

116.5

215.0

218.4

31.1

16.7

3.4

1.6

%

%

SPE

59.7

81.6

141.4

84.6

93.2

319.3

84.6

91.9

177.5

176.5

35.1

24.8%

(0.9)

-0.5%

GA

9.6

11.2

20.9

9.9

12.3

43.3

10.5

11.6

19.5

22.2

1.3

6.2%

2.7

14.0%

FT

10.2

7.2

17.5

5.5

10.1

33.2

3.0

8.4

11.0

11.5

(6.0)

-34.4%

0.5

4.9%

PE

2.3

3.4

5.8

3.3

4.0

13.3

3.3

4.2

6.0

7.6

1.7

30.5%

1.6

26.9%

Others

0.8

0.5

1.4

0.2

0.8

2.5

0.2

0.2

1.0

0.4

(0.9)

-66.6%

(0.5)

-52.8%

Operating income

8.6

15.3

24.0

16.0

21.1

61.2

17.8

20.3

34.5

38.1

58.5

10.6

(to net sales ratio)

10.5%

14.7%

12.9%

15.5%

17.5%

14.9%

17.5%

17.4%

16.0%

17.5%

14.0

%

3.6

%

4.6pt

1.4pt

SPE

8.8

15.4

24.3

17.1

21.4

62.8

18.8

19.5

37.5*

38.3

14.0

57.9%

0.8

2.3%

GA

0.2

0.4

0.6

0.4

0.5

1.6

0.6

0.9

1.0*

1.6

0.9

143.1%

0.6

62.4%

FT

0.2

(0)

0.1

(0.3)

0.7

0.5

(0.8)

(0.2)

(1.0)*

(1.0)

(1.2)

-

(0)

-

PE

0.2

0.7

0.9

0.6

0.5

2.0

0.4

1.1

1.0*

1.5

0.6

68.2%

0.5

58.7%

Others

(0.8)

(1.0)

(1.9)

(1.7)

(2.1)

(5.8)

(1.2)

(1.0)

(4.0)*

(2.3)

(0.3)

-

1.6

-

Ordinary

8.6

15.1

23.7

16.1

19.5

59.4

18.2

20.4

33.5

38.6

14.8

%

5.1

%

income

62.6

15.5

Profit attributable to

6.0

11.5

17.6

12.0

15.8

45.4

16.0

13.5

26.0

29.6

12.0

68.6%

3.6

14.2%

owners of parent

SPE: Semiconductor Production Equipment Business

GA: Graphic Arts Equipment Business

FT: Display Production Equipment and Coater Business

PE: PCB-related Equipment Business

FY2023/03Q2_20221028-E

* Forecast operating income by segment: approximate numbers per ¥0.5 bn

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

SCREEN Holdings Co. Ltd. published this content on 01 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 November 2022 09:15:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
