Screen : Presentation_note (Nov. 2022)

Cautionary statement with respect to these materials; The earnings forecasts contained in these materials and communicated verbally, are made in accordance with currently available information and rational assumptions. SCREEN Holdings does not promise that the forecasts or estimates will be accurate. Therefore, it should be noted that actual results could differ significantly due to a variety of factors.
Figures have been rounded down to eliminate amounts less than 100 million JPY, except per share figures. A ratio has been rounded off.
SCREEN's fiscal year (FY) encompasses the period from April 1 to March 31 of the following calendar year. (Ex. FY2023/03: April 1, 2022 - March 31, 2023)
FY2023/03Q2_20221028-E
1
FY2020Q4_20200512-E
Financial Summary of
FY2023/03 1H
October 28, 2022
SCREEN Holdings Co., Ltd.
CFO, Senior Managing Director
Yoichi Kondo
FY2023/03Q2_20221028-E
2
FY2020Q4_20200512-E
Financial Summary
Business results in 1H
Company-wide:
Steady overall, both sales and profits hit record highs as 1H results. Exceed July forecasts
Due to the success of steady control in the face of supply chain disruptions such as material shortages
Increased in sales and profit YoY, operating income 1.6 times,
and net profit 1.7 times
SPE:
Major driver of company-wide performance. Record highs in sales, operating income and OP margin as 1H results
OP margin achieves 21.7%
GA and PE: Steady in both sales and profits, benefiting from the impact of foreign exchange rates as well
Net Cash of ¥104.5 bn and equity ratio of 57.5% in B/S
FY2023/03Q2_20221028-E
3
FY2023/03 1H Business Results
YoY
(Billions of JPY)
Net sales
Operating income
(to net sales ratio)
Ordinary income
Profit attributable to owners of parent
FY2022/03
FY2023/03
1H
Difference
Difference
1Q 2Q 1H 3Q 4Q Full 1Q 2Q
1H
In July)
(YoY)
forecast in July)
(Forecast
(Comparison with
82.8
104.3
187.2
103.9
120.7
411.8
101.8
116.5
215.0
218.4
31.1
16.7
3.4
1.6
%
%
8.6
15.3
24.0
16.0
21.1
61.2
17.8
20.3
34.5
38.1
14.0
58.5%
3.6
10.6%
10.5%
14.7%
12.9%
15.5%
17.5%
14.9%
17.5%
17.4%
16.0%
17.5%
pt
pt
4.6
1.4
8.6
15.1
23.7
16.1
19.5
59.4
18.2
20.4
33.5
38.6
14.8
62.6
5.1
15.5
%
%
6.0
11.5
17.6
12.0
15.8
45.4
16.0
13.5
26.0
29.6
12.0
68.6
3.6
14.2
%
%
FY2023/03Q2_20221028-E
4
FY2023/03 1H Business Results
YoY
FY2022/03
FY2023/03
1Q
2Q
1H
3Q
4Q
Full
1Q
2Q
1H
1H
Difference
Difference
(Billions of JPY)
(Forecast
(YoY)
(Comparison with
in July)
forecast in July)
Net sales
82.8
104.3
187.2
103.9
120.7
411.8
101.8
116.5
215.0
218.4
31.1
16.7
3.4
1.6
%
%
SPE
59.7
81.6
141.4
84.6
93.2
319.3
84.6
91.9
177.5
176.5
35.1
24.8%
(0.9)
-0.5%
GA
9.6
11.2
20.9
9.9
12.3
43.3
10.5
11.6
19.5
22.2
1.3
6.2%
2.7
14.0%
FT
10.2
7.2
17.5
5.5
10.1
33.2
3.0
8.4
11.0
11.5
(6.0)
-34.4%
0.5
4.9%
PE
2.3
3.4
5.8
3.3
4.0
13.3
3.3
4.2
6.0
7.6
1.7
30.5%
1.6
26.9%
Others
0.8
0.5
1.4
0.2
0.8
2.5
0.2
0.2
1.0
0.4
(0.9)
-66.6%
(0.5)
-52.8%
Operating income
8.6
15.3
24.0
16.0
21.1
61.2
17.8
20.3
34.5
38.1
58.5
10.6
(to net sales ratio)
10.5%
14.7%
12.9%
15.5%
17.5%
14.9%
17.5%
17.4%
16.0%
17.5%
14.0
%
3.6
%
4.6pt
1.4pt
SPE
8.8
15.4
24.3
17.1
21.4
62.8
18.8
19.5
37.5*
38.3
14.0
57.9%
0.8
2.3%
GA
0.2
0.4
0.6
0.4
0.5
1.6
0.6
0.9
1.0*
1.6
0.9
143.1%
0.6
62.4%
FT
0.2
(0)
0.1
(0.3)
0.7
0.5
(0.8)
(0.2)
(1.0)*
(1.0)
(1.2)
-
(0)
-
PE
0.2
0.7
0.9
0.6
0.5
2.0
0.4
1.1
1.0*
1.5
0.6
68.2%
0.5
58.7%
Others
(0.8)
(1.0)
(1.9)
(1.7)
(2.1)
(5.8)
(1.2)
(1.0)
(4.0)*
(2.3)
(0.3)
-
1.6
-
Ordinary
8.6
15.1
23.7
16.1
19.5
59.4
18.2
20.4
33.5
38.6
14.8
%
5.1
%
income
62.6
15.5
Profit attributable to
6.0
11.5
17.6
12.0
15.8
45.4
16.0
13.5
26.0
29.6
12.0
68.6%
3.6
14.2%
owners of parent
SPE: Semiconductor Production Equipment Business
GA: Graphic Arts Equipment Business
FT: Display Production Equipment and Coater Business
PE: PCB-related Equipment Business
FY2023/03Q2_20221028-E
* Forecast operating income by segment: approximate numbers per ¥0.5 bn
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
SCREEN Holdings Co. Ltd. published this content on 01 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 November 2022 09:15:09 UTC.