Screen : Status of COVID-19 infections in SCREEN Group（Updated）

Status of COVID-19 infections in SCREEN Group（Updated）

January 21, 2022 Doc. No.: INFO220121E

As of January 21, 2022

On January 20, 2022, one inhouse outsourcing staff of Kuze Site was confirmed infected with COVID-19.

Current status

- Impact on our business: None

On January 19, 2022, one employee of SCREEN GP IJC Ltd. was confirmed infected with COVID-19.

Current status

- Impact on our business: None

On January 19, 2022, one employee of Head Office was confirmed infected with COVID-19.

Current status

- Impact on our business: None

On January 18, 2022, one employee of Inca Digital Printers Ltd. was confirmed infected with COVID-19.

Current status

- Impact on our business: None

On January 18, 2022, one employee of Kuze Site was confirmed infected with COVID-19.

Current status

- Impact on our business: None (Completed cleaning and disinfection the facility where the employee worked, and resumed normal operations)

On January 18, 2022, one employee of Monzennakacho Site was confirmed infected with COVID-19.

Current status

- Impact on our business: None (Completed cleaning and disinfection the facility where the employee worked, and resumed normal operations)

On January 18, 2022, one employee of Rakusai Site was confirmed infected with COVID-19.

Current status

- Impact on our business: None (Completed cleaning and disinfection the facility where the employee worked, and resumed normal operations)

On January 17, 2022, one employee of Head Office was confirmed infected with COVID-19.

Current status

- Impact on our business: None

On January 17, 2022, one inhouse outsourcing staff of Rakusai Site was confirmed infected with COVID-19.

Current status

- Impact on our business: None

On January 16, 2022, one employee of Inca Digital Printers Ltd. was confirmed infected with COVID-19.

Current status

- Impact on our business: None

On January 16, 2022, one inhouse outsourcing staff of Hikone Plant was confirmed infected with COVID-19.

Current status

- Impact on our business: None (Completed cleaning and disinfection the facility where the employee worked, and resumed normal operations)

On January 16, 2022, one employee of Yasu Plant was confirmed infected with COVID-19.

Current status

- Impact on our business: None (Completed cleaning and disinfection the facility where the employee worked, and resumed normal operations)

On January 15, 2022, one employee of SCREEN SPE USA, LLC was confirmed infected with COVID-19.

Current status

- Impact on our business: None

On January 15, 2022, one employee of Hikone Plant was confirmed infected with COVID-19.

Current status

- Impact on our business: None (Completed cleaning and disinfection the facility where the employee worked, and resumed normal operations)

On January 15, 2022, one inhouse outsourcing staff of Hikone Plant was confirmed infected with COVID-19.

Current status

- Impact on our business: None (Completed cleaning and disinfection the facility where the employee worked, and resumed normal operations)

On January 15, 2022, one inhouse outsourcing staff of Hikone Plant was confirmed infected with COVID-19.

Current status

- Impact on our business: None (Completed cleaning and disinfection the facility where the employee worked, and resumed normal operations)

On January 15, 2022, one inhouse outsourcing staff of Hikone Plant was confirmed infected with COVID-19.

Current status

- Impact on our business: None (Completed cleaning and disinfection the facility where the employee worked, and resumed normal operations)

On January 15, 2022, one inhouse outsourcing staff of Hikone Plant was confirmed infected with COVID-19.

Current status

- Impact on our business: None (Completed cleaning and disinfection the facility where the employee worked, and resumed normal operations)

On January 14, 2022, one employee of SCREEN SPE USA, LLC was confirmed infected with COVID-19.

Current status

- Impact on our business: None

On January 13, 2022, one employee of SCREEN SPE USA, LLC was confirmed infected with COVID-19.

Current status

- Impact on our business: None

On January 13, 2022, one inhouse outsourcing staff of Rakusai Site was confirmed infected with COVID-19.

Current status

- Impact on our business: None

On January 12, 2022, one inhouse outsourcing staff of Hikone Plant was confirmed infected with COVID-19.

Current status

- Impact on our business: None

On January 12, 2022, a contracted employee of Hikone Plant was confirmed infected with COVID-19.

Current status

- Impact on our business: None

As of January 14, 2022

On January 13, 2022, one inhouse outsourcing staff of Hikone Plant was confirmed infected with COVID-19.

Current status

- Impact on our business: None

On January 13, 2022, one employee of Monzennakacho Site was confirmed infected with COVID-19.

Current status

- Impact on our business: None

On January 13, 2022, one officer of SCREEN SPE Service was confirmed infected with COVID-19.

Current status

- Impact on our business: None

On January 11, 2022, one contracted employee of Hikone Plant was confirmed infected with COVID-19.

Current status

- Impact on our business: None

On January 11, 2022, one inhouse outsourcing staff of Hikone Plant was confirmed infected with COVID-19.

Current status

- Impact on our business: None (Completed cleaning and disinfection the facility where the employee worked, and resumed normal operations)

On January 11, 2022, one inhouse outsourcing staff of Hikone Plant was confirmed infected with COVID-19.

Current status

- Impact on our business: None (Completed cleaning and disinfection the facility where the employee worked, and resumed normal operations)

On January 11, 2022, one employee of SCREEN SPE Service was confirmed infected with COVID-19.

Current status

- Impact on our business: None

On January 10, 2022, one employee of SCREEN GP Europe B.V. was confirmed infected with COVID-19.

Current status

- Impact on our business: None

On January 9, 2022, one employee of SCREEN SPE USA, LLC was confirmed infected with COVID-19.

Current status

- Impact on our business: None

On January 9, 2022, one employee of SCREEN SPE USA, LLC was confirmed infected with COVID-19.

Current status

- Impact on our business: None

On January 8, 2022, one employee of SCREEN SPE USA, LLC was confirmed infected with COVID-19.

Current status

- Impact on our business: None

On January 8, 2022, one contracted employee of Rakusai Site was confirmed infected with COVID-19.

Current status

- Impact on our business: None (Completed cleaning and disinfection the facility where the employee worked, and resumed normal operations)

On January 7, 2022, one employee of SCREEN SPE USA, LLC was confirmed infected with COVID-19.

Current status

- Impact on our business: None

On January 6, 2022, one employee of SCREEN GP Americas, LLC was confirmed infected with COVID-19.

Current status

- Impact on our business: None

On January 6, 2022, one employee of SCREEN GP Americas, LLC was confirmed infected with COVID-19.

Current status

- Impact on our business: None

On January 3, 2022, one employee of SCREEN GP Americas, LLC was confirmed infected with COVID-19.

Current status

- Impact on our business: None

On January 3, 2022, one employee of SCREEN GP Americas, LLC was confirmed infected with COVID-19.

Current status

- Impact on our business: None

On January 1, 2022, one employee of SCREEN North America Holdings, Inc. was confirmed infected with COVID-19.

Current status

- Impact on our business: None

On December 29, 2021, one employee of SCREEN GP Americas, LLC was confirmed infected with COVID-19.

Current status

- Impact on our business: None

On December 28, 2021, one employee of SCREEN GP Americas, LLC was confirmed infected with COVID-19.

Current status

- Impact on our business: None



As of January 7, 2022

On January 5, 2022, one employee of SCREEN SPE Italy S.R.L. was confirmed infected with COVID-19.

Current status

- Impact on our business: None

On January 5, 2022, one employee of Inca Digital Printers Ltd. was confirmed infected with COVID-19.

Current status

- Impact on our business: None (Completed cleaning and disinfection the facility where the employee worked, and resumed normal operations)

On January 5, 2022, one inhouse outsourcing staff of Hikone Plant was confirmed infected with COVID-19.

Current status

- Impact on our business: None (Completed cleaning and disinfection the facility where the employee worked, and resumed normal operations)

On January 3, 2022, one employee of Laser Systems & Solutions of Europe SASU was confirmed infected with COVID-19.

Current status

- Impact on our business: None

On January 2, 2022, one employee of SCREEN SPE USA, LLC was confirmed infected with COVID-19.

Current status

- Impact on our business: None

On January 1, 2022, one employee of Inca Digital Printers Ltd. was confirmed infected with COVID-19.

Current status

- Impact on our business: None

On December 31, 2021, one employee of SCREEN SPE USA, LLC was confirmed infected with COVID-19.

Current status

- Impact on our business: None

On December 27, 2021, one employee of Inca Digital Printers Ltd. was confirmed infected with COVID-19.

Current status

- Impact on our business: None

On December 27, 2021, one employee of SCREEN GP Americas, LLC was confirmed infected with COVID-19.

Current status

- Impact on our business: None (Completed cleaning and disinfection the facility where the employee worked, and resumed normal operations)

On December 26, 2021, one employee of SCREEN GP Americas, LLC was confirmed infected with COVID-19.

Current status

- Impact on our business: None

On December 22, 2021, one employee of SCREEN GP Europe B.V. was confirmed infected with COVID-19.

Current status

- Impact on our business: None

On December 21, 2021, one employee of Inca Digital Printers Ltd. was confirmed infected with COVID-19.

Current status

- Impact on our business: None

On December 20, 2021, one employee of SCREEN GP Americas, LLC was confirmed infected with COVID-19.

Current status

- Impact on our business: None (Completed cleaning and disinfection the facility where the employee worked, and resumed normal operations)

On December 19, 2021, one employee of SCREEN SPE USA, LLC was confirmed infected with COVID-19.

Current status

- Impact on our business: None

On December 18, 2021, one employee of SCREEN GP Americas, LLC was confirmed infected with COVID-19.

Current status

- Impact on our business: None (Completed cleaning and disinfection the facility where the employee worked, and resumed normal operations)

​​​​​On January 24, 2020, the Company established a Disaster Response Headquarters, headed by Toshio Hiroe, President and CEO, and we have been working to gather information, check on our employees' health and take preventive measures.

The safety of our clients and employees as well as prevention of infections inside and outside the company are of utmost importance to us. We will work appropriately in cooperation with authorities in Japan. We ask all related parties for their kind understanding and cooperation in these matters.