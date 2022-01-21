Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Screen Holdings Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    7735   JP3494600004

SCREEN HOLDINGS CO., LTD.

(7735)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Screen : Status of COVID-19 infections in SCREEN Group（Updated）

01/21/2022 | 02:32am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Status of COVID-19 infections in SCREEN Group（Updated）
January 21, 2022Doc. No.: INFO220121E

As of January 21, 2022
On January 20, 2022, one inhouse outsourcing staff of Kuze Site was confirmed infected with COVID-19.
Current status
- Impact on our business: None

On January 19, 2022, one employee of SCREEN GP IJC Ltd. was confirmed infected with COVID-19.
Current status
- Impact on our business: None

On January 19, 2022, one employee of Head Office was confirmed infected with COVID-19.
Current status
- Impact on our business: None

On January 18, 2022, one employee of Inca Digital Printers Ltd. was confirmed infected with COVID-19.
Current status
- Impact on our business: None

On January 18, 2022, one employee of Kuze Site was confirmed infected with COVID-19.
Current status
- Impact on our business: None (Completed cleaning and disinfection the facility where the employee worked, and resumed normal operations)

On January 18, 2022, one employee of Monzennakacho Site was confirmed infected with COVID-19.
Current status
- Impact on our business: None (Completed cleaning and disinfection the facility where the employee worked, and resumed normal operations)

On January 18, 2022, one employee of Rakusai Site was confirmed infected with COVID-19.
Current status
- Impact on our business: None (Completed cleaning and disinfection the facility where the employee worked, and resumed normal operations)

On January 17, 2022, one employee of Head Office was confirmed infected with COVID-19.
Current status
- Impact on our business: None

On January 17, 2022, one inhouse outsourcing staff of Rakusai Site was confirmed infected with COVID-19.
Current status
- Impact on our business: None

On January 16, 2022, one employee of Inca Digital Printers Ltd. was confirmed infected with COVID-19.
Current status
- Impact on our business: None

On January 16, 2022, one inhouse outsourcing staff of Hikone Plant was confirmed infected with COVID-19.
Current status
- Impact on our business: None (Completed cleaning and disinfection the facility where the employee worked, and resumed normal operations)

On January 16, 2022, one employee of Yasu Plant was confirmed infected with COVID-19.
Current status
- Impact on our business: None (Completed cleaning and disinfection the facility where the employee worked, and resumed normal operations)

On January 15, 2022, one employee of SCREEN SPE USA, LLC was confirmed infected with COVID-19.
Current status
- Impact on our business: None

On January 15, 2022, one employee of Hikone Plant was confirmed infected with COVID-19.
Current status
- Impact on our business: None (Completed cleaning and disinfection the facility where the employee worked, and resumed normal operations)

On January 15, 2022, one inhouse outsourcing staff of Hikone Plant was confirmed infected with COVID-19.
Current status
- Impact on our business: None (Completed cleaning and disinfection the facility where the employee worked, and resumed normal operations)

On January 15, 2022, one inhouse outsourcing staff of Hikone Plant was confirmed infected with COVID-19.
Current status
- Impact on our business: None (Completed cleaning and disinfection the facility where the employee worked, and resumed normal operations)

On January 15, 2022, one inhouse outsourcing staff of Hikone Plant was confirmed infected with COVID-19.
Current status
- Impact on our business: None (Completed cleaning and disinfection the facility where the employee worked, and resumed normal operations)

On January 15, 2022, one inhouse outsourcing staff of Hikone Plant was confirmed infected with COVID-19.
Current status
- Impact on our business: None (Completed cleaning and disinfection the facility where the employee worked, and resumed normal operations)

On January 14, 2022, one employee of SCREEN SPE USA, LLC was confirmed infected with COVID-19.
Current status
- Impact on our business: None

On January 13, 2022, one employee of SCREEN SPE USA, LLC was confirmed infected with COVID-19.
Current status
- Impact on our business: None

On January 13, 2022, one inhouse outsourcing staff of Rakusai Site was confirmed infected with COVID-19.
Current status
- Impact on our business: None

On January 12, 2022, one inhouse outsourcing staff of Hikone Plant was confirmed infected with COVID-19.
Current status
- Impact on our business: None

On January 12, 2022, a contracted employee of Hikone Plant was confirmed infected with COVID-19.
Current status
- Impact on our business: None

As of January 14, 2022
On January 13, 2022, one inhouse outsourcing staff of Hikone Plant was confirmed infected with COVID-19.
Current status
- Impact on our business: None

On January 13, 2022, one employee of Monzennakacho Site was confirmed infected with COVID-19.
Current status
- Impact on our business: None

On January 13, 2022, one officer of SCREEN SPE Service was confirmed infected with COVID-19.
Current status
- Impact on our business: None

On January 11, 2022, one contracted employee of Hikone Plant was confirmed infected with COVID-19.
Current status
- Impact on our business: None

On January 11, 2022, one inhouse outsourcing staff of Hikone Plant was confirmed infected with COVID-19.
Current status
- Impact on our business: None (Completed cleaning and disinfection the facility where the employee worked, and resumed normal operations)

On January 11, 2022, one inhouse outsourcing staff of Hikone Plant was confirmed infected with COVID-19.
Current status
- Impact on our business: None (Completed cleaning and disinfection the facility where the employee worked, and resumed normal operations)

On January 11, 2022, one employee of SCREEN SPE Service was confirmed infected with COVID-19.
Current status
- Impact on our business: None

On January 10, 2022, one employee of SCREEN GP Europe B.V. was confirmed infected with COVID-19.
Current status
- Impact on our business: None

On January 9, 2022, one employee of SCREEN SPE USA, LLC was confirmed infected with COVID-19.
Current status
- Impact on our business: None

On January 9, 2022, one employee of SCREEN SPE USA, LLC was confirmed infected with COVID-19.
Current status
- Impact on our business: None

On January 8, 2022, one employee of SCREEN SPE USA, LLC was confirmed infected with COVID-19.
Current status
- Impact on our business: None

On January 8, 2022, one contracted employee of Rakusai Site was confirmed infected with COVID-19.
Current status
- Impact on our business: None (Completed cleaning and disinfection the facility where the employee worked, and resumed normal operations)

On January 7, 2022, one employee of SCREEN SPE USA, LLC was confirmed infected with COVID-19.
Current status
- Impact on our business: None

On January 6, 2022, one employee of SCREEN GP Americas, LLC was confirmed infected with COVID-19.
Current status
- Impact on our business: None

On January 6, 2022, one employee of SCREEN GP Americas, LLC was confirmed infected with COVID-19.
Current status
- Impact on our business: None

On January 3, 2022, one employee of SCREEN GP Americas, LLC was confirmed infected with COVID-19.
Current status
- Impact on our business: None

On January 3, 2022, one employee of SCREEN GP Americas, LLC was confirmed infected with COVID-19.
Current status
- Impact on our business: None

On January 1, 2022, one employee of SCREEN North America Holdings, Inc. was confirmed infected with COVID-19.
Current status
- Impact on our business: None

On December 29, 2021, one employee of SCREEN GP Americas, LLC was confirmed infected with COVID-19.
Current status
- Impact on our business: None

On December 28, 2021, one employee of SCREEN GP Americas, LLC was confirmed infected with COVID-19.
Current status
- Impact on our business: None

As of January 7, 2022
On January 5, 2022, one employee of SCREEN SPE Italy S.R.L. was confirmed infected with COVID-19.
Current status
- Impact on our business: None

On January 5, 2022, one employee of Inca Digital Printers Ltd. was confirmed infected with COVID-19.
Current status
- Impact on our business: None (Completed cleaning and disinfection the facility where the employee worked, and resumed normal operations)

On January 5, 2022, one inhouse outsourcing staff of Hikone Plant was confirmed infected with COVID-19.
Current status
- Impact on our business: None (Completed cleaning and disinfection the facility where the employee worked, and resumed normal operations)

On January 3, 2022, one employee of Laser Systems & Solutions of Europe SASU was confirmed infected with COVID-19.
Current status
- Impact on our business: None

On January 2, 2022, one employee of SCREEN SPE USA, LLC was confirmed infected with COVID-19.
Current status
- Impact on our business: None

On January 1, 2022, one employee of Inca Digital Printers Ltd. was confirmed infected with COVID-19.
Current status
- Impact on our business: None

On December 31, 2021, one employee of SCREEN SPE USA, LLC was confirmed infected with COVID-19.
Current status
- Impact on our business: None

On December 27, 2021, one employee of Inca Digital Printers Ltd. was confirmed infected with COVID-19.
Current status
- Impact on our business: None

On December 27, 2021, one employee of SCREEN GP Americas, LLC was confirmed infected with COVID-19.
Current status
- Impact on our business: None (Completed cleaning and disinfection the facility where the employee worked, and resumed normal operations)

On December 26, 2021, one employee of SCREEN GP Americas, LLC was confirmed infected with COVID-19.
Current status
- Impact on our business: None

On December 22, 2021, one employee of SCREEN GP Europe B.V. was confirmed infected with COVID-19.
Current status
- Impact on our business: None

On December 21, 2021, one employee of Inca Digital Printers Ltd. was confirmed infected with COVID-19.
Current status
- Impact on our business: None

On December 20, 2021, one employee of SCREEN GP Americas, LLC was confirmed infected with COVID-19.
Current status
- Impact on our business: None (Completed cleaning and disinfection the facility where the employee worked, and resumed normal operations)

On December 19, 2021, one employee of SCREEN SPE USA, LLC was confirmed infected with COVID-19.
Current status
- Impact on our business: None

On December 18, 2021, one employee of SCREEN GP Americas, LLC was confirmed infected with COVID-19.
Current status
- Impact on our business: None (Completed cleaning and disinfection the facility where the employee worked, and resumed normal operations)

​​​​​On January 24, 2020, the Company established a Disaster Response Headquarters, headed by Toshio Hiroe, President and CEO, and we have been working to gather information, check on our employees' health and take preventive measures.  

The safety of our clients and employees as well as prevention of infections inside and outside the company are of utmost importance to us. We will work appropriately in cooperation with authorities in Japan. We ask all related parties for their kind understanding and cooperation in these matters. 

Past announcements
Contact about this News

SCREEN Holdings Co., Ltd.
Tel: +81-75-414-7131
URL: www.screen.co.jp/contact/info

Information contained in the news release are current on the date of publication, but may be subject to change without notice.

Disclaimer

SCREEN Holdings Co. Ltd. published this content on 21 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 January 2022 07:31:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SCREEN HOLDINGS CO., LTD.
02:32aSCREEN : Status of COVID-19 infections in SCREEN Group（Updated）
PU
01/14SCREEN : Status of COVID-19 infections in SCREEN Group（Updated）
PU
01/12SCREEN : Develops LeVina Direct Imaging System for Next-generation Patterning
PU
01/07SCREEN : Status of COVID-19 infections in SCREEN Group（Updated）
PU
01/06SCREEN : response to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) as of January 7, 2022
PU
2021Japan's Nikkei tracks Wall Street advance, tech stocks lead gains
RE
2021SCREEN : Status of COVID-19 infections in SCREEN Group（Updated）
PU
2021SCREEN : Status of COVID-19 infections in SCREEN Group（Updated）
PU
2021SCREEN : Announces Support for TCFD Recommendations
PU
2021SCREEN : Corporate Governance Report
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 413 B 3 625 M 3 625 M
Net income 2022 37 939 M 333 M 333 M
Net cash 2022 25 184 M 221 M 221 M
P/E ratio 2022 14,8x
Yield 2022 1,99%
Capitalization 558 B 4 890 M 4 897 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,29x
EV / Sales 2023 1,14x
Nbr of Employees 5 982
Free-Float -
Chart SCREEN HOLDINGS CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Screen Holdings Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SCREEN HOLDINGS CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 11 970,00 JPY
Average target price 13 955,88 JPY
Spread / Average Target 16,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Toshio Hiroe President, CEO & Representative Director
Yoichi Kondo Chief Financial Officer & Managing Director
Eiji Kakiuchi Chairman
Soichi Nadahara Managing Director & Chief Technology Officer
Shigeru Saito Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SCREEN HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-3.23%4 890
ASML HOLDING N.V.-9.44%288 882
LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION-13.83%90 496
TOKYO ELECTRON LTD-7.08%83 936
ENTEGRIS, INC.-10.56%17 263
ASE TECHNOLOGY HOLDING CO., LTD.-0.94%16 241