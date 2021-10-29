Log in
Status of COVID-19 infections in SCREEN Group（Updated）

10/29/2021 | 03:59am EDT
Status of COVID-19 infections in SCREEN Group（Updated）
October 29, 2021Doc. No.: INFO211029E

As of October 29, 2021
On October 24, 2021, one employee of SCREEN ICT Software, was confirmed infected with COVID-19.
Current status
- Impact on our business: None

As of October 22, 2021
On October 9, 2021, one employee of Laser Systems & Solutions of Europe SASU, was confirmed infected with COVID-19.
Current status
- Impact on our business: None

On October 9, 2021, one employee of SCREEN SPE Singapore Pte. Ltd., was confirmed infected with COVID-19.
Current status
- Impact on our business: None

On October 8, 2021, one employee of SCREEN SPE Singapore Pte. Ltd., was confirmed infected with COVID-19.
Current status
- Impact on our business: None

On October 8, 2021, one employee of SCREEN SPE Singapore Pte. Ltd., was confirmed infected with COVID-19.
Current status
- Impact on our business: None

As of October 15, 2021
On October 11, 2021, one contracted employee of SCREEN GP IJC Ltd., was confirmed infected with COVID-19.
Current status
- Impact on our business: None

On October 9, 2021, one employee of Inca Digital Printers Ltd., was confirmed infected with COVID-19.
Current status
- Impact on our business: None (Completed cleaning and disinfection the facility where the employee worked, and resumed normal operations)

​​​​​On January 24, 2020, the Company established a Disaster Response Headquarters, headed by Toshio Hiroe, President and CEO, and we have been working to gather information, check on our employees' health and take preventive measures.  

The safety of our clients and employees as well as prevention of infections inside and outside the company are of utmost importance to us. We will work appropriately in cooperation with authorities in Japan. We ask all related parties for their kind understanding and cooperation in these matters. 

Past announcements
Contact about this News

SCREEN Holdings Co., Ltd.
Tel: +81-75-414-7131
URL: www.screen.co.jp/contact/info

Information contained in the news release are current on the date of publication, but may be subject to change without notice.

Disclaimer

SCREEN Holdings Co. Ltd. published this content on 29 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 October 2021 07:58:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
