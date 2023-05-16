CSE Bulletin: Name and Symbol Change - ScreenPro Security Inc. (SCRN)

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - Le 16 mai/May 2023) - ScreenPro Security Inc. (SCRN) has announced a name and symbol change to Justera Health Ltd. (VTAL).

Shares will begin trading under the new name and symbol and with a new CUSIP number on May 17, 2023.

Disclosure documents are available at www.thecse.com.

Please note that all open orders will be canceled at the end of business on May 16, 2023. Dealers are reminded to re-enter their orders.

_________________________________

ScreenPro Security Inc. (SCRN) a annoncé un changement de nom et de symbole pour Justera Health Ltd. (VTAL).

Les actions commenceront à être négociées sous le nouveau nom et le nouveau symbole et avec un nouveau numéro CUSIP le 17 mai 2023.

Les documents d'information sont disponibles sur www.thecse.com.

Veuillez noter que toutes les commandes ouvertes seront annulées à la fin des activités le 16 mai 2023. Les concessionnaires sont priés de saisir à nouveau leurs commandes.

Effective Date/ Date Effective : Le 17 mai/May 2023 Old Symbol/Vieux Symbole : SCRN New Symbol/Nouveau Symbole : VTAL New CUSIP/ Nouveau CUSIP : 482139 10 2 New ISIN/ Nouveau ISIN : CA 482139 10 2 2 Old/Vieux CUSIP & ISIN : 81100U201/CA81100U2011

If you have any questions or require further information, please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.com.

Pour toute question, pour obtenir de l’information supplémentaire veuillez communiquer avec le service des inscriptions au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel à l’adresse: Listings@thecse.com.