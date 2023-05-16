Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Canadian Securities Exchange
  5. ScreenPro Security Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SCRN   CA81100U2011

SCREENPRO SECURITY INC.

(SCRN)
Delayed Canadian Securities Exchange  -  12:32:26 2023-05-16 pm EDT
0.0150 CAD    0.00%
02:45pCse Bulletin : Name and Symbol Change - ScreenPro Security Inc. (SCRN)
NE
05/01ScreenPro Security Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
03/22ScreenPro Security Inc. Announces Executive Changes
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

CSE Bulletin: Name and Symbol Change - ScreenPro Security Inc. (SCRN)

05/16/2023 | 02:45pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - Le 16 mai/May 2023) - ScreenPro Security Inc. (SCRN) has announced a name and symbol change to Justera Health Ltd. (VTAL).

Shares will begin trading under the new name and symbol and with a new CUSIP number on May 17, 2023.

Disclosure documents are available at www.thecse.com.

Please note that all open orders will be canceled at the end of business on May 16, 2023. Dealers are reminded to re-enter their orders.

_________________________________

ScreenPro Security Inc. (SCRN) a annoncé un changement de nom et de symbole pour Justera Health Ltd. (VTAL).

Les actions commenceront à être négociées sous le nouveau nom et le nouveau symbole et avec un nouveau numéro CUSIP le 17 mai 2023.

Les documents d'information sont disponibles sur www.thecse.com.

Veuillez noter que toutes les commandes ouvertes seront annulées à la fin des activités le 16 mai 2023. Les concessionnaires sont priés de saisir à nouveau leurs commandes.

Effective Date/ Date Effective : Le 17 mai/May 2023
Old Symbol/Vieux Symbole : SCRN
New Symbol/Nouveau Symbole : VTAL
New CUSIP/ Nouveau CUSIP : 482139 10 2
New ISIN/ Nouveau ISIN : CA 482139 10 2 2
Old/Vieux CUSIP & ISIN : 81100U201/CA81100U2011

 

If you have any questions or require further information, please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.com.

Pour toute question, pour obtenir de l’information supplémentaire veuillez communiquer avec le service des inscriptions au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel à l’adresse: Listings@thecse.com.


© Newsfilecorp 2023
All news about SCREENPRO SECURITY INC.
02:45pCse Bulletin : Name and Symbol Change - ScreenPro Security Inc. (SCRN)
NE
05/01ScreenPro Security Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2..
CI
03/22ScreenPro Security Inc. Announces Executive Changes
CI
03/22ScreenPro Security Inc. Announces Management Changes
CI
02/22ScreenPro - NATUREVAN EXPANDS TO ALBERTA
AQ
2022ScreenPro Security Inc. announced that it has received CAD 0.915 million in funding
CI
2022Screenpro reports positive cash flow in q3
AQ
2022ScreenPro Security Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months ..
CI
2022Screenpro announces non-brokered private placement financing
AQ
2022ScreenPro Security Inc. announced that it expects to receive CAD 1 million in funding
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 14,7 M 10,9 M 10,9 M
Net income 2022 -5,25 M -3,90 M -3,90 M
Net cash 2022 0,32 M 0,24 M 0,24 M
P/E ratio 2022 -0,50x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1,78 M 1,32 M 1,32 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,42x
EV / Sales 2022 0,22x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 76,8%
Chart SCREENPRO SECURITY INC.
Duration : Period :
ScreenPro Security Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Alexander G. MacKay Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Paul Haber Chief Financial Officer
Jibran Sharif Chief Medical Officer
Rachelle Bencze Vice President-Operations
Charles William Schade Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SCREENPRO SECURITY INC.-50.00%1
ABBOTT LABORATORIES0.64%191 006
MEDTRONIC PLC14.36%118 820
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY-1.27%71 310
DEXCOM, INC.5.63%46 365
HOYA CORPORATION21.21%40 008
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer