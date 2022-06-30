SCROLL : Integrated Report 2022

Through our direct marketing business, the SCROLL Group has been and will continue to support the growing demand for lifestyles with an abundance of wealth and leisure time.

Over the course of years spanning the past and present and well into the future, our commitment to our customers remains steadfast even as societal values undergo constant transformation.

Corporate Motto

We shall earn the trust of the public by doing business in an honest, ethical, and enriching manner.

Management Philosophy

We are dedicated to ensuring that our business continues to develop in parallel with the happiness of our employees; moreover, we shall manage the company in a manner that satisﬁes our customers, business partners, and shareholders.

Our philosophy is to contribute to society, and in so doing we remain committed to earning the trust of the public.

Editorial Policy

Last year, the SCROLL Group embarked on innovations aiming at its next goal of operating as a direct marketing conglomerate under a new executive structure. This SCROLL Group Integrated Report 2022 has been published for the purpose of presenting the Group's new image to its shareholders, investors, and other stakeholders to gain their understanding of the sustainable growth and value creation of a company that will last for 100 years and beyond.

In this report, in addition to the newly established Scroll Philosophy including our Purpose, we disclose the Group's strategies and policies, such as the strengths of a direct marketing conglomerate and its materiality (key issues), medium-term management plan, as well as ESG-related nonnancial information, including social and global environmental initiatives.

In editing, we referred to the framework published by the International Integrated Reporting Council (IIRC), the Guidance for Collaborative Value Creation formulated by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry, and other standards.

Target Period

Fiscal 2021 (from April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022). Some information before and after the above period is also included.

About Our Future Outlook

Forward-looking statements contained in this report, such as the earnings outlook, are based on the information available at the time this report was prepared and certain assumptions that are deemed reasonable, and therefore contain uncertainties. Please note that actual business results may differ signicantly from the outlook due to various factors.