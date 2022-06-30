SCROLL : Integrated Report 2022

27 Overview of Our Medium-term Management Plan: Next Evolution 2024
Financial Strategy
Business Strategies
Mail-order Business
Business Strategies
Solutions Business
Business Strategies
E-commerce Business
Business Strategies
HBT Business
Business Strategies
Group Jurisdiction Business
Foundation of Value Creation
Our Approach to Sustainability
Environment
45 Social Human Resources and Human Rights
Social Local Communities
Governance
Directors
Financial & Corporate Information
55 Financial Data
59 Corporate Information
Corporate Motto
We shall earn the trust of the public by doing business in an honest, ethical, and enriching manner.
Management Philosophy
We are dedicated to ensuring that our business continues to develop in parallel with the happiness of our employees; moreover, we shall manage the company in a manner that satisﬁes our customers, business partners, and shareholders.
Our philosophy is to contribute to society, and in so doing we remain committed to earning the trust of the public.
Editorial Policy
Last year, the SCROLL Group embarked on innovations aiming at its next goal of operating as a direct marketing conglomerate under a new executive structure. This SCROLL Group Integrated Report 2022 has been published for the purpose of presenting the Group's new image to its shareholders, investors, and other stakeholders to gain their understanding of the sustainable growth and value creation of a company that will last for 100 years and beyond.
In this report, in addition to the newly established Scroll Philosophy including our Purpose, we disclose the Group's strategies and policies, such as the strengths of a direct marketing conglomerate and its materiality (key issues), medium-term management plan, as well as ESG-related nonnancial information, including social and global environmental initiatives.
In editing, we referred to the framework published by the International Integrated Reporting Council (IIRC), the Guidance for Collaborative Value Creation formulated by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry, and other standards.
Target Period
Fiscal 2021 (from April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022). Some information before and after the above period is also included.
About Our Future Outlook
Forward-looking statements contained in this report, such as the earnings outlook, are based on the information available at the time this report was prepared and certain assumptions that are deemed reasonable, and therefore contain uncertainties. Please note that actual business results may differ signicantly from the outlook due to various factors.
Let's market not only to Japan, but to the world.
Do what is necessary ahead of others.
Let's all collaborate in reaching our goals.
Exceed expectations and aim for the best result.
Profile
Scroll Philosophy
For sustainable growth as a company that will last for 100 years and beyond, the SCROLL Group has redeﬁned our Purpose and established a Scroll Philosophy that encompasses our Vision, Mission, and Shared Values.
Our Purpose
The reason we exist
Our purpose is to support the emergence of afﬂuent lifestyles in tune with the times through our direct marketing business.
Our Purpose
Our Vision
Our Vision
What we envision ourselves to be
Our vision is to serve as a good life company that offers beneﬁts
to individuals, society at large, and our planet.
Our Mission
What we must do to achieve our purpose and vision
Our Mission
Our mission is to remain a diverse and unique direct marketing conglomerate unafraid of change.
Our Vision
Our vision is to serve as a good life company that offers beneﬁts to individuals, society at large, and our planet.
Seven Material Issues P.21-
Solving Issues through Business Activities
Value offered to each stakeholder
Customers
Global
Business
Employees
Local
Shareholders /
Environment
Partners
Communities
Investors
Realization of
Contribution to
Responsible
Active
Contribution to
Medium- to
participation of
sustainable
long-term
afﬂuent
a decarbonized
product
diverse human
local
improvement of
lifestyles
society
procurement
resources
communities
corporate value
P.31-
P.41-
P.23-
P.45-
P.47-
P.49-
Our Mission
Our mission is to remain a diverse and unique direct marketing conglomerate unafraid of change.
Our Shared Values
Management Philosophy
Corporate Motto
Our Shared Values
The beliefs we uphold in the pursuit of our mission
Go above and beyond.
Work together.
Prepare for the day ahead. We remain open to sudden changes and emerging opportunities.
Make speed a priority.
Be open, fair, and clear. Let's win fairly while remaining transparent.
Think globally.
P.15-
E-commerce BusinessHBT Business
Direct Marketing
Companies operating
EC/mail-order
Conglomerate
Mail-order Business
business
Multiple companies
Companies providing
mail-order solutions
combined based on
Solutions Business
direct marketing
Companies supporting
the Group
Group JurisdictionBusiness
Direct marketing
Main products and services
Transition of business performance
Net sales
Segment income
Mail-order Business
48%
(FY2021)
We operate mail-order business (catalog, partly over the Internet) primarily for members of the co-op home delivery business.
P.31-
Scroll Corporation
SCROLL TRADING (SHANGHAI)
Co., LTD.
Clothing
Fashion accessories
(Millions of yen)
(Millions of yen)
50,000
42,144
41,914
10,000
40,000
35,666
8,000
30,000
6,439
6,000
6,205
20,000
4,000
10,000
2,373
2,000
0
2019
2020
2021 (FY) 0
Solutions Business
21%
(FY2021)
We provide a "one-stop solution service," or 360-degree support, to EC and mail-order companies.
P.33-
Scroll 360 Corporation
CatchBall, Inc.
Moshimo Co., Ltd.
Chengdu Yinhena Internet Service
Co., Ltd.
Net sales
Segment income
Logistics agency
Payment processing
Marketing support
(Millions of yen)
19,836
(Millions of yen)
20,000
18,490
1,000
16,423
16,000
826
800
12,000
600
8,000
361
400
4,000
177
200
0
2019
2020
2021 (FY) 0
E-commerce Business
24%
(FY2021)
Our group companies' products in specialized product categories are sold over the Internet through their ofcial websites and other online shopping sites.
For our customers' health in both mind and body, cosmetics and health foods made of consciously selected natural and organic ingredients, as well as originally planned domestic tours, are sold over the Internet by our group companies.
P.37
HBT：Health, Beauty and Travel
Hokkaido Anthropologie Corporation KINARI inc.
Travex Tours Inc.
Net sales
Segment income
Cosmetics
Health foods
Bus tours
(Millions of yen)
3,920
(Millions of yen)
4,000
6,000
3,000
3,054
2,510
4,500
2,000
3,000
1,000
1,500
0
-1,240
-1
0
-607
-1,000
2021 (FY) -1,500
2019
2020
Group Jurisdiction Business
4%
(FY2021)
Our group companies also play roles such as operation of distribution centers at our bases nationwide, effective use of real estate, and management of product production by overseas subsidiaries.
P.38
Scroll Corporation
Scroll Logistics Co., Ltd.
SCROLL VIETNAM CO., LTD.
Distribution
Distribution centers
Net sales
Segment income
(Millions of yen)
(Millions of yen)
4,000
3,323
3,287
400
3,000
2,614
300
2,000
189
200
1,000
94
111
100
0
2019
2020
2021 (FY) 0
Female manager ratio (consolidated, Scroll alone) (%)
Consolidated
Scroll alone
25.0
100,000
80,000
71,153
72,634
85,195
81,391
62,207
60,000
40,000
20,000
0
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
(FY)
10,000
8,000
7,385
7,000
6,000
4,000
2,000
1,303
1,697
2,145
0
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
(FY)
1,000
858
864
866
866
800
759
600
346
376
379
385
388
400
200
413
482
485
481
478
0
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
(FY)
More than 50% of the consolidated employees are women. We are promoting the creation of a comfortable working environment by adopting childcare leave, extime, and other systems.
25
20
15.5
16.0
14.6
13.6
20.0
15
12.6
10
8.6
8.1
8.3
6.1
5
8.5
0
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2024 (Goal)
(FY)
We will further promote active participation of women with the goal of achieving 25% or more on a consolidated basis and 20% or more for Scroll alone by 2024.
Ordinary proﬁt (Millions of yen)
10,000
8,000
7,519
7,096
6,000
4,000
2,296
2,000
1,458
1,415
0
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
(FY)
Proﬁt attributable to owners of parent (Millions of yen)
6,000
5,183
5,585
4,000
2,000
631
703
0
-2,000
-1,035
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
(FY)
Number of consolidated mid-career employees
150
133
125
100
100
88
85
85
75
50
25
0
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
(FY)
Mid-career employees with diverse careers are playing active roles.
Average years of service (Scroll alone)
15
13.6
13.2
12.9
13.0
12.7
10
5
0
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
(FY)
With a new personnel system that includes a diversity initiative introduced in scal 2022, we are striving to create a comfortable working environment for diverse human resources to maximize their potential.
Earnings per share (Yen)
160
149.65
160.20
120
80
40
18.47
20.46
0
-30.41
-40
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
(FY)
Net assets per share (Yen)
1,000
861.53
764.30
800
618.29
616.92
621.20
600
400
200
0
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
(FY)
Number of consolidated newly hired employees (by gender)
Male Female
25
21
20
17
17
10
15
13
7
11
8
5
10
5
5
6
8
11
9
10
0
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
(FY)
Each year, more than 50% of our new hires are women.
Cumulative number of grants made to women volunteer funds (organizations)
500
400
352
365
381
393
407
300
200
100
0
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
(FY)
In every year since 1994, we have been providing grants to organizations focused on women volunteering for social welfare. The number of grants made up to scal 2021 reached 407.
Equity ratio (%)
100
80
60.4
52.3
53.4
60
49.9
49.6
40
Return on equity (ROE) (%)
25
21.6
19.7
20
15
10
5
3.0
3.3
Paper usage reduction rate for catalogs (compared to FY2015) (%)
CO2 emissions in Scopes 1 and 2*(t-CO2)
100
Scope 1
Scope 2
100
4,000
92.0
213
90
88.6
246
161
193
84.7
3,000
182
81.2
78.6
81.0
80
2,000
2,598
2,547
2,693
2,697
3,022
70
1,000
20
0
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
(FY)
0
-5
-4.8
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
(FY)
60
0
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
(FY)
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
(FY)
We are reducing the amount of paper usage through efcient catalog
Scroll will step up an effort in CO2 reduction, aiming to reduce Scope 2
From scal 2021, the Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition and other standards have been applied.
distribution, an effort to which we have been committed since scal 2015.
emissions by 50% or more by 2030, compared to scal 2020.
Scope 1: Direct greenhouse gas emissions from a company itself.
Scope 2: Indirect emissions associated with the use of electricity, heat and steam supplied by other companies.
