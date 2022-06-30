Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Scroll Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    8005   JP3913600007

SCROLL CORPORATION

(8005)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-06-30 am EDT
910.00 JPY   -0.55%
11:53aSCROLL : Integrated Report 2022
PU
06/27SCROLL : Corporate Governance Report(May 31, 2022)
PU
05/12Scroll Corporation Provides Earnings Guidance for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SCROLL : Integrated Report 2022

06/30/2022 | 11:53am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

GOOD LIFE COMPANY

SCROLL Group2022

Integrated Report

Through our direct marketing business, we are satisfying current demand for lifestyles of greater wealth and leisure.

Over the course of years spanning the past and present and well into the future, our commitment to our customers remains steadfast even as societal values undergo constant transformation.

Through our direct marketing business, the SCROLL Group has been and will continue to support the growing demand for lifestyles with an abundance of wealth and leisure time.

CONTENTS

Proﬁle

  1. Contents / Corporate Motto / Management Philosophy / Editorial Policy
  2. Scroll Philosophy
  1. SCROLL Group Business Introduction
  1. Financial and Nonnancial Highlights

PART

Top Message

9 Top Message

PART

Value Creation Story

13 History

15 What Is a Direct Marketing Conglomerate?

  1. The Strengths of a Direct Marketing Conglomerate
  1. Risks and Opportunities
  1. Materiality (Key Issues)
  1. Addressing Social Issues through the Value Chain
  1. Value Creation Process for the SCROLL Group

PART

Value Creation Strategies

27 Overview of Our Medium-term Management Plan: Next Evolution 2024

29

Financial Strategy

31

Business Strategies

Mail-order Business

33

Business Strategies

Solutions Business

35

Business Strategies

E-commerce Business

37

Business Strategies

HBT Business

38

Business Strategies

Group Jurisdiction Business

PART

Foundation of Value Creation

  1. Our Approach to Sustainability
  1. Environment

45 Social Human Resources and Human Rights

  1. Social Local Communities
  1. Governance
  1. Directors

Financial & Corporate Information

55 Financial Data

59 Corporate Information

Corporate Motto

We shall earn the trust of the public by doing business in an honest, ethical, and enriching manner.

Management Philosophy

We are dedicated to ensuring that our business continues to develop in parallel with the happiness of our employees; moreover, we shall manage the company in a manner that satisﬁes our customers, business partners, and shareholders.

Our philosophy is to contribute to society, and in so doing we remain committed to earning the trust of the public.

Editorial Policy

Last year, the SCROLL Group embarked on innovations aiming at its next goal of operating as a direct marketing conglomerate under a new executive structure. This SCROLL Group Integrated Report 2022 has been published for the purpose of presenting the Group's new image to its shareholders, investors, and other stakeholders to gain their understanding of the sustainable growth and value creation of a company that will last for 100 years and beyond.

In this report, in addition to the newly established Scroll Philosophy including our Purpose, we disclose the Group's strategies and policies, such as the strengths of a direct marketing conglomerate and its materiality (key issues), medium-term management plan, as well as ESG-related nonnancial information, including social and global environmental initiatives.

In editing, we referred to the framework published by the International Integrated Reporting Council (IIRC), the Guidance for Collaborative Value Creation formulated by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry, and other standards.

Target Period

Fiscal 2021 (from April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022). Some information before and after the above period is also included.

About Our Future Outlook

Forward-looking statements contained in this report, such as the earnings outlook, are based on the information available at the time this report was prepared and certain assumptions that are deemed reasonable, and therefore contain uncertainties. Please note that actual business results may differ signicantly from the outlook due to various factors.

1

SCROLL Group Integrated Report 2022

SCROLL Group Integrated Report 2022

2

Let's market not only to Japan, but to the world.
Do what is necessary ahead of others.
Let's all collaborate in reaching our goals.
Exceed expectations and aim for the best result.

Profile

Scroll Philosophy

For sustainable growth as a company that will last for 100 years and beyond, the SCROLL Group has redeﬁned our Purpose and established a Scroll Philosophy that encompasses our Vision, Mission, and Shared Values.

Our Purpose

The reason we exist

Our purpose is to support the emergence of afﬂuent lifestyles in tune with the times through our direct marketing business.

Our Purpose

Our Vision

Our Vision

What we envision ourselves to be

Our vision is to serve as a good life company that offers beneﬁts

to individuals, society at large, and our planet.

Our Mission

What we must do to achieve our purpose and vision

Our Mission

Our mission is to remain a diverse and unique direct marketing conglomerate unafraid of change.

Profile

Top Message

Value Creation Story

Value Creation

Foundation of

Financial &

Strategies

Value Creation

Corporate Information

Our Vision

Our vision is to serve as a good life company that offers beneﬁts to individuals, society at large, and our planet.

Seven Material Issues P.21-

Solving Issues through Business Activities

Value offered to each stakeholder

Customers

Global

Business

Employees

Local

Shareholders /

Environment

Partners

Communities

Investors

Realization of

Contribution to

Responsible

Active

Contribution to

Medium- to

participation of

sustainable

long-term

afﬂuent

a decarbonized

product

diverse human

local

improvement of

lifestyles

society

procurement

resources

communities

corporate value

P.31-

P.41-

P.23-

P.45-

P.47-

P.49-

Our Mission

Our mission is to remain a diverse and unique direct marketing conglomerate unafraid of change.

Our Shared Values

Management Philosophy

Corporate Motto

Our Shared Values

The beliefs we uphold in the pursuit of our mission

Go above and beyond.

Work together.

Prepare for the day ahead. We remain open to sudden changes and emerging opportunities.

Make speed a priority.

Be open, fair, and clear. Let's win fairly while remaining transparent.

Think globally.

P.15-

E-commerce BusinessHBT Business

Direct Marketing

Companies operating

EC/mail-order

Conglomerate

Mail-order Business

business

Multiple companies

Companies providing

mail-order solutions

combined based on

Solutions Business

direct marketing

Companies supporting

the Group

Group JurisdictionBusiness

Direct marketing

3

SCROLL Group Integrated Report 2022

SCROLL Group Integrated Report 2022

4

Profile

SCROLL Group Business Introduction

Sales composition ratio

Business overview

Group companies

Profile

Top Message

Value Creation Story

Value Creation

Foundation of

Financial &

Strategies

Value Creation

Corporate Information

Main products and services

Transition of business performance

Net sales

Segment income

Mail-order Business

48%

(FY2021)

We operate mail-order business (catalog, partly over the Internet) primarily for members of the co-op home delivery business.

P.31-

Scroll Corporation

SCROLL TRADING (SHANGHAI)

Co., LTD.

Clothing

Fashion accessories

(Millions of yen)

(Millions of yen)

50,000

42,144

41,914

10,000

40,000

35,666

8,000

30,000

6,439

6,000

6,205

20,000

4,000

10,000

2,373

2,000

0

2019

2020

2021 (FY) 0

Solutions Business

21%

(FY2021)

We provide a "one-stop solution service," or 360-degree support, to EC and mail-order companies.

P.33-

Scroll 360 Corporation

CatchBall, Inc.

Moshimo Co., Ltd.

Chengdu Yinhena Internet Service

Co., Ltd.

Net sales

Segment income

Logistics agency

Payment processing

Marketing support

(Millions of yen)

19,836

(Millions of yen)

20,000

18,490

1,000

16,423

16,000

826

800

12,000

600

8,000

361

400

4,000

177

200

0

2019

2020

2021 (FY) 0

E-commerce Business

24%

(FY2021)

Our group companies' products in specialized product categories are sold over the Internet through their ofcial websites and other online shopping sites.

P.35-

AXES Co., Ltd. SCROLL R&D Co., Ltd. Naturum Co., Ltd. MIYOSHI corporation

Net sales

Segment income

Overseas

Interior furnishings

Outdoor equipment

Emergency supplies

(Millions of yen)

(Millions of yen)

brand fashion

25,000

23,350

21,406

1,500

18,978

20,000

1,026

1,200

15,000

900

10,000

600

5,000

461

404

300

0

2019

2020

2021 (FY) 0

BusinessHBT

3%

(FY2021)

For our customers' health in both mind and body, cosmetics and health foods made of consciously selected natural and organic ingredients, as well as originally planned domestic tours, are sold over the Internet by our group companies.

P.37

HBTHealth, Beauty and Travel

Hokkaido Anthropologie Corporation KINARI inc.

Travex Tours Inc.

Net sales

Segment income

Cosmetics

Health foods

Bus tours

(Millions of yen)

3,920

(Millions of yen)

4,000

6,000

3,000

3,054

2,510

4,500

2,000

3,000

1,000

1,500

0

-1,240

-1

0

-607

-1,000

2021 (FY) -1,500

2019

2020

Group Jurisdiction Business

4%

(FY2021)

Our group companies also play roles such as operation of distribution centers at our bases nationwide, effective use of real estate, and management of product production by overseas subsidiaries.

P.38

Scroll Corporation

Scroll Logistics Co., Ltd.

SCROLL VIETNAM CO., LTD.

Distribution

Distribution centers

Net sales

Segment income

(Millions of yen)

(Millions of yen)

4,000

3,323

3,287

400

3,000

2,614

300

2,000

189

200

1,000

94

111

100

0

2019

2020

2021 (FY) 0

5

SCROLL Group Integrated Report 2022

SCROLL Group Integrated Report 2022

6

Profile

Financial and Nonfinancial Highlights

Financial Highlights (Consolidated)

Net sales (Millions of yen)

Operating proﬁt (Millions of yen)

Profile

Top Message

Value Creation Story

Nonﬁnancial Highlights

Number of consolidated employees (by gender)

Male Female

Value Creation

Foundation of

Financial &

Strategies

Value Creation

Corporate Information

Female manager ratio (consolidated, Scroll alone) (%)

Consolidated

Scroll alone

25.0

100,000

80,000

71,153

72,634

85,195

81,391

62,207

60,000

40,000

20,000

0

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

(FY)

10,000

8,000

7,385

7,000

6,000

4,000

2,000

1,303

1,697

2,145

0

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

(FY)

1,000

858

864

866

866

800

759

600

346

376

379

385

388

400

200

413

482

485

481

478

0

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

(FY)

More than 50% of the consolidated employees are women. We are promoting the creation of a comfortable working environment by adopting childcare leave, extime, and other systems.

25

20

15.5

16.0

14.6

13.6

20.0

15

12.6

10

8.6

8.1

8.3

6.1

5

8.5

0

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2024 (Goal)

(FY)

We will further promote active participation of women with the goal of achieving 25% or more on a consolidated basis and 20% or more for Scroll alone by 2024.

Ordinary proﬁt (Millions of yen)

10,000

8,000

7,519

7,096

6,000

4,000

2,296

2,000

1,458

1,415

0

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

(FY)

Proﬁt attributable to owners of parent (Millions of yen)

6,000

5,183

5,585

4,000

2,000

631

703

0

-2,000

-1,035

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

(FY)

Number of consolidated mid-career employees

150

133

125

100

100

88

85

85

75

50

25

0

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

(FY)

Mid-career employees with diverse careers are playing active roles.

Average years of service (Scroll alone)

15

13.6

13.2

12.9

13.0

12.7

10

5

0

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

(FY)

With a new personnel system that includes a diversity initiative introduced in scal 2022, we are striving to create a comfortable working environment for diverse human resources to maximize their potential.

Earnings per share (Yen)

160

149.65

160.20

120

80

40

18.47

20.46

0

-30.41

-40

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

(FY)

Net assets per share (Yen)

1,000

861.53

764.30

800

618.29

616.92

621.20

600

400

200

0

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

(FY)

Number of consolidated newly hired employees (by gender)

Male Female

25

21

20

17

17

10

15

13

7

11

8

5

10

5

5

6

8

11

9

10

0

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

(FY)

Each year, more than 50% of our new hires are women.

Cumulative number of grants made to women volunteer funds (organizations)

500

400

352

365

381

393

407

300

200

100

0

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

(FY)

In every year since 1994, we have been providing grants to organizations focused on women volunteering for social welfare. The number of grants made up to scal 2021 reached 407.

Equity ratio (%)

100

80

60.4

52.3

53.4

60

49.9

49.6

40

Return on equity (ROE) (%)

25

21.6

19.7

20

15

10

5

3.0

3.3

Paper usage reduction rate for catalogs (compared to FY2015) (%)

CO2 emissions in Scopes 1 and 2* (t-CO2)

100

Scope 1

Scope 2

100

4,000

92.0

213

90

88.6

246

161

193

84.7

3,000

182

81.2

78.6

81.0

80

2,000

2,598

2,547

2,693

2,697

3,022

70

1,000

20

0

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

(FY)

0

-5

-4.8

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

(FY)

60

0

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

(FY)

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

(FY)

We are reducing the amount of paper usage through efcient catalog

Scroll will step up an effort in CO2 reduction, aiming to reduce Scope 2

  • From scal 2021, the Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition and other standards have been applied.

distribution, an effort to which we have been committed since scal 2015.

emissions by 50% or more by 2030, compared to scal 2020.

  • Scope 1: Direct greenhouse gas emissions from a company itself.
    Scope 2: Indirect emissions associated with the use of electricity, heat and steam supplied by other companies.

7

SCROLL Group Integrated Report 2022

SCROLL Group Integrated Report 2022

8

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Scroll Corporation published this content on 01 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 June 2022 15:52:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SCROLL CORPORATION
11:53aSCROLL : Integrated Report 2022
PU
06/27SCROLL : Corporate Governance Report(May 31, 2022)
PU
05/12Scroll Corporation Provides Earnings Guidance for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023
CI
05/12Scroll Corporation Provides Dividend Guidance for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023
CI
05/12Scroll Corporation Declarers Dividend for the Second Quarter and Full Year Ended March ..
CI
05/12Scroll Corporation Provides Dividend Guidance for Second Quarter of Fiscal Year Ending ..
CI
03/30SCROLL CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
03/20In Krakow rail station, Ukraine war refugees find care amid chaos
RE
02/22Sugi Partners with Scroll
MT
01/31Scroll Corporation Provides Dividend Guidance for the Year Ending March 31, 2022
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 81 391 M 596 M 596 M
Net income 2022 5 585 M 40,9 M 40,9 M
Net cash 2022 1 067 M 7,81 M 7,81 M
P/E ratio 2022 5,20x
Yield 2022 7,74%
Capitalization 31 728 M 232 M 232 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,44x
EV / Sales 2022 0,34x
Nbr of Employees 866
Free-Float 79,3%
Chart SCROLL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Scroll Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SCROLL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Mamoru Horita Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Tomohisa Tsurumi President, CEO, COO & Representative Director
Yasunori Sugimoto Director & Chief Administrative Officer
Tsukasa Murase Independent Outside Director
Kenji Koshibuchi Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SCROLL CORPORATION7.77%233
AMAZON.COM, INC.-35.58%1 108 197
JD.COM, INC.-7.45%99 082
JD HEALTH INTERNATIONAL INC.1.22%25 195
COUPANG, INC.-55.82%22 876
ETSY, INC.-65.84%9 509