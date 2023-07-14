Annual Securities Report
Fiscal Year
From April 1, 2022
(82nd)
To March 31, 2023
Scroll Corporation
2-24-1 Sato, Naka-ku,Hamamatsu-shi, Shizuoka
(E03054)
Auditor's Report
Part I. Information on the Company
- Overview of the Company
1. Key financial data and trends
- Consolidated financial data
Fiscal year
78th
Year ended
March 31,
2019
Net sales
(Millions of yen)
71,153
Ordinary profit
(Millions of yen)
1,415
Profit attributable
(Millions of yen)
631
to owners of parent
Comprehensive income
(Millions of yen)
335
Net assets
(Millions of yen)
21,156
Total assets
(Millions of yen)
42,368
Net assets per share
(Yen)
616.92
Earnings per share
(Yen)
18.47
Diluted earnings per share
(Yen)
18.44
Equity ratio
(%)
49.9
Return on equity
(%)
3.0
Price earnings ratio
(Times)
20.3
Cash flows from operating
(Millions of yen)
467
activities
Cash flows from investing
(Millions of yen)
(2,370)
activities
Cash flows from financing
(Millions of yen)
1,617
activities
Cash and cash equivalents
(Millions of yen)
5,473
at end of the period
Employees
850
[ ] represents the average
(Persons)
number of part-time
[986]
employees not included in
the above numbers
79th
March 31,
2020
72,634
2,296
703
548
21,462
43,270
621.20
20.46
-
49.6
3.3
14.1
1,573
(1,780)
(433)
4,828
864
[944]
80th
81st
82nd
March 31,
March 31,
March 31,
2021
2022
2023
85,195
81,391
81,018
7,519
7,096
6,191
5,183
5,585
4,170
5,472
5,663
4,118
26,648
30,037
31,997
49,903
49,711
53,200
764.30
861.53
914.94
149.65
160.20
119.39
-
-
-
53.4
60.4
60.1
21.6
19.7
13.4
7.3
5.2
6.8
3,956
3,711
5,853
(3,312)
(1,208)
(414)
2,608
(3,473)
(2,322)
8,084
7,142
10,267
866
866
893
[920]
[925]
[978]
Notes: 1. In the calculation of earnings per share for the 78th through 80th fiscal years, the Company shares held by The Nomura Trust and Banking Co., Ltd. (Scroll Employees' Shareholding Association Exclusive Trust Account) were included in treasury shares, which were deducted in the calculation of the average number of shares during the period.
- In the calculation of net assets per share for the 78th and 79th fiscal years, the Company shares held by The Nomura Trust and Banking Co., Ltd. (Scroll Employees' Shareholding Association Exclusive Trust Account) were included in treasury shares, which were deducted in the calculation of the total number of shares issued at the end of the period.
- Diluted earnings per share for the 79th fiscal year is not shown because there are no residual shares with dilutive effects. Diluted earnings per share for the 80th through 82nd fiscal years are not shown because there are no residual shares.
- 1 -
4. "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" (ASBJ Statement No. 29, March 31, 2020), etc. are applied from the beginning of the 81st fiscal year onwards, and key management indicators for the 81st fiscal year onwards are those after the application of the said accounting standard, etc.
- 2 -
