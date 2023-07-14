Annual Securities Report

Table of Contents

[Cover]

Part I.

Information on the Company

1

I.

Overview of the Company

1

1.

Key financial data and trends

1

2.

History

5

3.

Description of business

7

4.

Information on subsidiaries and affiliates

9

5.

Employees

11

II.

Business Overview

13

1.

Management policy, management environment, and issues to be tackled, etc

13

2.

Approach and initiatives regarding sustainability

14

3.

Business and other risks

20

4.

Management's analysis of financial position, operating results and cash flows

31

5.

Important business contracts

36

6.

Research and development activities

36

III.

Equipment and Facilities

37

1.

Overview of capital expenditures

37

2.

Major equipment and facilities

37

3.

Plans for new additions or disposals

37

IV.

Corporate Information

38

1.

Information on the Company's shares

38

(1)

Number of shares and other

38

(2)

Status of the share acquisition rights

38

(3)

Exercise status of bonds with share acquisition rights containing a clause for exercise price adjustment

38

(4)

Changes in the number of shares issued and the amount of share capital and other

38

(5)

Details of shareholders

39

(6)

Principal shareholders

40

(7)

Status of voting rights

40

2.

Acquisition of treasury shares

41

3.

Dividend policy

42

4.

Corporate governance

43

(1)

Status of corporate governance

43

(2)

Directors (and other officers)

50

(3)

Status of audits

56

(4)

Executive compensation

59

(5)

Status of shares held

61

V.

Financial Information

65

1.

Consolidated Financial Statements

66

(1)

Consolidated financial statements

66

(2)

Other

102

2.

Non-Consolidated Financial Statements

103

(1)

Non-consolidated financial statements

103

(2)

Details of major assets and liabilities

113

(3)

Other

113

VI.

Information on Transfer and Repurchase of the Company's Stock

114

VII.

Reference Information on the Company

116

1.

Information on the parent company or equivalent of the Company

116

2.

Other reference information

116

Part II.

Information on Guarantors for the Company

116

Auditor's Report

Part I. Information on the Company

  1. Overview of the Company

1. Key financial data and trends

  1. Consolidated financial data

Fiscal year

78th

Year ended

March 31,

2019

Net sales

(Millions of yen)

71,153

Ordinary profit

(Millions of yen)

1,415

Profit attributable

(Millions of yen)

631

to owners of parent

Comprehensive income

(Millions of yen)

335

Net assets

(Millions of yen)

21,156

Total assets

(Millions of yen)

42,368

Net assets per share

(Yen)

616.92

Earnings per share

(Yen)

18.47

Diluted earnings per share

(Yen)

18.44

Equity ratio

(%)

49.9

Return on equity

(%)

3.0

Price earnings ratio

(Times)

20.3

Cash flows from operating

(Millions of yen)

467

activities

Cash flows from investing

(Millions of yen)

(2,370)

activities

Cash flows from financing

(Millions of yen)

1,617

activities

Cash and cash equivalents

(Millions of yen)

5,473

at end of the period

Employees

850

[ ] represents the average

(Persons)

number of part-time

[986]

employees not included in

the above numbers

79th

March 31,

2020

72,634

2,296

703

548

21,462

43,270

621.20

20.46

-

49.6

3.3

14.1

1,573

(1,780)

(433)

4,828

864

[944]

80th

81st

82nd

March 31,

March 31,

March 31,

2021

2022

2023

85,195

81,391

81,018

7,519

7,096

6,191

5,183

5,585

4,170

5,472

5,663

4,118

26,648

30,037

31,997

49,903

49,711

53,200

764.30

861.53

914.94

149.65

160.20

119.39

-

-

-

53.4

60.4

60.1

21.6

19.7

13.4

7.3

5.2

6.8

3,956

3,711

5,853

(3,312)

(1,208)

(414)

2,608

(3,473)

(2,322)

8,084

7,142

10,267

866

866

893

[920]

[925]

[978]

Notes: 1. In the calculation of earnings per share for the 78th through 80th fiscal years, the Company shares held by The Nomura Trust and Banking Co., Ltd. (Scroll Employees' Shareholding Association Exclusive Trust Account) were included in treasury shares, which were deducted in the calculation of the average number of shares during the period.

  1. In the calculation of net assets per share for the 78th and 79th fiscal years, the Company shares held by The Nomura Trust and Banking Co., Ltd. (Scroll Employees' Shareholding Association Exclusive Trust Account) were included in treasury shares, which were deducted in the calculation of the total number of shares issued at the end of the period.
  2. Diluted earnings per share for the 79th fiscal year is not shown because there are no residual shares with dilutive effects. Diluted earnings per share for the 80th through 82nd fiscal years are not shown because there are no residual shares.

4. "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" (ASBJ Statement No. 29, March 31, 2020), etc. are applied from the beginning of the 81st fiscal year onwards, and key management indicators for the 81st fiscal year onwards are those after the application of the said accounting standard, etc.

