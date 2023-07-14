Scroll Corporation is a Japan-based company mainly engaged in the mail order business and the solutions business for electronic commerce (EC) and mail order companies. The Company has seven business segments. The Mail Order segment is engaged in the mail order sale of apparels, miscellaneous goods and insurance products. The E-Commerce segment is engaged in the e-commerce business for individuals of clothing accessories, outdoor goods, cosmetics and miscellaneous goods. The Cosmetics segment is engaged in the sale of original brand cosmetics and health foods. The Solution segment is engaged in the provision of promotion support, fulfillment support, system construction support and other mail order agency services. The Travel segment is engaged in the planning, sale and organization of travel products. The Overseas segment is engaged in the market development business in overseas. The Group Administration segment is engaged in the logistics business and the real estate leasing business.

Sector Department Stores