Scroll : Notice of the 82nd Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

Note: This document has been translated from a part of the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.

Securities Code: 8005 Date of sending by postal mail: May 16, 2023 Start date of measures for electronic provision: May 10, 2023

To Our Shareholders:

Tomohisa Tsurumi, Representative Director and President

Scroll Corporation

2-24-1 Sato, Naka-ku,Hamamatsu-shi, Shizuoka

Notice of the 82nd Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

We are pleased to notify you that the 82nd Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Scroll Corporation (the "Company") will be held as follows.

When convening this general meeting of shareholders, the Company takes measures for providing information in electronic format and posts the matters for which measures for providing information in electronic format on the following websites:

The Company's website https://www.scroll.jp/ir/stockinfo/meeting/ (in Japanese)

(Please access the above website and select "Notice of the 82nd Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders" to review the information.) Tokyo Stock Exchange's website (Listed Company Search) https://www2.jpx.co.jp/tseHpFront/JJK010010Action.do?Show=Show (in Japanese)

(Please access the above website, enter the Company's name or the Company's securities code and click "Search." Then, click "Basic information" and select "Documents for public inspection/PR information" to review the information.)

In lieu of attending the meeting in person, you may exercise your voting rights in writing or by electromagnetic means (via the Internet). After examining the Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders mentioned below, you may either indicate your approval or disapproval of the proposals on the Voting Rights Exercise Form and return it to the Company so that it arrives by 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 30, 2023 (JST). Or, after confirming the "Guidance on Exercising Voting Rights via the Internet, etc." on page 5 of the Japanese original, you may exercise your voting rights via the voting website designated by the Company (https://evote.tr.mufg.jp/ (in Japanese)) by the above deadline.

- 1 -