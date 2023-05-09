Scroll : Notice of the 82nd Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

Advanced search
    8005   JP3913600007

SCROLL CORPORATION

(8005)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00:00 2023-05-09 am EDT
799.00 JPY   -1.24%
Note: This document has been translated from a part of the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.

Securities Code: 8005 Date of sending by postal mail: May 16, 2023 Start date of measures for electronic provision: May 10, 2023

To Our Shareholders:

Tomohisa Tsurumi, Representative Director and President

Scroll Corporation

2-24-1 Sato, Naka-ku,Hamamatsu-shi, Shizuoka

Notice of the 82nd Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

We are pleased to notify you that the 82nd Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Scroll Corporation (the "Company") will be held as follows.

When convening this general meeting of shareholders, the Company takes measures for providing information in electronic format and posts the matters for which measures for providing information in electronic format on the following websites:

  1. The Company's website https://www.scroll.jp/ir/stockinfo/meeting/ (in Japanese)
    (Please access the above website and select "Notice of the 82nd Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders" to review the information.)
  2. Tokyo Stock Exchange's website (Listed Company Search) https://www2.jpx.co.jp/tseHpFront/JJK010010Action.do?Show=Show (in Japanese)
    (Please access the above website, enter the Company's name or the Company's securities code and click "Search." Then, click "Basic information" and select "Documents for public inspection/PR information" to review the information.)

In lieu of attending the meeting in person, you may exercise your voting rights in writing or by electromagnetic means (via the Internet). After examining the Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders mentioned below, you may either indicate your approval or disapproval of the proposals on the Voting Rights Exercise Form and return it to the Company so that it arrives by 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 30, 2023 (JST). Or, after confirming the "Guidance on Exercising Voting Rights via the Internet, etc." on page 5 of the Japanese original, you may exercise your voting rights via the voting website designated by the Company (https://evote.tr.mufg.jp/ (in Japanese)) by the above deadline.

- 1 -

  1. Date and Time: Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. (JST) (Venue to open at 9:15 a.m.)
  2. Venue: 5th floor conference room, the Company's headquarters building

2-28-22, Sato, Naka-ku,Hamamatsu-shi, Shizuoka

(Please refer to the venue map for the General Meeting of Shareholders at the end of Japanese original)

*If more shareholders show up than the seats available, they will be directed to another venue in the same building.

3. Objective

Items to be reported:

  1. Report on the Business Report and Consolidated Financial Statements for the 82nd Fiscal Year (from April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023), and report on the results of audits of the Consolidated Financial Statements by the Accounting Auditor and the Audit and Supervisory Committee
  2. Report on the Non-consolidated Financial Statements for the 82nd Fiscal Year (from April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023)

Items to be resolved:

Proposal No. 1 Election of Four Directors (Excluding Directors Who Are Audit and Supervisory Committee Members)

Proposal No. 2 Revision of the Amount of Remuneration for Directors (Excluding Directors Who Are Audit and Supervisory Committee Members)

  • When attending the meeting in person, please submit the Voting Rights Exercise Form at the reception.
  • If revisions to the matters subject to measures for electronic provision arise, the revisions will be posted on the websites.
  • If you exercise your voting right in writing (post) and neither approval nor disapproval of each proposal is indicated on the voting form, the Company will deem that you indicated your approval of the proposal.
  • If you exercise your voting rights by proxy, you may designate one other shareholder holding voting rights in the Company to attend the meeting. In this case, please submit a document evidencing the proxy's authority to represent.

- 2 -

Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders

Proposal No. 1 Election of Four Directors (Excluding Directors Who Are Audit and Supervisory Committee Members)

The terms of office of all four Directors (excluding Directors who are Audit and Supervisory Committee Members; the same applies to the rest of this proposal) will expire at the conclusion of this General Meeting of Shareholders. Therefore, the Company proposes the election of four Directors.

As a result of the review of this proposal by the Audit and Supervisory Committee, there were no particular points raised by the Audit and Supervisory Committee.

The candidates for Director are as follows:

Attendance at Board

Candidate

Candidate

Name

Current position and responsibility in the

of Directors

No.

attributes

Company

meetings

(FY2022)

Representative Director and President

14 out of 14

1

Reelection

Tomohisa Tsurumi

Group Officer CEO & COO

General Manager of Direct Marketing

(Attendance: 100%)

Headquarter

Director and Executive Vice President

14 out of 14

2

Reelection

Hiroaki Sato

Group Officer CSO

(Attendance: 100%)

PRS of E-commerce Business

Director

Group Officer CMO

14 out of 14

3

Reelection

Masayuki Yamazaki

PRS of Solutions Business

(Attendance: 100%)

PRS of HBT Business

General Manager of M&A Strategy Division

Director

Group Officer CAO

14 out of 14

4

Reelection

Yasunori Sugimoto

PRS of Group Jurisdiction Business

(Attendance: 100%)

General Manager of Corporate Management

Department

- 3 -

Candidate

Name

Career summary, and position and responsibility in the

Number of the

Company

Company's shares

No.

(Date of birth)

(Significant concurrent positions outside the Company)

owned

Apr. 1989

Joined the Company

Apr. 2012

Corporate Officer, General Manager of Direct

Marketing for Innerwear and General Manager

of Internet Marketing Department of Direct

Marketing Headquarter

May 2015

Director, President, Corporate Officer, and

General Manager of Direct Marketing for H&B

Tomohisa Tsurumi

of Direct Marketing Headquarter

(May 11, 1966)

Apr. 2018

Director, President, Corporate Officer, and

Reelection

General Manager of Direct Marketing

Attendance at Board of

Headquarter

104,700

Apr. 2019

Director, President, Corporate Officer, and PRS

Directors meetings

of Health & Beauty Business and General

14 out of 14

Manager of Direct Marketing Headquarter

1

(Attendance: 100%)

Apr. 2020

Representative Director, President, Corporate

Officer, PRS of Health & Beauty Business and

General Manager of Direct Marketing

Headquarter

Apr. 2022

Representative Director, President, Group

Officer CEO & COO, and General Manager of

Direct Marketing Headquarter (current

position)

(Reasons for nomination as candidate for Director)

Tomohisa Tsurumi has had a wide range of business experience in the Group since he joined the Company in 1989.

After serving as Director and President of a subsidiary and Director and President of the Company, he conducts

appropriate management by strongly promoting important business execution and management decision-making of the

Group as Representative Director, President, and Group Officer CEO & COO. The Company proposes his continued

election as Director as an appropriate person to achieve the Group's sustainable growth and enhancement of corporate

value over the medium to long term.

Apr. 1995

Joined the Company

Jan. 2013

Retired from the Company

Apr. 2013

Representative Director and President of

Cynosura, Inc.

Hiroaki Sato

May 2015

Director of the Company

Apr. 2018

Director, Corporate Officer, and Executive

(October 10, 1971)

Manager of E-commerce Business

Reelection

Apr. 2019

Director, Corporate Officer, and PRS of E-

27,100

Attendance at Board of

commerce Business

Apr. 2020

Director, Executive Vice President, Corporate

Directors meetings

Officer, and PRS of E-commerce Business

2

14 out of 14

Director of Cynosura, Inc. (current position)

(Attendance: 100%)

Apr. 2022

Director, Executive Vice President, Group

Officer CSO, and PRS of E-commerce

Business of the Company (current position)

(Significant concurrent positions outside the Company)

Director of Cynosura, Inc.

(Reasons for nomination as candidate for Director)

Hiroaki Sato has a wealth of business experience in the Company's marketing divisions. After serving as Director and

President of a subsidiary and as a Director in charge of the E-commerce business of the Group, as Director, Executive

Vice President, Group Officer CSO, he appropriately promotes important business execution, management decision-

making and supervision. The Company proposes his continued election as Director as an appropriate person to achieve

the Group's sustainable growth and enhancement of corporate value over the medium to long term.

- 4 -

Candidate

Name

Career summary, and position and responsibility in the

Number of the

Company

Company's shares

No.

(Date of birth)

(Significant concurrent positions outside the Company)

owned

Apr. 1988

Joined Daiwa Securities Co. Ltd.

Apr. 2002

Representative Director of Floraison Inc.

Apr. 2012

Representative Director and President of HAC

CO., LTD. (currently, Hokkaido Anthropologie

Corporation)

Apr. 2013

Corporate Officer and Vice General Manager of

Masayuki Yamazaki

Direct Marketing for H&B of Direct Marketing

Headquarter of the Company

(June 11, 1963)

May 2017

Director, Corporate Officer, and General

Reelection

Manager of Solutions Business Management

38,900

Attendance at Board of

Department of Direct Marketing Headquarter

and M&A Strategy Division

Directors meetings

Apr. 2018

Director, Corporate Officer, Executive Manager

3

14 out of 14

of Solutions Business and General Manager of

(Attendance: 100%)

M&A Strategy Division

Apr. 2022

Director, Group Officer CMO, and PRS of

Solutions Business

Oct. 2022

Director, Group Officer CMO, PRS of

Solutions Business and PRS of HBT Business,

and General Manager of M&A Strategy

Division (current position)

(Reasons for nomination as candidate for Director)

Masayuki Yamazaki is in charge of mainly the Solutions Business of the Group, taking advantage of his extensive

experience, and as a Director overseeing M&A strategies based on the medium-term management plan, Group Officer

CMO, he appropriately promotes important business execution, management decision-making and supervision. The

Company proposes his continued election as Director as an appropriate person to achieve the Group's sustainable

growth and enhancement of corporate value over the medium to long term.

Apr. 1988

Joined the Company

Apr. 2012

Corporate Officer and in charge of Solutions

Business

May 2013

Director, Corporate Officer, and General

Manager of Direct Marketing for Solution of

Yasunori Sugimoto

Direct Marketing Headquarter

(June 16, 1965)

Nov. 2016

Corporate Officer and General Manager of

Reelection

Corporate Management Department

Attendance at Board of

Apr. 2019

Corporate Officer, PRS of Group Jurisdiction

50,700

Business and General Manager of Corporate

Directors meetings

Management Department

14 out of 14

May 2019

Director, Corporate Officer, PRS of Group

4

(Attendance: 100%)

Jurisdiction Business and General Manager of

Corporate Management Department

Apr. 2022

Director, Group Officer CAO, and PRS of

Group Jurisdiction Business and General

Manager of Corporate Management

Department (current position)

(Reasons for nomination as candidate for Director)

Utilizing various types of business experience, he has had in the Group since joining the Company in 1988, Yasunori

Sugimoto, as Director, Group Officer CAO, and General Manager of the Corporate Management Department, is in

charge of a wide range of administrative department including corporate planning, legal affairs, accounting and human

resources and logistics department, and appropriately promotes important business execution, management decision-

making and supervision. The Company proposes his continued election as Director as an appropriate person to achieve

the Group's sustainable growth and enhancement of corporate value over the medium to long term.

- 5 -

Disclaimer

Scroll Corporation published this content on 09 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 May 2023 06:39:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
