Scroll : Notice of the 82nd Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders
05/09/2023 | 02:40am EDT
Note: This document has been translated from a part of the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.
Securities Code: 8005 Date of sending by postal mail: May 16, 2023 Start date of measures for electronic provision: May 10, 2023
To Our Shareholders:
Tomohisa Tsurumi, Representative Director and President
Scroll Corporation
2-24-1 Sato, Naka-ku,Hamamatsu-shi, Shizuoka
Notice of the 82nd Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders
We are pleased to notify you that the 82nd Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Scroll Corporation (the "Company") will be held as follows.
When convening this general meeting of shareholders, the Company takes measures for providing information in electronic format and posts the matters for which measures for providing information in electronic format on the following websites:
Tokyo Stock Exchange's website (Listed Company Search) https://www2.jpx.co.jp/tseHpFront/JJK010010Action.do?Show=Show (in Japanese)
(Please access the above website, enter the Company's name or the Company's securities code and click "Search." Then, click "Basic information" and select "Documents for public inspection/PR information" to review the information.)
In lieu of attending the meeting in person, you may exercise your voting rights in writing or by electromagnetic means (via the Internet). After examining the Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders mentioned below, you may either indicate your approval or disapproval of the proposals on the Voting Rights Exercise Form and return it to the Company so that it arrives by 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 30, 2023 (JST). Or, after confirming the "Guidance on Exercising Voting Rights via the Internet, etc." on page 5 of the Japanese original, you may exercise your voting rights via the voting website designated by the Company (https://evote.tr.mufg.jp/ (in Japanese)) by the above deadline.
Date and Time: Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. (JST) (Venue to open at 9:15 a.m.)
Venue: 5th floor conference room, the Company's headquarters building
2-28-22, Sato, Naka-ku,Hamamatsu-shi, Shizuoka
(Please refer to the venue map for the General Meeting of Shareholders at the end of Japanese original)
*If more shareholders show up than the seats available, they will be directed to another venue in the same building.
3. Objective
Items to be reported:
Report on the Business Report and Consolidated Financial Statements for the 82nd Fiscal Year (from April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023), and report on the results of audits of the Consolidated Financial Statements by the Accounting Auditor and the Audit and Supervisory Committee
Report on the Non-consolidated Financial Statements for the 82nd Fiscal Year (from April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023)
Items to be resolved:
Proposal No. 1 Election of Four Directors (Excluding Directors Who Are Audit and Supervisory Committee Members)
Proposal No. 2 Revision of the Amount of Remuneration for Directors (Excluding Directors Who Are Audit and Supervisory Committee Members)
When attending the meeting in person, please submit the Voting Rights Exercise Form at the reception.
If revisions to the matters subject to measures for electronic provision arise, the revisions will be posted on the websites.
If you exercise your voting right in writing (post) and neither approval nor disapproval of each proposal is indicated on the voting form, the Company will deem that you indicated your approval of the proposal.
If you exercise your voting rights by proxy, you may designate one other shareholder holding voting rights in the Company to attend the meeting. In this case, please submit a document evidencing the proxy's authority to represent.
Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders
Proposal No. 1 Election of Four Directors (Excluding Directors Who Are Audit and Supervisory Committee Members)
The terms of office of all four Directors (excluding Directors who are Audit and Supervisory Committee Members; the same applies to the rest of this proposal) will expire at the conclusion of this General Meeting of Shareholders. Therefore, the Company proposes the election of four Directors.
As a result of the review of this proposal by the Audit and Supervisory Committee, there were no particular points raised by the Audit and Supervisory Committee.
The candidates for Director are as follows:
Attendance at Board
Candidate
Candidate
Name
Current position and responsibility in the
of Directors
No.
attributes
Company
meetings
(FY2022)
Representative Director and President
14 out of 14
1
Reelection
Tomohisa Tsurumi
Group Officer CEO & COO
General Manager of Direct Marketing
(Attendance: 100%)
Headquarter
Director and Executive Vice President
14 out of 14
2
Reelection
Hiroaki Sato
Group Officer CSO
(Attendance: 100%)
PRS of E-commerce Business
Director
Group Officer CMO
14 out of 14
3
Reelection
Masayuki Yamazaki
PRS of Solutions Business
(Attendance: 100%)
PRS of HBT Business
General Manager of M&A Strategy Division
Director
Group Officer CAO
14 out of 14
4
Reelection
Yasunori Sugimoto
PRS of Group Jurisdiction Business
(Attendance: 100%)
General Manager of Corporate Management
Department
Candidate
Name
Career summary, and position and responsibility in the
Number of the
Company
Company's shares
No.
(Date of birth)
(Significant concurrent positions outside the Company)
owned
Apr. 1989
Joined the Company
Apr. 2012
Corporate Officer, General Manager of Direct
Marketing for Innerwear and General Manager
of Internet Marketing Department of Direct
Marketing Headquarter
May 2015
Director, President, Corporate Officer, and
General Manager of Direct Marketing for H&B
Tomohisa Tsurumi
of Direct Marketing Headquarter
(May 11, 1966)
Apr. 2018
Director, President, Corporate Officer, and
Reelection
General Manager of Direct Marketing
Attendance at Board of
Headquarter
104,700
Apr. 2019
Director, President, Corporate Officer, and PRS
Directors meetings
of Health & Beauty Business and General
14 out of 14
Manager of Direct Marketing Headquarter
1
(Attendance: 100%)
Apr. 2020
Representative Director, President, Corporate
Officer, PRS of Health & Beauty Business and
General Manager of Direct Marketing
Headquarter
Apr. 2022
Representative Director, President, Group
Officer CEO & COO, and General Manager of
Direct Marketing Headquarter (current
position)
(Reasons for nomination as candidate for Director)
Tomohisa Tsurumi has had a wide range of business experience in the Group since he joined the Company in 1989.
After serving as Director and President of a subsidiary and Director and President of the Company, he conducts
appropriate management by strongly promoting important business execution and management decision-making of the
Group as Representative Director, President, and Group Officer CEO & COO. The Company proposes his continued
election as Director as an appropriate person to achieve the Group's sustainable growth and enhancement of corporate
value over the medium to long term.
Apr. 1995
Joined the Company
Jan. 2013
Retired from the Company
Apr. 2013
Representative Director and President of
Cynosura, Inc.
Hiroaki Sato
May 2015
Director of the Company
Apr. 2018
Director, Corporate Officer, and Executive
(October 10, 1971)
Manager of E-commerce Business
Reelection
Apr. 2019
Director, Corporate Officer, and PRS of E-
27,100
Attendance at Board of
commerce Business
Apr. 2020
Director, Executive Vice President, Corporate
Directors meetings
Officer, and PRS of E-commerce Business
2
14 out of 14
Director of Cynosura, Inc. (current position)
(Attendance: 100%)
Apr. 2022
Director, Executive Vice President, Group
Officer CSO, and PRS of E-commerce
Business of the Company (current position)
(Significant concurrent positions outside the Company)
Director of Cynosura, Inc.
(Reasons for nomination as candidate for Director)
Hiroaki Sato has a wealth of business experience in the Company's marketing divisions. After serving as Director and
President of a subsidiary and as a Director in charge of the E-commerce business of the Group, as Director, Executive
Vice President, Group Officer CSO, he appropriately promotes important business execution, management decision-
making and supervision. The Company proposes his continued election as Director as an appropriate person to achieve
the Group's sustainable growth and enhancement of corporate value over the medium to long term.
Candidate
Name
Career summary, and position and responsibility in the
Number of the
Company
Company's shares
No.
(Date of birth)
(Significant concurrent positions outside the Company)
owned
Apr. 1988
Joined Daiwa Securities Co. Ltd.
Apr. 2002
Representative Director of Floraison Inc.
Apr. 2012
Representative Director and President of HAC
CO., LTD. (currently, Hokkaido Anthropologie
Corporation)
Apr. 2013
Corporate Officer and Vice General Manager of
Masayuki Yamazaki
Direct Marketing for H&B of Direct Marketing
Headquarter of the Company
(June 11, 1963)
May 2017
Director, Corporate Officer, and General
Reelection
Manager of Solutions Business Management
38,900
Attendance at Board of
Department of Direct Marketing Headquarter
and M&A Strategy Division
Directors meetings
Apr. 2018
Director, Corporate Officer, Executive Manager
3
14 out of 14
of Solutions Business and General Manager of
(Attendance: 100%)
M&A Strategy Division
Apr. 2022
Director, Group Officer CMO, and PRS of
Solutions Business
Oct. 2022
Director, Group Officer CMO, PRS of
Solutions Business and PRS of HBT Business,
and General Manager of M&A Strategy
Division (current position)
(Reasons for nomination as candidate for Director)
Masayuki Yamazaki is in charge of mainly the Solutions Business of the Group, taking advantage of his extensive
experience, and as a Director overseeing M&A strategies based on the medium-term management plan, Group Officer
CMO, he appropriately promotes important business execution, management decision-making and supervision. The
Company proposes his continued election as Director as an appropriate person to achieve the Group's sustainable
growth and enhancement of corporate value over the medium to long term.
Apr. 1988
Joined the Company
Apr. 2012
Corporate Officer and in charge of Solutions
Business
May 2013
Director, Corporate Officer, and General
Manager of Direct Marketing for Solution of
Yasunori Sugimoto
Direct Marketing Headquarter
(June 16, 1965)
Nov. 2016
Corporate Officer and General Manager of
Reelection
Corporate Management Department
Attendance at Board of
Apr. 2019
Corporate Officer, PRS of Group Jurisdiction
50,700
Business and General Manager of Corporate
Directors meetings
Management Department
14 out of 14
May 2019
Director, Corporate Officer, PRS of Group
4
(Attendance: 100%)
Jurisdiction Business and General Manager of
Corporate Management Department
Apr. 2022
Director, Group Officer CAO, and PRS of
Group Jurisdiction Business and General
Manager of Corporate Management
Department (current position)
(Reasons for nomination as candidate for Director)
Utilizing various types of business experience, he has had in the Group since joining the Company in 1988, Yasunori
Sugimoto, as Director, Group Officer CAO, and General Manager of the Corporate Management Department, is in
charge of a wide range of administrative department including corporate planning, legal affairs, accounting and human
resources and logistics department, and appropriately promotes important business execution, management decision-
making and supervision. The Company proposes his continued election as Director as an appropriate person to achieve
the Group's sustainable growth and enhancement of corporate value over the medium to long term.