FY2023
Financial Results
(From April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024)
Scroll Corporation
(TSE Prime Market : 8005)
Notice:
This document is an excerpt translation of the original Japanese document and is only for reference purposes. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the original Japanese document, the latter shall prevail.
Contents
１．FY2023 Financial Results
２．FY2024-FY2026
Medium-term Management Plan
Marketing Solution 2026
～From "ＤＭＳＣ" To "ＭＳＣ"～
３．Appendix
Company Profile
/ Business Segments Introduction
Ｐ.2
Ｐ.14
Ｐ.23
FY2023 Financial Results
Highlights (consolidated)
- Decreased in sales and profit YoY.
We were unable to cover the sharp decline in E-commerce Business segment performance, and additionally, we recorded expenses for business restructuring and reorganization.
FY2021 FY2022
FY2023
YoY changes
(Millions of yen)
Actual Actual
Actual
Amount
Rate
Net sales
81,391
81,018
79,826
-1,192
-1.5%
Operating profit
7,000
6,121
5,313
-808
-13.2%
(Operating profit / net sales)
(8.6%)
(7.6%)
(6.7%)
Ordinary profit
7,096
6,191
5,512
-678
-11.0%
(Ordinary profit / net sales)
(8.7%)
(7.6%)
(6.9%)
Profit attributable to
5,585
4,170
3,649
-520
-12.5％
owners of parent
Earnings per share
¥160.20
¥119.39
¥105.05
-¥14.34
－
Return on Equity
19.7%
13.4%
11.2％
-2.2Ｐ
－
* Yen(¥) denotes Japanese yen. The same notation is used on all pages below.
Monthly sales trend (consolidated)
- Despite monthly sales were almost the same level as the previous year, in July and August, Mail-order Business struggled in the summer sales
season.
9,000
(Millions of yen)
FY2020
8,000
FY2021
FY2022
7,000
FY2023
6,000
FY2019
5,000
4,000
Apr.
May
Jun.
Jul.
Aug.
Sep.
Oct.
Nov.
Dec.
Jan.
Feb.
Mar.
- Figures for FY2019 and FY2020 on this page are figures before the application of the Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition, etc. It is displayed for reference.
Analysis of sales increase/decrease (consolidated)
- While Solutions Business experienced growth, E-commerce Business saw a significant decrease in sales, resulting in an overall decrease in sales.
(Millions of yen)
Solutions
Mail-order
E-commerce
HBT*
Group
Jurisdiction Adjustments
Business
Business
Business
Business
Business
FY2022
* HBT：Health, Beauty and Travel
FY2023
Analysis of ordinary profit increase/decrease (consolidated)
- Decreased in gross profit due to decreasing consolidated sales.
- Improvement in cost ratio due to changes in sales composition ratio, efficiency improvement at the logistics center, and control of selling prices.
- Increased in promotional expenses for Mail-order Business due to rising costs related to catalogs.
- We recorded business restructuring and reorganization expenses for both E-commerce Business and HBT Business.
(Millions of yen)
Decrease in
Improvement in
Increase in
Increase in
Business
Personnel
gross profit due
cost ratio
variable costs*
promotional
restructuring
expenses
to declining
expenses for
and
Other expenses
sales
Mail-order
reorganization
Business
expenses
FY2022
*Excluding cost of goods sold, promotional expenses for Mail-order Business, and personnel expenses
FY2023
Segment Performance
Net sales
Segment
profit
(Millions of yen)
Solutions
24,992
1,214
Increased in sales and profit
Business
Played a role as a growth driver
(+17.0％)
(+67.4％)
Decreased in sales but
Mail-order
39,165
5,367
increased in profit
While various costs were rising, cost
Business
(-2.2％)
(+0.0％)
containment measures proved
effective
E-commerce
15,942
-1,129
Decreased in sales and profit
As the revenue decline couldn't be
Business
(-20.5％)
(31 in FY2022)
stopped, business restructuring costs
were recorded
HBT Business
1,565
-54
Decreased in sales
(-15.4％)
(-98 in FY2022)
Reduced deficit
* Figures in ( ) are year-on-year changes rate.
* Sales for each segment include internal sales or transfers between segments.
Solutions Business Segment
- The various services of mail-order solutions experienced growth, resulting in increased sales and profit.
・Logistics outsourcing services increased in sales and profit due to the operation of new clients and business efficiency improvement at the logistics centers.
・Payment agency services and marketing support business also experienced growth,
progressing favorably.
(Millions of yen)
FY2023
Net sales :
24,992
（YoY + 17.0％）
Segment profit :
1,214
（YoY + 67.4％）
Quarterly Sales
YoY for Q4
+1,134
6,7626,739
(+20.3%)
5,6605,6045,775 5,715
5,123 4,971
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
FY2022
FY2023
Quarterly Segment Profit
YoY for Q4
+200
424
389
(+105.6%)
306
189
211
189
126
103
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
FY2022
FY2023
Mail-order Business Segment
- While various costs were rising, cost containment measures proved effective, securing profits on par with the previous period.
・Through improvements in product supply rate and control of selling prices, despite a
decreased in sales, the gross profit increased.
・Amidst the soaring costs of catalog paper, this business managed to restrain the increase in promotional expenses through initiatives such as reducing paper usage.
(Millions of yen)
FY2023
Net sales :
39,165
（YoY - 2.2％）
Segment profit :
5,367
（YoY + 0.0％）
Quarterly Sales
YoY for Q4
-104
10,83610,427
10,916
(-1.2%)
10,142
9,650
10,061
8,642
8,538
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
FY2022
FY2023
Quarterly Segment Profit
1,997
YoY for Q4
1,772
1,568 1,449
+88
1,339 1,367
(+15.5%)
573
662
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
FY2022
FY2023
