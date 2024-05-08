FY2023

Financial Results

(From April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024)

Scroll Corporation

(TSE Prime Market : 8005)

Notice:

This document is an excerpt translation of the original Japanese document and is only for reference purposes. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the original Japanese document, the latter shall prevail.

Contents

１．FY2023 Financial Results

２．FY2024-FY2026

Medium-term Management Plan

Marketing Solution 2026

From "ＤＭＳＣ" To "ＭＳＣ"

３．Appendix

Company Profile

/ Business Segments Introduction

.2

.14

.23

FY2023 Financial Results

Highlights (consolidated)

  • Decreased in sales and profit YoY.

We were unable to cover the sharp decline in E-commerce Business segment performance, and additionally, we recorded expenses for business restructuring and reorganization.

FY2021 FY2022

FY2023

YoY changes

(Millions of yen)

Actual Actual

Actual

Amount

Rate

Net sales

81,391

81,018

79,826

-1,192

-1.5%

Operating profit

7,000

6,121

5,313

-808

-13.2%

(Operating profit / net sales)

(8.6%)

(7.6%)

(6.7%)

Ordinary profit

7,096

6,191

5,512

-678

-11.0%

(Ordinary profit / net sales)

(8.7%)

(7.6%)

(6.9%)

Profit attributable to

5,585

4,170

3,649

-520

-12.5

owners of parent

Earnings per share

¥160.20

¥119.39

¥105.05

-¥14.34

Return on Equity

19.7%

13.4%

11.2

-2.2

* Yen(¥) denotes Japanese yen. The same notation is used on all pages below.

Monthly sales trend (consolidated)

  • Despite monthly sales were almost the same level as the previous year, in July and August, Mail-order Business struggled in the summer sales

season.

9,000

(Millions of yen)

FY2020

8,000

FY2021

FY2022

7,000

FY2023

6,000

FY2019

5,000

4,000

Apr.

May

Jun.

Jul.

Aug.

Sep.

Oct.

Nov.

Dec.

Jan.

Feb.

Mar.

  • Figures for FY2019 and FY2020 on this page are figures before the application of the Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition, etc. It is displayed for reference.

Analysis of sales increase/decrease (consolidated)

  • While Solutions Business experienced growth, E-commerce Business saw a significant decrease in sales, resulting in an overall decrease in sales.

(Millions of yen)

Solutions

Mail-order

E-commerce

HBT*

Group

Jurisdiction Adjustments

Business

Business

Business

Business

Business

FY2022

* HBTHealth, Beauty and Travel

FY2023

Analysis of ordinary profit increase/decrease (consolidated)

  • Decreased in gross profit due to decreasing consolidated sales.
  • Improvement in cost ratio due to changes in sales composition ratio, efficiency improvement at the logistics center, and control of selling prices.
  • Increased in promotional expenses for Mail-order Business due to rising costs related to catalogs.
  • We recorded business restructuring and reorganization expenses for both E-commerce Business and HBT Business.

(Millions of yen)

Decrease in

Improvement in

Increase in

Increase in

Business

Personnel

gross profit due

cost ratio

variable costs*

promotional

restructuring

expenses

to declining

expenses for

and

Other expenses

sales

Mail-order

reorganization

Business

expenses

FY2022

*Excluding cost of goods sold, promotional expenses for Mail-order Business, and personnel expenses

FY2023

Segment Performance

Net sales

Segment

profit

(Millions of yen)

Solutions

24,992

1,214

Increased in sales and profit

Business

Played a role as a growth driver

(+17.0)

(+67.4)

Decreased in sales but

Mail-order

39,165

5,367

increased in profit

While various costs were rising, cost

Business

(-2.2)

(+0.0)

containment measures proved

effective

E-commerce

15,942

-1,129

Decreased in sales and profit

As the revenue decline couldn't be

Business

(-20.5)

(31 in FY2022)

stopped, business restructuring costs

were recorded

HBT Business

1,565

-54

Decreased in sales

(-15.4)

(-98 in FY2022)

Reduced deficit

* Figures in ( ) are year-on-year changes rate.

* Sales for each segment include internal sales or transfers between segments.

Solutions Business Segment

  • The various services of mail-order solutions experienced growth, resulting in increased sales and profit.

Logistics outsourcing services increased in sales and profit due to the operation of new clients and business efficiency improvement at the logistics centers.

Payment agency services and marketing support business also experienced growth,

progressing favorably.

(Millions of yen)

FY2023

Net sales :

24,992

YoY + 17.0％）

Segment profit :

1,214

YoY + 67.4％）

Quarterly Sales

YoY for Q4

+1,134

6,7626,739

(+20.3%)

5,6605,6045,775 5,715

5,123 4,971

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

FY2022

FY2023

Quarterly Segment Profit

YoY for Q4

+200

424

389

(+105.6%)

306

189

211

189

126

103

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

FY2022

FY2023

Mail-order Business Segment

  • While various costs were rising, cost containment measures proved effective, securing profits on par with the previous period.

Through improvements in product supply rate and control of selling prices, despite a

decreased in sales, the gross profit increased.

Amidst the soaring costs of catalog paper, this business managed to restrain the increase in promotional expenses through initiatives such as reducing paper usage.

(Millions of yen)

FY2023

Net sales :

39,165

YoY - 2.2％）

Segment profit :

5,367

YoY + 0.0％）

Quarterly Sales

YoY for Q4

-104

10,83610,427

10,916

(-1.2%)

10,142

9,650

10,061

8,642

8,538

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

FY2022

FY2023

Quarterly Segment Profit

1,997

YoY for Q4

1,772

1,568 1,449

+88

1,339 1,367

(+15.5%)

573

662

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

FY2022

FY2023

