Scroll : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months Ended September 30,2022(full version)

Notice: This document is an excerpt translation of the original Japanese document and is only for reference purposes. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the original Japanese document, the latter shall prevail.
Scheduled date to file Quarterly Securities Report:
November 8, 2022
Scheduled date to commence dividend payments:
November 30, 2022
Preparation of supplementary material on quarterly financial results:
Yes
Holding of quarterly financial results meeting:
Yes
(for institutional investors and analysts)
(Amounts less than one million yen are rounded down)
1. Consolidated financial results for the six months ended September 30, 2022 (from April 1, 2022 to September 30, 2022)
(1) Consolidated operating results (cumulative)
Percentages indicate year-on-year changes
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
owners of parent
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Six months ended September 30, 2022
40,965
(2.1)
3,496
(25.3)
3,373
(28.4)
2,333
(27.8)
Six months ended September 30, 2021
41,830
-
4,680
-
4,708
-
3,231
-
Earnings per share
Diluted earnings per share
Yen
Yen
Six months ended September 30, 2022
66.88
-
Six months ended September 30, 2021
92.69
-
(Note) As the figures for the six months ended September 30, 2021 are the first year in which the "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" (ASBJ Statement No.29, March 31, 2020), etc. are applied, the percentage change from the same quarter of the previous fiscal year is not stated.
(2) Consolidated financial position
Total assets
Net assets
Equity ratio
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
%
As of September 30, 2022
50,170
30,630
61.1
As of March 31, 2022
49,711
30,037
60.4
2. Cash dividends
Annual dividends per share
1st quarter-end
2nd quarter-end
3rd quarter-end
Fiscal year-end
Total
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Year ended March 31, 2022
-
10.00
-
54.50
64.50
Year ending March 31, 2023
-
10.00
Year ending March 31, 2023 (Forecast)
-
25.50
35.50
3. Forecast of consolidated financial results for the year ending March 31, 2023 (from April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023)
Percentages indicate year-on-year changes
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
Earnings per share
owners of parent
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Yen
Full year
79,000
(2.9)
4,500
(35.7)
4,500
(36.6)
3,100
(44.5)
88.64
4. Notes
Changes in significant subsidiaries during the six months ended September 30, 2022 (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in the change in scope of consolidation):
Application of special accounting methods for preparing quarterly consolidated financial statements:
No
No
(3) Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatement of prior period financial statements
Changes in accounting policies due to revisions to accounting standards and other regulations:
No
Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons:
No
Changes in accounting estimates:
No
Restatement of prior period financial statements:
No
(4) Number of issued shares (common shares)
Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares)
As of September 30, 2022
34,981,050
shares
As of March 31, 2022
34,873,050
shares
Number of treasury shares at the end of the period
As of September 30, 2022
7,565
shares
As of March 31, 2022
7,381
shares
Average number of shares during the period (cumulative from the beginning of the fiscal year)
Six months ended September 30, 2022
34,888,594
shares
Six months ended September 30, 2021
34,866,060
shares
Contents of Exhibit
1.
Qualitative information on quarterly consolidated financial results for the six months ended September 30, 2022 ...........................
2
(1)
Explanation of operating results...................................................................................................................................................
2
(2)
Explanation of financial position..................................................................................................................................................
3
(3)
Explanation of consolidated earnings forecasts and other forward-looking statements................................................................
4
2.
Quarterly consolidated financial statements and significant notes thereto ..........................................................................................
1. Qualitative information on quarterly consolidated financial results for the six months ended September 30, 2022
Explanation of operating results
In the six months ended September 30, 2022, with the relaxing of activity restrictions in conjunction with the spread of COVID-19 infections, there are signs of economic activity returning to normal in Japan. However, in addition to the impact of the rapid spread of new variants of the virus, skyrocketing energy and raw materials prices, rising import costs due to the rapidly depreciating yen, and the prolonged invasion of Ukraine by Russia, there are concerns about global recession, making the outlook remain uncertain. In the retail industry, in addition to an increase in various costs such as purchasing price and logistics cost, consumer sentiment is on the decline due to rapid price increases, resulting in a harsh business environment. In the mail-order industry, competition between companies across industries and business categories has been intensifying due to an increasing number of companies entering the industry.
In this environment, under the Medium-term management plan "Next Evolution 2024," whose theme is "Direct Marketing Conglomerate (DMC) Transformation and Evolution," the Group has made "promoting the second stage of DMC management" and "strengthening initiatives for Responsibility management" its two core policies. It has striven to evolve the business models in each of its business segments in order to increase sales while raising profitability. At the same time, it has carried out efforts aimed at solving environmental and social issues.
As a result, net sales for the six months ended September 30, 2022 amounted to ¥40,965 million (down 2.1% from the six months ended September 30, 2021). As for profits, operating profit was ¥3,496 million (down 25.3% from the six months ended September 30, 2021), ordinary profit was ¥3,373 million (down 28.4% from the six months ended September 30, 2021), and profit attributable to owners of parent was ¥2,333 million (down 27.8% from the six months ended September 30, 2021).
Operating results by segment are as follows.
Until the previous fiscal year, the Group carried out business in six reportable segments. However, from the first quarter of the current fiscal year, in order to improve the efficiency of our business management, we have merged our previous "Health & Beauty Business" and "Travel Business" segments to form the "Health & Beauty & Travel (HBT) Business" segment, and changed to a structure with five reportable segments. In the following year-on-year comparisons, figures from the same quarter of the previous fiscal year have been compared based on the segment classification after such change. For details, please refer to "2. Quarterly consolidated financial statements and significant notes thereto (4) Notes to quarterly consolidated financial statements (Segment information)."
Net sales for each segment include intersegment sales or transfers.
Mail-orderBusiness
In the Mail-order Business, although there was a temporary drop in orders, affected by a reactionary drop from stay-at-home consumption, as well as changes in purchasing behavior prompted by the relaxing of activity restrictions and the impact of the lockdown in Shanghai, sales have since been in line with sales for the previous period. Furthermore, amid the skyrocketing raw material prices, the Group continued to promote maximization of business efficiency through efforts to reduce the cost rate by reviewing the method of procuring goods and by effectively distributing catalogs. The Group also worked to develop new SDG products and sustainability services.
As a result, net sales amounted to ¥21,263 million (down 6.6% from the six months ended September 30, 2021), and segment profit was ¥3,341 million (down 21.4% from the six months ended September 30, 2021).
Solutions Business
In the Solutions Business, for the EC and mail-order markets, which continue to grow, the Group began providing distribution agency services to new clients, opened "SLC Kasukabe," a new logistics center after SLC Mirai, and engaged in other efforts aimed at expanding its operations of distribution agency services and advancing its nationwide mail-order third party logistics (3PL) strategy. In addition, the Group has been working on expanding its service menu, such as opening the sales promotion support contact center "Hachioji Center," and newly launching the EC shop management agency service. Its payment agency services and marketing support business also continued to perform strongly.
As a result, net sales amounted to ¥10,094 million (up 15.0% from the six months ended September 30, 2021), and segment profit was ¥229 million (up 38.2% from the six months ended September 30, 2021).
2
E-commerceBusiness
In the E-commerce Business, while the Group carried out efforts including developing original products and cultivating optimal routes for procuring goods, competition has been intensifying across industries and business categories for outdoor and camping products, and demand for products such as branded bags has failed to recover. These factors had a significant impact on sales. In outdoor and camping products, the Group has posted a valuation loss on unutilized inventory, in light of the sales situation.
As a result, net sales amounted to ¥10,170 million (down 4.8% from the six months ended September 30, 2021), and segment loss was ¥235 million (segment profit of ¥181 million in the six months ended September 30, 2021).
HBT Business
In the HBT Business, the Group intensified its activities for marketing new products to capture new customers in the cosmetics and health foods business. With regard to the Travel Business, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has run its course, so there have been signs of a gradual recovery, but the future remains uncertain. Net sales fell in conjunction with the sale of shares held in two cosmetics subsidiaries in March 2022.
As a result, net sales amounted to ¥660 million (down 38.7% from the six months ended September 30, 2021), and segment loss was ¥95 million (segment profit of ¥3 million in the six months ended September 30, 2021).
Group Jurisdiction Business
In the Group Jurisdiction Business, the Group's rental of real estate including its own logistics facilities, Group logistics operations, and overseas subsidiaries management have been conducted. In its logistics operations, the Group reinforced its operations in the Tokai, Kansai, and Kanto areas and strove to create a stable operating system, including its handling of new clients.
As a result, net sales amounted to ¥1,688 million (up 1.9% from the six months ended September 30, 2021), and segment profit was ¥100 million (down 16.3% from the six months ended September 30, 2021).
Explanation of financial position
Assets, liabilities and net assets
(Assets)
Total assets as of September 30, 2022 were ¥50,170 million, up by ¥458 million compared with March 31, 2022. This is mainly due to an increase in inventories and a decrease in cash and deposits.
(Liabilities)
Liabilities were ¥19,539 million, down by ¥133 million compared with March 31,2022. This is principally due to a decrease in accounts payable - other and an increase in income taxes payable.
(Net assets)
Net assets were ¥30,630 million, up by ¥592 million compared with March 31, 2022, and the equity ratio stood at 61.1%.
Cash flows
The balance of cash and cash equivalents ("cash") as of September 30, 2022 was ¥6,189 million, down by ¥952 million compared with March 31, 2022.
The respective cash flow positions and the factors thereof in the six months ended September 30, 2022 are as follows.
(Cash flows from operating activities)
Net cash provided by operating activities was ¥1,205 million (¥538 million was used in the six months ended September 30, 2021). This was mainly due to the recording of profit before income taxes and an increase in inventories.
(Cash flows from investing activities)
Net cash used in investing activities was ¥232 million (¥491 million was used in the six months ended September 30, 2021). This was mainly due to payments for purchase of intangible assets.
(Cash flows from financing activities)
Net cash used in financing activities was ¥1,944 million (¥3,074 million was used in the six months ended September 30, 2021). This was mainly due to dividends paid.
3
