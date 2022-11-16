Scroll : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months Ended September 30,2022(full version)

Translation Notice: This document is an excerpt translation of the original Japanese document and is only for reference purposes. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the original Japanese document, the latter shall prevail. Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months Ended September 30, 2022 (Based on Japanese GAAP) October 28, 2022 Company name: Scroll Corporation Stock exchange listing: Tokyo Stock code: 8005 URL https://www.scroll.jp/ Representative: President Tomohisa Tsurumi Inquiries: Director, General Manager of Corporate Yasunori Sugimoto TEL +81-53-464-1114 (from overseas) Management Dept. Scheduled date to file Quarterly Securities Report: November 8, 2022 Scheduled date to commence dividend payments: November 30, 2022 Preparation of supplementary material on quarterly financial results: Yes Holding of quarterly financial results meeting: Yes (for institutional investors and analysts) (Amounts less than one million yen are rounded down) 1. Consolidated financial results for the six months ended September 30, 2022 (from April 1, 2022 to September 30, 2022) (1) Consolidated operating results (cumulative) Percentages indicate year-on-year changes Net sales Operating profit Ordinary profit Profit attributable to owners of parent Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Six months ended September 30, 2022 40,965 (2.1) 3,496 (25.3) 3,373 (28.4) 2,333 (27.8) Six months ended September 30, 2021 41,830 - 4,680 - 4,708 - 3,231 - Earnings per share Diluted earnings per share Yen Yen Six months ended September 30, 2022 66.88 - Six months ended September 30, 2021 92.69 - (Note) As the figures for the six months ended September 30, 2021 are the first year in which the "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" (ASBJ Statement No.29, March 31, 2020), etc. are applied, the percentage change from the same quarter of the previous fiscal year is not stated. (2) Consolidated financial position Total assets Net assets Equity ratio Millions of yen Millions of yen % As of September 30, 2022 50,170 30,630 61.1 As of March 31, 2022 49,711 30,037 60.4 2. Cash dividends Annual dividends per share 1st quarter-end 2nd quarter-end 3rd quarter-end Fiscal year-end Total Yen Yen Yen Yen Yen Year ended March 31, 2022 - 10.00 - 54.50 64.50 Year ending March 31, 2023 - 10.00 Year ending March 31, 2023 (Forecast) - 25.50 35.50 3. Forecast of consolidated financial results for the year ending March 31, 2023 (from April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023) Percentages indicate year-on-year changes Net sales Operating profit Ordinary profit Profit attributable to Earnings per share owners of parent Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Yen Full year 79,000 (2.9) 4,500 (35.7) 4,500 (36.6) 3,100 (44.5) 88.64

4. Notes Changes in significant subsidiaries during the six months ended September 30, 2022 (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in the change in scope of consolidation): Application of special accounting methods for preparing quarterly consolidated financial statements: No No (3) Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatement of prior period financial statements Changes in accounting policies due to revisions to accounting standards and other regulations: No Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons: No Changes in accounting estimates: No Restatement of prior period financial statements: No (4) Number of issued shares (common shares) Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares) As of September 30, 2022 34,981,050 shares As of March 31, 2022 34,873,050 shares Number of treasury shares at the end of the period As of September 30, 2022 7,565 shares As of March 31, 2022 7,381 shares Average number of shares during the period (cumulative from the beginning of the fiscal year) Six months ended September 30, 2022 34,888,594 shares Six months ended September 30, 2021 34,866,060 shares

Contents of Exhibit 1. Qualitative information on quarterly consolidated financial results for the six months ended September 30, 2022 ........................... 2 (1) Explanation of operating results................................................................................................................................................... 2 (2) Explanation of financial position.................................................................................................................................................. 3 (3) Explanation of consolidated earnings forecasts and other forward-looking statements................................................................ 4 2. Quarterly consolidated financial statements and significant notes thereto .......................................................................................... 5 (1) Quarterly consolidated balance sheets.......................................................................................................................................... 5 (2) Quarterly consolidated statements of income and quarterly consolidated statements of comprehensive income......................... 7 Quarterly consolidated statements of income (cumulative).......................................................................................................... 7 Quarterly consolidated statements of comprehensive income (cumulative)................................................................................. 8 (3) Quarterly consolidated statements of cash flows.......................................................................................................................... 9 (4) Notes to quarterly consolidated financial statements.................................................................................................................. 10 (Notes on going concern assumption) ........................................................................................................................................ 10 (Notes on significant changes in the amount of shareholders' equity)........................................................................................ 10 (Segment information) ................................................................................................................................................................ 11 1

1. Qualitative information on quarterly consolidated financial results for the six months ended September 30, 2022 Explanation of operating results In the six months ended September 30, 2022, with the relaxing of activity restrictions in conjunction with the spread of COVID-19 infections, there are signs of economic activity returning to normal in Japan. However, in addition to the impact of the rapid spread of new variants of the virus, skyrocketing energy and raw materials prices, rising import costs due to the rapidly depreciating yen, and the prolonged invasion of Ukraine by Russia, there are concerns about global recession, making the outlook remain uncertain. In the retail industry, in addition to an increase in various costs such as purchasing price and logistics cost, consumer sentiment is on the decline due to rapid price increases, resulting in a harsh business environment. In the mail-order industry, competition between companies across industries and business categories has been intensifying due to an increasing number of companies entering the industry. In this environment, under the Medium-term management plan "Next Evolution 2024," whose theme is "Direct Marketing Conglomerate (DMC) Transformation and Evolution," the Group has made "promoting the second stage of DMC management" and "strengthening initiatives for Responsibility management" its two core policies. It has striven to evolve the business models in each of its business segments in order to increase sales while raising profitability. At the same time, it has carried out efforts aimed at solving environmental and social issues. As a result, net sales for the six months ended September 30, 2022 amounted to ¥40,965 million (down 2.1% from the six months ended September 30, 2021). As for profits, operating profit was ¥3,496 million (down 25.3% from the six months ended September 30, 2021), ordinary profit was ¥3,373 million (down 28.4% from the six months ended September 30, 2021), and profit attributable to owners of parent was ¥2,333 million (down 27.8% from the six months ended September 30, 2021). Operating results by segment are as follows. Until the previous fiscal year, the Group carried out business in six reportable segments. However, from the first quarter of the current fiscal year, in order to improve the efficiency of our business management, we have merged our previous "Health & Beauty Business" and "Travel Business" segments to form the "Health & Beauty & Travel (HBT) Business" segment, and changed to a structure with five reportable segments. In the following year-on-year comparisons, figures from the same quarter of the previous fiscal year have been compared based on the segment classification after such change. For details, please refer to "2. Quarterly consolidated financial statements and significant notes thereto (4) Notes to quarterly consolidated financial statements (Segment information)." Net sales for each segment include intersegment sales or transfers. Mail-order Business

In the Mail-order Business, although there was a temporary drop in orders, affected by a reactionary drop from stay-at-home consumption, as well as changes in purchasing behavior prompted by the relaxing of activity restrictions and the impact of the lockdown in Shanghai, sales have since been in line with sales for the previous period. Furthermore, amid the skyrocketing raw material prices, the Group continued to promote maximization of business efficiency through efforts to reduce the cost rate by reviewing the method of procuring goods and by effectively distributing catalogs. The Group also worked to develop new SDG products and sustainability services.

As a result, net sales amounted to ¥21,263 million (down 6.6% from the six months ended September 30, 2021), and segment profit was ¥3,341 million (down 21.4% from the six months ended September 30, 2021). Solutions Business

In the Solutions Business, for the EC and mail-order markets, which continue to grow, the Group began providing distribution agency services to new clients, opened "SLC Kasukabe," a new logistics center after SLC Mirai, and engaged in other efforts aimed at expanding its operations of distribution agency services and advancing its nationwide mail-order third party logistics (3PL) strategy. In addition, the Group has been working on expanding its service menu, such as opening the sales promotion support contact center "Hachioji Center," and newly launching the EC shop management agency service. Its payment agency services and marketing support business also continued to perform strongly.

As a result, net sales amounted to ¥10,094 million (up 15.0% from the six months ended September 30, 2021), and segment profit was ¥229 million (up 38.2% from the six months ended September 30, 2021). 2