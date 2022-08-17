Scroll : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30,2022(full version)

(Note) As the figures for the three months ended June 30,2021 are the first year in which the "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" (ASBJ Statement No.29, March 31, 2020), etc. are applied, the percentage change from the same quarter of the previous fiscal year is not stated.

Changes in significant subsidiaries during the three months ended June 30, 2022 (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in the change in scope of consolidation):

1. Qualitative information on quarterly consolidated financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2022

Explanation of operating results

The Japanese economy during the three months ended June 30, 2022 showed signs of a return to normal economic activity with the lifting of activity restrictions placed by semi-emergency coronavirus measures, etc., in response to the spread of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19). However, due to factors such as sharp fluctuations in exchange rates and the prolonged Ukraine situation, in addition to rising raw material and resource prices, the future outlook remains uncertain. In the retail industry, the business environment is harsh due to growing costs including purchasing and resource prices and flagging consumer sentiment prompted by rising prices. In the mail-order industry, competition between companies across industries and business categories has been intensifying.

In this environment, under the Medium-term management plan "Next Evolution 2024," whose theme is "Direct Marketing Conglomerate (DMC) Transformation and Evolution," the Group has made "promoting the second stage of DMC management" and "strengthening initiatives for Responsibility management" its two core policies. It has striven to evolve the business models in each of its business segments in order to increase sales while raising profitability. At the same time, it has carried out efforts aimed at solving environmental and social issues.

As a result, net sales for the three months ended June 30, 2022 amounted to ¥20,768 million (down 4.9% from the three months ended June 30, 2021). As for profits, operating profit was ¥2,019 million (down 31.7% from the three months ended June 30, 2021), ordinary profit was ¥1,955 million (down 34.4% from the three months ended June 30, 2021), and profit attributable to owners of parent was ¥1,324 million (down 34.1% from the three months ended June 30, 2021).

Operating results by segment are as follows.

Until the previous fiscal year, the Group carried out business in six reportable segments. However, from the first quarter of the current fiscal year, in order to improve the efficiency of our business management, we have merged our previous "Health & Beauty Business" and "Travel Business" segments to form the "Health & Beauty & Travel (HBT) Business" segment, and changed to a structure with five reportable segments. In the following year-on-year comparisons, figures from the same quarter of the previous fiscal year have been compared based on the segment classification after such change. For details, please refer to "2. Quarterly consolidated financial statements and significant notes thereto (3) Notes to quarterly consolidated financial statements (Segment information)."

Net sales for each segment include intersegment sales or transfers.

Mail-order Business

In the Mail-order Business, although business was affected by a reactionary drop from stay-at-home consumption, as well as changes in purchasing behavior prompted by the lifting of activity restrictions and the impact of the lockdown in Shanghai, overall results were largely in accordance with the plans formulated at the beginning of the period. Furthermore, the Group continued to promote maximization of business efficiency through efforts to reduce the cost rate by reviewing the method of procuring goods and by effectively distributing catalogs. The Group also worked to develop new SDG products and sustainability services.

As a result, net sales amounted to ¥10,836 million (down 11.7% from the three months ended June 30, 2021), and segment profit was ¥1,772 million (down 30.6% from the three months ended June 30, 2021). Solutions Business

In the Solutions Business, for the EC and mail-order markets, which continue to grow, the Group began providing distribution agency services to new clients, opened "SLC Kasukabe," a new logistics center in addition to SLC Mirai, and engaged in other efforts aimed at expanding its operations of distribution agency services and advancing its nationwide mail-order third party logistics (3PL) strategy. Its payment agency services and marketing support business also continued to perform strongly.

As a result, net sales amounted to ¥5,123 million (up 16.7% from the three months ended June 30, 2021), and segment profit was ¥126 million (up 17.5% from the three months ended June 30, 2021).

