Scroll : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30,2022(full version)
08/17/2022 | 02:14am EDT
Translation
Notice: This document is an excerpt translation of the original Japanese document and is only for reference purposes. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the original Japanese document, the latter shall prevail.
Scheduled date to file Quarterly Securities Report:
August 5, 2022
Scheduled date to commence dividend payments:
-
Preparation of supplementary material on quarterly financial results:
Yes
Holding of quarterly financial results meeting:
No
(Amounts less than one million yen are rounded down)
1. Consolidated financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2022 (from April 1, 2022 to June 30, 2022)
(1) Consolidated operating results (cumulative)
Percentages indicate year-on-year changes
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
owners of parent
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Three months ended June 30, 2022
20,768
(4.9)
2,019
(31.7)
1,955
(34.4)
1,324
(34.1)
Three months ended June 30, 2021
21,836
-
2,954
-
2,979
-
2,009
-
Earnings per share
Diluted earnings per share
Yen
Yen
Three months ended June 30, 2022
37.98
-
Three months ended June 30, 2021
57.63
-
(Note) As the figures for the three months ended June 30,2021 are the first year in which the "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" (ASBJ Statement No.29, March 31, 2020), etc. are applied, the percentage change from the same quarter of the previous fiscal year is not stated.
(2) Consolidated financial position
Total assets
Net assets
Equity ratio
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
%
As of June 30, 2022
49,600
29,487
59.5
As of March 31, 2022
49,711
30,037
60.4
2. Cash dividends
Annual dividends per share
1st quarter-end
2nd quarter-end
3rd quarter-end
Fiscal year-end
Total
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Year ended March 31, 2022
-
10.00
-
54.50
64.50
Year ending March 31, 2023
-
Year ending March 31, 2023 (Forecast)
10.00
-
10.00
20.00
(Note) Revisions to the forecast of cash dividends most recently
announced: No
3. Forecast of consolidated financial results for the year ending March 31, 2023 (from April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023)
Percentages indicate year-on-year changes
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
Earnings per share
owners of parent
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Yen
Full year
84,000
3.2
5,700
(18.6)
5,800
(18.3)
4,000
(28.4)
114.68
(Note) Revisions to the
forecast of financial
results
most recently
announced:
No
4. Notes
Changes in significant subsidiaries during the three months ended June 30, 2022 (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in the change in scope of consolidation):
Application of special accounting methods for preparing quarterly consolidated financial statements:
No
No
(3) Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatement of prior period financial statements
Changes in accounting policies due to revisions to accounting standards and other regulations:
No
Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons:
No
Changes in accounting estimates:
No
Restatement of prior period financial statements:
No
(4) Number of issued shares (common shares)
Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares)
As of June 30, 2022
34,887,050
shares
As of March 31, 2022
34,873,050
shares
Number of treasury shares at the end of the period
As of June 30, 2022
7,542
shares
As of March 31, 2022
7,381
shares
Average number of shares during the period (cumulative from the beginning of the fiscal year)
Three months ended June 30, 2022
34,865,766
shares
Three months ended June 30, 2021
34,866,174
shares
Contents of Exhibit
1.
Qualitative information on quarterly consolidated financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2022 ......................
2
(1)
Explanation of operating results...................................................................................................................................................
2
(2)
Explanation of financial position..................................................................................................................................................
3
(3)
Explanation of consolidated earnings forecasts and other forward-looking statements................................................................
3
2.
Quarterly consolidated financial statements and significant notes thereto ..........................................................................................
1. Qualitative information on quarterly consolidated financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2022
Explanation of operating results
The Japanese economy during the three months ended June 30, 2022 showed signs of a return to normal economic activity with the lifting of activity restrictions placed by semi-emergency coronavirus measures, etc., in response to the spread of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19). However, due to factors such as sharp fluctuations in exchange rates and the prolonged Ukraine situation, in addition to rising raw material and resource prices, the future outlook remains uncertain. In the retail industry, the business environment is harsh due to growing costs including purchasing and resource prices and flagging consumer sentiment prompted by rising prices. In the mail-order industry, competition between companies across industries and business categories has been intensifying.
In this environment, under the Medium-term management plan "Next Evolution 2024," whose theme is "Direct Marketing Conglomerate (DMC) Transformation and Evolution," the Group has made "promoting the second stage of DMC management" and "strengthening initiatives for Responsibility management" its two core policies. It has striven to evolve the business models in each of its business segments in order to increase sales while raising profitability. At the same time, it has carried out efforts aimed at solving environmental and social issues.
As a result, net sales for the three months ended June 30, 2022 amounted to ¥20,768 million (down 4.9% from the three months ended June 30, 2021). As for profits, operating profit was ¥2,019 million (down 31.7% from the three months ended June 30, 2021), ordinary profit was ¥1,955 million (down 34.4% from the three months ended June 30, 2021), and profit attributable to owners of parent was ¥1,324 million (down 34.1% from the three months ended June 30, 2021).
Operating results by segment are as follows.
Until the previous fiscal year, the Group carried out business in six reportable segments. However, from the first quarter of the current fiscal year, in order to improve the efficiency of our business management, we have merged our previous "Health & Beauty Business" and "Travel Business" segments to form the "Health & Beauty & Travel (HBT) Business" segment, and changed to a structure with five reportable segments. In the following year-on-year comparisons, figures from the same quarter of the previous fiscal year have been compared based on the segment classification after such change. For details, please refer to "2. Quarterly consolidated financial statements and significant notes thereto (3) Notes to quarterly consolidated financial statements (Segment information)."
Net sales for each segment include intersegment sales or transfers.
Mail-orderBusiness
In the Mail-order Business, although business was affected by a reactionary drop from stay-at-home consumption, as well as changes in purchasing behavior prompted by the lifting of activity restrictions and the impact of the lockdown in Shanghai, overall results were largely in accordance with the plans formulated at the beginning of the period. Furthermore, the Group continued to promote maximization of business efficiency through efforts to reduce the cost rate by reviewing the method of procuring goods and by effectively distributing catalogs. The Group also worked to develop new SDG products and sustainability services.
As a result, net sales amounted to ¥10,836 million (down 11.7% from the three months ended June 30, 2021), and segment profit was ¥1,772 million (down 30.6% from the three months ended June 30, 2021).
Solutions Business
In the Solutions Business, for the EC and mail-order markets, which continue to grow, the Group began providing distribution agency services to new clients, opened "SLC Kasukabe," a new logistics center in addition to SLC Mirai, and engaged in other efforts aimed at expanding its operations of distribution agency services and advancing its nationwide mail-order third party logistics (3PL) strategy. Its payment agency services and marketing support business also continued to perform strongly.
As a result, net sales amounted to ¥5,123 million (up 16.7% from the three months ended June 30, 2021), and segment profit was ¥126 million (up 17.5% from the three months ended June 30, 2021).
2
E-commerceBusiness
In the E-commerce Business, while the Group carried out efforts including developing original products and cultivating optimal routes for procuring goods, competition has been intensifying across industries and business categories for outdoor and camping goods, and demand has failed to recover for products used when going out, such as branded bags. These factors had a significant impact on sales.
As a result, net sales amounted to ¥5,089 million (down 5.2% from the three months ended June 30, 2021), and segment profit was ¥33 million (down 78.1% from the three months ended June 30, 2021).
HBT Business
In the HBT Business, the Group intensified its activities for marketing new products to capture new customers in the cosmetics and health foods business. With regard to the Travel Business, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has run its course, so there have been signs of a gradual recovery, but the future remains uncertain. Net sales fell in conjunction with the sale of shares held in two cosmetics subsidiaries in March 2022.
As a result, net sales amounted to ¥341 million (down 39.4% from the three months ended June 30, 2021), and segment loss was ¥40 million (segment profit of ¥72 million in the three months ended June 30, 2021).
Group Jurisdiction Business
In the Group Jurisdiction Business, the Group's rental of real estate including its own logistics facilities, Group logistics operations, and overseas subsidiaries management have been conducted. In its logistics operations, the Group reinforced its operations in the Tokai, Kansai, and Kanto areas and strove to create a stable operating system, including its handling of new clients.
As a result, net sales amounted to ¥859 million (up 1.0% from the three months ended June 30, 2021), and segment profit was ¥44 million (down 55.8% from the three months ended June 30, 2021).
(2) Explanation of financial position
(Assets)
Total assets as of June 30, 2022 were ¥49,600 million, down by ¥110 million compared with March 31, 2022. This is mainly due to a decrease in cash and deposits, an increase in accounts receivable - trade, and an increase in inventories.
(Liabilities)
Liabilities were ¥20,112 million, up by ¥438 million compared with March 31, 2022. This is principally due to an increase in income taxes payable, an increase in accounts payable - trade, and a decrease in accounts payable - other.
(Net assets)
Net assets were ¥29,487 million, down by ¥549 million compared with March 31, 2022, and the equity ratio stood at 59.5%.
(3) Explanation of consolidated earnings forecasts and other forward-looking statements
As for consolidated earnings forecasts, there is no change in the full-year consolidated earnings forecasts for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023 announced in the "Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Year Ended March 31, 2022" as of May 10, 2022.
3
