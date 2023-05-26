Advanced search
    8005   JP3913600007

SCROLL CORPORATION

(8005)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00:00 2023-05-26 am EDT
872.00 JPY   -1.69%
03:37aScroll : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Year Ended March 31, 2023(full version)
PU
05/10Scroll : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Year Ended March 31, 2023
PU
05/10Scroll Corporation Provides Consolidated Earnings Guidance for Year Ending March 31, 2024
CI
Scroll : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Year Ended March 31, 2023(full version)

05/26/2023 | 03:37am EDT
Translation

Notice: This document is an excerpt translation of the original Japanese document and is only for reference purposes. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the original Japanese document, the latter shall prevail.

Summary of Consolidated Financial Results

for the Year Ended March 31, 2023

(Based on Japanese GAAP)

May 9, 2023

Company name:

Scroll Corporation

Stock exchange listing:

Tokyo

Stock code:

8005

URL

https://www.scroll.jp/

Representative:

President

Tomohisa Tsurumi

Inquiries:

Director, General Manager of Corporate

Yasunori Sugimoto

TEL +81-53-464-1114 (from overseas)

Management Dept.

Scheduled date of ordinary general meeting of shareholders:

May 31, 2023

Scheduled date to file Securities Report:

May 31, 2023

Scheduled date to commence dividend payments:

June 1, 2023

Preparation of supplementary material on financial results:

Yes

Holding of financial results meeting:

Yes

(for institutional investors and analysts)

(Amounts less than one million yen are rounded down)

1. Consolidated financial results for the year ended March 31, 2023 (from April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023)

(1) Consolidated operating results

Percentages indicate year-on-year changes

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

owners of parent

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Year ended March 31, 2023

81,018

(0.5)

6,121

(12.6)

6,191

(12.8)

4,170

(25.3)

Year ended March 31, 2022

81,391

-

7,000

-

7,096

-

5,585

-

Diluted earnings per

Profit attributable to

Earnings per share

owners of

share

parent/equity

Yen

Yen

%

Year ended March 31, 2023

119.39

-

13.4

Year ended March 31, 2022

160.20

-

19.7

(2) Consolidated financial position

Ordinary profit/total

Operating profit/net

assets

sales

%

%

12.0

7.6

14.2

8.6

Total assets

Net assets

Equity ratio

Net assets per share

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

%

Yen

As of March 31, 2023

53,200

31,997

60.1

914.94

As of March 31, 2022

49,711

30,037

60.4

861.53

(3) Consolidated cash flows

Cash flows from

Cash flows from

Cash flows from

Cash and cash equivalents

operating activities

investing activities

financing activities

at end of period

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

Year ended March 31, 2023

5,853

(414)

(2,322)

10,267

Year ended March 31, 2022

3,711

(1,208)

(3,473)

7,142

2. Cash dividends

Annual dividends per share

Total cash

Dividend payout

Ratio of dividends

to net assets

1st quarter-end

2nd quarter-end

3rd quarter-end

Fiscal year-end

Total

dividends (Total)

ratio (Consolidated)

(Consolidated)

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Millions of yen

%

%

Year ended March 31, 2022

-

10.00

-

54.50

64.50

2,248

40.3

7.9

Year ended March 31, 2023

-

10.00

-

38.00

48.00

1,678

40.2

5.4

Year ending March 31, 2024

-

24.00

-

24.00

48.00

40.0

(Forecast)

3. Forecast of consolidated financial results for the year ending March 31, 2024 (from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024)

Percentages indicate year-on-year changes

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

Earnings per share

owners of parent

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Yen

Full year

83,000

2.4

6,100

(0.4)

6,200

0.1

4,200

0.7

120.10

4. Notes

(1) Changes in significant subsidiaries during the year ended March 31, 2023

No

(changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in the change in scope of consolidation):

(2) Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatement of prior period financial statements

Changes in accounting policies due to revisions to accounting standards and other regulations:

No

Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons:

No

Changes in accounting estimates:

No

Restatement of prior period financial statements:

No

(3) Number of issued shares (common shares)

Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares)

As of March 31, 2023

34,981,050

shares

As of March 31, 2022

34,873,050

shares

Number of treasury shares at the end of the period

As of March 31, 2023

9,181

shares

As of March 31, 2022

7,381

shares

Average number of shares during the period

Year ended March 31, 2023

34,930,165

shares

Year ended March 31, 2022

34,865,884

shares

Contents of Exhibit

1.

Overview of business results

2

(1)

Summary of operating results for the fiscal year ended March 31,2023

2

(2)

Summary of financial position

3

(3)

Summary of cash flows

3

(4)

Future outlook

3

(5)

Basic policy on profit distribution and dividends for the current and next fiscal years

4

2.

Basic approach to the selection of accounting standards

5

3.

Consolidated financial statements and significant notes thereto

6

(1)

Consolidated balance sheets

6

(2)

Consolidated statements of income and consolidated statements of comprehensive income

8

Consolidated statements of income

8

Consolidated statements of comprehensive income

9

(3)

Consolidated statements of changes in equity

10

(4)

Consolidated statements of cash flows

12

(5)

Notes to consolidated financial statements

14

(Notes on going concern assumption)

14

(Segment information)

14

(Per share information)

17

(Significant subsequent events)

17

1

1. Overview of business results

(1) Summary of operating results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023

In the consolidated fiscal year ended March 31, 2023, with the relaxing of activity restrictions in conjunction with the spread of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), economic activity is returning to normal in Japan. However, in addition to the impact of the rapid spread of new variants of the virus, skyrocketing energy and raw materials prices, rising import costs due to the rapidly depreciating yen, and the prolonged invasion of Ukraine by Russia, there are concerns about global recession, making the outlook remain uncertain. In the retail industry, in addition to an increase in various costs such as purchasing price and logistics cost, consumer sentiment is on the decline due to rapid price increases, resulting in a harsh business environment. In the mail-order industry, competition between companies across industries and business categories has been intensifying due to an increasing number of companies entering the industry.

In this environment, under the Medium-term management plan "Next Evolution 2024," whose theme is "Direct Marketing Conglomerate (DMC) Transformation and Evolution," the Group has made "promoting the second stage of DMC management" and "strengthening initiatives for Responsibility management" its two core policies. It has striven to evolve the business models in each of its business segments in order to increase sales while raising profitability. At the same time, it has carried out efforts aimed at solving environmental and social issues.

As a result, net sales for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023 amounted to ¥81,018 million (down of 0.5% from the previous fiscal year). As for profits, operating profit was ¥6,121 million (down 12.6% from the previous fiscal year), ordinary profit was ¥6,191 million (down 12.8% from the previous fiscal year), and profit attributable to owners of parent was ¥4,170 million (down 25.3% from the previous fiscal year).

Operating results by segment are as follows.

Until the previous fiscal year, the Group carried out business in six reportable segments. However, starting with the current fiscal year, in order to improve the efficiency of our business management, we have merged our previous "Health & Beauty Business" and "Travel Business" segments to form the "Health & Beauty & Travel (HBT) Business" segment, and changed to a structure with five reportable segments. In the following year-on-year comparisons, figures from the previous fiscal year have been compared based on the segment classification after such change. For details, please refer to "3. Consolidated financial statements and significant notes thereto (5) Notes to consolidated financial statements (Segment information)."

Net sales for each segment include intersegment sales or transfers.

  1. Mail-orderBusiness
    In the Mail-order Business, although there was a drop in sales of spring and summer products compared to the previous fiscal year, sales have since recovered and remained steady. As costs for raw materials rose sharply, the Group worked to reduce the cost rate by optimizing inventories in addition to reviewing sales prices and optimizing product procurement methods. Steps were also taken to improve business efficiency such as by making catalog distribution more efficient and reducing fixed costs. The Group also actively worked to develop new SDG-related products and sustainability services.
    As a result, net sales amounted to ¥40,049 million (down 4.4% from the previous fiscal year), and segment profit was ¥5,364 million (down 16.7% from the previous fiscal year).
  2. Solutions Business
    In the Solutions Business, for the EC and mail-order markets, which continue to grow, the Group began providing distribution agency services to new clients, opened "SLC Kasukabe," a new logistics center after "SLC Mirai," and engaged in other efforts aimed at expanding its operations of distribution agency services and advancing its nationwide mail-order third party logistics (3PL) strategy. In addition, the Group worked on expanding its service menu, such as opening the sales promotion support contact center "Hachioji Center," and launched the EC shop management agency service. Its payment agency services performed well owing to efforts to expand cashless payment support and improve business efficiency, and as for marketing support business, steady growth was achieved by expanding the genres handled by related services.
    As a result, net sales amounted to ¥21,359 million (up 15.5% from the previous fiscal year), and segment profit was ¥725 million (up 308.7% from the previous fiscal year).
  3. E-commerceBusiness
    In the E-commerce Business, a valuation loss on idle inventory was recorded as a result of the sales situation caused by

2

intensifying competition across industries and business categories in outdoor and camping goods. There was also a major impact from the lack of recovery with demand for name-brand bags and other products. At the same time, the Group made effort to develop original products and restructure our product sales strategy.

As a result, net sales amounted to ¥20,042 million (down 6.4% from the previous fiscal year), and segment profit was ¥31 million (down 92.2% from the previous fiscal year).

  1. HBT Business
    In the HBT Business, the Group intensified its sales promotion activities for new products in the cosmetics and health foods business. With regard to the travel business, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has run its course, and the government has started a national travel subsidy program, so there have been signs of recovery. Net sales fell in conjunction with the sale of shares held in two cosmetics subsidiaries in March 2022.
    As a result, net sales amounted to ¥1,851 million (down 26.2% from the previous fiscal year), and segment loss was ¥98 million (segment loss of ¥1 million in the previous fiscal year).
  2. Group Jurisdiction Business
    In the Group Jurisdiction Business, the Group's rental of real estate including its own logistics facilities, Group logistics operations, and overseas subsidiaries management have been conducted. In its logistics operations, the Group reinforced its center operations in the Tokai, Kansai, and Kanto areas and strove to create a stable operating system by strengthening.
    As a result, net sales amounted to ¥3,369 million (up 2.5% from the previous fiscal year), and segment profit was ¥108 million (down 2.5% from the previous fiscal year).

(2) Summary of financial position

(Assets)

Total assets as of March 31, 2023 were ¥53,200 million, up by ¥3,489 million compared with March 31, 2022. This is mainly due to an increase in cash and deposits.

(Liabilities)

Liabilities were ¥21,203 million, up by ¥1,530 million compared with March 31, 2022. This is principally due to an increase in income taxes payable.

(Net assets)

Net assets were ¥31,997 million, up by ¥1,959 million compared with March 31, 2022, and the equity ratio stood at 60.1%.

(3) Summary of cash flows

Cash and cash equivalents ("cash") as of March 31, 2023 was ¥10,267 million, up by ¥3,124 million compared with March 31, 2022, mainly due to profit before income taxes of ¥6,158 million (down 13.8% from the previous fiscal year), income taxes paid, and dividends paid.

The respective cash flow positions and the factors thereof for the current fiscal year ended March 31, 2023 are as follows.

(Cash flows from operating activities)

Net cash provided by operating activities was ¥5,853 million (up 57.7% from the previous fiscal year). This was mainly due to recording of profit before income taxes and income taxes paid.

(Cash flows from investing activities)

Net cash used in investing activities was ¥414 million (down 65.7% from the previous fiscal year). This was mainly due to payments for purchase of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets.

(Cash flows from financing activities)

Net cash used in financing activities was ¥2,322 million (down 33.1% from the previous fiscal year). This was mainly due to dividends paid.

(4) Future outlook

The Group's business environment is expected to remain uncertain as concerns of a global economic recession linger along with

3

Disclaimer

Scroll Corporation published this content on 26 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 May 2023 07:36:49 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
fermer