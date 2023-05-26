Scroll : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Year Ended March 31, 2023(full version)
Translation
Notice: This document is an excerpt translation of the original Japanese document and is only for reference purposes. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the original Japanese document, the latter shall prevail.
Scheduled date of ordinary general meeting of shareholders:
May 31, 2023
Scheduled date to file Securities Report:
May 31, 2023
Scheduled date to commence dividend payments:
June 1, 2023
Preparation of supplementary material on financial results:
Yes
Holding of financial results meeting:
Yes
(for institutional investors and analysts)
(Amounts less than one million yen are rounded down)
1. Consolidated financial results for the year ended March 31, 2023 (from April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023)
(1) Consolidated operating results
Percentages indicate year-on-year changes
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
owners of parent
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Year ended March 31, 2023
81,018
(0.5)
6,121
(12.6)
6,191
(12.8)
4,170
(25.3)
Year ended March 31, 2022
81,391
-
7,000
-
7,096
-
5,585
-
Diluted earnings per
Profit attributable to
Earnings per share
owners of
share
parent/equity
Yen
Yen
%
Year ended March 31, 2023
119.39
-
13.4
Year ended March 31, 2022
160.20
-
19.7
(2) Consolidated financial position
Ordinary profit/total
Operating profit/net
assets
sales
%
%
12.0
7.6
14.2
8.6
Total assets
Net assets
Equity ratio
Net assets per share
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
%
Yen
As of March 31, 2023
53,200
31,997
60.1
914.94
As of March 31, 2022
49,711
30,037
60.4
861.53
(3) Consolidated cash flows
Cash flows from
Cash flows from
Cash flows from
Cash and cash equivalents
operating activities
investing activities
financing activities
at end of period
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
Year ended March 31, 2023
5,853
(414)
(2,322)
10,267
Year ended March 31, 2022
3,711
(1,208)
(3,473)
7,142
2. Cash dividends
Annual dividends per share
Total cash
Dividend payout
Ratio of dividends
to net assets
1st quarter-end
2nd quarter-end
3rd quarter-end
Fiscal year-end
Total
dividends (Total)
ratio (Consolidated)
(Consolidated)
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Millions of yen
%
%
Year ended March 31, 2022
-
10.00
-
54.50
64.50
2,248
40.3
7.9
Year ended March 31, 2023
-
10.00
-
38.00
48.00
1,678
40.2
5.4
Year ending March 31, 2024
-
24.00
-
24.00
48.00
40.0
(Forecast)
3. Forecast of consolidated financial results for the year ending March 31, 2024 (from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024)
Percentages indicate year-on-year changes
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
Earnings per share
owners of parent
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Yen
Full year
83,000
2.4
6,100
(0.4)
6,200
0.1
4,200
0.7
120.10
4. Notes
(1) Changes in significant subsidiaries during the year ended March 31, 2023
No
(changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in the change in scope of consolidation):
(2) Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatement of prior period financial statements
Changes in accounting policies due to revisions to accounting standards and other regulations:
No
Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons:
No
Changes in accounting estimates:
No
Restatement of prior period financial statements:
No
(3) Number of issued shares (common shares)
Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares)
As of March 31, 2023
34,981,050
shares
As of March 31, 2022
34,873,050
shares
Number of treasury shares at the end of the period
As of March 31, 2023
9,181
shares
As of March 31, 2022
7,381
shares
Average number of shares during the period
Year ended March 31, 2023
34,930,165
shares
Year ended March 31, 2022
34,865,884
shares
1
1. Overview of business results
(1) Summary of operating results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023
In the consolidated fiscal year ended March 31, 2023, with the relaxing of activity restrictions in conjunction with the spread of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), economic activity is returning to normal in Japan. However, in addition to the impact of the rapid spread of new variants of the virus, skyrocketing energy and raw materials prices, rising import costs due to the rapidly depreciating yen, and the prolonged invasion of Ukraine by Russia, there are concerns about global recession, making the outlook remain uncertain. In the retail industry, in addition to an increase in various costs such as purchasing price and logistics cost, consumer sentiment is on the decline due to rapid price increases, resulting in a harsh business environment. In the mail-order industry, competition between companies across industries and business categories has been intensifying due to an increasing number of companies entering the industry.
In this environment, under the Medium-term management plan "Next Evolution 2024," whose theme is "Direct Marketing Conglomerate (DMC) Transformation and Evolution," the Group has made "promoting the second stage of DMC management" and "strengthening initiatives for Responsibility management" its two core policies. It has striven to evolve the business models in each of its business segments in order to increase sales while raising profitability. At the same time, it has carried out efforts aimed at solving environmental and social issues.
As a result, net sales for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023 amounted to ¥81,018 million (down of 0.5% from the previous fiscal year). As for profits, operating profit was ¥6,121 million (down 12.6% from the previous fiscal year), ordinary profit was ¥6,191 million (down 12.8% from the previous fiscal year), and profit attributable to owners of parent was ¥4,170 million (down 25.3% from the previous fiscal year).
Operating results by segment are as follows.
Until the previous fiscal year, the Group carried out business in six reportable segments. However, starting with the current fiscal year, in order to improve the efficiency of our business management, we have merged our previous "Health & Beauty Business" and "Travel Business" segments to form the "Health & Beauty & Travel (HBT) Business" segment, and changed to a structure with five reportable segments. In the following year-on-year comparisons, figures from the previous fiscal year have been compared based on the segment classification after such change. For details, please refer to "3. Consolidated financial statements and significant notes thereto (5) Notes to consolidated financial statements (Segment information)."
Net sales for each segment include intersegment sales or transfers.
Mail-orderBusiness
In the Mail-order Business, although there was a drop in sales of spring and summer products compared to the previous fiscal year, sales have since recovered and remained steady. As costs for raw materials rose sharply, the Group worked to reduce the cost rate by optimizing inventories in addition to reviewing sales prices and optimizing product procurement methods. Steps were also taken to improve business efficiency such as by making catalog distribution more efficient and reducing fixed costs. The Group also actively worked to develop new SDG-related products and sustainability services.
As a result, net sales amounted to ¥40,049 million (down 4.4% from the previous fiscal year), and segment profit was ¥5,364 million (down 16.7% from the previous fiscal year).
Solutions Business
In the Solutions Business, for the EC and mail-order markets, which continue to grow, the Group began providing distribution agency services to new clients, opened "SLC Kasukabe," a new logistics center after "SLC Mirai," and engaged in other efforts aimed at expanding its operations of distribution agency services and advancing its nationwide mail-order third party logistics (3PL) strategy. In addition, the Group worked on expanding its service menu, such as opening the sales promotion support contact center "Hachioji Center," and launched the EC shop management agency service. Its payment agency services performed well owing to efforts to expand cashless payment support and improve business efficiency, and as for marketing support business, steady growth was achieved by expanding the genres handled by related services.
As a result, net sales amounted to ¥21,359 million (up 15.5% from the previous fiscal year), and segment profit was ¥725 million (up 308.7% from the previous fiscal year).
E-commerceBusiness
In the E-commerce Business, a valuation loss on idle inventory was recorded as a result of the sales situation caused by
2
intensifying competition across industries and business categories in outdoor and camping goods. There was also a major impact from the lack of recovery with demand for name-brand bags and other products. At the same time, the Group made effort to develop original products and restructure our product sales strategy.
As a result, net sales amounted to ¥20,042 million (down 6.4% from the previous fiscal year), and segment profit was ¥31 million (down 92.2% from the previous fiscal year).
HBT Business
In the HBT Business, the Group intensified its sales promotion activities for new products in the cosmetics and health foods business. With regard to the travel business, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has run its course, and the government has started a national travel subsidy program, so there have been signs of recovery. Net sales fell in conjunction with the sale of shares held in two cosmetics subsidiaries in March 2022.
As a result, net sales amounted to ¥1,851 million (down 26.2% from the previous fiscal year), and segment loss was ¥98 million (segment loss of ¥1 million in the previous fiscal year).
Group Jurisdiction Business
In the Group Jurisdiction Business, the Group's rental of real estate including its own logistics facilities, Group logistics operations, and overseas subsidiaries management have been conducted. In its logistics operations, the Group reinforced its center operations in the Tokai, Kansai, and Kanto areas and strove to create a stable operating system by strengthening.
As a result, net sales amounted to ¥3,369 million (up 2.5% from the previous fiscal year), and segment profit was ¥108 million (down 2.5% from the previous fiscal year).
(2) Summary of financial position
(Assets)
Total assets as of March 31, 2023 were ¥53,200 million, up by ¥3,489 million compared with March 31, 2022. This is mainly due to an increase in cash and deposits.
(Liabilities)
Liabilities were ¥21,203 million, up by ¥1,530 million compared with March 31, 2022. This is principally due to an increase in income taxes payable.
(Net assets)
Net assets were ¥31,997 million, up by ¥1,959 million compared with March 31, 2022, and the equity ratio stood at 60.1%.
(3) Summary of cash flows
Cash and cash equivalents ("cash") as of March 31, 2023 was ¥10,267 million, up by ¥3,124 million compared with March 31, 2022, mainly due to profit before income taxes of ¥6,158 million (down 13.8% from the previous fiscal year), income taxes paid, and dividends paid.
The respective cash flow positions and the factors thereof for the current fiscal year ended March 31, 2023 are as follows.
(Cash flows from operating activities)
Net cash provided by operating activities was ¥5,853 million (up 57.7% from the previous fiscal year). This was mainly due to recording of profit before income taxes and income taxes paid.
(Cash flows from investing activities)
Net cash used in investing activities was ¥414 million (down 65.7% from the previous fiscal year). This was mainly due to payments for purchase of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets.
(Cash flows from financing activities)
Net cash used in financing activities was ¥2,322 million (down 33.1% from the previous fiscal year). This was mainly due to dividends paid.
(4) Future outlook
The Group's business environment is expected to remain uncertain as concerns of a global economic recession linger along with