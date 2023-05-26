Scroll : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Year Ended March 31, 2023(full version)

Notice: This document is an excerpt translation of the original Japanese document and is only for reference purposes. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the original Japanese document, the latter shall prevail.

1. Overview of business results

(1) Summary of operating results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023

In the consolidated fiscal year ended March 31, 2023, with the relaxing of activity restrictions in conjunction with the spread of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), economic activity is returning to normal in Japan. However, in addition to the impact of the rapid spread of new variants of the virus, skyrocketing energy and raw materials prices, rising import costs due to the rapidly depreciating yen, and the prolonged invasion of Ukraine by Russia, there are concerns about global recession, making the outlook remain uncertain. In the retail industry, in addition to an increase in various costs such as purchasing price and logistics cost, consumer sentiment is on the decline due to rapid price increases, resulting in a harsh business environment. In the mail-order industry, competition between companies across industries and business categories has been intensifying due to an increasing number of companies entering the industry.

In this environment, under the Medium-term management plan "Next Evolution 2024," whose theme is "Direct Marketing Conglomerate (DMC) Transformation and Evolution," the Group has made "promoting the second stage of DMC management" and "strengthening initiatives for Responsibility management" its two core policies. It has striven to evolve the business models in each of its business segments in order to increase sales while raising profitability. At the same time, it has carried out efforts aimed at solving environmental and social issues.

As a result, net sales for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023 amounted to ¥81,018 million (down of 0.5% from the previous fiscal year). As for profits, operating profit was ¥6,121 million (down 12.6% from the previous fiscal year), ordinary profit was ¥6,191 million (down 12.8% from the previous fiscal year), and profit attributable to owners of parent was ¥4,170 million (down 25.3% from the previous fiscal year).

Operating results by segment are as follows.

Until the previous fiscal year, the Group carried out business in six reportable segments. However, starting with the current fiscal year, in order to improve the efficiency of our business management, we have merged our previous "Health & Beauty Business" and "Travel Business" segments to form the "Health & Beauty & Travel (HBT) Business" segment, and changed to a structure with five reportable segments. In the following year-on-year comparisons, figures from the previous fiscal year have been compared based on the segment classification after such change. For details, please refer to "3. Consolidated financial statements and significant notes thereto (5) Notes to consolidated financial statements (Segment information)."

Net sales for each segment include intersegment sales or transfers.

Mail-order Business

In the Mail-order Business, although there was a drop in sales of spring and summer products compared to the previous fiscal year, sales have since recovered and remained steady. As costs for raw materials rose sharply, the Group worked to reduce the cost rate by optimizing inventories in addition to reviewing sales prices and optimizing product procurement methods. Steps were also taken to improve business efficiency such as by making catalog distribution more efficient and reducing fixed costs. The Group also actively worked to develop new SDG-related products and sustainability services.

As a result, net sales amounted to ¥40,049 million (down 4.4% from the previous fiscal year), and segment profit was ¥5,364 million (down 16.7% from the previous fiscal year). Solutions Business

In the Solutions Business, for the EC and mail-order markets, which continue to grow, the Group began providing distribution agency services to new clients, opened "SLC Kasukabe," a new logistics center after "SLC Mirai," and engaged in other efforts aimed at expanding its operations of distribution agency services and advancing its nationwide mail-order third party logistics (3PL) strategy. In addition, the Group worked on expanding its service menu, such as opening the sales promotion support contact center "Hachioji Center," and launched the EC shop management agency service. Its payment agency services performed well owing to efforts to expand cashless payment support and improve business efficiency, and as for marketing support business, steady growth was achieved by expanding the genres handled by related services.

As a result, net sales amounted to ¥21,359 million (up 15.5% from the previous fiscal year), and segment profit was ¥725 million (up 308.7% from the previous fiscal year). E-commerce Business

In the E-commerce Business, a valuation loss on idle inventory was recorded as a result of the sales situation caused by

