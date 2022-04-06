Scryb : Announces the Appointment of Cybersecurity Industry Leader, Bob Lyle, as Chief Revenue Officer

TORONTO, April 6, 2022 - Scryb Inc. ("Scryb'' or the "Company") (CSE: SCYB, OTCQB: SCYRF, Frankfurt: EIY), is pleased to announce the appointment of cybersecurity industry leader, Mr. Bob Lyle, as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) of the Company's Cybeats cybersecurity platform. As CRO, Bob is responsible for leading sales initiatives related to both Cybeats product lines and his appointment is effective immediately.

For over 25 years Mr. Lyle has led high-performing sales teams and fast-growing companies in the US and international, holding executive leadership positions at cybersecurity companies including Absolute Software Corporation, a renowned American-Canadian company dual listed on the TSX and NASDAQ. Bob is the Chairman of the Device Security Group at GSMA (Global System for Mobile Communications), an industry IoT device security group that includes 750 mobile device operators around the globe.

Bob recently served as Senior Vice President at SpyCloud, where he led the company's security business development efforts to engage with key market verticals such as telecommunications, e-commerce and others. Prior to SpyCloud, Lyle held leadership positions at Motorola, Samsung and Qualcomm, and co-founded a mobile enterprise security focused startup, Valona Labs, that was acquired 18 month later in 2020 by HMD Global (NOKIA Mobile).

"I'm excited to capitalize on this tremendous opportunity for growth at Cybeats and bring our solutions to the forefront of the cybersecurity marketplace. Given the explosion of IoT devices worldwide, along with the Software Bill of Materials mandates which followed the U.S. executive order of May 2021, the timing could not be better," said Bob Lyle, CRO, Cybeats.

"Cybeats product suites have the potential to generate significant value in a vast marketplace and as a visionary and proven leader of highly-successful sales teams, Bob is a perfect fit to lead our commercial expansion and support the growing demand of our solutions." said Yoav Raiter, CEO, Scryb Inc. "We are very excited to tap his talents and insights as we move forward and extend a warm welcome to Bob."

Lyle holds a bachelor's degree and a master's degree in Electrical Engineering from Purdue University and an MBA from Arizona State University. He also received an Executive Certificate in Management and Leadership from the MIT Sloan School of Management. Lyle was a fulbright scholar during his graduate studies. The Scholarship is a renowned opportunity to take part in professional projects abroad (eg. Germany, Australia). Follow Bob Lyle on LinkedIn here: https://www.linkedin.com/in/bob-lyle/

Bob Lyle, Current Chairman of Device Security Group at GSMA

GSMA includes 750 mobile operators and represents the worldwide mobile communications industry. Lyle is the Chairman of the Group that leads mobile and internet connected IoT device security. In this role, Lyle leads the collaboration with mobile operators, device manufacturers and operating system providers on device security.

Lyle comes to Cybeats from Wolf Hill Group, a Slone Partners company, which is a national executive search firm exclusively focused on cybersecurity. With more than 75 years of leadership recruitment experience among its founders, Wolf Hill Group excels at building cybersecurity leadership teams for startups, venture capital, private equity, and family office investors. We work in all domains of cybersecurity, including security & risk management, asset security, security engineering, communications & network security, identity & access management, security assessment & testing, security operations, and software development security. Furthermore, we build cybersecurity leadership for enterprises in almost all sectors, including critical infrastructure, banking, financial services, healthcare, insurance, and public utilities. To learn more, visit their website:https://www.wolfhillgroup.com/.

About Cybeats

Cybeats delivers intelligent security applications for software supply chains and IoT connected devices, autonomously detecting and eliminating cyber threats from design to operation. Cybeats - Software Made Certain.

About Scryb

Scryb is a platform that powers businesses and technologies with applied intelligence, real-time analytics, and actionable insights. The platform boasts proven adaptability across diverse markets, from digital health and diagnostics to cybersecurity and manufacturing. The cloud-based platform is composed of crucial elements including sensor technology, IoT, predictive analytics, and computer vision.

