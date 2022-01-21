Scryb : Cybeats Joins OASIS Open; Congratulates Cybeats Advisor, Duncan Sparrell, on Winning OASIS Distinguished Contributor Award

TORONTO, January 21, 2022 - Scryb Inc. ("Scryb'' or the "Company") (CSE: SCYB, OTCQB: SCYRF, Frankfurt: EIY), is pleased announce that Cybeats has joined OASIS Open[1], where individuals, organizations, and governments come together to solve some of the world's biggest technical challenges through the development of open code and open standards.

The work of OASIS[2] is supported by organizations from around the world[3]. Its member roster includes the likes of IBM, EMQ, Adobe, Accenture, Hitachi, Oracle and many more.[4] Cybeats is pleased to join OASIS, and will participate in working groups which will contribute to the product compliance standardization alignment for Cybeats.

"We would like to welcome Cybeats to the OASIS community as Technical Committee Sponsors, and we look forward to their participation," said Guy Martin, OASIS Executive Director. "As an industry leader supporting IoT and cybersecurity standards, Cybeats will be a valuable asset to advancing open standards as a member of the OASIS Open Command and Control (OpenC2) and Common Security Advisory Framework (CSAF) Technical Committees."

OASIS Open Working Groups

Cybeats will join the following OASIS working groups,contributing to product compliance standardization alignment.

OpenC2 - OASIS Open Command and Control (OpenC2) Technical Committee (TC)[5] PACE posture assessment Project[6] CSAF - OASIS Common Security Advisory Framework (CSAF) TC[7]

"Adversaries exploit the fact that various cybersecurity solutions are not speaking the same language and not communicating based on the same universal standards. Joining OASIS will help Cybeats to design more robust products capable of speaking a common universal language with other solutions while leveraging the great amount of thought that was already committed by the industry experts into the specifications. We are also looking forward to collaborating with OASIS and its members on the future evolution of the specs and standards in the spaces of cybersecurity, vulnerability exchange, SBOM and threat intelligence." said Dmitry Raidman, CTO & cofounder, Cybeats.

OASIS Distinguished Contributor, Duncan Sparrell

Cybeats congratulates the Distinguished Contributors award winners Martin Chapman, Frederick Hirsch, and Duncan Sparrell, a recently appointed Cybeats advisor. The award[8] pertains to significant contributions to Open Standards and the Open Source community.

"I am honored to receive this award. I want to thank all the people who contribute to these projects because I truly believe that our dedicated work in cybersecurity automation is making, and will continue to make, the world a safer place," said Duncan Sparrell, Special Advisor to Cybeats.

Duncan Sparrell of sFractal Consulting serves as Chair of the OASIS Open Command and Control (OpenC2) TC and is a member of the Cyber Threat Intelligence (CTI) TC, the Collaborative Automated Course of Action Operations (CACAO) TC, and the Common Security Advisory Framework (CSAF) TC. Duncan has been evangelizing Software Bill of Materials (SBOM) for many years and is very active in the NTIA/CISA SBOM work streams. Duncan is the former Chief Security Architect of AT&T and a highly accomplished cybersecurity leader with more than 40 years of innovation in engineering, software development, cybersecurity, and international standards.

Duncan is actively involved in the Open Cybersecurity Alliance (OCA), an OASIS Open Project, as a member of the Project Governing Board and the Technical Steering Committee. In addition, Duncan volunteers as the official OASIS liaison to ITU-T and has served as Program Advisor to the OASIS Borderless Cyber Conference series. A seasoned network security evangelist with 40+ years of expertise in conceiving, developing and delivering state-of-the art software platforms, Duncan has published numerous articles and holds 7 patents.

About OASIS Open

OASIS Open is where individuals, organizations, and governments come together to solve some of the world's biggest technical challenges through the development of open code and open standards. One of the most respected, non-profit standards bodies in the world, OASIS Open offers projects-including open source projects-a path to standardization and de jure approval for reference in international policy and procurement. People join OASIS to advance projects for cybersecurity, blockchain, IoT, emergency management, cloud computing, legal data exchange, and much more. The technologies vary, but our mission stays the same: to advance the fair, transparent development of open source software and standards through the power of global collaboration and community.

About Cybeats

Cybeats delivers intelligent security applications for software supply chains and IoT connected devices, autonomously detecting and eliminating cyber threats in real-time. Cybeats - Software made certain.

About Scryb

Scryb is a platform that powers businesses and technologies with applied intelligence, real-time analytics, and actionable insights. The platform boasts proven adaptability across diverse markets, from digital health and diagnostics to cybersecurity and manufacturing. The cloud-based platform is composed of crucial elements including sensor technology, IoT, predictive analytics, and computer vision.

