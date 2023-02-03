Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. ScS Group plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SCS   GB00BRF0TJ56

SCS GROUP PLC

(SCS)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  05:51:41 2023-02-03 am EST
220.68 GBX   +0.31%
06:02aScS Group sees order intake uptick on winter sales but decline overall
AN
02/02FTSE 100 Closes Thursday Up Despite BOE Rate Hikes
DJ
02/02UK Gilt Yields Fall as BOE Raises Rates
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ScS Group sees order intake uptick on winter sales but decline overall

02/03/2023 | 06:02am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - ScS Group PLC on Thursday celebrated improved sales momentum over the last ten weeks, despite seeing like-for-like order intake fall over the half.

ScS is a Sunderland, England-based upholstered furniture and flooring retailer.

For the 26 weeks to January 28, the company reported a 4.7% annual decline in like-for-like order intake, driven predominantly by its performance in the first 16 weeks, when intake dropped 9.1%. In the last 10 weeks, a strong winter sale contributed to growth of 2.6%, as order intake momentum "improved significantly".

Over the period, the group opened two new stores in Swindon and York, bringing its total UK store count to 100.

ScS said that despite the challenging economic climate, it remained "encouraged" by recent order levels. It expects to meet full year market expectations, aided by a "refreshed strategy, strong cost management, and robust balance sheet".

The company had closing cash as at January 28 of GBP76.9 million, and no debt.

ScS shares were trading 0.3% higher at 220.68 pence each in London on Friday morning.

By Holly Beveridge; Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

All news about SCS GROUP PLC
06:02aScS Group sees order intake uptick on winter sales but decline overall
AN
02/02FTSE 100 Closes Thursday Up Despite BOE Rate Hikes
DJ
02/02UK Gilt Yields Fall as BOE Raises Rates
DJ
02/02BOE's Forecasts May Give a Better Guide on Future Policy
DJ
02/02BOE Rate Rise on Thursday Could Be Its Last
DJ
02/02FTSE 100 Rises on U.S. Rally; BOE Decision Up Next
DJ
02/02Sterling at Risk of Falling if BOE Lifts Rates 25Bp
DJ
02/02FTSE 100 Set to Open Higher After Fed Decision, Ahead of BOE, ECB
DJ
01/30UK earnings, trading statements calendar - next 7 days
AN
01/27UK earnings, trading statements calendar - next 7 days
AN
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 350 M 430 M 430 M
Net income 2022 12,4 M 15,2 M 15,2 M
Net cash 2022 65,6 M 80,5 M 80,5 M
P/E ratio 2022 6,77x
Yield 2022 6,06%
Capitalization 75,5 M 92,6 M 92,6 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,03x
EV / Sales 2023 0,07x
Nbr of Employees 1 855
Free-Float 92,6%
Chart SCS GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
ScS Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SCS GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 220,00 GBX
Average target price 222,50 GBX
Spread / Average Target 1,14%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Steve Trevor Carson Chief Executive Officer
Christopher James Russell Muir Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Alan Frank Smith Non-Executive Chairman
Ronald Thomas McMillan Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Angela Lesley Luger Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SCS GROUP PLC36.65%93
NITORI HOLDINGS CO., LTD.1.14%15 179
WILLIAMS-SONOMA, INC.21.35%9 556
RH21.26%8 004
DUNELM GROUP PLC24.21%3 008
NICK SCALI LIMITED12.78%689