The Founding Partners of Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (“Sculptor” or the “Company”) (NYSE: SCU), which include Daniel S. Och, Harold Kelly, Richard Lyon, James O’Connor and Zoltan Varga, today commented on the recent disclosure that the Sculptor Special Committee of the Board of Directors has rejected a $12.76 per share offer by a consortium of well-known investors (identified as Bidder J in Sculptor disclosures). The Special Committee has disclosed its continued support for an $11.15 per share offer from Rithm Capital Corp (“Rithm”) (NYSE: RITM)).

The Founding Partners said:

“We call upon Sculptor to release more information about the $12.76 bid from the ‘Bidder J consortium.’ We know that $12.76 is materially higher than the $11.15 Rithm bid, and it has been widely reported that the consortium includes Boaz Weinstein, Marc Lasry, Bill Ackman and Jeff Yass, some of the most acclaimed investors of the last 25 years. It seems evident that such a group could augment Sculptor’s investment team while paying much more cash to the shareholders. Many shareholders and investors are eager to hear more about such a bid, and we urge the Board to do its fiduciary duty and waive the NDAs to maximize the bidding process and achieve the highest value for shareholders. The shareholders and investors who must consent to the Rithm bid are entitled to full disclosure about the available alternatives.”

