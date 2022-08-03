Sculptor Capital Management : 2022 Q2 Earnings Release

Sculptor will hold a conference call today, August 3, 2022, 10:00 am ET. The call can be accessed by dialing +877-407-0312 (in the U.S.) or +201-389-0899 (international) or via webcast on our website.

NEW YORK, August 3, 2022 - Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE: SCU) today reported GAAP Net Loss Attributable to Class A Shareholders of $8.1 million, or $0.32 per basic and $0.89 per diluted Class A Share, for the second quarter of 2022, compared to GAAP Net Income of $21.8 million, or $0.87 per basic and $0.40 per diluted Class A Share, for the second quarter of 2021.

Management Commentary

Financial markets severely corrected in the second quarter as investors collectively gauged the rising uncertainty of a deteriorating global growth outlook. This tops an already fraught market debate around record inflation, rising interest rates, and the immense value distortion of risk assets for much of the last two-plus years. From equities to bonds, the first half of 2022 has been one of the worst on record as 60/40 strategies suffered their weakest performance in 90 years.

We have also seen strain mounting in credit markets and are beginning to see unquestionable cracks emerge. The result is a robust and ever expanding universe of attractive opportunities. Put simply, strong credits that offered mid-single digit returns only a few months ago now present healthy double-digit return potential given the rise in rate, spread, and complexity premia.

We believe flexible capital is required to capitalize on the opportunity set we are seeing. Sculptor's opportunistic and unconstrained approach to investing allows us to position ourselves to be a full- service solutions provider. In periods of market chaos and spread-widening, we have been able to generate outperformance for our clients and showcase the value of our investment approach. If we can continue to do this, it will set the stage for our success and potentially act as a catalyst to provide our capabilities to additional clients and attract capital.

During the quarter, our funds navigated the volatility in the markets. Our multi-strategy funds experienced a portion of the drawdown of the broader markets and our opportunistic credit fund significantly outperformed both broad fixed income indices and benchmarks. This consistent relative outperformance, especially in challenging market conditions, showcases that we are strong stewards of our clients' capital and the value of our investment style during volatile markets.

We have been pleased with our capital raising for the first half of the year with gross inflows of $777 million into multi-strategy funds and $2.1 billion across the platform. One area of noted strength in capital raising has been in our Sculptor Tactical Credit Fund ("STAX"), the latest vintage in our series of seven closed-end opportunistic credit funds. With an opportunity set that continues to improve, STAX held a second closing with $250 million on July 1, bringing total committed capital to $370 million. We remain cautiously optimistic given flows are difficult to forecast, especially in the current period of market stress.

Our balance sheet and platform diversification have made our business more resilient in the face of challenging market conditions. The breadth and depth of our investment capabilities and our long- term performance have resulted in a more diversified platform in terms of businesses, vintages, products, and funds, which provide benefits to our franchise. As illustrated this quarter, our longer- dated funds can generate significant incentive realizations during otherwise challenging market conditions when we perform for our clients. Continued performance in these longer-dated funds creates the potential for incentive realizations on different cycles. We continue to focus on growing our longer-term AUM and are fundraising for STAX and our second real estate credit fund, along with continued CLO issuance. This longer-term AUM creates stability in our platform and provides more consistency in our earnings. This combined with our balance sheet position provides us with the tool set to not only prevail through challenging market environments, but continue to take advantage of opportunities that we believe will deliver long-term shareholder value. Against this backdrop, we continued to optimize our capital management plan through both share repurchases and dividends. During the quarter, we purchased an additional 1,167,870 shares for $13.2 million, bringing life-to-dateshare repurchases to 1,641,589 shares for $19.5 million. We believe this is an attractive use of capital for shareholders.

