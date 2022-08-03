Sculptor Capital Management : 2022 Q2 Earnings Release
08/03/2022 | 07:39am EDT
SCULPTOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2022 RESULTS
NEW YORK, August 3, 2022 - Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE: SCU) today reported GAAP Net Loss Attributable to Class A Shareholders of $8.1 million, or $0.32 per basic and $0.89 per diluted Class A Share, for the second quarter of 2022, compared to GAAP Net Income of $21.8 million, or $0.87 per basic and $0.40 per diluted Class A Share, for the second quarter of 2021.
Second Quarter 2022 Highlights
Distributable Earnings1,2 were $32.1 million, or $0.55 per Fully Diluted Share, compared to $67.3 million, or $1.12 per Fully Diluted Share for the second quarter of 2021
A cash dividend of $0.13 was declared to Class A Shareholders, payable in the third quarter
Purchased 1,167,870shares through our share repurchase program for $13.2 million, bringing life- to-date share repurchases to 1,641,589 shares for $19.5 million
Gross fund performance for the second quarter ("QTD") and year-to-date ("YTD")3:
Sculptor Master Fund was down 10.3% QTD and down 12.6% YTD, outperforming MSCI World which was down 14.2% QTD and 18.0% YTD
Sculptor Credit Opportunities Master Fund was down 4.1% QTD and down 2.4% YTD and our Customized Credit Focused Platform was down 5.8% QTD and down 4.6% YTD, both outperformingBAML Global High Yield which was down 11.4% QTD and down 16.7% YTD
AUM was $36.9 billion, down $944 million year-over-year
Gross inflows were $294 million into multi-strategy funds and $624 million across our platform for
the quarter, bringing year-to-date gross inflows to $777 million into multi-strategy funds and $2.1 billion across the platform4
Held second closing in Sculptor Tactical Credit Fund ("STAX") on July 1 with $250 million, bringing total committed capital to $370 million
Adjusted net assets1,5 were $304 million
Sculptor will hold a conference call today, August 3, 2022, 10:00 am ET. The call can be accessed by dialing +877-407-0312 (in the U.S.) or +201-389-0899 (international) or via webcast on our website.
Financial Highlights
(dollars in millions, except per share amounts)
2Q '22
1Q '22
2Q '21
YTD '22
YTD '21
GAAP Results
Net (Loss) Income Attributable to Sculptor
$
(8.8)
$
13.8
$
21.8
$
5.0
$
1.5
Capital Management
Net (Loss) Income Attributable to Class A
$
(8.1)
$
16.9
$
21.8
$
8.8
$
1.5
Shareholders
(Loss) Earnings per Class A Share - basic
$
(0.32)
$
0.63
$
0.87
$
0.34
$
0.06
(Loss) Earnings per Class A Share - diluted
$
(0.89)
$
(0.29)
$
0.40
$
(1.00)
$
(0.32)
Non-GAAPFinancial Measures1
Distributable Earnings2
$
32.1
$
29.2
$
67.3
$
61.2
$
103.9
Distributable Earnings Per Fully Diluted Share
$
0.55
$
0.48
$
1.12
$
1.03
$
1.74
Adjusted Net Assets5
$
304.2
$
282.8
$
301.9
$
304.2
$
301.9
Capital Metrics
Assets Under Management
$
36,860
$
38,634
$
37,804
$
36,860
$
37,804
FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS: PLEASE SEE PAGE 24 OF THIS PRESS RELEASE FOR DISCLOSURES ON FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS CONTAINED HEREIN.
Distributable Earnings and adjusted net assets and their components are non-GAAP measures. For more information and reconciliations of the Company's non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable respective financial measures presented in accordance with GAAP, please see
pages 17 through 20. 2 Distributable Earnings is a measure of operating performance that equals Economic Income less amounts payable for taxes and tax receivable
agreement. 3 Please see page 3 for comprehensive fund performance disclosures, including net returns. 4 Gross inflows across the platform excludes transfers from other Sculptor funds. Please see page 4 for more detailed disclosures and net flows. 5 Adjusted net assets include cash, cash equivalents and United States ("U.S.") government obligations, at fair value, investments in funds, including redemption receivable and excluding employee-related investments, and investments in CLOs, net of financing, reduced by principal outstanding of debt obligations.
1
Management Commentary
Financial markets severely corrected in the second quarter as investors collectively gauged the rising uncertainty of a deteriorating global growth outlook. This tops an already fraught market debate around record inflation, rising interest rates, and the immense value distortion of risk assets for much of the last two-plus years. From equities to bonds, the first half of 2022 has been one of the worst on record as 60/40 strategies suffered their weakest performance in 90 years.
We have also seen strain mounting in credit markets and are beginning to see unquestionable cracks emerge. The result is a robust and ever expanding universe of attractive opportunities. Put simply, strong credits that offered mid-single digit returns only a few months ago now present healthy double-digit return potential given the rise in rate, spread, and complexity premia.
We believe flexible capital is required to capitalize on the opportunity set we are seeing. Sculptor's opportunistic and unconstrained approach to investing allows us to position ourselves to be a full- service solutions provider. In periods of market chaos and spread-widening, we have been able to generate outperformance for our clients and showcase the value of our investment approach. If we can continue to do this, it will set the stage for our success and potentially act as a catalyst to provide our capabilities to additional clients and attract capital.
During the quarter, our funds navigated the volatility in the markets. Our multi-strategy funds experienced a portion of the drawdown of the broader markets and our opportunistic credit fund significantly outperformed both broad fixed income indices and benchmarks. This consistent relative outperformance, especially in challenging market conditions, showcases that we are strong stewards of our clients' capital and the value of our investment style during volatile markets.
We have been pleased with our capital raising for the first half of the year with gross inflows of $777 million into multi-strategy funds and $2.1 billion across the platform. One area of noted strength in capital raising has been in our Sculptor Tactical Credit Fund ("STAX"), the latest vintage in our series of seven closed-end opportunistic credit funds. With an opportunity set that continues to improve, STAX held a second closing with $250 million on July 1, bringing total committed capital to $370 million. We remain cautiously optimistic given flows are difficult to forecast, especially in the current period of market stress.
Our balance sheet and platform diversification have made our business more resilient in the face of challenging market conditions. The breadth and depth of our investment capabilities and our long- term performance have resulted in a more diversified platform in terms of businesses, vintages, products, and funds, which provide benefits to our franchise. As illustrated this quarter, our longer- dated funds can generate significant incentive realizations during otherwise challenging market conditions when we perform for our clients. Continued performance in these longer-dated funds creates the potential for incentive realizations on different cycles. We continue to focus on growing our longer-term AUM and are fundraising for STAX and our second real estate credit fund, along with continued CLO issuance. This longer-term AUM creates stability in our platform and provides more consistency in our earnings. This combined with our balance sheet position provides us with the tool set to not only prevail through challenging market environments, but continue to take advantage of opportunities that we believe will deliver long-term shareholder value. Against this backdrop, we continued to optimize our capital management plan through both share repurchases and dividends. During the quarter, we purchased an additional 1,167,870 shares for $13.2 million, bringinglife-to-dateshare repurchases to 1,641,589 shares for $19.5 million. We believe this is an attractive use of capital for shareholders.
2
Performance6
Since
Sculptor
Fund
(as of June 30, 2022)
2Q '22
YTD '22
FY '21
5 Year
Inception
Multi-Strategy Composite Gross
(10.3)%
(12.6)%
7.8 %
8.7 %
15.6 %
(inception April 1, 1994)(a)(b)
Multi-Strategy Composite Net
(10.6)%
(13.2)%
5.0 %
5.1 %
10.7 %
HFRI Fund Weighted Composite Index(c)
(4.9)%
(5.8)% 10.2 %
5.1 %
7.5 %
MSCI World(c)
(14.2)%
(18.0)% 24.7 %
8.8 %
7.8 %
Balanced US 60/40 Index(c)
(12.5)%
(18.1)%
10.6 %
4.1 %
4.9 %
Sculptor Credit Opportunities Master Fund
(4.1)%
(2.4)%
22.2 %
8.1 %
13.2 %
Gross (inception November 1, 2011)(a)(d)
Sculptor Credit Opportunities Master Fund Net
(4.0)%
(2.8)% 17.0 %
5.1 %
9.3 %
BAML Global High Yield(e)
(11.4)%
(16.7)%
1.4 %
0.8 %
4.1 %
HFRX Fixed Income Credit Index(e)
(8.0)%
(12.8)%
1.4 %
0.7 %
1.6 %
Customized Credit Focused Platform Gross
(5.8)%
(4.6)%
21.8 %
10.0 %
14.8 %
(inception April 6, 2010)(a)(t)
Customized Credit Focused Platform Net
(4.8)%
(4.0)% 17.2 %
7.9 %
11.7 %
BAML Global High Yield(e)
(11.4)%
(16.7)%
1.4 %
0.8 %
4.7 %
HFRX Fixed Income Credit Index(e)
(8.0)%
(12.8)%
1.4 %
0.7 %
1.6 %
Real Estate
Life-to-Date Performance
Fund
Credit
(as of June 30, 2022)
Fund I(n)
Fund II(n)
III(n)
Fund I(n)
Gross(f)
25.5 %
32.9 %
30.2 %
18.5 %
Net(g)
16.1 %
21.8 %
16.4 %
13.3 %
Overall our funds navigated the market volatility during the quarter. Our current portfolio positioning allows us to capitalize on the current market backdrop with an ever expanding universe of attractive opportunities.
Sculptor Master Fund was down 12.6% gross YTD versus the MSCI World which was down 18.0%. Our multi-strategy funds exhibited resilience in the face of extreme market stress and experienced a portion of the market decline. The strategy has significantly exceeded expectations over the long term with a 15.6% gross return since inception with less than half the volatility of equity markets, achieving a Sharpe Ratio(b) of 1.3. We believe our current positioning and unconstrained approach is best suited to capitalize on current market opportunities.
Sculptor Credit Opportunities Master Fund and our Customized Credit Focused Platform were down 2.4% and 4.6% gross YTD, respectively, delivering exceptional relative returns during the quarter and compounding our YTD outperformance versus benchmarks. Second quarter returns represent significant outperformance versus all risk assets, including global high yield and global equities. The Sculptor Credit Opportunities Master Fund and the Customized Credit Focused Platform have generated annualized gross returns life-to-date of 13.2% and 14.8%, respectively. We are seeing a number of attractive credit opportunities that offer increased return potential and believe we can capitalize on these opportunities for our clients.
Our real estate funds continue to generate strong returns. Sculptor Real Estate Fund III and Sculptor Real Estate Credit Fund I have life-to-date annualized gross returns of 30.2% and 18.5%, respectively. Both funds offered favorable risk-reward profiles for their respective asset classes. Niche asset classes in the private markets have been less impacted by broader market sell-offs, which highlights the benefits of strategy diversity on our platform.
See pages 21 through 23 of this press release for important information related to the footnotes referenced in this section.
3
AUM & Fee-Paying AUM ("FP AUM")
AUM Roll Forward
Multi-
Institutional
Real
Strategy
Opportunistic
Credit
Estate
(dollars in millions)
Funds
Credit Funds
Strategies
Funds
Total
Quarterly
March 31, 2022
$
11,076
$
6,310
$
16,658
$
4,590
$
38,634
Inflows / (Outflows)(h)
(138)
75
123
77
137
Distributions / Other Reductions
-
(103)
(52)
(33)
(188)
Appreciation / (Depreciation)(i)
(1,188)
(256)
(3)
-
(1,447)
Other(j)
-
-
(266)
(10)
(276)
June 30, 2022
$
9,750
$
6,026
$
16,460
$
4,624
$
36,860
Year-to-Date
December 31, 2021
$
11,113
$
6,350
$
16,052
$
4,545
$
38,060
Inflows / (Outflows)(h)
173
(23)
920
214
1,284
Distributions / Other Reductions
-
(103)
(153)
(119)
(375)
Appreciation / (Depreciation)(i)
(1,536)
(198)
(3)
-
(1,737)
Other(j)
-
-
(356)
(16)
(372)
June 30, 2022
$
9,750
$
6,026
$
16,460
$
4,624
$
36,860
FP AUM Roll Forward
Multi-
Institutional
Real
Strategy
Opportunistic
Credit
Estate
(dollars in millions)
Funds
Credit Funds
Strategies
Funds
Total
Quarterly
March 31, 2022
$
10,838
$
5,730
$
11,338
$
3,924
$
31,830
Inflows / (Outflows)(h)
(146)
72
136
53
115
Distributions / Other Reductions
-
(101)
(29)
(30)
(160)
Appreciation / (Depreciation)(i)
(1,161)
(251)
(2)
-
(1,414)
Other(j)
10
50
(207)
(53)
(200)
June 30, 2022
$
9,541
$
5,500
$
11,236
$
3,894
$
30,171
Year-to-Date
December 31, 2021
$
10,878
$
5,743
$
11,143
$
3,875
$
31,639
Inflows / (Outflows)(h)
158
(26)
458
163
753
Distributions / Other Reductions
-
(101)
(68)
(87)
(256)
Appreciation / (Depreciation)(i)
(1,501)
(195)
(2)
-
(1,698)
Other(j)
6
79
(295)
(57)
(267)
June 30, 2022
$
9,541
$
5,500
$
11,236
$
3,894
$
30,171
AUM and FP AUM decreased $1.8 billion and $1.7 billion during the second quarter, respectively, to $36.9 billion and $30.2 billion, primarily due to negative performance in our multi-strategy and opportunistic credit funds. Key drivers were as follows:
Multi-strategyfunds' AUM decreased during the quarter driven by $1.2 billion of negative fund performance. During the second quarter we had gross inflows of $294 million and net outflows of $138 million, bringing our year-to-date gross inflows to $777 million and net inflows to $173 million. While we feel positively about our year-to-date trends, flows are difficult to forecast for the rest of the year, especially in the current period of market stress.
4
Opportunistic credit funds' AUM decreased during the quarter driven by$256 million of negative fund performance and a $103 million reduction primarily related to the expiration of the investment period of a closed-end fund. This was offset by net inflows of $75 million, driven by the first closing of STAX, which is the latest vintage in our series of seven closed-end opportunistic credit funds. We continue to raise capital for STAX and held a second closing on July 1 with $250 million, bringing total committed capital to $370 million. We plan to hold additional closes throughout the year and have seen previous periods of market volatility act as a catalyst for capital raising in these types of strategies.
Institutional Credit Strategies' AUM decreased during the quarter due to the investment of the structured alternative investment solution into its underlying fund investments, which transferred the majority of its AUM into the other strategies. AUM also decreased from the impact of foreign currency translation adjustments on the underlying collateral of our European CLOs. These declines were partially offset by the launch of a US CLO during the quarter. Changes in FP AUM were lower than AUM since our funds invested in the equity of the new CLO, resulting in a fee rebate.
Real estate funds' AUM remained relatively flat during the quarter driven by inflows into co- investment vehicles, partially offset by distributions from realizations.
Longer-Term AUM
(dollars in millions)
2Q '22
1Q '22
2Q '21
Multi-strategy funds
$
460
$
386
$
694
Credit
Opportunistic credit funds
4,606
4,767
4,607
Institutional Credit Strategies
16,446
16,623
15,640
Real estate funds
4,624
4,590
4,376
Total
$
26,136
$
26,366
$
25,317
Percent of Total Firm AUM
71 %
68 %
67 %
Longer-term AUM is defined as AUM from investors that are subject to commitment periods of three years or longer.7 Our longer-term AUM has continued to increase over time, as our product mix continues to shift toward longer-duration products. Longer-term AUM has increased from 26% in 2013 to 45% in 2016 to 71% as of June 30, 2022, driven by growth in opportunistic credit, Institutional Credit Strategies and real estate funds. We are focused on continuing to grow longer-term AUM. This year we have held initial closings for STAX and our second real estate credit fund, which are both longer-duration drawdown style capital while continuing to issue additional CLOs. Longer-term AUM creates stability in our platform, diversifies our business, and provides more consistency in our management fee earnings.
Longer-termAUM is defined as AUM from investors that are subject to commitment periods of three years or longer. Investors with longer-term assets under management may have less than three years remaining in their commitment period.
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Sculptor Capital Management Inc. published this content on 03 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 August 2022 11:38:10 UTC.