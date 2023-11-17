Sculptor Capital Management, Inc.(NYSE:SCU) dropped from S&P Global BMI Index

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. is a global alternative asset management company. The Company provides investment products in a range of areas, including multi-strategy, credit and real estate. Its multi-strategy platform invests in investment ideas across asset classes, regions and investment strategies. The Company's credit platform comprises both opportunistic credit and institutional credit strategies. Its opportunistic credit focuses on global corporate, structured and private credit markets. Its institutional credit strategies invest in performing credit through leveraged loans, high-yield bonds, private financing and investment-grade credit and serve clients through collateralized loan obligations (CLOs), collateralized bond obligations (CBOs), aviation securitizations, commingled products and customized solutions. The Company's real estate funds invest in opportunistic real estate private equity and real estate credit in both North America and Europe.