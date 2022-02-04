Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Sculptor Capital Management, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SCU   US8112461079

SCULPTOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC.

(SCU)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sculptor Capital Management : Management Change/Compensation - Form 8-K/A

02/04/2022 | 05:28pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
8-K/A

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 8-K/A

CURRENT REPORT

PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d)

OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

Date of report (Date of earliest event reported): January 30, 2022

SCULPTOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC.

(Exact Name of Registrant as Specified in Its Charter)

Delaware 001-33805 26-0354783

(State or Other Jurisdiction

of Incorporation)

(Commission

File Number)

(IRS Employer

Identification No.)

9 West 57th Street, New York, New York 10019
(Address of Principal Executive Offices) (Zip Code)

212-790-0000

(Registrant's Telephone Number, Including Area Code)

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-Kfiling is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions:

Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)

Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)

Pre-commencementcommunications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b)under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))

Pre-commencementcommunications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c)under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of each class

Trading

symbol(s)

Name of each exchange

on which registered

Class A Shares SCU New York Stock Exchange

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (17 CFR §230.405) or Rule 12b-2of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (17 CFR §240.12b-2).

Emerging growth company ☐

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☐

Item 5.02.

Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

(a)

This Amendment No. 1 to Current Report on Form 8-Kis filed to add as an exhibit, as required by Item 5.02(a)(3)(iii) of Form 8-K,the letter received by the Company from J. Morgan Rutman, dated February 4, 2022 regarding disclosure made under Item 5.02(a) in the Company's initial Form 8-Kfiled with the SEC on February 3, 2022. A copy of the letter from J. Morgan Rutman is attached hereto as Exhibit 17.2.

The four independent members of the Company's Board of Directors issued the following statement in response to the foregoing letter from Mr. Rutman:

We unequivocally stand by our previous statement included in the initial Form 8-K. Contrary to Mr. Rutman's suggestion, the performance plan includes objectively rigorous performance hurdles such that no performance shares vest until a 50% shareholder return is achieved and a 149% shareholder return is required for all performance shares to vest (each based on the closing stock price on the date the performance shares were awarded).

Other than to the extent amended hereby, the disclosure contained in the initial Form 8-Kremains unchanged.

Item 9.01.

Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits

Exhibit

No.

Description

17.1* Resignation Letter of J. Morgan Rutman.
17.2 Letter from J. Morgan Rutman, dated February 4, 2022.
104 Cover Page Interactive Data File (embedded within the Inline XBRL document).
*

Previously filed.

SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the Registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned thereunto duly authorized.

SCULPTOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC.
(Registrant)
By:

/s/ Dava Ritchea

Dava Ritchea

Chief Financial Officer and

Executive Managing Director

Date: February 4, 2022

Disclaimer

Sculptor Capital Management Inc. published this content on 04 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 February 2022 22:27:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SCULPTOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC.
05:28pSCULPTOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT : Management Change/Compensation - Form 8-K/A
PU
05:18pSCULPTOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC. Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial..
AQ
08:11aCitigroup Adjusts Sculptor Capital Management's Price Target to $33.50 From $37.50, Kee..
MT
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
02/03Sculptor Capital director quits hedge fund in protest over CEO pay
RE
02/03SCULPTOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial S..
AQ
02/03Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. Announces Resignation of J. Morgan Rutman from Board ..
CI
02/03SCULPTOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT : to Announce 2021 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results
PU
02/02SCULPTOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form ..
AQ
01/04SCULPTOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SCULPTOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 623 M - -
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 8,57%
Capitalization 482 M 482 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,77x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,74x
Nbr of Employees 336
Free-Float 31,5%
Chart SCULPTOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC.
Duration : Period :
Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SCULPTOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 18,85 $
Average target price 30,75 $
Spread / Average Target 63,1%
Managers and Directors
James S. Levin Director, Chief Executive & Investment Officer
Wayne Cohen President, COO, Executive MD & Director
Dava Ritchea Chief Financial Officer & Executive MD
Marcy Engel Chairman
Srinivas Vasantharajan Chief Information Officer & Executive MD
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SCULPTOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC.-11.71%482
ST. JAMES'S PLACE PLC-8.91%11 251
SEI INVESTMENTS COMPANY-3.18%8 168
AMP LIMITED-6.93%2 195
STEPSTONE GROUP INC.-19.39%2 005
IIFL WEALTH MANAGEMENT LIMITED16.75%1 945