Sculptor Capital Management : Management Change/Compensation - Form 8-K/A
02/04/2022
Date of report (Date of earliest event reported): January 30, 2022
SCULPTOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC.
Item 5.02.
Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers
(a)
This Amendment No. 1 to Current Report on Form 8-Kis filed to add as an exhibit, as required by Item 5.02(a)(3)(iii) of Form 8-K,the letter received by the Company from J. Morgan Rutman, dated February 4, 2022 regarding disclosure made under Item 5.02(a) in the Company's initial Form 8-Kfiled with the SEC on February 3, 2022. A copy of the letter from J. Morgan Rutman is attached hereto as Exhibit 17.2.
The four independent members of the Company's Board of Directors issued the following statement in response to the foregoing letter from Mr. Rutman:
We unequivocally stand by our previous statement included in the initial Form 8-K. Contrary to Mr. Rutman's suggestion, the performance plan includes objectively rigorous performance hurdles such that no performance shares vest until a 50% shareholder return is achieved and a 149% shareholder return is required for all performance shares to vest (each based on the closing stock price on the date the performance shares were awarded).
Other than to the extent amended hereby, the disclosure contained in the initial Form 8-Kremains unchanged.
