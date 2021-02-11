Log in
SCULPTOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC.

(SCU)
Sculptor Capital Management : Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results

02/11/2021 | 07:35am EST
Sculptor Capital Management Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results

Dividend of $2.35 per Class A Share

NEW YORK, February 11, 2021 - Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE: SCU) (the "Company," "Sculptor," or "Sculptor Capital") today reported GAAP Net Income attributable to Class A Shareholders ("GAAP Net Income") of $216.2 million, or $9.50 per basic and $5.05 per diluted Class A Share, for the fourth quarter of 2020, and $170.7 million, or $7.55 per basic and $3.00 per diluted Class A Share, for the full year 2020.

Distributable Earnings(1) were $341.6 million, or $6.08 per Fully Diluted Share for the fourth quarter of 2020, and were $279.5 million, or $4.98 per Fully Diluted Share for the full year 2020. Adjusted Distributable Earnings(1) were $342.9 million, or $6.10 per Fully Diluted Share for the fourth quarter of 2020, and $405.5 million, or $7.22 per Fully Diluted Share for the full year 2020. A cash dividend of $2.35 was declared for the fourth quarter of 2020, payable on March 4, 2021, to holders of record as of February 25, 2021.

Rob Shafir, Chief Executive Officer of Sculptor Capital, said, "2020 was a pivotal year for the firm. Our results and performance were a culmination of the hard work and dedication of the entire organization set against a challenging 2020 backdrop. This focus was reflected in our strong investment performance, which was the strongest in a decade, growth in our client base and strengthened our corporate balance sheet."

  • As of December 31, 2020, assets under management were $36.8 billion, up $814.7 million in the fourth quarter largely due to $1.1 billion of performance-related appreciation, and $274.0 million of net inflows, partially offset by $562.2 million of distributions and other reductions.

  • Sculptor Master Fund was up 6.3% net for the fourth quarter of 2020 and up 19.5% net for the full year 2020.

  • From the start of the Covid crisis, we deployed over $15 billion into credit investments across our multi-strategy and opportunistic credit funds in 2020. This ability to identify an investment opportunity and execute in scale is a key differentiator of our investment process. These decisive actions in our credit strategies made a significant contribution to our 2020 fund performance.

  • Closed $320.0 million term loan ("2020 Term Loan") and subsequently repaid $175.0 million.

CONFERENCE CALL

Robert Shafir and Dava Ritchea, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call today, February 11, 2021, 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the Company's fourth quarter and full year 2020 results. The call can be accessed by dialing +1-877-407-0312 (in the U.S.) or +1-201-389-0899 (international), passcode 13715233. A simultaneous webcast of the call will be available on the Investor Relations page of the Company's website (www.sculptor.com). For those unable to listen to the live broadcast, a webcast replay will also be available on the Company's website.

(1) Distributable Earnings and Adjusted Distributable Earnings are non-GAAP measures. For additional information about non-GAAP measures, including reconciliations to the most directly comparable financial measures presented in accordance with GAAP, please see "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures to the Respective GAAP Measures (Unaudited)" on pages 20 through 23.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Please see page 26 of this presentation for disclosures on forward-looking statements contained herein.

ABOUT SCULPTOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. is a leading global alternative asset management firm providing investment products in a range of areas including multi-strategy, credit and real estate. With offices in New York, London, Hong Kong and Shanghai, the Company serves global clients through commingled funds, separate accounts and specialized products. Sculptor Capital's distinct investment process seeks to generate attractive and consistent risk-adjusted returns across market cycles through a combination of fundamental bottom-up research, a high degree of flexibility, a collaborative team and integrated risk management. The Company's capabilities span all major geographies, in strategies including fundamental equities, corporate credit, real estate debt and equity, merger arbitrage and structured credit. As of February 1, 2021, Sculptor Capital had approximately $36.4 billion in assets under management. For more information, please visit the Company's website (www.sculptor.com).

Investor Relations Contact

Media Relations Contact

Dava Ritchea

Jonathan Gasthalter

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc.

Gasthalter & Co. LP

+1-212-719-7381

+1-212-257-4170

investorrelations@sculptor.com

jg@gasthalter.com

2

February 11, 2021

Sculptor Capital Management: 4Q & Full Year 2020 Earnings Presentation

Sculptor Capital Management - 4Q & Full Year 2020 Financial Results

(dollars in millions)

FY '20

4Q '20

4Q '19

GAAP Net Income

$

170.7

$

51.4

$

216.2

$

48.1

per Class A Share - basic

$

7.55

$

2.48

$

9.50

$

2.29

per Class A Share - diluted

$

3.00

$

1.57

$

5.05

$

0.80

Distributable Earnings(1)

$

279.5

$

171.4

$

341.6

$

58.3

per Fully Diluted Share

$

4.98

$

3.11

$

6.08

$

1.05

Adjusted Distributable Earnings(1)

$

405.5

$

160.9

$

342.9

$

65.8

per Fully Diluted Share

$

7.22

$

2.92

$

6.10

$

1.19

FY '19

DISTRIBUTION

Cash dividend of $2.35 per Class A Share was declared, payable on March 4, 2021, to holders of record on February 25, 2021

During the Distribution Holiday, no distributions are made on the Partner Units

ASSETS UNDER

As of December 31, 2020, assets under management were $36.8 billion, up $814.7 million in the fourth quarter due to:

MANAGEMENT

- Performance-related appreciation of $1.1 billion, primarily in multi-strategy and opportunistic credit funds

- Net inflows of $274.0 million, primarily in Institutional Credit Strategies and real estate funds

- Distributions and other reductions of $562.2 million, primarily related to the expiration of investment period in Sculptor Real Estate Credit Fund I

As of February 1, 2021, estimated assets under management were $36.4 billion

PERFORMANCE

Sculptor Master Fund was up 6.3% net for the fourth quarter of 2020 and up 19.5% net for the full year 2020

OTHER BUSINESS

Closed $320.0 million 2020 Term Loan

DRIVERS

Subsequently repaid $175.0 million of the 2020 Term Loan through January 2021

4 |

(1) For information on and reconciliations of the Company's non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable respective financial measures presented in accordance with GAAP, please see pages 20 through 23.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Sculptor Capital Management Inc. published this content on 11 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 February 2021 12:34:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
