Sculptor Capital Management : Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results

NEW YORK, August 3, 2022 - Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE: SCU) today reported GAAP Net Loss Attributable to Class A Shareholders of $8.1 million, or $0.32 per basic and $0.89 per diluted Class A Share, for the second quarter of 2022, compared to GAAP Net Income of $21.8 million, or $0.87 per basic and $0.40 per diluted Class A Share, for the second quarter of 2021.

Second Quarter 2022 Highlights

Distributable Earnings [1],[2] were $32.1 million, or $0.55 per Fully Diluted Share, compared to $67.3 million, or $1.12 per Fully Diluted Share for the second quarter of 2021

were $32.1 million, or $0.55 per Fully Diluted Share, compared to $67.3 million, or $1.12 per Fully Diluted Share for the second quarter of 2021 A cash dividend of $0.13 was declared to Class A Shareholders, payable in the third quarter

Purchased 1,167,870 shares through our share repurchase program for $13.2 million, bringing life-to-date share repurchases to 1,641,589 shares for $19.5 million

Gross fund performance for the second quarter ("QTD") and year-to-date ("YTD") [3] : Sculptor Master Fund was down 10.3% QTD and down 12.6% YTD, outperforming MSCI World which was down 14.2% QTD and 18.0% YTD Sculptor Credit Opportunities Master Fund was down 4.1% QTD and down 2.4% YTD and our Customized Credit Focused Platform was down 5.8% QTD and down 4.6% YTD, both outperforming BAML Global High Yield which was down 11.4% QTD and down 16.7% YTD

: AUM was $36.9 billion, down $944 million year-over-year

Gross inflows were $294 million into multi-strategy funds and $624 million across our platform for the quarter, bringing year-to-date gross inflows to $777 million into multi-strategy funds and $2.1 billion across the platform [4]

Held second closing in Sculptor Tactical Credit Fund ("STAX") on July 1 with $250 million, bringing total committed capital to $370 million

Adjusted net assets[1],[5] were $304 million

About Sculptor Capital Management

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. is a leading global alternative asset management firm providing investment products in a range of areas including multi-strategy, credit and real estate. With offices in New York, London, Hong Kong and Shanghai, the Company serves global clients through commingled funds, separate accounts and specialized products. Sculptor Capital's distinct investment process seeks to generate attractive and consistent risk-adjusted returns across market cycles through a combination of fundamental bottom-up research, a high degree of flexibility, a collaborative team and integrated risk management. The Company's capabilities span all major geographies, in strategies including fundamental equities, corporate credit, real estate debt and equity, merger arbitrage, convertible and derivative arbitrage and structured credit. As of July 1, 2022, Sculptor Capital had approximately $36.8 billion in assets under management. For more information, please visit the Company's website (www.sculptor.com).