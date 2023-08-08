Sculptor Capital Management : Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results
Today at 07:32 am
New York - August 8, 2023 - Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE: SCU) today reported its unaudited results for the second quarter of 2023.
About Sculptor
Sculptor is a leading global alternative asset manager and a specialist in opportunistic investing. For over 25 years, we have pursued consistent outperformance by building an operating model and culture which balance the ability to act swiftly on market opportunity with rigorous diligence that minimizes risk. Our model is driven by a global team that is predominantly home-grown, long tenured and incentivized to put client outcomes first. With offices in New York, London, Hong Kong, and Shanghai, we invest across credit, real estate and multi-strategy platforms in all major geographies. As of August 1, 2023, Sculptor had approximately $34.0 billion in assets under management. For more information, please visit our website (www.sculptor.com).
