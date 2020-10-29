Log in
SCULPTOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC.

Sculptor Capital Management : to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results and Host Investor Conference Call on November 9, 2020

10/29/2020 | 12:05pm EDT

Sculptor Capital Management to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results and

Host Investor Conference Call on November 9, 2020

NEW YORK, October 29, 2020 - Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE: SCU) ("Sculptor Capital") will announce its 2020 third quarter results prior to the opening of the New York Stock Exchange on Monday, November 9, 2020. Sculptor Capital will host a conference call the same day at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to review these results. To access the call, please dial +1-877-407-0312 (in the U.S.) or +1-201-389-0899 (international), and use passcode 13711744. A simultaneous webcast will be available on the Public Investors page of Sculptor Capital's website (www.sculptor.com).

A webcast replay will also be available on Sculptor Capital's website as noted above.

About Sculptor Capital Management

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. is a leading global alternative asset management firm providing investment products in a range of areas including multi-strategy, credit and real estate. With offices in New York, London, Hong Kong and Shanghai, the Company serves global clients through commingled funds, separate accounts and specialized products. Sculptor Capital's distinct investment process seeks to generate attractive and consistent risk-adjusted returns across market cycles through a combination of fundamental bottom-up research, a high degree of flexibility, a collaborative team and integrated risk management. The Company's capabilities span all major geographies, in strategies including fundamental equities, corporate credit, real estate debt and equity, merger arbitrage, structured credit and private investments. As of October 1, 2020, Sculptor Capital had approximately $35.8 billion in assets under management. For more information, please visit Sculptor Capital's website (www.sculptor.com).

Investor Relations Contact

Media Relations Contact

Elise King

Jonathan Gasthalter

+1-212-719-7381

Gasthalter & Co. LP

investorrelations@sculptor.com

+1-212-257-4170

jg@gasthalter.com

Disclaimer

Sculptor Capital Management Inc. published this content on 29 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 October 2020 16:04:04 UTC

