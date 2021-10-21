Log in
Sculptor Capital Management : to Announce 2021 Third Quarter Results

10/21/2021 | 12:04pm EDT
Sculptor Capital Management to Announce 2021 Third Quarter Results

NEW YORK, October 21, 2021 - Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE: SCU) ("Sculptor Capital") will announce its 2021 third quarter results after the closing of the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday, November 3, 2021. Sculptor Capital will host a conference call the following day, Thursday, November 4, 2021, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to review these results. To access the call, please dial +877-407-0312 (in the U.S.) or +201-389-0899 (international). A simultaneous webcast will be available on the Investor Relations page of Sculptor Capital's website (www.sculptor.com).

A webcast replay will also be available on Sculptor Capital's website as noted above.

About Sculptor Capital Management

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. is a leading global alternative asset management firm providing investment products in a range of areas including multi-strategy, credit and real estate. With offices in New York, London, Hong Kong and Shanghai, the Company serves global clients through commingled funds, separate accounts and specialized products. Sculptor Capital's distinct investment process seeks to generate attractive and consistent risk-adjusted returns across market cycles through a combination of fundamental bottom-up research, a high degree of flexibility, a collaborative team and integrated risk management. The Company's capabilities span all major geographies, in strategies including fundamental equities, corporate credit, real estate debt and equity, merger arbitrage, convertible and derivative arbitrage and structured credit. As of October 1, 2021, Sculptor Capital had approximately $36.9 billion in assets under management. For more information, please visit Sculptor Capital's website (www.sculptor.com).

Investor Relations Contact

Media Relations Contact

Elise King

Jonathan Gasthalter

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc.

Gasthalter & Co. LP

+1-212-719-7381

+1-212-257-4170

investorrelations@sculptor.com

jg@gasthalter.com

Disclaimer

Sculptor Capital Management Inc. published this content on 21 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 October 2021 16:03:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
