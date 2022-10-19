Advanced search
    SCU   US8112461079

SCULPTOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC.

(SCU)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  12:50 2022-10-19 pm EDT
9.045 USD   -3.26%
Sculptor Capital Management : to Announce 2022 Third Quarter Results
PU
Credit Suisse Starts Sculptor Capital Management at Neutral with $9.50 Price Target
MT
10/04Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Sculptor Capital Management : to Announce 2022 Third Quarter Results

10/19/2022 | 12:16pm EDT
NEW YORK, October 19, 2022 - Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE: SCU) ("Sculptor Capital") will announce its 2022 third quarter results before the opening of the New York Stock Exchange on November 8, 2022. Sculptor Capital will host a conference call the same day at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time to review these results. To access the call, please dial +877-407-0312 (in the U.S.) or +201-389-0899 (international). A simultaneous webcast will be available on the Shareholder Services page of Sculptor Capital's website (www.sculptor.com). A webcast replay will also be available on Sculptor Capital's website as noted above.

About Sculptor Capital Management

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. is a leading global alternative asset management firm providing investment products in a range of areas including multi-strategy, credit and real estate. With offices in New York, London, Hong Kong and Shanghai, the Company serves global clients through commingled funds, separate accounts and specialized products. Sculptor Capital's distinct investment process seeks to generate attractive and consistent risk-adjusted returns across market cycles through a combination of fundamental bottom-up research, a high degree of flexibility, a collaborative team and integrated risk management. The Company's capabilities span all major geographies, in strategies including fundamental equities, corporate credit, real estate debt and equity, merger arbitrage, convertible and derivative arbitrage and structured credit. As of October 1, 2022, Sculptor Capital had approximately $35.8 billion in assets under management. For more information, please visit Sculptor Capital's website (www.sculptor.com).

Sculptor Capital Management Inc. published this content on 19 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 October 2022 16:14:58 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Sculptor Capital Management : to Announce 2022 Third Quarter Results
PU
Credit Suisse Starts Sculptor Capital Management at Neutral with $9.50 Price Target
MT
Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Dealmakers contacted investor Och to gauge interest in M&A deal for Sculptor
RE
Billionaire Och sues former firm Sculptor over escalating CEO pay
RE
Sculptor Capital Management Issues Statement Regarding Books and Records Request
AQ
Billionaire Och sues former firm Sculptor over escalating CEO pay
RE
Toll Brothers City Living Partners With Sculptor Capital Unit For 2 Condo Projects In NYC
MT
Toll Brothers City Living® and Sculptor Announce Joint Venture to Develop Urban High-Rise Condominiums
AQ
08/12SCULPTOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC. : Ex-dividend day fo..
FA
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 444 M - -
Net income 2022 - - -
Net cash 2022 42,5 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 9,95%
Capitalization 232 M 232 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,43x
EV / Sales 2023 0,29x
Nbr of Employees 337
Free-Float 27,6%
Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 9,35 $
Average target price 9,75 $
Spread / Average Target 4,28%
Managers and Directors
Jimmy S. Levin Chief Executive & Investment Officer, Director
Wayne Cohen President, COO, Executive MD & Director
Dava Ritchea Chief Financial Officer & Executive MD
Marcy Engel Chairman
Srinivas Vasantharajan Chief Information Officer & Executive MD
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SCULPTOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC.-56.21%232
SEI INVESTMENTS COMPANY-18.64%6 718
ST. JAMES'S PLACE PLC-40.18%6 159
AMP LIMITED15.84%2 292
IIFL WEALTH MANAGEMENT LIMITED32.73%2 033
STEPSTONE GROUP INC.-37.48%1 596