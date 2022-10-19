Sculptor Capital Management : to Announce 2022 Third Quarter Results

NEW YORK, October 19, 2022 - Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE: SCU) ("Sculptor Capital") will announce its 2022 third quarter results before the opening of the New York Stock Exchange on November 8, 2022. Sculptor Capital will host a conference call the same day at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time to review these results. To access the call, please dial +877-407-0312 (in the U.S.) or +201-389-0899 (international). A simultaneous webcast will be available on the Shareholder Services page of Sculptor Capital's website (www.sculptor.com). A webcast replay will also be available on Sculptor Capital's website as noted above.

About Sculptor Capital Management

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. is a leading global alternative asset management firm providing investment products in a range of areas including multi-strategy, credit and real estate. With offices in New York, London, Hong Kong and Shanghai, the Company serves global clients through commingled funds, separate accounts and specialized products. Sculptor Capital's distinct investment process seeks to generate attractive and consistent risk-adjusted returns across market cycles through a combination of fundamental bottom-up research, a high degree of flexibility, a collaborative team and integrated risk management. The Company's capabilities span all major geographies, in strategies including fundamental equities, corporate credit, real estate debt and equity, merger arbitrage, convertible and derivative arbitrage and structured credit. As of October 1, 2022, Sculptor Capital had approximately $35.8 billion in assets under management. For more information, please visit Sculptor Capital's website (www.sculptor.com).