    SCU   US8112461079

SCULPTOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC.

(SCU)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  12:38:10 2023-04-19 pm EDT
8.665 USD   +3.77%
Sculptor Capital Management : to Announce 2023 First Quarter Results
PU
03/13SCULPTOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
03/03SCULPTOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-K)
AQ
Sculptor Capital Management : to Announce 2023 First Quarter Results

04/19/2023 | 12:21pm EDT
NEW YORK, Wednesday, April 19, 2023 - Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE: SCU)("Sculptor") will announce its 2023 first quarter results before the opening of the New York Stock Exchange on May 4, 2023. Sculptor will host a conference call the same day at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to review these results. To access the call, please dial +877-407-0312 (in the U.S.) or +201-389-0899 (international). A simultaneous webcast will be available on the Shareholder Services page of Sculptor's website (www.sculptor.com). A webcast replay will also be available on Sculptor's website as noted above.

About Sculptor

Sculptor is a leading global alternative asset manager and a specialist in opportunistic investing. For over 25 years, we have pursued consistent outperformance by building an operating model and culture which balance the ability to act swiftly on market opportunity with rigorous diligence that minimizes risk. Our model is driven by a global team that is predominantly home-grown, long tenured and incentivized to put client outcomes first. With offices in New York, London, Hong Kong, and Shanghai, we invest across credit, real estate and multi-strategy platforms in all major geographies. As of April 1, 2023, Sculptor had approximately $35.2 billion in assets under management. For more information, please visit our website (www.sculptor.com).

Attachments

Disclaimer

Sculptor Capital Management Inc. published this content on 19 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 April 2023 16:20:49 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 372 M - -
Net income 2023 - - -
Net cash 2023 141 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -
Yield 2023 9,76%
Capitalization 209 M 209 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,18x
EV / Sales 2024 0,13x
Nbr of Employees 343
Free-Float 25,3%
Managers and Directors
Jimmy S. Levin Chief Executive & Investment Officer, Director
Wayne Cohen President, COO, Executive MD & Director
Dava Ritchea Chief Financial Officer & Executive MD
Marcy Engel Chairman
Srinivas Vasantharajan Chief Information Officer & Executive MD
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SCULPTOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC.-3.58%209
ST. JAMES'S PLACE PLC10.82%8 230
SEI INVESTMENTS COMPANY0.79%7 889
ASSETMARK FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.39.09%2 365
AMP LIMITED-16.73%2 164
360 ONE WAM LIMITED-8.25%1 769
