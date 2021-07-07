Bright Machines : Welcomes Murray Percival as a Manufacturers' Representative

Today, Bright Machines, an industry leader in intelligent, software-defined manufacturing, announced a new partnership with Murray Percival Co., the leading supplier to the Midwest’s electronics industry specializing in assembly equipment and materials for the automated manufacturing of printed circuit boards. Murray Percival Co. will now offer Bright Machines Microfactories –– a combination of adaptive software with advanced digital manufacturing to automate assembly and inspection tasks –– to their customers.

“By bringing software, machine learning, and computer vision to factories, Bright Machines Microfactories gives eyes, brains, and touch to industrial machines, resulting in higher consistency and output,” said Steve Heinzen, Business Development Director, Bright Machines. “Through Murray Percival, more manufacturers will be able to achieve the resilient, efficient operations that our microfactories enable. We’re thrilled to have them join our growing roster of manufacturers’ representatives.”

“As a pioneer servicing the electronics industry, with more than 60 years of experience, everything we do is designed to help our customers deliver products that make our world safer, healthier, and more enjoyable – adding Bright Machines to our product portfolio will help us further that mission while encouraging transformation in the electronics industry,” said Murray Percival Jr., Owner and Visionary of Murray Percival Co.

About Bright Machines

Headquartered in San Francisco, Bright Machines is an industry-leading technology company that offers an innovative approach to intelligent, software-defined manufacturing. It leverages computer vision, machine learning, 3D simulation, and adaptive robotics to fundamentally change the flexibility, scalability, and economics of production. With more than 500 employees worldwide, they operate R&D centers in the U.S. and Israel, with additional field operations in the U.S., Mexico, China, and Poland.

The company recently entered into a definitive merger agreement with SCVX (NYSE: SCVX), a special purpose acquisition company, with the intent of becoming a publicly listed company in the second half of 2021.

Bright Machines is reimagining how products can be designed and produced to address the realities of today and the future ahead. Rethink everything you ever knew about manufacturing. Visit www.brightmachines.com.

