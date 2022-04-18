Homepage Equities United States OTC Markets SCVX Corp. News Summary SCVX KYG794482086 SCVX CORP. (SCVX) Add to my list Delayed OTC Markets - 04/18 02:59:59 pm EDT 9.930 USD +0.10% 05:16p SCVX CORP. - 10-K/A - Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations AQ 03/07 SCVX : Delisting/Failure to Satisfy Listing Rule/Transfer of Listing - Form 8-K PU 03/01 SCVX Transfers Listing to NYSE American BU Summary Quotes Charts News Company Financials Summary Most relevant All News Other languages Press Releases Official Publications Sector news SCVX : Amendment to Annual Report (Form 10-K/A) 04/18/2022 | 05:24pm EDT Send by mail :

incorporation or organization) (I.R.S. Employer

Identification Number) Attn: Strategic Cyber Ventures, 1220 L St NW, Suite 100-397 Washington, DC 20005 (202)-681-8461 (Address, including zip code, of principal executive offices and telephone number, including area code) Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Exchange Act: Title of each class Trading Symbol(s) Name of each exchange on which registered Units, each consisting of one Class A ordinary share, $0.0001 par value per share, and one-half of one redeemable warrant to purchase one Class A ordinary share SCVX.U New York Stock Exchange Class A ordinary shares, $0.0001 par value per share SCVX New York Stock Exchange Redeemable warrants to purchase Class A ordinary shares SCVX WS New York Stock Exchange Securities registered under Section 12(g) of the Exchange Act: None Indicate by check mark if the registrant is a well-known seasoned issuer, as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act. Yes ☐ No ☒ Indicate by check mark if the registrant is not required to file reports pursuant to Section 13 or Section 15(d) of the Exchange Act. Yes ☐ No ☒ Indicate by check mark whether the registrant (1) has filed all reports required to be filed by Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to file such reports), and (2) has been subject to such filing requirements for the past 90 days. Yes ☒ No ☐ Indicate by check mark whether the registrant has submitted electronically every Interactive Data File required to be submitted pursuant to Rule 405 of Regulation S-T (§ 232.405 of this chapter) during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to submit such files). Yes ☒ No ☐ Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a large accelerated filer, an accelerated filer, a non-accelerated filer, a smaller reporting company or an emerging growth company. See the definitions of "large accelerated filer," "accelerated filer," "smaller reporting company" and "emerging growth company" in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act. Large accelerated filer ☐ Accelerated filer ☐ Non-accelerated filer ☒ Smaller reporting company ☒ Emerging growth company ☒ If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☐ Indicate by check mark whether the registrant has filed a report on and attestation to its management's assessment of the effectiveness of its internal control over financial reporting under Section 404(b) of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act (15 U.S.C. 7262(b)) by the registered public accounting firm that prepared or issued its audit report. ☐ Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a shell company (as defined in Rule 12b-2 of the Act): Yes ☒ No ☐ At June 30, 2020 (the last business day of the registrant's most recently completed second fiscal quarter), the aggregate market value of the ordinary shares held by non-affiliates of the Registrant was approximately $229.1 million. As of April 6, 2021, 23,000,000 Class A ordinary shares, par value $0.0001, and 5,750,000 Class B ordinary shares, par value $0.0001, were issued and outstanding. EXPLANATORY NOTE References throughout this Amendment No. 2 to the Annual Report on Form 10-K/A to "we," "us," the "Company" or "our company" are to SCVX Corp., unless the context otherwise indicates. This Amendment No. 2 ("Amendment No. 2") to the Annual Report on Form 10-K/A amends the Annual Report on Form 10-K of SCVX Corp., for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on April 6, 2021 (the "Original Filing"). In preparation of the Company's unaudited condensed financial statements as of and for quarterly period ended September 30, 2021, the Company concluded it should restate its financial statements to classify all Class A ordinary shares subject to possible redemption in temporary equity. In accordance with the SEC and its staff's guidance on redeemable equity instruments in ASC 480-10-S99, redemption provisions not solely within the control of the Company require ordinary shares subject to redemption to be classified outside of permanent equity. The Company had previously classified a portion of its Class A ordinary shares in permanent equity, or total shareholders' equity. Although the Company did not specify a maximum redemption threshold, its Amended and Restated Memorandum and Articles of Association currently provides that the Company will not redeem its public shares in an amount that would cause its net tangible assets to be less than $5,000,001. Previously, the Company did not consider redeemable shares classified as temporary equity as part of net tangible assets. The Company revised this interpretation to include temporary equity in net tangible assets. Therefore, on November 15, 2021, the Company's management and the audit committee of the Company's board of directors (the "Audit Committee"), after consultation with Marcum LLP, the Company's independent registered public accounting firm, concluded that the Company's previously issued (i) audited balance sheet as of January 28, 2020, as previously revised in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, as amended, for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, filed with the SEC on July 14, 2021 (the "2020 Form 10-K/A No. 1"); (ii) audited financial statements included in the Company's 2020 Form 10-K/A No. 1; and (iii) unaudited interim financial statements included in Form 10-Q for the quarterly periods ended March 31, 2020, June 30, 2020 and September 30, 2020, filed with the SEC on May 14, 2020, August 14, 2020 and November 9, 2020, respectively (collectively, the "Affected Periods"), should be restated to report all Public Shares as temporary equity and should no longer be relied upon. We do not expect any of the above changes will have any impact on the Company's cash position and cash held in the trust account established in connection with the IPO (the "Trust Account"). The Company's management has concluded that in light of the classification error described above, a material weakness exists in the Company's internal control over financial reporting and that the Company's disclosure controls and procedures were not effective. The Company's remediation plan with respect to such material weakness will be described in more detail in the Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended September 30, 2021. We are filing this Amendment No. 2 to include additional risk factors under Item 1A, the Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operation described in Item 7, Financial Statements and Supplementary Data described in Item 8, Part II, Item 9A Controls and Procedures, which such financial data give effect to the change in accounting for the Public Shares the Warrants as disclosed in the Original Filing, and the Controls and Procedures in Item 9A. In accordance with Rule 12b-15 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), Item 1A, Risk Factors, Item 7, Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operation, Item 8, Financial Statements and Supplementary Data, and Item 9A, Controls and Procedures, of the Original Filing are hereby amended and restated in their entirety. Table of Contents PART I Item 1. Business 1 Item 1A. Risk Factors 17 Item 1B. Unresolved Staff Comments 46 Item 2. Properties 46 Item 3. Legal Proceedings 46 Item 4. Mine Safety Disclosures 46 PART II Item 5. Market for Registrant's Common Equity, Related Stockholder Matters and Issuer Purchases of Equity Securities 46 Item 6. Selected Financial Data 47 Item 7. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations 48 Item 7A. Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosures About Market Risk 53 Item 8. Financial Statements and Supplementary Data 54 Item 9. Changes in and Disagreements With Accountants on Accounting and Financial Disclosure 54 Item 9A. Controls and Procedures 54 Item 9B. Other Information 54 PART III Item 10. Directors, Executive Officers and Corporate Governance 55 Item 11. Executive Compensation 63 Item 12. Security Ownership of Certain Beneficial Owners and Management and Related Stockholder Matters 64 Item 13. Certain Relationships and Related Transactions, and Director Independence 65 Item 14. Principal Accounting Fees and Services 67 PART IV Item 15. Exhibits, Financial Statement Schedules 67 Item 16. Form 10-K Summary 68 Financial Statements and Supplementary Data 54 Item 9. Changes in and Disagreements With Accountants on Accounting and Financial Disclosure 54 Item 9A. Controls and Procedures 54 Item 9B. Other Information 54 PART III Item 10. Directors, Executive Officers and Corporate Governance 55 Item 11. Executive Compensation 63 Item 12. Security Ownership of Certain Beneficial Owners and Management and Related Stockholder Matters 64 Item 13. Certain Relationships and Related Transactions, and Director Independence 65 Item 14. Principal Accounting Fees and Services 67 PART IV Item 15. Exhibits, Financial Statement Schedules 67 Item 16. Form 10-K Summary 68 i Part I Item 1. Business. Introduction We are a blank check company incorporated on November 15, 2019 as a Cayman Islands exempted company and formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses ("Business Combination"). We have reviewed, and continue to review, a number of opportunities to enter into a Business Combination with an operating business, but we are not able to determine at this time whether we will complete a Business Combination with any of the target businesses that we have reviewed or with any other target business. We also have neither engaged in any operations nor generated any revenue to date. Based on our business activities, we are a "shell company" as defined under the Exchange Act because we have no operations and nominal assets consisting almost entirely of cash. References to "we", "us", "our" or the "Company" are to SCVX Corp., except where the context requires otherwise. On January 28, 2020, we consummated the Initial Public Offering of 23,000,000 units (the "Units" and, with respect to Class A ordinary shares included in the units, the "Public Shares"), including the issuance of 3,000,000 Units as a result of the underwriters' exercise of their over-allotment option in full, at $10.00 per Unit, generating gross proceeds of $230.0 million. In connection with the Initial Public Offering, we incurred offering costs of approximately $13.3 million, inclusive of $4.6 million in underwriting discounts and approximately $8.1 million in deferred underwriting commissions. Substantially concurrently with the closing of the Initial Public Offering, we also repaid SCVX USA LLC, a Delaware limited liability company (our "Sponsor") approximately $139,000 in full satisfaction of a promissory note (the "Note"). After deducting the underwriting discounts and commissions (excluding the deferred portion, which amount will become payable solely in the event that we complete a Business Combination, subject to the terms of the underwriting agreement) and other offering costs and expenses, the net proceeds from the Initial Public Offering and private placement we consummated simultaneously with the closing of the Initial Public Offering (the "Private Placement") was approximately $231.4 million. A total of $230.0 million, comprised of certain of the net proceeds of the Initial Public Offering and the Private Placement, was placed in a trust account (the "Trust Account"), and was invested only in U.S. government securities, within the meaning set forth in Section 2(a)(16) of the Investment Company Act, with a maturity of 185 days or less or in any open-ended investment company that holds itself out as a money market fund selected by us meeting the conditions of paragraphs (d)(2), (d)(3) and (d)(4) of Rule 2a-7 of the Investment Company Act, as determined by us, until the earlier of: (i) the completion of a Business Combination and (ii) the distribution of the Trust Account. As of December 31, 2020, we held approximately $917,000 outside of the Trust Account available to us for our activities in connection with identifying a suitable Business Combination and for general working capital purposes. Simultaneously with the closing of the Initial Public Offering, we consummated the Private Placement of 6,600,000 Private Placement Warrants to our Sponsor at a purchase price of $1.00 per Private Placement Warrant, generating gross proceeds of $6.6 million. Each Private Placement Warrant is exercisable for one Class A ordinary share at a price of $11.50 per share, subject to adjustment. The Private Placement Warrants may be exercised only for a whole number of shares. If we do not complete our initial Business Combination within 24 months from the closing of the Initial Public Offering, or January 28, 2022 (the "Combination Period"), the Private Placement Warrants will expire worthless. The Private Placement Warrants will not be redeemable by us and will be exercisable on a cashless basis so long as they are held by our Sponsor or its permitted transferees. If the Private Placement Warrants are held by holders other than our Sponsor or its permitted transferees, the Private Placement Warrants will be redeemable by us and exercisable by the holders on the same basis as the Public Warrants included in the Units sold in the Initial Public Offering. The Private Placement Warrants (including the Class A ordinary shares issuable upon exercise thereof) will not be transferable, assignable or salable until 30 days after the completion of our initial Business Combination. The issuance of the Private Placement Warrants was made pursuant to the exemption from registration contained in Section 4(a)(2) of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"). Our Sponsor is an accredited investor for purposes of Rule 501 of Regulation D. No underwriting discounts or commissions were paid with respect to such sale. 1 Business Strategy Our business strategy is to leverage the Strategic Cyber Ventures (together with its affiliates, "SCV") and Hudson Bay Capital Management LP (together with its affiliates, "Hudson Bay") investment platforms to identify, evaluate and complete an initial business combination with a company that we believe exhibits unrecognized value, including as a platform for consolidation. Although we intend to acquire a company that has sufficient scale to be a successful public company on its own, we believe that there exists a consolidation opportunity in the cybersecurity sector. We believe that corporate customers are increasingly seeking diversified cybersecurity platforms that can provide multiple services across the security ecosystem. We do not intend to limit our search to one segment of the cybersecurity ecosystem, but will instead target a wide variety of companies that provide critical security support. We believe that our management team's extensive experience and demonstrated success in both investing and operating businesses in this industry has culminated in a unique set of capabilities that will be utilized in generating shareholder returns. Our founders regularly communicate with their networks of relationships to articulate the parameters for our search for a target company and a potential business combination and are pursuing and reviewing potential opportunities. Acquisition Criteria Consistent with our business strategy, we have identified the following general criteria and guidelines that we believe are important in evaluating prospective target businesses. We use these criteria and guidelines in evaluating acquisition opportunities, but we may decide to enter into our initial business combination with a target business that does not meet these criteria and guidelines. We intend to seek to acquire companies that we believe: ● can serve as a platform for consolidation and growth within the cybersecurity market; ● have a strong, experience management team in place, or are a platform to assemble an effective management team with a track record of driving growth and profitability; ● have a defensible market position, with demonstrated advantages when compared to their competitors and which create barriers to entry against new competitors; ● are at an inflection point, such as requiring additional management expertise, are able to innovate through new operational techniques, or where we believe we can drive improved financial performance; ● are fundamentally sound companies that are underperforming their potential; ● exhibit unrecognized value or other characteristics, desirable returns on capital, and a need for capital to achieve the company's growth strategy, that we believe have been misevaluated by the marketplace based on our analysis and due diligence review; ● will offer an attractive risk-adjusted return for our shareholders, potential upside from growth in the target business and an improved capital structure will be weighed against any identified downside risks; and ● can benefit from being a publicly traded company, are prepared to be a publicly traded company, and can utilize access to broader capital markets. These criteria are not intended to be exhaustive. Any evaluation relating to the merits of a particular initial business combination may be based, to the extent relevant, on these general guidelines as well as other considerations, factors and criteria that our management may deem relevant. In the event that we decide to enter into our initial business combination with a target business that does not meet the above criteria and guidelines, we will disclose that the target business does not meet the above criteria in our shareholder communications related to our initial business combination, which would be in the form of proxy solicitation materials or tender offer documents that we would file with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). In addition to any potential business candidates we may identify on our own, we anticipate that other target business candidates will be brought to our attention from various unaffiliated sources, including investment market participants, private equity funds and large business enterprises seeking to divest non-core assets or divisions. 2 Our Acquisition Process In evaluating a prospective target business, we conduct a thorough due diligence review which may encompass, as applicable and among other things, meetings with incumbent management and employees, document reviews, code reviews, security audits, interviews of customers and suppliers, inspection of facilities and a review of financial and other information about the target and its industry. Each of our directors and officers owns Class B ordinary shares, par value $0.0001 ("Founder Shares") and/or private placement warrants and, accordingly, may have a conflict of interest in determining whether a particular target business is an appropriate business with which to effectuate our initial business combination. Further, such officers and directors may have a conflict of interest with respect to evaluating a particular business combination if the retention or resignation of any such officers and directors was included by a target business as a condition to any agreement with respect to our initial business combination. Certain of our officers and directors presently have, and any of them in the future may have additional, fiduciary or contractual obligations to another entity pursuant to which such officer or director is or will be required to present a business combination opportunity to such entity subject to his or her fiduciary duties. Subject to his or her fiduciary duties under Cayman Islands law, none of the members of our management team who are also employed by our sponsor or its affiliates have any obligation to present us with any opportunity for a potential business combination of which they become aware. If any of our officers or directors becomes aware of a business combination opportunity that falls within the line of business of any entity to which he or she has pre-existing fiduciary or contractual obligations, he or she may be required to present such business combination opportunity to such entity prior to presenting such business combination opportunity to us, subject to his or her fiduciary duties under Cayman Islands law and any other applicable fiduciary duties. Our amended and restated memorandum and articles of association provides that we renounce our interest in any corporate opportunity offered to any director or officer unless such opportunity is expressly offered to such person solely in his or her capacity as a director or officer of the company and it is an opportunity that we are able to complete on a reasonable basis. For more information, see the section entitled "Management - Conflicts of Interest." Our existing officers and directors have agreed (and future officers and directors will be required to agree) not to participate in the formation of, or become an officer or director of, any blank check company until we have entered into a definitive agreement regarding our initial business combination, failed to complete our initial business combination within the Combination Period or liquidated prior to the end of such 24 month period. Sourcing Potential Business Combination Targets We believe our management team's significant operating and transaction experience and relationships with companies will provide us with a substantial number of potential business combination targets. Over the course of their careers, the members of our management team have developed a broad network of contacts and corporate relationships around the world. This network has grown through the activities of our management team sourcing, acquiring, financing and selling businesses, our management team's relationships with sellers, financing sources and target management teams and the experience of our management team in executing transactions under varying economic and financial market conditions. In addition, members of our management team have developed contacts from serving on the Boards of Directors of several companies, including SCV. We believe this network provides our management team with a robust and consistent flow of acquisition opportunities which are proprietary or where a limited group of investors are invited to participate in the sale process. We believe that the network of contacts and relationships of our management team provides us with important sources of acquisition opportunities. In addition, target business candidates may be brought to our attention from various unaffiliated sources, including investment market participants, private equity funds and large business enterprises seeking to divest non-core assets or divisions. We are not prohibited from pursuing an initial business combination with a company that is affiliated with our sponsor, directors or officers, or making the acquisition through a joint venture or other form of shared ownership with our sponsor, directors or officers. In the event we seek to complete an initial business combination with a target that is affiliated with our sponsor, directors or officers, we, or a committee of independent and disinterested directors, would obtain an opinion from an independent investment banking firm that is a member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority ("FINRA") or from an independent accounting firm that such an initial business combination is fair to our company from a financial point of view. We are not required to obtain such an opinion in any other context. 3 As more fully discussed in "Management - Conflicts of Interest," if any of our directors or officers becomes aware of a business combination opportunity that falls within the line of business of any entity to which he or she has pre-existing fiduciary or contractual obligations, he or she may be required to present such business combination opportunity to such entity prior to presenting such business combination opportunity to us. Our directors and officers currently have fiduciary duties or contractual obligations that may take priority over their duties to us. Our executive offices are located at Attn: Strategic Cyber Ventures, 1220 L Street NW, Suite 100-397, Washington, D.C. 20005, and our telephone number is (202) 681-8461. Mail addressed to the Company and received at its registered office will be forwarded unopened to the forwarding address supplied by the Company to be dealt with. None of the Company or its directors, officers, advisors or service providers (including the organization which provides registered office services in the Cayman Islands) will bear any responsibility for any delay howsoever caused with regards to mail reaching the forwarding address. Status as a Public Company We believe our structure makes us an attractive business combination partner to target businesses. As an existing public company, we offer target businesses an alternative to the traditional initial public offering through a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination. In this situation, the owners of the target business would exchange their shares or shares of stock in the target business for our shares or for a combination of our shares and cash, allowing us to tailor the consideration to the specific needs of the sellers. Although there are various costs and obligations associated with being a public company, we believe target businesses will find this method a more certain and cost effective method to becoming a public company than the typical initial public offering. In a typical initial public offering, there are additional expenses incurred in marketing, road show and public reporting efforts that may not be present to the same extent in connection with a business combination with us. Furthermore, once a proposed business combination is completed, the target business will have effectively become public, whereas an initial public offering is always subject to the underwriters' ability to complete the offering, as well as general market conditions, which could delay or prevent the offering from occurring. Once public, we believe the target business would then have greater access to capital and an additional means of providing management incentives consistent with shareholders' interests. It can offer further benefits by augmenting a company's profile among potential new customers and vendors and aid in attracting talented employees. We are an "emerging growth company," as defined in the Jumpstart Our Business Startups Act of 2012 (the "JOBS Act"). We will remain an emerging growth company until the earlier of (1) the last day of the fiscal year (a) following the fifth anniversary of the completion of our Initial Public Offering, (b) in which we have total annual gross revenue of at least $1.07 billion, or (c) in which we are deemed to be a large accelerated filer, which means the market value of our ordinary shares that is held by non-affiliates exceeds $700 million as of the end of that year's second fiscal quarter, and (2) the date on which we have issued more than $1.00 billion in non-convertible debt securities during the prior three-year period. Additionally, we are a "smaller reporting company" as defined in Item 10(f)(1) of Regulation S-K. Smaller reporting companies may take advantage of certain reduced disclosure obligations, including, among other things, providing only two years of audited financial statements. We will remain a smaller reporting company until the last day of the fiscal year in which (1) the market value of our ordinary shares held by non-affiliates exceeds $250 million as of the end of that year's second fiscal quarter, or (2) our annual revenues exceeded $100 million during such completed fiscal year and the market value of our ordinary shares held by non-affiliates exceeds $700 million as of the end of that year's second fiscal quarter. Financial Position With funds available for a business combination initially in the amount of approximately $223.3 million assuming no redemptions and after payment of approximately $8.1 million of deferred underwriting fees, we offer a target business a variety of options such as creating a liquidity event for its owners, providing capital for the potential growth and expansion of its operations or strengthening its balance sheet by reducing its debt ratio. Because we are able to complete our initial business combination using our cash, debt or equity securities, or a combination of the foregoing, we have the flexibility to use the most efficient combination that will allow us to tailor the consideration to be paid to the target business to fit its needs and desires. However, we have not taken any steps to secure third-party financing and there can be no assurance it will be available to us. 4 Effecting Our Business Combination We are not presently engaged in, and we will not engage in, any operations for an indefinite period of time. We intend to effectuate our initial business combination using cash from the proceeds of our Initial Public Offering and the sale of the private placement warrants, our shares, debt or a combination of these as the consideration to be paid in our initial business combination. We may seek to complete our initial business combination with a company or business that may be financially unstable or in its early stages of development or growth, which would subject us to the numerous risks inherent in such companies and businesses. If our initial business combination is paid for using equity or debt, or not all of the funds released from the trust account are used for payment of the consideration in connection with our initial business combination or the redemptions of our public shares, we may apply the balance of the cash released to us from the trust account for general corporate purposes, including for maintenance or expansion of operations of the post-transaction company, the payment of principal or interest due on indebtedness incurred in completing our initial business combination, to fund the purchase of other companies or for working capital. We may seek to raise additional funds through a private offering of debt or equity securities in connection with the completion of our initial business combination, and we may effectuate our initial business combination using the proceeds of such offering rather than using the amounts held in the trust account. In the case of an initial business combination funded with assets other than the trust account assets, our tender offer documents or proxy materials disclosing the business combination would disclose the terms of the financing and, only if required by law or we decide to do so for business or other reasons, we would seek shareholder approval of such financing. There are no prohibitions on our ability to raise funds privately or through loans in connection with our initial business combination. Selection of a Target Business and Structuring of Our Business Combination The New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE") rules require that our initial business combination must be with one or more operating businesses or assets with a fair market value equal to at least 80% of the net assets held in the trust account (net of amounts disbursed to management for working capital purposes, if permitted, and excluding the amount of any deferred underwriting discount). We refer to this as the 80% of net assets test. The fair market value of the target or targets will be determined by our board of directors based upon one or more standards generally accepted by the financial community, such as discounted cash flow valuation or value of comparable businesses. If our board is not able independently to determine the fair market value of the target business or businesses, we will obtain an opinion from an independent investment banking firm, or another independent entity that commonly renders valuation opinions, with respect to the satisfaction of such criteria. We do not currently intend to purchase multiple businesses in unrelated industries in conjunction with our initial business combination, although there is no assurance that will be the case. Subject to this requirement, our management has virtually unrestricted flexibility in identifying and selecting one or more prospective target businesses, although we are not permitted to effectuate our initial business combination solely with another blank check company or a similar company with nominal operations. In any case, we will only complete an initial business combination if the post-transaction company owns or acquires 50% or more of the issued and outstanding voting securities of the target or otherwise acquires a controlling interest in the target business sufficient for it not to be required to register as an investment company under the Investment Company Act. If less than 100% of the equity interests or assets of a target business or businesses are owned or acquired by the post-transaction company, the portion of such business or businesses that is owned or acquired is what will be valued for purposes of the 80% of net assets test. There is no basis for our shareholders to evaluate the possible merits or risks of any target business with which we may ultimately complete our initial business combination. To the extent we effect our initial business combination with a company or business that may be financially unstable or in its early stages of development or growth we may be affected by numerous risks inherent in such company or business. Although our management will endeavor to evaluate the risks inherent in a particular target business, we cannot assure you that we will properly ascertain or assess all significant risk factors. 5 In evaluating a prospective target business, we conduct a thorough due diligence review which may encompass, among other things, meetings with incumbent management and employees, document reviews, inspection of facilities, as well as a review of financial, operational, legal and other information, which will be made available to us. The time required to select and evaluate a target business and to structure and complete our initial business combination, and the costs associated with this process, are not currently ascertainable with any degree of certainty. Any costs incurred with respect to the identification and evaluation of a prospective target business with which our initial business combination is not ultimately completed will result in our incurring losses and will reduce the funds we can use to complete another business combination. Lack of Business Diversification For an indefinite period of time after the completion of our initial business combination, the prospects for our success may depend entirely on the future performance of a single business. Unlike other entities that have the resources to complete business combinations with multiple entities in one or several industries, it is probable that we will not have the resources to diversify our operations and mitigate the risks of being in a single line of business. By completing our initial business combination with only a single entity, our lack of diversification may: ● subject us to negative economic, competitive and regulatory developments, any or all of which may have a substantial adverse impact on the particular industry in which we operate after our initial business combination; and ● cause us to depend on the marketing and sale of a single product or limited number of products or services. Limited Ability to Evaluate the Target's Management Team Although we closely scrutinize the management of a prospective target business when evaluating the desirability of effecting our initial business combination with that business, our assessment of the target business's management may not prove to be correct. In addition, the future management may not have the necessary skills, qualifications or abilities to manage a public company. Furthermore, the future role of members of our management team, if any, in the target business cannot presently be stated with any certainty. While it is possible that one or more of our directors will remain associated in some capacity with us following our initial business combination, it is unlikely that any of them will devote their full efforts to our affairs subsequent to our initial business combination. Moreover, we cannot assure you that members of our management team will have significant experience or knowledge relating to the operations of the particular target business. We cannot assure you that any of our key personnel will remain in senior management or advisory positions with the combined company. The determination as to whether any of our key personnel will remain with the combined company will be made at the time of our initial business combination. Following our initial business combination, we may seek to recruit additional managers to supplement the incumbent management of the target business. We cannot assure you that we will have the ability to recruit additional managers, or that additional managers will have the requisite skills, knowledge or experience necessary to enhance the incumbent management. Shareholders May Not Have the Ability to Approve Our Business Combination We may conduct redemptions without a shareholder vote pursuant to the tender offer rules of the SEC subject to the provisions of our amended and restated memorandum and articles of association. However, we will seek shareholder approval if it is required by applicable law or stock exchange listing requirement, or we may decide to seek shareholder approval for business or other reasons. Under the rules of the NYSE, shareholder approval would be required for our initial business combination if, for example: ● we issue (other than in a public offering for cash) ordinary shares that will either (a) be equal to or in excess of 20% of the number of Class A ordinary shares then outstanding or (b) have voting power equal to or in excess of 20% of the voting power then outstanding; 6 ● any of our directors, officers or substantial security holders (as defined by the rules of the NYSE) has a 5% or greater interest, directly or indirectly, in the target business or assets to be acquired and if the number of ordinary shares to be issued, or if the number of ordinary shares into which the securities may be convertible or exercisable, exceeds either (a) 1% of the number of ordinary shares or 1% of the voting power outstanding before the issuance in the case of any of our directors and officers or (b) 5% of the number of ordinary shares or 5% of the voting power outstanding before the issuance in the case of any substantial security holders; or ● the issuance or potential issuance of ordinary shares will result in our undergoing a change of control. The Companies Law (2018 Revision) of the Cayman Islands (the "Companies Law") and Cayman Islands law do not currently require, and we are not aware of any other applicable law that will require, shareholder approval of our initial business combination. Permitted purchases of our securities In the event we seek shareholder approval of our initial business combination and we do not conduct redemptions in connection with our initial business combination pursuant to the tender offer rules, our sponsor, directors, officers, advisors or any of their affiliates may purchase public shares or warrants in privately negotiated transactions or in the open market either prior to or following the completion of our initial business combination. There is no limit on the number of securities such persons may purchase. Additionally, at any time at or prior to our initial business combination, subject to applicable securities laws (including with respect to material nonpublic information), our sponsor, directors, officers, advisors or any of their affiliates may enter into transactions with investors and others to provide them with incentives to acquire public shares, vote their public shares in favor of our initial business combination or not redeem their public shares. In the event our initial shareholders, directors, officers, advisors or any of their affiliates determine to any such transactions, such transactions could have the effect of influencing the vote necessary to approve such transaction. None of the funds held in the trust account will be used to purchase public shares or warrants in such transactions. They will be restricted from making any such purchases when they are in possession of any material non-public information not disclosed to the seller or if such purchases are prohibited by Regulation M under the Exchange Act. Such a purchase may include a contractual acknowledgement that such shareholder, although still the record holder of our shares, is no longer the beneficial owner thereof and therefore agrees not to exercise its redemption rights. We adopted an insider trading policy which requires insiders to (1) refrain from purchasing securities during certain blackout periods and when they are in possession of any material non-public information and (2) to clear certain trades prior to execution. We cannot currently determine whether our insiders will make such purchases pursuant to a Rule 10b5-1 plan, as it will be dependent upon several factors, including but not limited to, the timing and size of such purchases. Depending on such circumstances, our insiders may either make such purchases pursuant to a Rule 10b5-1 plan or determine that such a plan is not necessary. In the event that our sponsor, directors, officers, advisors or any of their affiliates purchase shares in privately negotiated transactions from public shareholders who have already elected to exercise their redemption rights or submitted a proxy to vote against our initial business combination, such selling shareholders would be required to revoke their prior elections to redeem their shares and any proxy to vote against our initial business combination. We do not currently anticipate that such purchases, if any, would constitute a tender offer subject to the tender offer rules under the Exchange Act or a going-private transaction subject to the going-private rules under the Exchange Act; however, if the purchasers determine at the time of any such purchases that the purchases are subject to such rules, the purchasers will be required to comply with such rules. The purpose of such transaction could be to (1) vote in favor of the business combination and thereby increase the likelihood of obtaining shareholder approval of our initial business combination, (2) reduce the number of public warrants outstanding or vote such warrants on any matters submitted to the warrant holders for approval in connection with our initial business combination or (3) satisfy a closing condition in an agreement with a target that requires us to have a minimum net worth or a certain amount of cash at the closing of our initial business combination, where it appears that such requirement would otherwise not be met. This may result in the completion of our initial business combination that may not otherwise have been possible. In addition, if such purchases are made, the public "float" of our securities and the number of beneficial holders of our securities may be reduced, possibly making it difficult to maintain or obtain the quotation, listing or trading of our securities on a national securities exchange. 7 Our sponsor, directors, officers, advisors and/or any of their affiliates anticipate that they may identify the shareholders with whom our sponsor, directors, officers, advisors or any of their affiliates may pursue privately negotiated transactions by either the shareholders contacting us directly or by our receipt of redemption requests submitted by shareholders (in the case of public shares) following our mailing of tender offer or proxy materials in connection with our initial business combination. To the extent that our sponsor, directors, officers, advisors or any of their affiliates enter into private transactions, they would identify and contact only potential selling or redeeming shareholders who have expressed their election to redeem their shares for a pro rata share of the trust account or vote against our initial business combination. Such persons would select the shareholders from whom to acquire shares based on the number of shares available, the negotiated price per share and such other factors as any such person may deem relevant at the time of purchase. The price per share paid in any such transaction may be different than the amount per share a public shareholder would receive if it elected to redeem its shares in connection with our initial business combination. Our sponsor, directors, officers, advisors or any of their affiliates are restricted from purchasing shares if such purchases do not comply with Regulation M under the Exchange Act and the other federal securities laws. Any purchases by our sponsor, directors, officers and/or any of their affiliates who are affiliated purchasers under Rule 10b-18 under the Exchange Act are restricted unless such purchases are made in compliance with Rule 10b-18, which is a safe harbor from liability for manipulation under Section 9(a)(2) and Rule 10b-5 of the Exchange Act. Rule 10b-18 has certain technical requirements that must be complied with in order for the safe harbor to be available to the purchaser. Our sponsor, directors, officers and/or any of their affiliates are restricted from making purchases of ordinary shares if the purchases would violate Section 9(a)(2) or Rule 10b-5 of the Exchange Act. Redemption Rights for Public Shareholders Upon Completion of Our Business Combination We will provide our public shareholders with the opportunity to redeem all or a portion of their public shares upon the completion of our initial business combination at a per-share price, payable in cash, equal to the aggregate amount then on deposit in the trust account calculated as of two business days prior to the consummation of the initial business combination, including interest (which interest shall be net of taxes payable), divided by the number of then issued and outstanding public shares, subject to the limitations described herein. At the completion of our initial business combination, we will be required to purchase any ordinary shares properly delivered for redemption and not withdrawn. The amount in the trust account was initially $10.00 per public share. The per-share amount we will distribute to investors who properly redeem their shares will not be reduced by the deferred underwriting commissions we will pay to the underwriters in our Initial Public Offering. Our initial shareholders, directors and officers have entered into a letter agreement with us, pursuant to which they have agreed to waive their redemption rights with respect to any founder shares and public shares held by them in connection with the completion of our initial business combination. Manner of Conducting Redemptions We will provide our public shareholders with the opportunity to redeem all or a portion of their public shares upon the completion of our initial business combination either (1) in connection with a shareholder meeting called to approve the business combination or (2) by means of a tender offer. The decision as to whether we will seek shareholder approval of a proposed business combination or conduct a tender offer will be made by us, solely in our discretion, and will be based on a variety of factors such as the timing of the transaction and whether the terms of the transaction would require us to seek shareholder approval under applicable law or stock exchange listing requirement. Asset acquisitions and share purchases would not typically require shareholder approval while direct mergers with our company where we do not survive and any transactions where we issue more than 20% of our issued and outstanding ordinary shares or seek to amend our amended and restated memorandum and articles of association would typically require shareholder approval. We intend to conduct redemptions without a shareholder vote pursuant to the tender offer rules of the SEC unless shareholder approval is required by applicable law or stock exchange listing requirement or we choose to seek shareholder approval for business or other reasons. If a shareholder vote is not required and we do not decide to hold a shareholder vote for business or other reasons, we will, pursuant to our amended and restated memorandum and articles of association: ● conduct the redemptions pursuant to Rule 13e-4 and Regulation 14E of the Exchange Act, which regulate issuer tender offers; and ● file tender offer documents with the SEC prior to completing our initial business combination which contain substantially the same financial and other information about the initial business combination and the redemption rights as is required under Regulation 14A of the Exchange Act, which regulates the solicitation of proxies. 8 Upon the public announcement of our initial business combination, if we elect to conduct redemptions pursuant to the tender offer rules, we and our sponsor will terminate any plan established in accordance with Rule 10b5-1 to purchase our ordinary shares in the open market, in order to comply with Rule 14e-5 under the Exchange Act. In the event we conduct redemptions pursuant to the tender offer rules, our offer to redeem will remain open for at least 20 business days, in accordance with Rule 14e-1(a) under the Exchange Act, and we will not be permitted to complete our initial business combination until the expiration of the tender offer period. In addition, the tender offer will be conditioned on public shareholders not tendering more than a specified number of public shares, which number will be based on the requirement that we may not redeem public shares in an amount that would cause our net tangible assets to be less than $5,000,001 following such redemptions, or any greater net tangible asset or cash requirement that may be contained in the agreement relating to our initial business combination. If public shareholders tender more shares than we have offered to purchase, we will withdraw the tender offer and not complete such initial business combination. If, however, shareholder approval of the transaction is required by applicable law or stock exchange listing requirement, or we decide to obtain shareholder approval for business or other reasons, we will, pursuant to our amended and restated memorandum and articles of association: ● conduct the redemptions in conjunction with a proxy solicitation pursuant to Regulation 14A of the Exchange Act, which regulates the solicitation of proxies, and not pursuant to the tender offer rules; and ● file proxy materials with the SEC. We expect that a final proxy statement would be mailed to public shareholders at least 10 days prior to the shareholder vote. However, we expect that a draft proxy statement would be made available to such shareholders well in advance of such time, providing additional notice of redemption if we conduct redemptions in conjunction with a proxy solicitation. Although we are not required to do so, we currently intend to comply with the substantive and procedural requirements of Regulation 14A in connection with any shareholder vote even if we are not able to maintain our NYSE listing or Exchange Act registration. In the event that we seek shareholder approval of our initial business combination, we will distribute proxy materials and, in connection therewith, provide our public shareholders with the redemption rights described above upon completion of the initial business combination. If we seek shareholder approval, we will complete our initial business combination only if we receive an ordinary resolution under Cayman Islands law, which requires the affirmative vote of holders of a majority of ordinary shares who attend and vote at a general meeting of the company. In such case, pursuant to the terms of a letter agreement entered into with us, our initial shareholders have agreed (and their permitted transferees will agree) to vote their founder shares and any public shares held by them in favor of our initial business combination. Our directors and officers also have agreed to vote in favor of our initial business combination with respect to public shares acquired by them, if any. We expect that at the time of any shareholder vote relating to our initial business combination, our initial shareholders and their permitted transferees will own at least 20% of our issued and outstanding ordinary shares entitled to vote thereon. Each public shareholder may elect to redeem their public shares without voting and, if they do vote, irrespective of whether they vote for or against the proposed transaction. In addition, our initial shareholders, directors and officers have entered into a letter agreement with us, pursuant to which they have agreed to waive their redemption rights with respect to any founder shares and public shares held by them in connection with the completion of a business combination. Our amended and restated memorandum and articles of association provides that in no event will we redeem our public shares in an amount that would cause our net tangible assets to be less than $5,000,001 following such redemptions. Redemptions of our public shares may also be subject to a higher net tangible asset test or cash requirement pursuant to an agreement relating to our initial business combination. For example, the proposed business combination may require: (1) cash consideration to be paid to the target or its owners; (2) cash to be transferred to the target for working capital or other general corporate purposes; or (3) the retention of cash to satisfy other conditions in accordance with the terms of the proposed business combination. In the event the aggregate cash consideration we would be required to pay for all public shares that are validly submitted for redemption plus any amount required to satisfy cash conditions pursuant to the terms of the proposed business combination exceed the aggregate amount of cash available to us, we will not complete the business combination or redeem any shares, and all ordinary shares submitted for redemption will be returned to the holders thereof, and we instead may search for an alternate business combination. 9 Limitation on Redemption Upon Completion of Our Business Combination if We Seek Shareholder Approval Notwithstanding the foregoing redemption rights, if we seek shareholder approval of our initial business combination and we do not conduct redemptions in connection with our initial business combination pursuant to the tender offer rules, our amended and restated memorandum and articles of association provides that a public shareholder, together with any affiliate of such shareholder or any other person with whom such shareholder is acting in concert or as a "group" (as defined under Section 13 of the Exchange Act), will be restricted from redeeming its shares with respect to more than an aggregate of 15% of the shares sold in our Initial Public Offering ("Excess Shares"), without our prior consent. We believe this restriction will discourage shareholders from accumulating large blocks of shares, and subsequent attempts by such holders to use their ability to exercise their redemption rights against a proposed business combination as a means to force us or our sponsor or its affiliates to purchase their shares at a significant premium to the then-current market price or on other undesirable terms. Absent this provision, a public shareholder holding more than an aggregate of 15% of the shares sold in our Initial Public Offering could threaten to exercise its redemption rights if such holder's shares are not purchased by us or our sponsor or its affiliates at a premium to the then-current market price or on other undesirable terms. By limiting our shareholders' ability to redeem no more than 15% of the shares sold in our Initial Public Offering, we believe we will limit the ability of a small group of shareholders to unreasonably attempt to block our ability to complete our initial business combination, particularly in connection with a business combination with a target that requires as a closing condition that we have a minimum net worth or a certain amount of cash. However, we would not be restricting our shareholders' ability to vote all of their shares (including Excess Shares) for or against our initial business combination. Tendering Share Certificates in Connection with a Tender Offer or Redemption Rights We may require our public shareholders seeking to exercise their redemption rights, whether they are record holders or hold their shares in "street name," to either tender their certificates to our transfer agent prior to the date set forth in the tender offer documents or proxy materials mailed to such holders, or up to two business days prior to the scheduled vote on the proposal to approve the business combination in the event we distribute proxy materials, or to deliver their shares to the transfer agent electronically using The Depository Trust Company's DWAC (Deposit/Withdrawal At Custodian) System, rather than simply voting against the initial business combination. The tender offer or proxy materials, as applicable, that we will furnish to holders of our public shares in connection with our initial business combination will indicate whether we are requiring public shareholders to satisfy such delivery requirements. Accordingly, a public shareholder would have from the time we send out our tender offer materials until the close of the tender offer period, or up to two business days prior to the scheduled vote on the business combination if we distribute proxy materials, as applicable, to tender its shares if it wishes to seek to exercise its redemption rights. Pursuant to the tender offer rules, the tender offer period will be not less than 20 business days and, in the case of a shareholder vote, a final proxy statement would be mailed to public shareholders at least 10 days prior to the shareholder vote. However, we expect that a draft proxy statement would be made available to such shareholders well in advance of such time, providing additional notice of redemption if we conduct redemptions in conjunction with a proxy solicitation. Given the relatively short exercise period, it is advisable for shareholders to use electronic delivery of their public shares. There is a nominal cost associated with the above-referenced tendering process and the act of certificating the shares or delivering them through the DWAC System. The transfer agent will typically charge the tendering broker $80.00 and it would be up to the broker whether or not to pass this cost on to the redeeming holder. However, this fee would be incurred regardless of whether or not we require holders seeking to exercise redemption rights to tender their shares. The need to deliver shares is a requirement of exercising redemption rights regardless of the timing of when such delivery must be effectuated. The foregoing is different from the procedures used by many blank check companies. In order to perfect redemption rights in connection with their business combinations, many blank check companies would distribute proxy materials for the shareholders' vote on an initial business combination, and a holder could simply vote against a proposed business combination and check a box on the proxy card indicating such holder was seeking to exercise his or her redemption rights. After the business combination was approved, the company would contact such shareholder to arrange for him or her to deliver his or her certificate to verify ownership. As a result, the shareholder then had an "option window" after the completion of the business combination during which he or she could monitor the price of the company's shares in the market. If the price rose above the redemption price, he or she could sell his or her shares in the open market before actually delivering his or her shares to the company for cancellation. As a result, the redemption rights, to which shareholders were aware they needed to commit before the shareholder meeting, would become "option" rights surviving past the completion of the business combination until the redeeming holder delivered its certificate. The requirement for physical or electronic delivery prior to the meeting ensures that a redeeming holder's election to redeem is irrevocable once the business combination is approved. 10 Any request to redeem such shares, once made, may be withdrawn at any time up to the date set forth in the tender offer materials or two business days prior to the scheduled date of the shareholder meeting set forth in our proxy materials, as applicable (unless we elect to allow additional withdrawal rights). Furthermore, if a holder of a public share delivered its certificate in connection with an election of redemption rights and subsequently decides prior to the applicable date not to elect to exercise such rights, such holder may simply request that the transfer agent return the certificate (physically or electronically). It is anticipated that the funds to be distributed to holders of our public shares electing to redeem their shares will be distributed promptly after the completion of our initial business combination. If our initial business combination is not approved or completed for any reason, then our public shareholders who elected to exercise their redemption rights would not be entitled to redeem their shares for the applicable pro rata share of the trust account. In such case, we will promptly return any certificates delivered by public holders who elected to redeem their shares. If our initial proposed business combination is not completed, we may continue to try to complete a business combination with a different target until 24 months from the closing of our Initial Public Offering. Redemption of Public Shares and Liquidation if No Business Combination Our sponsor, directors and officers have agreed that we will have only 24 months from the closing of our Initial Public Offering to complete our initial business combination. If we have not completed our initial business combination within such 24-month period, we will: (1) cease all operations except for the purpose of winding up; (2) as promptly as reasonably possible but not more than 10 business days thereafter, redeem the public shares, at a per-share price, payable in cash, equal to the aggregate amount then on deposit in the trust account, including interest (less up to $100,000 of interest to pay dissolution expenses and which interest shall be net of taxes payable), divided by the number of then issued and outstanding public shares, which redemption will completely extinguish public shareholders' rights as shareholders (including the right to receive further liquidating distributions, if any); and (3) as promptly as reasonably possible following such redemption, subject to the approval of our remaining shareholders and our board of directors, dissolve and liquidate, subject in each case to our obligations under Cayman Islands law to provide for claims of creditors and the requirements of other applicable law. There will be no redemption rights or liquidating distributions with respect to our warrants, which will expire worthless if we fail to complete our initial business combination within the 24-month time period. Our initial shareholders have entered into a letter agreement with us, pursuant to which they have waived their rights to liquidating distributions from the trust account with respect to their founder shares if we fail to complete our initial business combination within the Combination Period. However, if our initial shareholders acquire public shares, they will be entitled to liquidating distributions from the trust account with respect to such public shares if we fail to complete our initial business combination within the allotted 24-month time period. Our sponsor, directors and officers have agreed, pursuant to a written agreement with us, that they will not propose any amendment to our amended and restated memorandum and articles of association (A) to modify the substance or timing of our obligation to allow redemption in connection with our initial business combination or to redeem 100% of our public shares if we do not complete our initial business combination within the Combination Period or (B) with respect to any other provision relating to shareholders' rights or pre-initial business combination activity, unless we provide our public shareholders with the opportunity to redeem their Class A ordinary shares upon approval of any such amendment at a per-share price, payable in cash, equal to the aggregate amount then on deposit in the trust account, including interest (which interest shall be net of taxes payable), divided by the number of then issued and outstanding public shares. However, we may not redeem our public shares in an amount that would cause our net tangible assets to be less than $5,000,001 following such redemptions. We expect that all costs and expenses associated with implementing our plan of dissolution, as well as payments to any creditors, will be funded from amounts remaining out of the $1,000,000 of proceeds held outside the trust account, although we cannot assure you that there will be sufficient funds for such purpose. However, if those funds are not sufficient to cover the costs and expenses associated with implementing our plan of dissolution, to the extent that there is any interest accrued in the trust account not required to pay taxes, we may request the trustee to release to us an additional amount of up to $100,000 of such accrued interest to pay those costs and expenses. 11 If we were to expend all of the net proceeds of our Initial Public Offering and the sale of the private placement warrants, other than the proceeds deposited in the trust account, and without taking into account interest, if any, earned on the trust account, the per-share redemption amount received by shareholders upon our dissolution would be approximately $10.00. The proceeds deposited in the trust account could, however, become subject to the claims of our creditors which would have higher priority than the claims of our public shareholders. We cannot assure you that the actual per-share redemption amount received by shareholders will not be substantially less than $10.00. While we intend to pay such amounts, if any, we cannot assure you that we will have funds sufficient to pay or provide for all creditors' claims. Although we will seek to have all vendors, service providers (other than our independent auditors), prospective target businesses or other entities with which we do business execute agreements with us waiving any right, title, interest or claim of any kind in or to any monies held in the trust account for the benefit of our public shareholders, there is no guarantee that they will execute such agreements or even if they execute such agreements that they would be prevented from bringing claims against the trust account including but not limited to fraudulent inducement, breach of fiduciary responsibility or other similar claims, as well as claims challenging the enforceability of the waiver, in each case in order to gain an advantage with respect to a claim against our assets, including the funds held in the trust account. If any third party refuses to execute an agreement waiving such claims to the monies held in the trust account, our management will perform an analysis of the alternatives available to it and will enter into an agreement with a third party that has not executed a waiver only if management believes that such third party's engagement would be significantly more beneficial to us than any alternative. Examples of possible instances where we may engage a third party that refuses to execute a waiver include the engagement of a third-party consultant whose particular expertise or skills are believed by management to be significantly superior to those of other consultants that would agree to execute a waiver or in cases where we are unable to find a service provider willing to execute a waiver. In addition, there is no guarantee that such entities will agree to waive any claims they may have in the future as a result of, or arising out of, any negotiations, contracts or agreements with us and will not seek recourse against the trust account for any reason. Upon redemption of our public shares, if we are unable to complete our initial business combination within the prescribed time frame, or upon the exercise of a redemption right in connection with our initial business combination, we will be required to provide for payment of claims of creditors that were not waived that may be brought against us within the 10 years following redemption. Our sponsor has agreed that it will be liable to us if and to the extent any claims by a third party (other than our independent auditors) for services rendered or products sold to us, or a prospective target business with which we have discussed entering into a transaction agreement, reduce the amount of funds in the trust account to below (1) $10.00 per public share or (2) such lesser amount per public share held in the trust account as of the date of the liquidation of the trust account, due to reductions in value of the trust assets, in each case net of the amount of interest which may be withdrawn to pay taxes, except as to any claims by a third party who executed a waiver of any and all rights to seek access to the trust account and except as to any claims under our indemnity of the underwriters of our Initial Public Offering against certain liabilities, including liabilities under the Securities Act. In the event that an executed waiver is deemed to be unenforceable against a third party, then our sponsor will not be responsible to the extent of any liability for such third-party claims. We have not independently verified whether our sponsor has sufficient funds to satisfy its indemnity obligations and believe that our sponsor's only assets are securities of our company and, therefore, our sponsor may not be able to satisfy those obligations. None of our other officers will indemnify us for claims by third parties including, without limitation, claims by vendors and prospective target businesses. In the event that the proceeds in the trust account are reduced below (1) $10.00 per public share or (2) such lesser amount per public share held in the trust account as of the date of the liquidation of the trust account, due to reductions in value of the trust assets, in each case net of the amount of interest which may be withdrawn to pay taxes, and our sponsor asserts that it is unable to satisfy its indemnification obligations or that it has no indemnification obligations related to a particular claim, our independent directors would determine whether to take legal action against our sponsor to enforce its indemnification obligations. While we currently expect that our independent directors would take legal action on our behalf against our sponsor to enforce its indemnification obligations to us, it is possible that our independent directors in exercising their business judgment may choose not to do so in any particular instance. Accordingly, we cannot assure you that due to claims of creditors the actual value of the per-share redemption price will not be substantially less than $10.00 per share. We will seek to reduce the possibility that our sponsor will have to indemnify the trust account due to claims of creditors by endeavoring to have all vendors, service providers (other than our independent auditors), prospective target businesses or other entities with which we do business execute agreements with us waiving any right, title, interest or claim of any kind in or to monies held in the trust account. Our sponsor will also not be liable as to any claims under our indemnity of the underwriters of our Initial Public Offering against certain liabilities, including liabilities under the Securities Act. We have access to up to $1,000,000 from the proceeds of our Initial Public Offering and the sale of the private placement warrants, with which to pay any such potential claims (including costs and expenses incurred in connection with our liquidation, currently estimated to be no more than approximately $100,000). In the event that we liquidate and it is subsequently determined that the reserve for claims and liabilities is insufficient, shareholders who received funds from our trust account could be liable for claims made by creditors. Because our offering expenses were less than our estimate of $1,000,000, the amount of funds held outside the trust account increased by $400,000 and were $917,000 as of December 31, 2020. 12 If we file a winding-up or bankruptcy petition or an involuntary winding-up or bankruptcy petition is filed against us that is not dismissed, the proceeds held in the trust account could be subject to applicable insolvency law, and may be included in our insolvency estate and subject to the claims of third parties with priority over the claims of our shareholders. To the extent any insolvency claims deplete the trust account, we cannot assure you we will be able to return $10.00 per share to our public shareholders. Additionally, if we file a winding-up or bankruptcy petition or an involuntary winding-up or bankruptcy petition is filed against us that is not dismissed, any distributions received by shareholders could be viewed under applicable debtor/creditor and/or insolvency laws as a voidable performance. As a result, a bankruptcy court could seek to recover some or all amounts received by our shareholders. Furthermore, our board may be viewed as having breached its fiduciary duty to our creditors and/or may have acted in bad faith, and thereby exposing itself and our company to claims of punitive damages, by paying public shareholders from the trust account prior to addressing the claims of creditors. We cannot assure you that claims will not be brought against us for these reasons. Our public shareholders will be entitled to receive funds from the trust account only upon the earliest to occur of: (1) our completion of an initial business combination, and then only in connection with those Class A ordinary shares that such shareholder properly elected to redeem, subject to the limitations described herein; (2) the redemption of any public shares properly submitted in connection with a shareholder vote to amend our amended and restated memorandum and articles of association (A) to modify the substance or timing of our obligation to allow redemption in connection with our initial business combination or to redeem 100% of our public shares if we do not complete our initial business combination within the Combination Period or (B) with respect to any other provision relating to shareholders' rights or pre-initial business combination activity; and (3) the redemption of our public shares if we have not completed an initial business combination within the Combination Period, subject to applicable law. In no other circumstances will a shareholder have any right or interest of any kind to or in the trust account. Holders of warrants do not have any right to the proceeds held in the trust account with respect to the warrants. Amended and Restated Memorandum and Articles of Association Our amended and restated memorandum and articles of association contains certain requirements and restrictions that will apply to us until the consummation of our initial business combination. Our amended and restated memorandum and articles of association contains a provision which provides that, if we seek to amend our amended and restated memorandum and articles of association (A) to modify the substance or timing of our obligation to allow redemption in connection with our initial business combination or to redeem 100% of our public shares if we do not complete our initial business combination within the Combination Period or (B) with respect to any other provision relating to shareholders' rights or pre-initial business combination activity, we will provide public shareholders with the opportunity to redeem their public shares in connection with any such amendment. Specifically, our amended and restated memorandum and articles of association provides, among other things, that: ● prior to the consummation of our initial business combination, we shall either (1) seek shareholder approval of our initial business combination at a meeting called for such purpose at which public shareholders may seek to redeem their public shares without voting, and if they do vote, irrespective of whether they vote for or against the proposed transaction, into their pro rata share of the aggregate amount then on deposit in the trust account, calculated as of two business days prior to the completion of our initial business combination, including interest (which interest shall be net of taxes payable), or (2) provide our public shareholders with the opportunity to tender their public shares to us by means of a tender offer (and thereby avoid the need for a shareholder vote) for an amount equal to their pro rata share of the aggregate amount then on deposit in the trust account, calculated as of two business days prior to the completion of our initial business combination, including interest (which interest shall be net of taxes payable), in each case subject to the limitations described herein; ● in no event will we redeem our public shares in an amount that would cause our net tangible assets to be less than $5,000,001 following such redemptions ● if we seek shareholder approval, we will complete our initial business combination only if we receive an ordinary resolution under Cayman Islands law, which requires the affirmative vote of holders of a majority of ordinary shares who attend and vote at a general meeting of the company; ● if our initial business combination is not consummated within the Combination Period, then our existence will terminate and we will distribute all amounts in the trust account; and ● prior to our initial business combination, we may not issue additional ordinary shares that would entitle the holders thereof to (1) receive funds from the trust account or (2) vote as a class with our public shares on any initial business combination. 13 These provisions cannot be amended without the approval of holders of at least two-thirds of our ordinary shares who attend and vote in a general meeting. In the event we seek shareholder approval in connection with our initial business combination, our amended and restated memorandum and articles of association provides that we may consummate our initial business combination only if approved by a majority of the ordinary shares voted by our shareholders at a duly held shareholders meeting. Additionally, our amended and restated memorandum and articles of association provides that, prior to our initial business combination, only holders of our founder shares have the right to vote on the election of directors and that holders of a majority of our founder shares may remove a member of the board of directors for any reason. These provisions of our amended and restated memorandum and articles of association may only be amended by a special resolution passed by a majority of at least 90% of our ordinary shares attending and voting in a general meeting. With respect to any other matter submitted to a vote of our shareholders, including any vote in connection with our initial business combination, except as required by law, holders of our founder shares and holders of our public shares will vote together as a single class, with each share entitling the holder to one vote. Competition We face intense competition from other entities having a business objective similar to ours, including private investors (which may be individuals or investment partnerships), other blank check companies and other entities, domestic and international, competing for the types of businesses we intend to acquire. Many of these individuals and entities are well established and have extensive experience in identifying and effecting, directly or indirectly, acquisitions of companies operating in or providing services to various industries. Many of these competitors possess greater technical, human and other resources or more local industry knowledge than we do and our financial resources are relatively limited when contrasted with those of many of these competitors. While we believe there are numerous target businesses we could potentially acquire, our ability to compete with respect to the acquisition of certain target businesses that are sizable will be limited by our available financial resources. This inherent competitive limitation gives others an advantage in pursuing the acquisition of certain target businesses. Furthermore, in the event we seek shareholder approval of our initial business combination and we are obligated to pay cash for our Class A ordinary shares, it will potentially reduce the resources available to us for our initial business combination. Any of these obligations may place us at a competitive disadvantage in successfully negotiating a business combination. Conflicts of Interest All of our officers and certain of our directors have fiduciary and contractual duties to either SCV or Hudson Bay and to certain companies in which either of them has invested. These entities may compete with us for acquisition opportunities. If these entities decide to pursue any such opportunity, we may be precluded from pursuing such opportunities. Subject to his or her fiduciary duties, under Cayman Islands law, none of the members of our management team who are also employed by our sponsor or its affiliates have any obligation to present us with any opportunity for a potential business combination of which they become aware. Our management team, in their capacities as directors, officers or employees of our sponsor or its affiliates or in their other endeavors, may choose to present potential business combinations to the related entities described above, current or future entities affiliated with or managed by our sponsor, or third parties, before they present such opportunities to us, subject to his or her fiduciary duties under Cayman Islands law and any other applicable fiduciary duties. Our amended and restated memorandum and articles of association provides that we renounce our interest in any corporate opportunity offered to any director or officer unless such opportunity is expressly offered to such person solely in his or her capacity as a director or officer of the company and it is an opportunity that we are able to complete on a reasonable basis. For more information, see the section entitled "Management - Conflicts of Interest." Many of our directors and officers presently have, and any of them in the future may have, additional, fiduciary or contractual obligations to other entities pursuant to which such officer or director is or will be required to present a business combination opportunity to such entity. Accordingly, if any of our directors or officers becomes aware of a business combination opportunity that is suitable for an entity to which he or she has then-current fiduciary or contractual obligations, he or she may need to honor these fiduciary or contractual obligations to present such business combination opportunity to such entity, subject to his or her fiduciary duties under Cayman Islands law. We do not believe, however, that the fiduciary duties or contractual obligations of our directors or officers will materially affect our ability to complete our initial business combination. 14 Indemnity Our sponsor has agreed that it will be liable to us if and to the extent any claims by a third party (other than our independent auditors) for services rendered or products sold to us, or a prospective target business with which we have discussed entering into a transaction agreement, reduce the amount of funds in the trust account to below (1) $10.00 per public share or (2) such lesser amount per public share held in the trust account as of the date of the liquidation of the trust account due to reductions in the value of the trust assets, in each case net of the interest which may be withdrawn to pay taxes, except as to any claims by a third party who executed a waiver of any and all rights to seek access to the trust account and except as to any claims under our indemnity of the underwriters of our Initial Public Offering against certain liabilities, including liabilities under the Securities Act. Moreover, in the event that an executed waiver is deemed to be unenforceable against a third party, our sponsor will not be responsible to the extent of any liability for such third-party claims. We have not independently verified whether our sponsor has sufficient funds to satisfy their indemnity obligations and believe that our sponsor's only assets are securities of our company and, therefore, our sponsor may not be able to satisfy those obligations. We have not asked our sponsor to reserve for such obligations. Employees We currently have three officers and do not intend to have any full-time employees prior to the completion of our initial business combination. Members of our management team are not obligated to devote any specific number of hours to our matters but they intend to devote as much of their time as they deem necessary to our affairs until we have completed our initial business combination. The amount of time that any such person will devote in any time period will vary based on whether a target business has been selected for our initial business combination and the current stage of the business combination process. Periodic Reporting and Financial Information We have registered our units, Class A ordinary shares and warrants under the Exchange Act and have reporting obligations, including the requirement that we file annual, quarterly and current reports with the SEC. In accordance with the requirements of the Exchange Act, our annual reports, including this Annual Report on Form 10-K, will contain financial statements audited and reported on by our independent registered public auditors. We will provide shareholders with audited financial statements of the prospective target business as part of the tender offer materials or proxy solicitation materials sent to shareholders to assist them in assessing the target business. These financial statements may be required to be prepared in accordance with, or be reconciled to, accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("U.S. GAAP"), or international financing reporting standards as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IFRS"), depending on the circumstances and the historical financial statements may be required to be audited in accordance with Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (United States) ("PCAOB") standards. These financial statement requirements may limit the pool of potential target businesses we may acquire because some targets may be unable to provide such financial statements in time for us to disclose such financial statements in accordance with federal proxy rules and complete our initial business combination within the prescribed time frame. While this may limit the pool of potential business combination candidates, we do not believe that this limitation will be material. We will be required to evaluate our internal control procedures for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2021 as required by the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002 (the "Sarbanes-Oxley Act"). Only in the event we are deemed to be a large accelerated filer or an accelerated filer, and no longer qualify as an emerging growth company, will we be required to comply with the independent registered public accounting firm attestation requirement on our internal control over financial reporting. A target business may not be in compliance with the provisions of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act regarding adequacy of their internal controls. The development of the internal controls of any such entity to achieve compliance with the Sarbanes-Oxley Act may increase the time and costs necessary to complete any such acquisition. We filed a Registration Statement on Form 8-A with the SEC to voluntarily register our securities under Section 12 of the Exchange Act. As a result, we are subject to the rules and regulations promulgated under the Exchange Act. We have no current intention of filing a Form 15 to suspend our reporting or other obligations under the Exchange Act prior or subsequent to the consummation of our initial business combination. 15 We are an "emerging growth company," as defined in Section 2(a) of the Securities Act, as modified by the JOBS Act. As such, we are eligible to take advantage of certain exemptions from various reporting requirements that are applicable to other public companies that are not "emerging growth companies" including, but not limited to, not being required to comply with the auditor attestation requirements of Section 404 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act, reduced disclosure obligations regarding executive compensation in our periodic reports and proxy statements, and exemptions from the requirements of holding a non-binding advisory vote on executive compensation and shareholder approval of any golden parachute payments not previously approved. If some investors find our securities less attractive as a result, there may be a less active trading market for our securities and the prices of our securities may be more volatile. In addition, Section 107 of the JOBS Act also provides that an "emerging growth company" can take advantage of the extended transition period provided in Section 7(a)(2)(B) of the Securities Act for complying with new or revised accounting standards. In other words, an "emerging growth company" can delay the adoption of certain accounting standards until those standards would otherwise apply to private companies. We have taken advantage of the benefits of this extended transition period. We will remain an emerging growth company until the earlier of (1) the last day of the fiscal year (a) following the fifth anniversary of the completion of our Initial Public Offering, (b) in which we have total annual gross revenue of at least $1.07 billion, or (c) in which we are deemed to be a large accelerated filer, which means the market value of our ordinary shares that is held by non-affiliates exceeds $700 million as of the end of that year's second fiscal quarter, and (2) the date on which we have issued more than $1.00 billion in non-convertible debt securities during the prior three-year period. References herein to "emerging growth company" shall have the meaning associated with it in the JOBS Act. Additionally, we are a "smaller reporting company" as defined in Rule 10(f)(1) of Regulation S-K. Smaller reporting companies may take advantage of certain reduced disclosure obligations, including, among other things, providing only two years of audited financial statements. We will remain a smaller reporting company until the last day of the fiscal year in which (1) the market value of our ordinary shares held by non-affiliates exceeds $250 million as of the end of that year's second fiscal quarter, or (2) our annual revenues exceeded $100 million during such completed fiscal year and the market value of our ordinary shares held by non-affiliates exceeds $700 million as of the end of that year's second fiscal quarter. 16 Item 1A. Risk Factors. Our business is subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including those highlighted in this "Risk Factors" section, that represent challenges that we face in connection with the successful implementation of our strategy. The occurrence of one or more of the events or circumstances described in this "Risk Factors" section, alone or in combination with other events or circumstances, may adversely affect our ability to effect a business combination, and may have an adverse effect on our business, cash flows, financial condition and results of operations. Such risks include, but are not limited to: Summary of Risk Factors ● Our lack of operating history; ● Doubt about our ability to continue as a "going concern"; ● Our public shareholders may not be afforded an opportunity to vote on our proposed business combination; ● The substantial influence of our initial shareholders, directors and officers on actions requiring a shareholder vote; ● Our limited resources and intense competition for acquisition targets; ● The impact of redemptions on our ability to effect a business combination; ● Limitations on the ability of shareholders to redeem shares in excess of 15% of our Class A ordinary shares in certain circumstances; ● The requirement that we complete our initial business combination within the prescribed time frame; ● Shareholders may receive less than $10 for their shares in certain circumstances, or warrants may expire worthless; ● The possibility that NYSE may delist our securities; ● Investors are not entitled to protections normally afforded to investors of other blank check companies; ● Our directors may decide not to enforce the indemnification obligations of our sponsor; ● We may seek acquisition opportunities outside our management's area of expertise or with a target that does not our criteria and guidelines; ● We may seek acquisition opportunities with an early stage company, a financially unstable business or an entity lacking an established record of revenue or earnings, or a private company for which limited information is available; ● We are not required to obtain an opinion from an independent investment banking firm or from an independent accounting firm regarding fairness; ● We may issue additional Class A ordinary shares or preferred shares that would dilute the interest of our shareholders; ● We may be a passive foreign investment company, which could result in adverse U.S. federal income tax consequences to U.S. investors; ● We may reincorporate in another jurisdiction in connection with our initial business combination; 17 ● Resources could be wasted in researching acquisitions that are not completed; ● Our dependence upon our directors and officers and certain key personnel at a target; ● Potential conflicts of interest with our directors, officers and initial shareholders; ● The potential that we may issue notes or other debt securities, or otherwise incur substantial debt; ● Our dependence on a single business which may have a limited number of products or services; ● Our inability to maintain control of a target business after our initial business combination; ● Our lack of a specified maximum redemption threshold; ● Certain provisions of our amended and restated memorandum and articles of association and the potential that we may amend our governing instruments in a manner that will make it easier for us to complete our initial business combination; ● Our inability to obtain additional financing; ● The effect of our warrants and founder shares on the market price of our Class A ordinary shares; ● Failure to complete a business combination due to the requirement to furnish shareholders with target business financial statements; ● Certain exemptions due to our status as emerging growth company and a smaller reporting company; ● Compliance obligations required under the Sarbanes-Oxley Act; ● Our incorporation under the laws of the Cayman Islands; ● Costs associated with a potential target with operations outside the United States; ● The time and resources required for target management to become familiar with U.S. securities laws; ● Economic, political, social and government policies, developments and conditions; ● Exchange rate fluctuations and currency policies; ● Risks related to companies in the technology industries; ● The impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak; and ● We have identified a material weakness in our internal control over financial reporting, which could continue to adversely affect our ability to report our results of operations and financial condition accurately and in a timely manner. Risks Relating to our Securities and Our Search for a Business Combination We are a recently incorporated company with no operating history and no revenues, and you have no basis on which to evaluate our ability to achieve our business objective. We are a recently incorporated Cayman Islands exempted company with no operating results, and we will not commence operations until we complete a business combination. Because we lack an operating history, you have no basis upon which to evaluate our ability to achieve our business objective of completing our initial business combination with one or more target businesses. We may be unable to complete our initial business combination. If we fail to complete our initial business combination, we will never generate any operating revenues. 18 Our independent registered public accounting firm's report contains an explanatory paragraph that expresses substantial doubt about our ability to continue as a "going concern." As of December 31, 2020, we had approximately $917,000 in cash and working capital deficit of approximately $149,000. We have incurred and expect to continue to incur significant costs in pursuit of our acquisition plans. Management's plans to address this need for capital are discussed in the section titled "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations." Our plans to raise capital and to consummate our initial business combination may not be successful. These factors, among others, raise substantial doubt about our ability to continue as a going concern. The financial statements contained elsewhere in this Amendment No. 2 to the Annual Report on Form 10-K/A do not include any adjustments that might result from our inability to continue as a going concern. Our public shareholders may not be afforded an opportunity to vote on our proposed business combination, which means we may complete our initial business combination even though a majority of our public shareholders do not support such a combination. We may not hold a shareholder vote to approve our initial business combination unless the business combination would require shareholder approval under applicable law or stock exchange rules or if we decide to hold a shareholder vote for business or other reasons. For instance, the rules of the NYSE currently allow us to engage in a tender offer in lieu of a shareholder meeting, but would still require us to obtain shareholder approval if we were seeking to issue more than 20% of our issued and outstanding shares to a target business as consideration in any business combination. Therefore, if we were structuring a business combination that required us to issue more than 20% of our issued and outstanding shares, we would seek shareholder approval of such business combination. However, except as required by applicable law or stock exchange rules, the decision as to whether we will seek shareholder approval of a proposed business combination or will allow shareholders to sell their shares to us in a tender offer will be made by us, solely in our discretion, and will be based on a variety of factors such as the timing of the transaction and whether the terms of the transaction would otherwise require us to seek shareholder approval. Accordingly, we may consummate our initial business combination even if holders of a majority of the issued and outstanding ordinary shares do not approve of the business combination we consummate. Please see the section entitled "Business - Shareholders May Not Have the Ability to Approve Our Business Combination" for additional information. If we seek shareholder approval of our initial business combination, our initial shareholders, directors and officers have agreed to vote in favor of such initial business combination, regardless of how our public shareholders vote. Unlike many other blank check companies in which the initial shareholders agree to vote their founder shares in accordance with the majority of the votes cast by the public shareholders in connection with an initial business combination, our initial shareholders, directors and officers have agreed (and their permitted transferees will agree), pursuant to the terms of a letter agreement entered into with us, to vote their founder shares and any public shares held by them in favor of our initial business combination. As a result, in addition to our initial shareholders' founder shares, we would need 8,625,001, or 37.5%, of the 23,000,000 public shares sold in our Initial Public Offering to be voted in favor of a transaction (assuming all issued and outstanding shares are voted) in order to have such initial business combination approved. Our initial shareholders, directors and officers have also entered into the letter agreement, imposing similar obligations on them with respect to public shares acquired by them, if any. We expect that our initial shareholders and their permitted transferees will own at least 20% of our issued and outstanding ordinary shares at the time of any such shareholder vote. Accordingly, if we seek shareholder approval of our initial business combination, it is more likely that the necessary shareholder approval will be received than would be the case if such persons agreed to vote their founder shares in accordance with the majority of the votes cast by our public shareholders. Your only opportunity to affect the investment decision regarding a potential business combination will be limited to the exercise of your right to redeem your shares from us for cash, unless we seek shareholder approval of such business combination. At the time of your investment in us, you were not provided with an opportunity to evaluate the specific merits or risks of any target businesses. Additionally, since our board of directors may complete a business combination without seeking shareholder approval, public shareholders may not have the right or opportunity to vote on the business combination, unless we seek such shareholder approval. Accordingly, if we do not seek shareholder approval, your only opportunity to affect the investment decision regarding a potential business combination may be limited to exercising your redemption rights within the period of time (which will be at least 20 business days) set forth in our tender offer documents mailed to our public shareholders in which we describe our initial business combination. 19 The ability of our public shareholders to redeem their shares for cash may make our financial condition unattractive to potential business combination targets, which may make it difficult for us to enter into a business combination with a target. We may seek to enter into a business combination transaction agreement with a prospective target that requires as a closing condition that we have a minimum net worth or a certain amount of cash. If too many public shareholders exercise their redemption rights, we would not be able to meet such closing condition and, as a result, would not be able to proceed with the business combination. The amount of the deferred underwriting commissions payable to the underwriters in our Initial Public Offering will not be adjusted for any shares that are redeemed in connection with a business combination and such amount of deferred underwriting commissions is not available for us to use as consideration in an initial business combination. If we are able to consummate an initial business combination, the per-share value of shares held by non-redeeming shareholders will reflect our obligation to pay and the payment of the deferred underwriting commissions. Furthermore, in no event will we redeem our public shares in an amount that would cause our net tangible assets to be less than $5,000,001 following such redemptions, or any greater net tangible asset or cash requirement that may be contained in the agreement relating to our initial business combination. Consequently, if accepting all properly submitted redemption requests would cause our net tangible assets to be less than $5,000,001 or such greater amount necessary to satisfy a closing condition as described above, we would not proceed with such redemption and the related business combination and may instead search for an alternate business combination. Prospective targets will be aware of these risks and, thus, may be reluctant to enter into a business combination transaction with us. The ability of our public shareholders to exercise redemption rights with respect to a large number of our shares may not allow us to complete the most desirable business combination or optimize our capital structure. At the time we enter into an agreement for our initial business combination, we will not know how many shareholders may exercise their redemption rights and, therefore, we will need to structure the transaction based on our expectations as to the number of shares that will be submitted for redemption. If our initial business combination agreement requires us to use a portion of the cash in the trust account to pay the purchase price, or requires us to have a minimum amount of cash at closing, we will need to reserve a portion of the cash in the trust account to meet such requirements, or arrange for third-party financing. In addition, if a larger number of shares is submitted for redemption than we initially expected, we may need to restructure the transaction to reserve a greater portion of the cash in the trust account or arrange for third-party financing. Raising additional third-party financing may involve dilutive equity issuances or the incurrence of indebtedness at higher than desirable levels. The above considerations may limit our ability to complete the most desirable business combination available to us or optimize our capital structure. The ability of our public shareholders to exercise redemption rights with respect to a large number of our shares could increase the probability that our initial business combination would be unsuccessful and that you would have to wait for liquidation in order to redeem your shares. If our initial business combination agreement requires us to use a portion of the cash in the trust account to pay the purchase price, or requires us to have a minimum amount of cash at closing, the probability that our initial business combination would be unsuccessful increases. If our initial business combination is unsuccessful, you would not receive your pro rata portion of the trust account until we liquidate the trust account. If you are in need of immediate liquidity, you could attempt to sell your shares in the open market; however, at such time our shares may trade at a discount to the pro rata amount per share in the trust account. In either situation, you may suffer a material loss on your investment or lose the benefit of funds expected in connection with our redemption until we liquidate or you are able to sell your shares in the open market. The requirement that we complete our initial business combination within the prescribed time frame may give potential target businesses leverage over us in negotiating a business combination and may limit the time we have in which to conduct due diligence on potential business combination targets, in particular as we approach our dissolution deadline, which could undermine our ability to complete our initial business combination on terms that would produce value for our shareholders. Any potential target business with which we enter into negotiations concerning a business combination will be aware that we must complete our initial business combination within the Combination Period. Consequently, such target business may obtain leverage over us in negotiating a business combination, knowing that if we do not complete our initial business combination with that particular target business, we may be unable to complete our initial business combination with any target business. This risk will increase as we get closer to the end of the 24-month period. In addition, we may have limited time to conduct due diligence and may enter into our initial business combination on terms that we would have rejected upon a more comprehensive investigation. 20 We may not be able to complete our initial business combination within the prescribed time frame, in which case we would cease all operations except for the purpose of winding up and we would redeem our public shares and liquidate, in which case our public shareholders may receive only $10.00 per share, or less than such amount in certain circumstances, and our warrants will expire worthless. Our sponsor, directors and officers have agreed that we must complete our initial business combination within the Combination Period. We may not be able to find a suitable target business and complete our initial business combination within such time period. Our ability to complete our initial business combination may be negatively impacted by general market conditions, volatility in the capital and debt markets and the other risks described herein. If we have not completed our initial business combination within such time period, we will: (1) cease all operations except for the purpose of winding up; (2) as promptly as reasonably possible but not more than 10 business days thereafter, redeem the public shares, at a per-share price, payable in cash, equal to the aggregate amount then on deposit in the trust account, including interest (less up to $100,000 of interest to pay dissolution expenses and which interest shall be net of taxes payable), divided by the number of then issued and outstanding public shares, which redemption will completely extinguish public shareholders' rights as shareholders (including the right to receive further liquidating distributions, if any); and (3) as promptly as reasonably possible following such redemption, subject to the approval of our remaining shareholders and our board of directors, dissolve and liquidate, subject in each case to our obligations under Cayman Islands law to provide for claims of creditors and the requirements of other applicable law. In such case, our public shareholders may receive only $10.00 per share, or less than $10.00 per share, on the redemption of their shares, and our warrants will expire worthless. See "- If third parties bring claims against us, the proceeds held in the trust account could be reduced and the per-share redemption amount received by shareholders may be less than $10.00 per share" and other risk factors herein. If we seek shareholder approval of our initial business combination, our sponsor, directors, officers, advisors or any of their affiliates may elect to purchase shares or warrants from public shareholders, which may influence a vote on a proposed business combination and reduce the public "float" of our securities. If we seek shareholder approval of our initial business combination and we do not conduct redemptions in connection with our initial business combination pursuant to the tender offer rules, our sponsor, directors, officers, advisors or any of their affiliates may purchase public shares or warrants in privately negotiated transactions or in the open market either prior to or following the completion of our initial business combination. Any such price per share may be different than the amount per share a public shareholder would receive if it elected to redeem its shares in connection with our initial business combination. Additionally, at any time at or prior to our initial business combination, subject to applicable securities laws (including with respect to material nonpublic information), our sponsor, directors, officers, advisors or any of their affiliates may enter into transactions with investors and others to provide them with incentives to acquire public shares, vote their public shares in favor of our initial business combination or not redeem their public shares. However, our sponsor, directors, officers, advisors or any of their affiliates are under no obligation or duty to do so. The purpose of such purchases could be to vote such shares in favor of our initial business combination and thereby increase the likelihood of obtaining shareholder approval of our initial business combination or to satisfy a closing condition in an agreement with a target that requires us to have a minimum net worth or a certain amount of cash at the closing of our initial business combination, where it appears that such requirement would otherwise not be met. The purpose of any such purchases of public warrants could be to reduce the number of public warrants outstanding or to vote such warrants on any matters submitted to the warrant holders for approval in connection with our initial business combination. This may result in the completion of our initial business combination that may not otherwise have been possible. In addition, if such purchases are made, the public "float" of our securities and the number of beneficial holders of our securities may be reduced, possibly making it difficult to maintain or obtain the quotation, listing or trading of our securities on a national securities exchange. If a shareholder fails to receive notice of our offer to redeem our public shares in connection with our initial business combination, or fails to comply with the procedures for tendering its shares, such shares may not be redeemed. We will comply with the tender offer rules or proxy rules, as applicable, when conducting redemptions in connection with our initial business combination. Despite our compliance with these rules, if a shareholder fails to receive our tender offer or proxy materials, as applicable, such shareholder may not become aware of the opportunity to redeem its shares. In addition, the tender offer documents or proxy materials, as applicable, that we will furnish to holders of our public shares in connection with our initial business combination will describe the various procedures that must be complied with in order to validly tender or redeem public shares. In the event that a shareholder fails to comply with these procedures, its shares may not be redeemed. See "Business - Tendering Share Certificates in Connection with a Tender Offer or Redemption Rights." 21 You will not have any rights or interests in funds from the trust account, except under certain limited circumstances. To liquidate your investment, therefore, you may be forced to sell your public shares and/or warrants, potentially at a loss. Our public shareholders will be entitled to receive funds from the trust account only upon the earliest to occur of: (1) our completion of an initial business combination, and then only in connection with those Class A ordinary shares that such shareholder properly elected to redeem, subject to certain limitations; (2) the redemption of any public shares properly submitted in connection with a shareholder vote to amend our amended and restated memorandum and articles of association (A) to modify the substance or timing of our obligation to allow redemption in connection with our initial business combination or to redeem 100% of our public shares if we do not complete our initial business combination within the Combination Period or (B) with respect to any other provision relating to shareholders' rights or pre-initial business combination activity; and (3) the redemption of our public shares if we have not completed an initial business combination within the Combination Period, subject to applicable law. In no other circumstances will a shareholder have any right or interest of any kind to or in the trust account. Holders of warrants will not have any right to the proceeds held in the trust account with respect to the warrants. Accordingly, to liquidate your investment, you may be forced to sell your public shares and/or warrants, potentially at a loss. The NYSE may delist our securities from trading on its exchange, which could limit investors' ability to make transactions in our securities and subject us to additional trading restrictions. We cannot assure you that our securities will continue to be listed on the NYSE in the future or prior to our initial business combination. In order to continue listing our securities on the NYSE prior to our initial business combination, we must maintain certain financial, distribution and share price levels. Generally, we must maintain a minimum number of holders of our securities (generally 300 public shareholders). Additionally, in connection with our initial business combination, we will be required to demonstrate compliance with the NYSE's initial listing requirements, which are more rigorous than the NYSE's continued listing requirements, in order to continue to maintain the listing of our securities on the NYSE upon consummation of our initial business combination. For instance, our share price would generally be required to be at least $4.00 per share, our total market capitalization would be required to be at least $200,000,000, the aggregate market value of publicly-held shares would be required to be at least $100,000,000 and we would be required to have at least 400 round lot holders. We cannot assure you that we will be able to meet those initial listing requirements at that time. If the NYSE delists any of our securities from trading on its exchange and we are not able to list our securities on another national securities exchange, we expect such securities could be quoted on an over-the-counter market. If this were to occur, we could face significant material adverse consequences, including: ● a limited availability of market quotations for our securities; ● reduced liquidity for our securities; ● a determination that our Class A ordinary shares are a "penny stock" which will require brokers trading in our Class A ordinary shares to adhere to more stringent rules and possibly result in a reduced level of trading activity in the secondary trading market for our securities; ● a limited amount of news and analyst coverage; and ● a decreased ability to issue additional securities or obtain additional financing in the future. The National Securities Markets Improvement Act of 1996, which is a federal statute, prevents or preempts the states from regulating the sale of certain securities, which are referred to as "covered securities." Our units, Class A ordinary shares and warrants, which are listed on the NYSE, will qualify as covered securities under such statute. Although the states are preempted from regulating the sale of covered securities, the federal statute does allow the states to investigate companies if there is a suspicion of fraud, and, if there is a finding of fraudulent activity, then the states can regulate or bar the sale of covered securities in a particular case. While we are not aware of a state having used these powers to prohibit or restrict the sale of securities issued by blank check companies, other than the State of Idaho, certain state securities regulators view blank check companies unfavorably and might use these powers, or threaten to use these powers, to hinder the sale of securities of blank check companies in their states. Further, if we were no longer listed on the NYSE, our securities would not qualify as covered securities under such statute and we would be subject to regulation in each state in which we offer our securities. 22 You are not entitled to protections normally afforded to investors of many other blank check companies. We may be deemed to be a "blank check" company under the U.S. securities laws. However, because we have net tangible assets in excess of $5,000,001 and filed a Current Report on Form 8-K, including an audited balance sheet of the Company demonstrating this fact, we are exempt from rules promulgated by the SEC to protect investors in blank check companies, such as Rule 419. Accordingly, investors are not afforded the benefits or protections of those rules. Among other things, this means our units were immediately tradable and we will have a longer period of time to complete our initial business combination than do companies subject to Rule 419. Moreover, if we were subject to Rule 419, that rule would prohibit the release of any interest earned on funds held in the trust account to us unless and until the funds in the trust account were released to us in connection with our completion of an initial business combination. If we seek shareholder approval of our initial business combination and we do not conduct redemptions pursuant to the tender offer rules, and if you or a "group" of shareholders are deemed to hold in excess of 15% of our Class A ordinary shares, you will lose the ability to redeem all such shares in excess of 15% of our Class A ordinary shares. If we seek shareholder approval of our initial business combination and we do not conduct redemptions in connection with our initial business combination pursuant to the tender offer rules, our amended and restated memorandum and articles of association provides that a public shareholder, together with any affiliate of such shareholder or any other person with whom such shareholder is acting in concert or as a "group" (as defined under Section 13 of the Exchange Act), will be restricted from redeeming its shares with respect to the Excess Shares without our prior consent. However, we would not be restricting our shareholders' ability to vote all of their shares (including Excess Shares) for or against our initial business combination. Your inability to redeem the Excess Shares will reduce your influence over our ability to complete our initial business combination and you could suffer a material loss on your investment in us if you sell Excess Shares in open market transactions. Additionally, you will not receive redemption distributions with respect to the Excess Shares if we complete our initial business combination. And as a result, you will continue to hold that number of shares exceeding 15% and, in order to dispose of such shares, would be required to sell your shares in open market transactions, potentially at a loss. Because of our limited resources and the significant competition for business combination opportunities, it may be more difficult for us to complete our initial business combination. If we are unable to complete our initial business combination, our public shareholders may receive only approximately $10.00 per share, or less in certain circumstances, on our redemption of their shares, and our warrants will expire worthless. We have encountered and expect to continue to encounter intense competition from other entities having a business objective similar to ours, including private investors (which may be individuals or investment partnerships), other blank check companies and other entities, domestic and international, competing for the types of businesses we intend to acquire. Many of these individuals and entities are well established and have extensive experience in identifying and effecting, directly or indirectly, acquisitions of companies operating in or providing services to various industries. Many of these competitors possess greater technical, human and other resources or more local industry knowledge than we do and our financial resources are relatively limited when contrasted with those of many of these competitors. While we believe there are numerous target businesses we could potentially acquire with the net proceeds of our Initial Public Offering and the sale of the private placement warrants, our ability to compete with respect to the acquisition of certain target businesses that are sizable will be limited by our available financial resources. This inherent competitive limitation gives others an advantage in pursuing the acquisition of certain target businesses. Furthermore, in the event we seek shareholder approval of our initial business combination and we are obligated to pay cash for our Class A ordinary shares, it will potentially reduce the resources available to us for our initial business combination. Any of these obligations may place us at a competitive disadvantage in successfully negotiating a business combination. If we are unable to complete our initial business combination, our public shareholders may receive only approximately $10.00 per share, or less in certain circumstances, on the liquidation of our trust account and our warrants will expire worthless. See "- If third parties bring claims against us, the proceeds held in the trust account could be reduced and the per-share redemption amount received by shareholders may be less than $10.00 per share" and other risk factors herein. 23 If the funds not being held in the trust account are insufficient to allow us to operate for at least the 24 months following the closing of our Initial Public Offering, we may be unable to complete our initial business combination. The funds available to us outside of the trust account may not be sufficient to allow us to operate for at least the 24 months following the closing of our Initial Public Offering, assuming that our initial business combination is not completed during that time. We have incurred and expect to continue to incur significant costs in pursuit of our acquisition plans. Management's plans to address this need for capital are discussed in the section titled "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations." However, our affiliates are not obligated to make loans to us in the future, and we may not be able to raise additional financing from unaffiliated parties necessary to fund our expenses. Any such event in the future may negatively impact the analysis regarding our ability to continue as a going concern at such time. We believe that the funds available to us outside of the trust account are sufficient to allow us to operate for at least the 24 months following the closing of our Initial Public Offering; however, we cannot assure you that our estimate is accurate. Of the funds available to us, we could use a portion of the funds available to us to pay fees to consultants to assist us with our search for a target business. We could also use a portion of the funds as a down payment or to fund a "no-shop" provision (a provision in letters of intent designed to keep target businesses from "shopping" around for transactions with other companies or investors on terms more favorable to such target businesses) with respect to a particular proposed business combination. If we entered into a letter of intent where we paid for the right to receive exclusivity from a target business and were subsequently required to forfeit such funds (whether as a result of our breach or otherwise), we might not have sufficient funds to continue searching for, or conduct due diligence with respect to, a target business. If we are unable to complete our initial business combination, our public shareholders may receive only approximately $10.00 per share, or less in certain circumstances, on the liquidation of our trust account and our warrants will expire worthless. See "- If third parties bring claims against us, the proceeds held in the trust account could be reduced and the per-share redemption amount received by shareholders may be less than $10.00 per share" and other risk factors herein. If the net proceeds of our Initial Public Offering and the sale of the private placement warrants not being held in the trust account are insufficient, it could limit the amount available to fund our search for a target business or businesses and complete our initial business combination and we may depend on loans from our sponsor or management team to fund our search, to pay our taxes and to complete our initial business combination. Of the net proceeds of our Initial Public Offering and the sale of the private placement warrants, only approximately $917,000 is available to us as of December 31, 2020 outside the trust account to fund our working capital requirements. If we are required to seek additional capital, we would need to borrow funds from our sponsor, management team or other third parties to operate or may be forced to liquidate. Neither our sponsor, members of our management team nor any of their affiliates is under any obligation to loan funds to, or otherwise invest in, us in such circumstances. Any such loans may be repaid only from funds held outside the trust account or from funds released to us upon completion of our initial business combination. If we are unable to complete our initial business combination because we do not have sufficient funds available to us, we will be forced to cease operations and liquidate the trust account. In such case, our public shareholders may receive only $10.00 per share, or less in certain circumstances, and our warrants will expire worthless. See "- If third parties bring claims against us, the proceeds held in the trust account could be reduced and the per-share redemption amount received by shareholders may be less than $10.00 per share" and other risk factors herein. Subsequent to our completion of our initial business combination, we may be required to subsequently take write-downs or write-offs, restructuring and impairment or other charges that could have a significant negative effect on our financial condition, results of operations and the price of our securities, which could cause you to lose some or all of your investment. Even if we conduct extensive due diligence on a target business with which we combine, we cannot assure you that this diligence will identify all material issues that may be present with a particular target business that it would be possible to uncover all material issues through a customary amount of due diligence, or that factors outside of the target business and outside of our control will not later arise. As a result of these factors, we may be forced to later write down or write off assets, restructure our operations, or incur impairment or other charges that could result in our reporting losses. Even if our due diligence successfully identifies certain risks, unexpected risks may arise and previously known risks may materialize in a manner not consistent with our preliminary risk analysis. Even though these charges may be non-cash items and not have an immediate impact on our liquidity, the fact that we report charges of this nature could contribute to negative market perceptions about us or our securities. In addition, charges of this nature may cause us to violate net worth or other covenants to which we may be subject as a result of assuming pre-existing debt held by a target business or by virtue of our obtaining post-combination debt financing. Accordingly, any shareholder or warrant holder who chooses to remain a shareholder or warrant holder following our initial business combination could suffer a reduction in the value of their securities. Such shareholders and warrant holders are unlikely to have a remedy for such reduction in value. 24 If third parties bring claims against us, the proceeds held in the trust account could be reduced and the per-share redemption amount received by shareholders may be less than $10.00 per share. Our placing of funds in the trust account may not protect those funds from third-party claims against us. Although we will seek to have all vendors, service providers (other than our independent auditors), prospective target businesses or other entities with which we do business execute agreements with us waiving any right, title, interest or claim of any kind in or to any monies held in the trust account for the benefit of our public shareholders, such parties may not execute such agreements, or even if they execute such agreements they may not be prevented from bringing claims against the trust account, including, but not limited to, fraudulent inducement, breach of fiduciary responsibility or other similar claims, as well as claims challenging the enforceability of the waiver, in each case in order to gain advantage with respect to a claim against our assets, including the funds held in the trust account. If any third party refuses to execute an agreement waiving such claims to the monies held in the trust account, our management will perform an analysis of the alternatives available to it and will enter into an agreement with a third party that has not executed a waiver only if management believes that such third party's engagement would be significantly more beneficial to us than any alternative. Examples of possible instances where we may engage a third party that refuses to execute a waiver include the engagement of a third-party consultant whose particular expertise or skills are believed by management to be significantly superior to those of other consultants that would agree to execute a waiver or in cases where we are unable to find a service provider willing to execute a waiver. In addition, there is no guarantee that such entities will agree to waive any claims they may have in the future as a result of, or arising out of, any negotiations, contracts or agreements with us and will not seek recourse against the trust account for any reason. Upon redemption of our public shares, if we are unable to complete our initial business combination within the prescribed timeframe, or upon the exercise of a redemption right in connection with our initial business combination, we will be required to provide for payment of claims of creditors that were not waived that may be brought against us within the 10 years following redemption. Accordingly, the per-share redemption amount received by public shareholders could be less than the $10.00 per share initially held in the trust account, due to claims of such creditors. Our sponsor has agreed that it will be liable to us if and to the extent any claims by a third party (other than our independent auditors) for services rendered or products sold to us, or a prospective target business with which we have discussed entering into a transaction agreement, reduce the amount of funds in the trust account to below (1) $10.00 per public share or (2) such lesser amount per public share held in the trust account as of the date of the liquidation of the trust account due to reductions in the value of the trust assets, in each case net of the interest which may be withdrawn to pay taxes, except as to any claims by a third party who executed a waiver of any and all rights to seek access to the trust account and except as to any claims under our indemnity of the underwriters of our Initial Public Offering against certain liabilities, including liabilities under the Securities Act. Moreover, in the event that an executed waiver is deemed to be unenforceable against a third party, our sponsor will not be responsible to the extent of any liability for such third-party claims. We have not independently verified whether our sponsor has sufficient funds to satisfy its indemnity obligations and believe that our sponsor's only assets are securities of our Company. Our sponsor may not have sufficient funds available to satisfy those obligations. We have not asked our sponsor to reserve for such obligations, and therefore, no funds are currently set aside to cover any such obligations. As a result, if any such claims were successfully made against the trust account, the funds available for our initial business combination and redemptions could be reduced to less than $10.00 per public share. In such event, we may not be able to complete our initial business combination, and you would receive such lesser amount per share in connection with any redemption of your public shares. None of our directors or officers will indemnify us for claims by third parties including, without limitation, claims by vendors and prospective target businesses. Our directors may decide not to enforce the indemnification obligations of our sponsor, resulting in a reduction in the amount of funds in the trust account available for distribution to our public shareholders. In the event that the proceeds in the trust account are reduced below the lesser of (1) $10.00 per public share or (2) such lesser amount per share held in the trust account as of the date of the liquidation of the trust account due to reductions in the value of the trust assets, in each case net of the interest which may be withdrawn to pay taxes, and our sponsor asserts that it is unable to satisfy its obligations or that it has no indemnification obligations related to a particular claim, our independent directors would determine whether to take legal action against our sponsor to enforce its indemnification obligations. While we currently expect that our independent directors would take legal action on our behalf against our sponsor to enforce its indemnification obligations to us, it is possible that our independent directors in exercising their business judgment may choose not to do so in any particular instance. If our independent directors choose not to enforce these indemnification obligations, the amount of funds in the trust account available for distribution to our public shareholders may be reduced below $10.00 per share. 25 If, after we distribute the proceeds in the trust account to our public shareholders, we file a winding-up or bankruptcy petition or an involuntary winding-up or bankruptcy petition is filed against us that is not dismissed, a bankruptcy court may seek to recover such proceeds, and the members of our board of directors may be viewed as having breached their fiduciary duties to our creditors, thereby exposing the members of our board of directors and us to claims of punitive damages. If, after we distribute the proceeds in the trust account to our public shareholders, we file a winding-up or bankruptcy petition or an involuntary winding-up or bankruptcy petition is filed against us that is not dismissed, any distributions received by shareholders could be viewed under applicable debtor/creditor and/or insolvency laws as a voidable performance. As a result, a liquidator could seek to recover some or all amounts received by our shareholders. In addition, our board of directors may be viewed as having breached its fiduciary duty to our creditors and/or having acted in bad faith by paying public shareholders from the trust account prior to addressing the claims of creditors, thereby exposing itself and us to claims of punitive damages. If, before distributing the proceeds in the trust account to our public shareholders, we file a winding-up or bankruptcy petition or an involuntary winding-up or bankruptcy petition is filed against us that is not dismissed, the claims of creditors in such proceeding may have priority over the claims of our shareholders and the per-share amount that would otherwise be received by our shareholders in connection with our liquidation may be reduced. If, before distributing the proceeds in the trust account to our public shareholders, we file a winding-up or bankruptcy petition or an involuntary winding-up or bankruptcy petition is filed against us that is not dismissed, the proceeds held in the trust account could be subject to applicable insolvency law, and may be included in our liquidation estate and subject to the claims of third parties with priority over the claims of our shareholders. To the extent any liquidation claims deplete the trust account, the per-share amount that would otherwise be received by our shareholders in connection with our liquidation would be reduced. We have identified a material weakness in our internal control over financial reporting. This material weakness could continue to adversely affect our ability to report our results of operations and financial condition accurately and in a timely manner. Our management is responsible for establishing and maintaining adequate internal control over financial reporting designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Our management is likewise required, on a quarterly basis, to evaluate the effectiveness of our internal controls and to disclose any changes and material weaknesses identified through such evaluation in those internal controls. A material weakness is a deficiency, or a combination of deficiencies, in internal control over financial reporting, such that there is a reasonable possibility that a material misstatement of our annual or interim financial statements will not be prevented or detected on a timely basis. As described in Amendment No. 1 and elsewhere in this Amendment No. 2 to the Annual Report, we identified a material weakness in our internal control over financial reporting related to the interpretation and accounting for certain complex features of the Public Shares and warrants issued by the Company. As a result of this material weakness, our management concluded that our internal control over financial reporting was not effective as of December 31, 2020. This material weakness resulted in a material misstatement of our Class A ordinary shares subject to redemption and warrant liabilities, change in fair value of warrant liabilities, additional paid-in capital, accumulated deficit and related financial disclosures for the Affected Periods. To respond to this material weakness, we have devoted, and plan to continue to devote, significant effort and resources to the remediation and improvement of our internal control over financial reporting. While we have processes to identify and appropriately apply applicable accounting requirements, we plan to enhance these processes to better evaluate our research and understanding of the nuances of the complex accounting standards that apply to our financial statements. Our plans at this time include providing enhanced access to accounting literature, research materials and documents and increased communication among our personnel and third-party professionals with whom we consult regarding complex accounting applications. The elements of our remediation plan can only be accomplished over time, and we can offer no assurance that these initiatives will ultimately have the intended effects. For a discussion of management's consideration of the material weakness identified related to our interpretation and accounting for certain complex features of the Public Shares and warrants issued by the Company, see "Note 2-Restatement of Previously Issued Financial Statements" to the accompanying financial statements, as well as Part II, Item 9A: Controls and Procedures included in this Amendment No. 2 to the Annual Report. 26 Any failure to maintain such internal control could adversely impact our ability to report our financial position and results from operations on a timely and accurate basis. If our financial statements are not accurate, investors may not have a complete understanding of our operations. Likewise, if our financial statements are not filed on a timely basis, we could be subject to sanctions or investigations by the stock exchange on which our securities are listed, the SEC or other regulatory authorities. In either case, there could be a material adverse effect on our business. Ineffective internal controls could also cause investors to lose confidence in our reported financial information, which could have a negative effect on the trading price of our stock. We can give no assurance that the measures we have taken and plan to take in the future will remediate the material weakness identified or that any additional material weaknesses or restatements of financial results will not arise in the future due to a failure to implement and maintain adequate internal control over financial reporting or circumvention of these controls. In addition, even if we are successful in strengthening our controls and procedures, in the future those controls and procedures may not be adequate to prevent or identify irregularities or errors or to facilitate the fair presentation of our financial statements. If we are deemed to be an investment company under the Investment Company Act, we may be required to institute burdensome compliance requirements and our activities may be restricted, which may make it difficult for us to complete our initial business combination. If we are deemed to be an investment company under the Investment Company Act, our activities may be restricted, including: ● restrictions on the nature of our investments; and ● restrictions on the issuance of securities; each of which may make it difficult for us to complete our initial business combination. In addition, we may have imposed upon us burdensome requirements, including: ● registration as an investment company with the SEC; ● adoption of a specific form of corporate structure; and ● reporting, record keeping, voting, proxy and disclosure requirements and other rules and regulations that we are currently not subject to. We do not believe that our principal activities subject us to the Investment Company Act. The proceeds held in the trust account may be invested by the trustee only in U.S. government treasury bills with a maturity of 185 days or less or in money market funds investing solely in U.S. Treasuries and meeting certain conditions under Rule 2a-7 under the Investment Company Act. Because the investment of the proceeds is restricted to these instruments, we believe we meet the requirements for the exemption provided in Rule 3a-1 promulgated under the Investment Company Act. If we were deemed to be subject to the Investment Company Act, compliance with these additional regulatory burdens would require additional expenses for which we have not allotted funds and may hinder our ability to complete a business combination. If we are unable to complete our initial business combination, our public shareholders may receive only approximately $10.00 per share, or less in certain circumstances, on the liquidation of our trust account and our warrants will expire worthless. 27 Changes in laws or regulations, or a failure to comply with any laws and regulations, may adversely affect our business, including our ability to negotiate and complete our initial business combination, and results of operations. We are subject to laws and regulations enacted by national, regional and local governments. In particular, we are required to comply with certain SEC and other legal requirements. Compliance with, and monitoring of, applicable laws and regulations may be difficult, time consuming and costly. Those laws and regulations and their interpretation and application may also change from time to time and those changes could have a material adverse effect on our business, investments and results of operations. In addition, a failure to comply with applicable laws or regulations, as interpreted and applied, could have a material adverse effect on our business, including our ability to negotiate and complete our initial business combination, and results of operations. If we have not completed our initial business combination within the Combination Period, our public shareholders may be forced to wait beyond such 24 months before redemption from our trust account. If we have not completed our initial business combination within the Combination Period, we will distribute the aggregate amount then on deposit in the trust account, including interest (less up to $100,000 of interest to pay dissolution expenses and which interest shall be net of taxes payable), pro rata to our public shareholders by way of redemption and cease all operations except for the purposes of winding up of our affairs. Any redemption of public shareholders from the trust account shall be effected automatically by function of our amended and restated memorandum and articles of association prior to any voluntary winding up. If we are required to windup, liquidate the trust account and distribute such amount therein, pro rata, to our public shareholders, as part of any liquidation process, such winding up, liquidation and distribution must comply with the applicable provisions of the Companies Law. In that case, investors may be forced to wait beyond the initial 24 months before the redemption proceeds of our trust account become available to them and they receive the return of their pro rata portion of the proceeds from our trust account. We have no obligation to return funds to investors prior to the date of our redemption or liquidation unless, prior thereto, we consummate our initial business combination or amend certain provisions of our amended and restated memorandum and articles of association and then only in cases where investors have properly sought to redeem their Class A ordinary shares. Only upon our redemption or any liquidation will public shareholders be entitled to distributions if we are unable to complete our initial business combination and do not amend certain provisions of our amended and restated memorandum and articles of association prior thereto. Our shareholders may be held liable for claims by third parties against us to the extent of distributions received by them upon redemption of their shares. If we are forced to enter into an insolvent liquidation, any distributions received by shareholders could be viewed as an unlawful payment if it was proved that immediately following the date on which the distribution was made, we were unable to pay our debts as they fall due in the ordinary course of business. As a result, a liquidator could seek to recover some or all amounts received by our shareholders. Furthermore, our directors may be viewed as having breached their fiduciary duties to us or our creditors and/or may have acted in bad faith, and thereby exposing themselves and our company to claims, by paying public shareholders from the trust account prior to addressing the claims of creditors. We cannot assure you that claims will not be brought against us for these reasons. We and our directors and officers who knowingly and willfully authorized or permitted any distribution to be paid out of our share premium account while we were unable to pay our debts as they fall due in the ordinary course of business would be guilty of an offence and may be liable to a fine of up to approximately $18,300 and to imprisonment for five years in the Cayman Islands. We may not hold an annual general meeting of shareholders until after the consummation of our initial business combination. Our public shareholders may not have the right to elect or remove directors prior to the consummation of our initial business combination. In accordance with the NYSE corporate governance requirements, we are not required to hold an annual meeting until one year after our first fiscal year end following our listing on the NYSE. There is no requirement under the Companies Law for us to hold annual or general meetings to elect directors. Until we hold an annual general meeting of shareholders, public shareholders may not be afforded the opportunity to discuss company affairs with management. In addition, as holders of our Class A ordinary shares, our public shareholders do not have the right to vote on the election of directors prior to consummation of our initial business combination. In addition, holders of a majority of our founder shares may remove a member of the board of directors for any reason. 28 We have not registered the Class A ordinary shares issuable upon exercise of the warrants under the Securities Act or any state securities laws, and such registration may not be in place when an investor desires to exercise warrants, thus precluding such investor from being able to exercise its warrants except on a cashless basis and potentially causing such warrants to expire worthless. We have not registered the Class A ordinary shares issuable upon exercise of the warrants under the Securities Act or any state securities laws. However, under the terms of the warrant agreement, we have agreed that, as soon as practicable, but in no event later than 15 business days after the closing of our initial business combination, we will use our reasonable best efforts to file with the SEC a registration statement covering the issuance of such shares, and we will use our reasonable best efforts to cause the same to become effective within 60 business days after the closing of our initial business combination and to maintain the effectiveness of such registration statement and a current prospectus relating to those Class A ordinary shares until the warrants expire or are redeemed. We cannot assure you that we will be able to do so if, for example, any facts or events arise which represent a fundamental change in the information set forth in the registration statement or prospectus, the financial statements contained or incorporated by reference therein are not current, complete or correct or the SEC issues a stop order. If the shares issuable upon exercise of the warrants are not registered under the Securities Act in accordance with the above requirements, we will be required to permit holders to exercise their warrants on a cashless basis. However, no warrant will be exercisable for cash or on a cashless basis, and we will not be obligated to issue any shares to holders seeking to exercise their warrants, unless the issuance of the shares upon such exercise is registered or qualified under the securities laws of the state of the exercising holder, or an exemption from registration is available. Notwithstanding the above, if our Class A ordinary shares are at the time of any exercise of a warrant not listed on a national securities exchange such that they satisfy the definition of a "covered security" under Section 18(b)(1) of the Securities Act, we may, at our option, require holders of public warrants who exercise their warrants to do so on a "cashless basis" in accordance with Section 3(a)(9) of the Securities Act and, in the event we so elect, we will not be required to file or maintain in effect a registration statement, but we will use our reasonable best efforts to register or qualify the shares under applicable blue sky laws to the extent an exemption is not available. In no event will we be required to net cash settle any warrant, or issue securities or other compensation in exchange for the warrants in the event that we are unable to register or qualify the shares underlying the warrants under applicable state securities laws and no exemption is available. If the issuance of the shares upon exercise of the warrants is not so registered or qualified or exempt from registration or qualification, the holder of such warrant shall not be entitled to exercise such warrant and such warrant may have no value and expire worthless. In such event, holders who acquired their warrants as part of a purchase of units will have paid the full unit purchase price solely for the Class A ordinary shares included in the units. There may be a circumstance where an exemption from registration exists for holders of our private placement warrants to exercise their warrants while a corresponding exemption does not exist for holders of the public warrants included as part of units. In such an instance, our sponsor and its permitted transferees (which may include our directors and executive officers) would be able to exercise their warrants and sell the ordinary shares underlying their warrants while holders of our public warrants would not be able to exercise their warrants and sell the underlying ordinary shares. If and when the warrants become redeemable by us, we may exercise our redemption right even if we are unable to register or qualify the underlying Class A ordinary shares for sale under all applicable state securities laws. As a result, we may redeem the warrants as set forth above even if the holders are otherwise unable to exercise their warrants. The grant of registration rights to our initial shareholders and their permitted transferees may make it more difficult to complete our initial business combination, and the future exercise of such rights may adversely affect the market price of our Class A ordinary shares. Our initial shareholders and their permitted transferees can demand that we register the resale of their founder shares after those shares convert to our Class A ordinary shares at the time of our initial business combination. In addition, our sponsor and its permitted transferees can demand that we register the resale of the private placement warrants and the Class A ordinary shares issuable upon exercise of the private placement warrants, and holders of warrants that may be issued upon conversion of working capital loans may demand that we register the resale of such warrants or the Class A ordinary shares issuable upon exercise of such warrants. We will bear the cost of registering these securities. The registration and availability of such a significant number of securities for trading in the public market may have an adverse effect on the market price of our Class A ordinary shares. In addition, the existence of the registration rights may make our initial business combination more costly or difficult to conclude. This is because the shareholders of the target business may increase the equity stake they seek in the combined entity or ask for more cash consideration to offset the negative impact on the market price of our Class A ordinary shares that is expected when the ordinary shares owned by our initial shareholders or their permitted transferees, our private placement warrants or warrants issued in connection with working capital loans are registered for resale. 29 Because we are not limited to a particular industry or any specific target businesses with which to pursue our initial business combination, you will be unable to ascertain the merits or risks of any particular target business's operations. Although we expect to focus our search for a target business in the cybersecurity industry globally, with enterprise valuations in the range of $600 million to $1.5 billion, we may seek to complete a business combination with an operating company of any size (subject to our satisfaction of the 80% of net assets test) and in any industry, sector or geography. However, we are not, under our amended and restated memorandum and articles of association, permitted to effectuate our initial business combination solely with another blank check company or similar company with nominal operations. Because we have not yet reached a definitive agreement with any specific target business with respect to a business combination, there is no basis to evaluate the possible merits or risks of any particular target business's operations, results of operations, cash flows, liquidity, financial condition or prospects. To the extent we complete our initial business combination, we may be affected by numerous risks inherent in the business operations with which we combine. For example, if we combine with a financially unstable business or an entity lacking an established record of sales or earnings, we may be affected by the risks inherent in the business and operations of a financially unstable or development stage entity. Although our directors and officers will endeavor to evaluate the risks inherent in a particular target business, we cannot assure you that we will properly ascertain or assess all of the significant risk factors or that we will have adequate time to complete due diligence. Furthermore, some of these risks may be outside of our control and leave us with no ability to control or reduce the chances that those risks will adversely impact a target business. We also cannot assure you that an investment in our units will not ultimately prove to be less favorable to our investors than a direct investment, if such opportunity were available, in a business combination target. Accordingly, any shareholder or warrant holder who chooses to remain a shareholder or warrant holder, respectively, following our initial business combination could suffer a reduction in the value of their securities. Such shareholders and warrant holders are unlikely to have a remedy for such reduction in value. Past performance by our management team and their affiliates may not be indicative of future performance of an investment in the Company. Past performance by our management team and their affiliates, including SCV and Hudson Bay, is not a guarantee either (1) that we will be able to identify a suitable candidate for our initial business combination or (2) of success with respect to any business combination we may consummate. You should not rely on the historical record of our management team or their affiliates, including SCV and Hudson Bay, or any related investment's performance as indicative of our future performance of an investment in the Company or the returns the Company will, or is likely to, generate going forward. We may seek acquisition opportunities outside the cybersecurity sector, which may be outside by our management's area of expertise. We will consider a business combination outside the cybersecurity sector, which may be outside of our management's areas of expertise, if a business combination candidate is presented to us and we determine that such candidate offers an attractive acquisition opportunity for our Company. In the event we elect to pursue an acquisition outside of the areas of our management's expertise, our management's expertise may not be directly applicable to its evaluation or operation, and the areas of our management's expertise would not be relevant to an understanding of the business that we elect to acquire. As a result, our management may not be able to adequately ascertain or assess all of the significant risk factors relevant to such acquisition. Accordingly, any shareholder or warrant holder who chooses to remain a shareholder or warrant holder, respectively, following our initial business combination could suffer a reduction in the value of their securities. Such shareholders and warrant holders are unlikely to have a remedy for such reduction in value. Although we have identified general criteria and guidelines that we believe are important in evaluating prospective target businesses, we may enter into our initial business combination with a target that does not meet such criteria and guidelines, and as a result, the target business with which we enter into our initial business combination may not have attributes entirely consistent with our general criteria and guidelines. Although we have identified general criteria and guidelines for evaluating prospective target businesses, it is possible that a target business with which we enter into our initial business combination will not have all of these positive attributes. If we complete our initial business combination with a target that does not meet some or all of these criteria and guidelines, such combination may not be as successful as a combination with a business that does meet all of our general criteria and guidelines. In addition, if we announce a prospective business combination with a target that does not meet our general criteria and guidelines, a greater number of shareholders may exercise their redemption rights, which may make it difficult for us to meet any closing condition with a target business that requires us to have a minimum net worth or a certain amount of cash. In addition, if shareholder approval of the transaction is required by applicable law or stock exchange listing requirements, or we decide to obtain shareholder approval for business or other reasons, it may be more difficult for us to attain shareholder approval of our initial business combination if the target business does not meet our general criteria and guidelines. If we are unable to complete our initial business combination, our public shareholders may receive only approximately $10.00 per share, or less in certain circumstances, on the liquidation of our trust account and our warrants will expire worthless. 30 We may seek acquisition opportunities with an early stage company, a financially unstable business or an entity lacking an established record of revenue or earnings. To the extent we complete our initial business combination with an early stage company, a financially unstable business or an entity lacking an established record of sales or earnings, we may be affected by numerous risks inherent in the operations of the business with which we combine. These risks include investing in a business without a proven business model and with limited historical financial data, volatile revenues or earnings, intense competition and difficulties in obtaining and retaining key personnel. Although our directors and officers will endeavor to evaluate the risks inherent in a particular target business, we may not be able to properly ascertain or assess all of the significant risk factors and we may not have adequate time to complete due diligence. Furthermore, some of these risks may be outside of our control and leave us with no ability to control or reduce the chances that those risks will adversely impact a target business. We are not required to obtain an opinion from an independent investment banking firm or from an independent accounting firm regarding fairness. Consequently, you may have no assurance from an independent source that the price we are paying for the business is fair to our company from a financial point of view. Unless we complete our initial business combination with an affiliated entity, we are not required to obtain an opinion that the price we are paying is fair to our company from a financial point of view. If no opinion is obtained, our shareholders will be relying on the judgment of our board of directors, who will determine fair market value based on standards generally accepted by the financial community. Such standards used will be disclosed in our tender offer documents or proxy solicitation materials, as applicable, related to our initial business combination. We may issue additional Class A ordinary shares or preferred shares to complete our initial business combination or under an employee incentive plan after completion of our initial business combination. We may also issue Class A ordinary shares upon the conversion of the Class B ordinary shares at a ratio greater than one-to-one at the time of our initial business combination as a result of the anti-dilution provisions contained in our amended and restated memorandum and articles of association. Any such issuances would dilute the interest of our shareholders and likely present other risks. Our amended and restated memorandum and articles of association authorizes the issuance of up to 200,000,000 Class A ordinary shares, par value $0.0001 per share, 20,000,000 Class B ordinary shares, par value $0.0001 per share, and 1,000,000 undesignated preferred shares, par value $0.0001 per share. As of April 6, 2021, there are 177,000,000 and 14,250,000 authorized but unissued Class A ordinary shares and Class B ordinary shares, respectively, available for issuance, which amount takes into account shares reserved for issuance upon exercise of outstanding warrants but not upon conversion of the Class B ordinary shares. Class B ordinary shares are convertible into Class A ordinary shares, initially at a one-for-one ratio but subject to adjustment. As of April 6, 2021, there are no preferred shares issued and outstanding. We may issue a substantial number of additional Class A ordinary shares, and may issue preferred shares, in order to complete our initial business combination or under an employee incentive plan after completion of our initial business combination. We may also issue Class A ordinary shares upon conversion of the Class B ordinary shares at a ratio greater than one-to-one at the time of our initial business combination as a result of the anti-dilution provisions contained in our amended and restated memorandum and articles of association. However, our amended and restated memorandum and articles of association provides, among other things, that prior to our initial business combination, we may not issue additional ordinary shares that would entitle the holders thereof to (1) receive funds from the trust account or (2) vote as a class with our public shares on any initial business combination. The issuance of additional ordinary shares or preferred shares: ● may significantly dilute the equity interest of investors, which dilution would increase if the anti-dilution provisions in the Class B ordinary shares resulted in the issuance of Class A ordinary shares on a greater than one-to-one basis upon conversion of the Class B ordinary shares; ● may subordinate the rights of holders of ordinary shares if preferred shares are issued with rights senior to those afforded our ordinary shares; ● could cause a change of control if a substantial number of our ordinary shares are issued, which may affect, among other things, our ability to use our net operating loss carry forwards, if any, and could result in the resignation or removal of our present directors and officers; ● may have the effect of delaying or preventing a change of control of us by diluting the share ownership or voting rights of a person seeking to obtain control of us; and ● may adversely affect prevailing market prices for our units, ordinary shares and/or warrants. 31 We may be a passive foreign investment company, or "PFIC," which could result in adverse U.S. federal income tax consequences to U.S. investors. If we are a PFIC for any taxable year (or portion thereof) that is included in the holding period of a U.S. holder of our ordinary shares or warrants, the U.S. holder may be subject to adverse U.S. federal income tax consequences and may be subject to additional reporting requirements. Our PFIC status for our current and subsequent taxable years may depend upon the status of an acquired company pursuant to a business combination and whether we qualify for the PFIC start-up exception. Depending on the particular circumstances, the application of the start-up exception may be subject to uncertainty, and there cannot be any assurance that we will qualify for the start-up exception. Accordingly, there can be no assurances with respect to our status as a PFIC for our current taxable year or any subsequent taxable year. Our actual PFIC status for any taxable year, however, will not be determinable until after the end of such taxable year. Moreover, if we determine we are a PFIC for any taxable year, we will endeavor to provide to a U.S. holder such information as the Internal Revenue Service ("IRS") may require, including a PFIC Annual Information Statement, in order to enable the U.S. holder to make and maintain a "qualified electing fund" election, but there can be no assurance that we will timely provide such required information, and such election would likely be unavailable with respect to our warrants in all cases. We urge U.S. holders to consult their own tax advisors regarding the possible application of the PFIC rules to holders of our ordinary shares and warrants. We may reincorporate in another jurisdiction in connection with our initial business combination and such reincorporation may result in taxes imposed on shareholders. We may, in connection with our initial business combination and subject to requisite shareholder approval by special resolution under the Companies Law, reincorporate in the jurisdiction in which the target company or business is located or in another jurisdiction. The transaction may require a shareholder to recognize taxable income in the jurisdiction in which the shareholder is a tax resident or in which its members are resident if it is a tax transparent entity. We do not intend to make any cash distributions to shareholders to pay such taxes. Shareholders may be subject to withholding taxes or other taxes with respect to their ownership of us after the reincorporation. Resources could be wasted in researching acquisitions that are not completed, which could materially adversely affect subsequent attempts to locate and acquire or merge with another business. If we are unable to complete our initial business combination, our public shareholders may receive only approximately $10.00 per share, or less than such amount in certain circumstances, on the liquidation of our trust account and our warrants will expire worthless. We anticipate that the investigation of each specific target business and the negotiation, drafting and execution of relevant agreements, disclosure documents and other instruments will require substantial management time and attention and substantial costs for accountants, attorneys and others. If we decide not to complete a specific initial business combination, the costs incurred up to that point for the proposed transaction likely would not be recoverable. Furthermore, if we reach an agreement relating to a specific target business, we may fail to complete our initial business combination for any number of reasons including those beyond our control. Any such event will result in a loss to us of the related costs incurred which could materially adversely affect subsequent attempts to locate and acquire or merge with another business. If we are unable to complete our initial business combination, our public shareholders may receive only approximately $10.00 per share, or less in certain circumstances, on the liquidation of our trust account and our warrants will expire worthless. We are dependent upon our directors and officers and their departure could adversely affect our ability to operate. Our operations are dependent upon a relatively small group of individuals and in particular, Michael Doniger, our Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the board of directors, Hank Thomas, our Chief Technology Officer and one of our directors, and Chris Ahern, our Chief Financial Officer and Secretary. We believe that our success depends on the continued service of our directors and officers, at least until we have completed our initial business combination. In addition, our directors and officers are not required to commit any specified amount of time to our affairs and, accordingly, will have conflicts of interest in allocating their time among various business activities, including identifying potential business combinations and monitoring the related due diligence. Moreover, certain of our directors and officers have time and attention requirements for investment funds of which affiliates of our sponsor are the investment managers. We do not have an employment agreement with, or key-man insurance on the life of, any of our directors or officers. The unexpected loss of the services of one or more of our directors or officers could have a detrimental effect on us. 32 Our ability to successfully effect our initial business combination and to be successful thereafter will be dependent upon the efforts of our key personnel, some of whom may join us following our initial business combination. The loss of our or a target's key personnel could negatively impact the operations and profitability of our post-combination business. Our ability to successfully effect our initial business combination is dependent upon the efforts of our key personnel. The role of our key personnel in the target business, however, cannot presently be ascertained. Although some of our key personnel may remain with the target business in senior management or advisory positions following our initial business combination, it is likely that some or all of the management of the target business will remain in place. While we intend to closely scrutinize any individuals we engage after our initial business combination, we cannot assure you that our assessment of these individuals will prove to be correct. These individuals may be unfamiliar with the requirements of operating a company regulated by the SEC, which could cause us to have to expend time and resources helping them become familiar with such requirements. In addition, the directors and officers of an acquisition candidate may resign upon completion of our initial business combination. The departure of a business combination target's key personnel could negatively impact the operations and profitability of our post-combination business. The role of an acquisition candidate's key personnel upon the completion of our initial business combination cannot be ascertained at this time. Although we contemplate that certain members of an acquisition candidate's management team will remain associated with the acquisition candidate following our initial business combination, it is possible that members of the management of an acquisition candidate will not wish to remain in place. The loss of key personnel could negatively impact the operations and profitability of our post-combination business. Our key personnel may negotiate employment or consulting agreements with a target business in connection with a particular business combination. These agreements may provide for them to receive compensation following our initial business combination and as a result, may cause them to have conflicts of interest in determining whether a particular business combination is the most advantageous. Our key personnel may be able to remain with the company after the completion of our initial business combination only if they are able to negotiate employment or consulting agreements in connection with the business combination. Such negotiations would take place simultaneously with the negotiation of the business combination and could provide for such individuals to receive compensation in the form of cash payments and/or our securities for services they would render to us after the completion of our initial business combination. The personal and financial interests of such individuals may influence their motivation in identifying and selecting a target business, subject to his or her fiduciary duties under Cayman Islands law. However, we believe the ability of such individuals to remain with us after the completion of our initial business combination will not be the determining factor in our decision as to whether or not we will proceed with any potential business combination. There is no certainty, however, that any of our key personnel will remain with us after the completion of our initial business combination. We cannot assure you that any of our key personnel will remain in senior management or advisory positions with us. The determination as to whether any of our key personnel will remain with us will be made at the time of our initial business combination. We may have limited ability to assess the management of a prospective target business and, as a result, may affect our initial business combination with a target business whose management may not have the skills, qualifications or abilities to manage a public company. When evaluating the desirability of effecting our initial business combination with a prospective target business, our ability to assess the target business's management may be limited due to a lack of time, resources or information. Our assessment of the capabilities of the target's management, therefore, may prove to be incorrect and such management may lack the skills, qualifications or abilities we suspected. Should the target's management not possess the skills, qualifications or abilities necessary to manage a public company, the operations and profitability of the post-combination business may be negatively impacted. Accordingly, any shareholder or warrant holder who chooses to remain a shareholder or warrant holder following our initial business combination could suffer a reduction in the value of their securities. Such shareholders and warrant holders are unlikely to have a remedy for such reduction in value. The directors and officers of an acquisition candidate may resign upon completion of our initial business combination. The departure of a business combination target's key personnel could negatively impact the operations and profitability of our post-combination business. The role of an acquisition candidate's key personnel upon the completion of our initial business combination cannot be ascertained at this time. Although we contemplate that certain members of an acquisition candidate's management team will remain associated with the acquisition candidate following our initial business combination, it is possible that members of the management of an acquisition candidate will not wish to remain in place. 33 Our directors and officers will allocate their time to other businesses thereby causing conflicts of interest in their determination as to how much time to devote to our affairs. This conflict of interest could have a negative impact on our ability to complete our initial business combination. Our directors and officers are not required to, and will not, commit their full time to our affairs, which may result in a conflict of interest in allocating their time between our operations and our search for a business combination and their other businesses. We do not intend to have any full-time employees prior to the completion of our initial business combination. Each of our officers is engaged in several other business endeavors for which he may be entitled to substantial compensation and our officers are not obligated to contribute any specific number of hours per week to our affairs. In particular, all of our officers and certain of our directors have fiduciary and contractual duties to either SCV or Hudson Bay and to certain companies in which either of them has invested, including companies in industries we may target for our initial business combination. Our independent directors also serve as officers and board members for other entities. If our officers' and directors' other business affairs require them to devote substantial amounts of time to such affairs in excess of their current commitment levels, it could limit their ability to devote time to our affairs, which may have a negative impact on our ability to complete our initial business combination. For a complete discussion of our officers' and directors' other business affairs, please see "Management - Directors and Officers." Certain of our directors and officers are now, and all of them may in the future become, affiliated with entities engaged in business activities similar to those intended to be conducted by us and, accordingly, may have conflicts of interest in determining to which entity a particular business opportunity should be presented. Until we consummate our initial business combination, we are engaged in the business of identifying and combining with one or more businesses. Our sponsor and directors and officers are, or may in the future become, affiliated with entities that are engaged in a similar business. Our sponsor and directors and officers are also not prohibited from sponsoring, or otherwise becoming involved with, any other blank check companies prior to us completing our initial business combination. Moreover, certain of our directors and officers have time and attention requirements for investment funds of which affiliates of our sponsor are the investment managers. Our directors and officers also may become aware of business opportunities which may be appropriate for presentation to us and the other entities to which they owe certain fiduciary or contractual duties. Accordingly, they may have conflicts of interest in determining to which entity a particular business opportunity should be presented. These conflicts may not be resolved in our favor and a potential target business may be presented to other entities prior to its presentation to us, subject to his or her fiduciary duties under Cayman Islands law. Our amended and restated memorandum and articles of association provides that we renounce our interest in any corporate opportunity offered to any director or officer unless such opportunity is expressly offered to such person solely in his or her capacity as a director or officer of the company and it is an opportunity that we are able to complete on a reasonable basis. For a complete discussion of our officers' and directors' business affiliations and the potential conflicts of interest that you should be aware of, please see "Management - Directors, Director Nominees and Officers," "Management - Conflicts of Interest" and "Certain Relationships and Related Transactions, and Director Independence." Our directors, officers, security holders and their respective affiliates may have competitive pecuniary interests that conflict with our interests. We have not adopted a policy that expressly prohibits our directors, officers, security holders or affiliates from having a direct or indirect pecuniary or financial interest in any investment to be acquired or disposed of by us or in any transaction to which we are a party or have an interest. In fact, we may enter into a business combination with a target business that is affiliated with our sponsor, our directors or officers, although we do not intend to do so. Nor do we have a policy that expressly prohibits any such persons from engaging for their own account in business activities of the types conducted by us. Accordingly, such persons or entities may have a conflict between their interests and ours. In particular, affiliates of our sponsor have invested in industries as diverse as healthcare, education, financial services, artificial intelligence and social media. As a result, there may be substantial overlap between companies that would be a suitable business combination for us and companies that would make an attractive target for such other affiliates. 34 We may engage in a business combination with one or more target businesses that have relationships with entities that may be affiliated with our sponsor, directors or officers which may raise potential conflicts of interest. In light of the involvement of our sponsor, directors and officers with other entities, we may decide to acquire one or more businesses affiliated with our sponsor, directors and officers. Our directors and officers also serve as officers and board members for other entities, including those described under "Management - Conflicts of Interest." Such entities may compete with us for business combination opportunities. Our sponsor, directors and officers are not currently aware of any specific opportunities for us to complete our initial business combination with any entities with which they are affiliated, and there have been no substantive discussions concerning a business combination with any such entity or entities. Although we will not be specifically focusing on, or targeting, any transaction with any affiliated entities, we would pursue such a transaction if we determined that such affiliated entity met our criteria for a business combination as set forth in "Business - Selection of a Target Business and Structuring of Our business combination" and such transaction was approved by a majority of our independent and disinterested directors. Despite our agreement that we, or a committee of independent and disinterested directors, will obtain an opinion from an independent investment banking firm that is a member of FINRA or from an independent accounting firm, regarding the fairness to our company from a financial point of view of a business combination with one or more domestic or international businesses affiliated with our sponsor, directors or officers, potential conflicts of interest still may exist and, as a result, the terms of the business combination may not be as advantageous to our public shareholders as they would be absent any conflicts of interest. Since our initial shareholders will lose their entire investment in us if our initial business combination is not completed, a conflict of interest may arise in determining whether a particular business combination target is appropriate for our initial business combination. As of April 6, 2021, our initial shareholders hold 5,750,000 founder shares and 6,600,000 private placement warrants. The founder shares and private placement warrants will be worthless if we do not complete an initial business combination. If we submit our initial business combination to our public shareholders for a vote, our initial shareholders have agreed (and their permitted transferees will agree), pursuant to the terms of a letter agreement entered into with us, to vote their founder shares and any public shares held by them in favor of our initial business combination. The personal and financial interests of our sponsor, directors and officers may influence their motivation in identifying and selecting a target business combination, completing an initial business combination and influencing the operation of the business following the initial business combination. This risk may become more acute as the 24-month deadline following the closing of our Initial Public Offering nears, which is the deadline for the completion of our initial business combination. We may issue notes or other debt securities, or otherwise incur substantial debt, to complete a business combination, which may adversely affect our leverage and financial condition and thus negatively impact the value of our shareholders' investment in us. Although we have no commitments as of the date of this Amendment No. 2 to the Annual Report on Form 10-K/A to issue any notes or other debt securities, or to otherwise incur outstanding debt, we may choose to incur substantial debt to complete our initial business combination. We have agreed that we will not incur any indebtedness unless we have obtained from the lender a waiver of any right, title, interest or claim of any kind in or to the monies held in the trust account. As such, no issuance of debt will affect the per-share amount available for redemption from the trust account. Nevertheless, the incurrence of debt could have a variety of negative effects, including: ● default and foreclosure on our assets if our operating revenues after an initial business combination are insufficient to repay our debt obligations; ● acceleration of our obligations to repay the indebtedness even if we make all principal and interest payments when due if we breach certain covenants that require the maintenance of certain financial ratios or reserves without a waiver or renegotiation of that covenant; ● our immediate payment of all principal and accrued interest, if any, if the debt is payable on demand; 35 ● our inability to obtain necessary additional financing if the debt contains covenants restricting our ability to obtain such financing while the debt is outstanding; ● our inability to pay dividends on our ordinary shares; ● using a substantial portion of our cash flow to pay principal and interest on our debt, which will reduce the funds available for dividends on our ordinary shares if declared, expenses, capital expenditures, acquisitions and other general corporate purposes; ● limitations on our flexibility in planning for and reacting to changes in our business and in the industry in which we operate; ● increased vulnerability to adverse changes in general economic, industry and competitive conditions and adverse changes in government regulation; and ● limitations on our ability to borrow additional amounts for expenses, capital expenditures, acquisitions, debt service requirements, execution of our strategy and other purposes and other disadvantages compared to our competitors who have less debt. We may be able to complete only one business combination with the proceeds of our Initial Public Offering and the sale of the private placement warrants, which will cause us to be solely dependent on a single business which may have a limited number of products or services. This lack of diversification may negatively impact our operations and profitability. We may effectuate our initial business combination with a single target business or multiple target businesses simultaneously or within a short period of time. However, we may not be able to effectuate our initial business combination with more than one target business because of various factors, including the existence of complex accounting issues and the requirement that we prepare and file pro forma financial statements with the SEC that present operating results and the financial condition of several target businesses as if they had been operated on a combined basis. By completing our initial business combination with only a single entity our lack of diversification may subject us to numerous economic, competitive and regulatory risks. Further, we would not be able to diversify our operations or benefit from the possible spreading of risks or offsetting of losses, unlike other entities which may have the resources to complete several business combinations in different industries or different areas of a single industry. Accordingly, the prospects for our success may be: ● solely dependent upon the performance of a single business, property or asset; or ● dependent upon the development or market acceptance of a single or limited number of products, processes or services. This lack of diversification may subject us to numerous economic, competitive and regulatory risks, any or all of which may have a substantial adverse impact upon the particular industry in which we may operate subsequent to our initial business combination. We may attempt to simultaneously complete business combinations with multiple prospective targets, which may hinder our ability to complete our initial business combination and give rise to increased costs and risks that could negatively impact our operations and profitability. If we determine to simultaneously acquire several businesses that are owned by different sellers, we will need for each of such sellers to agree that our purchase of its business is contingent on the simultaneous closings of the other business combinations, which may make it more difficult for us, and delay our ability, to complete our initial business combination. With multiple business combinations, we could also face additional risks, including additional burdens and costs with respect to possible multiple negotiations and due diligence investigations (if there are multiple sellers) and the additional risks associated with the subsequent assimilation of the operations and services or products of the acquired companies in a single operating business. If we are unable to adequately address these risks, it could negatively impact our profitability and results of operations. 36 We may attempt to complete our initial business combination with a private company about which little information is available, which may result in a business combination with a company that is not as profitable as we suspected, if at all. In pursuing our acquisition strategy, we may seek to effectuate our initial business combination with a privately held company. Very little public information generally exists about private companies, and we could be required to make our decision on whether to pursue a potential initial business combination on the basis of limited information, which may result in a business combination with a company that is not as profitable as we suspected, if at all. Our management may not be able to maintain control of a target business after our initial business combination. We cannot provide assurance that, upon loss of control of a target business, new management will possess the skills, qualifications or abilities necessary to profitably operate such business. We may structure our initial business combination so that the post-transaction company in which our public shareholders own shares will own less than 100% of the equity interests or assets of a target business, but we will complete such business combination only if the post-transaction company owns or acquires 50% or more of the issued and outstanding voting securities of the target or otherwise acquires a controlling interest in the target business sufficient for us not to be required to register as an investment company under the Investment Company Act. We will not consider any transaction that does not meet such criteria. Even if the post-transaction company owns 50% or more of the voting securities of the target, our shareholders prior to our initial business combination may collectively own a minority interest in the post business combination company, depending on valuations ascribed to the target and us in our initial business combination transaction. For example, we could pursue a transaction in which we issue a substantial number of new ordinary shares in exchange for all of the issued and outstanding capital stock or shares of a target. In this case, we would acquire a 100% interest in the target. However, as a result of the issuance of a substantial number of new ordinary shares, our shareholders immediately prior to such transaction could own less than a majority of our issued and outstanding ordinary shares subsequent to such transaction. In addition, other minority shareholders may subsequently combine their holdings resulting in a single person or group obtaining a larger share of the company's shares than we initially acquired. Accordingly, this may make it more likely that our management will not be able to maintain our control of the target business. We do not have a specified maximum redemption threshold. The absence of such a redemption threshold may make it possible for us to complete a business combination with which a substantial majority of our shareholders do not agree. Our amended and restated memorandum and articles of association does not provide a specified maximum redemption threshold, except that in no event will we redeem our public shares in an amount that would cause our net tangible assets to be less than $5,000,001 following such redemptions, or any greater net tangible asset or cash requirement that may be contained in the agreement relating to our initial business combination. As a result, we may be able to complete our initial business combination even though a substantial majority of our public shareholders do not agree with the transaction and have redeemed their shares or, if we seek shareholder approval of our initial business combination and do not conduct redemptions in connection with our initial business combination pursuant to the tender offer rules, have entered into privately negotiated agreements to sell their shares to our sponsor, directors, officers, advisors or any of their affiliates. In the event the aggregate cash consideration we would be required to pay for all public shares that are validly submitted for redemption plus any amount required to satisfy cash conditions pursuant to the terms of the proposed business combination exceed the aggregate amount of cash available to us, we will not complete the business combination or redeem any shares, and all ordinary shares submitted for redemption will be returned to the holders thereof, and we instead may search for an alternate business combination. The exercise price for the public warrants is higher than in many similar blank check company offerings in the past, and, accordingly, the warrants are more likely to expire worthless. The exercise price of the public warrants is higher than is typical in many similar blank check companies in the past. Historically, the exercise price of a warrant was generally a fraction of the purchase price of the units in the initial public offering. The exercise price for our public warrants is $11.50 per share, subject to adjustment. As a result, the warrants are more likely to expire worthless. 37 In order to effectuate an initial business combination, blank check companies have, in the past, amended various provisions of their charters and modified governing instruments. We cannot assure you that we will not seek to amend our amended and restated memorandum and articles of association or governing instruments in a manner that will make it easier for us to complete our initial business combination that some of our shareholders may not support. In order to effectuate an initial business combination, blank check companies have, in the recent past, amended various provisions of their charters and modified governing instruments. For example, blank check companies have amended the definition of business combination, increased redemption thresholds and extended the time to consummate an initial business combination. Amending our amended and restated memorandum and articles of association requires at least a special resolution of our shareholders as a matter of Cayman Islands law. A resolution is deemed to be a special resolution as a matter of Cayman Islands law where it has been approved by either (1) holders of at least two-thirds (or any higher threshold specified in a company's articles of association) of a company's ordinary shares at a general meeting for which notice specifying the intention to propose the resolution as a special resolution has been given or (2) if so authorized by a company's articles of association, by a unanimous written resolution of all of the company's shareholders. Our amended and restated memorandum and articles of association provides that special resolutions must be approved either by holders of at least two-thirds of our ordinary shares who attend and vote at a general meeting (i.e., the lowest threshold permissible under Cayman Islands law) (other than amendments relating to provisions governing the appointment or removal of directors prior to our initial business combination, which require the approval of a majority of at least 90% of our ordinary shares attending and voting in a general meeting), or by a unanimous written resolution of all of our shareholders. We cannot assure you that we will not seek to amend our amended and restated memorandum and articles of association or governing instruments or extend the time to consummate an initial business combination in order to effectuate our initial business combination. Certain provisions of our amended and restated memorandum and articles of association that relate to our pre-business combination activity (and corresponding provisions of the agreement governing the release of funds from our trust account) may be amended with the approval of holders of at least two-thirds of our ordinary shares who attend and vote at a general meeting, which is a lower amendment threshold than that of some other blank check companies. It may be easier for us, therefore, to amend our amended and restated memorandum and articles of association and the trust agreement to facilitate the completion of an initial business combination that some of our shareholders may not support. Some other blank check companies have a provision in their charter which prohibits the amendment of certain of its provisions, including those which relate to a company's pre-business combination activity, without approval by holders of a certain percentage of the company's shares. In those companies, amendment of these provisions typically requires approval by holders holding between 90% and 100% of the company's public shares. Our amended and restated memorandum and articles of association provides that any of its provisions, including those related to pre-business combination activity (including the requirement to deposit proceeds of our Initial Public Offering and the Private Placement into the trust account and not release such amounts except in specified circumstances), may be amended if approved by holders of at least two-thirds of our ordinary shares who attend and vote in a general meeting, and corresponding provisions of the trust agreement governing the release of funds from our trust account may be amended if approved by holders of 65% of our ordinary shares (other than amendments relating to provisions governing the appointment or removal of directors prior to our initial business combination, which require the approval of a majority of at least 90% of our ordinary shares attending and voting in a general meeting). Our initial shareholders may participate in any vote to amend our amended and restated memorandum and articles of association and/or trust agreement and will have the discretion to vote in any manner they choose. As a result, we may be able to amend the provisions of our amended and restated memorandum and articles of association which govern our pre-business combination behavior more easily than some other blank check companies, and this may increase our ability to complete our initial business combination with which you do not agree. In certain circumstances, our shareholders may pursue remedies against us for any breach of our amended and restated memorandum and articles of association. We may be unable to obtain additional financing to complete our initial business combination or to fund the operations and growth of a target business, which could compel us to restructure or abandon a particular business combination. Although we believe that the net proceeds of our Initial Public Offering and the sale of the private placement warrants will be sufficient to allow us to complete our initial business combination, because we have not yet agreed with any target business we cannot ascertain the capital requirements for any particular transaction. If the net proceeds of our Initial Public Offering and the sale of the private placement warrants prove to be insufficient, either because of the size of our initial business combination, the depletion of the available net proceeds in search of a target business, the obligation to redeem for cash a significant number of shares from shareholders who elect redemption in connection with our initial business combination or the terms of negotiated transactions to purchase shares in connection with our initial business combination, we may be required to seek additional financing or to abandon the proposed business combination. We cannot assure you that such financing will be available on acceptable terms, if at all. To the extent that additional financing proves to be unavailable when needed to complete our initial business combination, we would be compelled to either restructure the transaction or abandon that particular business combination and seek an alternative target business candidate. 38 In addition, even if we do not need additional financing to complete our initial business combination, we may require such financing to fund the operations or growth of the target business. The failure to secure additional financing could have a material adverse effect on the continued development or growth of the target business. None of our directors, officers or shareholders is required to provide any financing to us in connection with or after our initial business combination. If we are unable to complete our initial business combination, our public shareholders may receive only approximately $10.00 per share, or less in certain circumstances, on the liquidation of our trust account, and our warrants will expire worthless. Our initial shareholders will control the election of our board of directors until consummation of our initial business combination and hold a substantial interest in us. As a result, they will elect all of our directors prior to our initial business combination and may exert a substantial influence on actions requiring shareholder vote, potentially in a manner that you do not support. Our initial shareholders own 20% of our issued and outstanding ordinary shares. In addition, prior to our initial business combination, holders of the founder shares have the right to elect all of our directors and may remove members of the board of directors for any reason. Holders of our public shares have no right to vote on the election of directors during such time. These provisions of our amended and restated memorandum and articles of association may only be amended by a special resolution passed by a majority of at least 90% of our ordinary shares attending and voting in a general meeting. As a result, holders of our public shares will not have any influence over the election of directors prior to our initial business combination. Neither our initial shareholders nor, to our knowledge, any of our directors or officers, have any current intention to purchase additional securities. Factors that would be considered in making such additional purchases would include consideration of the current trading price of our Class A ordinary shares. In addition, as a result of their substantial ownership in our company, our initial shareholders may exert a substantial influence on other actions requiring a shareholder vote, potentially in a manner that you do not support, including amendments to our amended and restated memorandum and articles of association and approval of major corporate transactions. If our initial shareholders purchase any Class A ordinary shares in the aftermarket or in privately negotiated transactions, this would increase their influence over these actions. Accordingly, our initial shareholders will exert significant influence over actions requiring a shareholder vote at least until the completion of our initial business combination. We may amend the terms of the warrants in a manner that may be adverse to holders of public warrants with the approval by the holders of at least 65% of the then outstanding public warrants. Our warrants were issued in registered form under a warrant agreement between Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, as warrant agent, and us. The warrant agreement provides that the terms of the warrants may be amended without the consent of any holder to cure any ambiguity or correct any defective provision, but requires the approval by the holders of at least 65% of the then outstanding public warrants to make any change that adversely affects the interests of the registered holders of public warrants. Accordingly, we may amend the terms of the public warrants in a manner adverse to a holder if holders of at least 65% of the then outstanding public warrants approve of such amendment. Although our ability to amend the terms of the public warrants with the consent of at least 65% of the then outstanding public warrants is unlimited, examples of such amendments could be amendments to, among other things, increase the exercise price of the warrants, shorten the exercise period or decrease the number of ordinary shares purchasable upon exercise of a warrant. A provision of our warrant agreement may make it more difficult for us to consummate an initial business combination. Unlike most blank check companies, if (i) we issue additional ordinary shares or equity-linked securities for capital raising purposes in connection with the closing of our initial business combination at an issue price or effective issue price of less than $9.20 per ordinary share (with such issue price or effective issue price to be determined in good faith by our board of directors and, in the case of any such issuance to our sponsor or its affiliates, without taking into account any founder shares held by our sponsor or such affiliates, as applicable, prior to such issuance) (the "Newly Issued Price"); (ii) the aggregate gross proceeds from such issuances represent more than 60% of the total equity proceeds, and interest thereon, available for the funding of our initial business combination on the date of the completion of our initial business combination (net of redemptions), and 39 (iii) the volume weighted average trading price of our ordinary shares during the 20 trading day period starting on the trading day prior to the day on which we consummate our initial business combination (such price, the "Market Value") is below $9.20 per share, then the exercise price of the warrants will be adjusted to be equal to 115% of the higher of the Market Value and the Newly Issued Price, and the $18.00 per share redemption trigger price will be adjusted (to the nearest cent) to be equal to 180% of the higher of the Market Value and the Newly Issued Price. This may make it more difficult for us to consummate an initial business combination with a target business. We may redeem your unexpired warrants prior to their exercise at a time that is disadvantageous to you, thereby making your warrants worthless. We have the ability to redeem outstanding warrants at any time after they become exercisable and prior to their expiration, at a price of $0.01 per warrant; provided that the last reported sales price of our Class A ordinary shares equals or exceeds $18.00 per share (as adjusted for share splits, share dividends, rights issuances, subdivisions, reorganizations, recapitalizations and the like) for any 20 trading days within a 30 trading-day period ending on the third trading day prior to the date we send the notice of redemption to the warrant holders. If and when the warrants become redeemable by us, we may exercise our redemption right even if we are unable to register or qualify the underlying securities for sale under all applicable state securities laws. As a result, we may redeem the warrants as set forth above even if the holders are otherwise unable to exercise the warrants. Redemption of the outstanding warrants could force you to: (1) exercise your warrants and pay the exercise price therefor at a time when it may be disadvantageous for you to do so; (2) sell your warrants at the then-current market price when you might otherwise wish to hold your warrants; or (3) accept the nominal redemption price which, at the time the outstanding warrants are called for redemption, is likely to be substantially less than the market value of your warrants. None of the private placement warrants will be redeemable by us so long as they are held by our sponsor or its permitted transferees. Our warrants and founder shares may have an adverse effect on the market price of our Class A ordinary shares and make it more difficult to effectuate our initial business combination. We issued warrants to purchase 11,500,000 Class A ordinary shares, at a price of $11.50 per whole share, subject to adjustment, as part of the units offered in our Initial Public Offering and, simultaneously with the closing of our Initial Public Offering, we issued in the Private Placement an aggregate of 6,600,000 private placement warrants, each exercisable to purchase one Class A ordinary share at a price of $11.50 per share, subject to adjustment. Our initial shareholders currently hold 5,750,000 Class B ordinary shares. The Class B ordinary shares are convertible into Class A ordinary shares on a one-for-one basis, subject to adjustment. In addition, if our sponsor, an affiliate of our sponsor or certain of our directors and officers make any working capital loans, up to $1,500,000 of such loans may be converted into warrants, at the price of $1.00 per warrant at the option of the lender. Such warrants would be identical to the private placement warrants. To the extent we issue Class A ordinary shares to effectuate a business transaction, the potential for the issuance of a substantial number of additional Class A ordinary shares upon exercise of these warrants or conversion rights could make us a less attractive acquisition vehicle to a target business. Any such issuance will increase the number of issued and outstanding Class A ordinary shares and reduce the value of the Class A ordinary shares issued to complete the business transaction. Therefore, our warrants and founder shares may make it more difficult to effectuate a business combination or increase the cost of acquiring the target business. The private placement warrants are identical to the warrants sold as part of the units in our Initial Public Offering except that, so long as they are held by our sponsor or its permitted transferees: (1) they will not be redeemable by us; (2) they (including the Class A ordinary shares issuable upon exercise of these warrants) may not, subject to certain limited exceptions, be transferred, assigned or sold by our sponsor until 30 days after the completion of our initial business combination; (3) they may be exercised by the holders on a cashless basis; and (4) they (including the ordinary shares issuable upon exercise of these warrants) are entitled to registration rights. 40 Because each unit contains one-half of one redeemable warrant and only a whole warrant may be exercised, the units may be worth less than units of other blank check companies. Each unit contains one-half of one redeemable warrant. Pursuant to the warrant agreement, no fractional warrants will be issued upon separation of the units, and only whole units will trade. This is different from other companies similar to us whose units include one ordinary share and one whole warrant to purchase one share. We have established the components of the units in this way in order to reduce the dilutive effect of the warrants upon completion of a business combination since the warrants will be exercisable in the aggregate for a half of the number of shares compared to units that each contain a whole warrant to purchase one whole share, thus making us, we believe, a more attractive business combination partner for target businesses. Nevertheless, this unit structure may cause our units to be worth less than if they included a warrant to purchase one whole share. Because we must furnish our shareholders with target business financial statements, we may lose the ability to complete an otherwise advantageous initial business combination with some prospective target businesses. The federal proxy rules require that a proxy statement with respect to a vote on a business combination meeting certain financial significance tests include historical and/or pro forma financial statement disclosure in periodic reports. We will include the same financial statement disclosure in connection with our tender offer documents, whether or not they are required under the tender offer rules. These financial statements may be required to be prepared in accordance with, or be reconciled to, U.S. GAAP or IFRS, depending on the circumstances and the historical financial statements may be required to be audited in accordance with the standards of the PCAOB. These financial statement requirements may limit the pool of potential target businesses we may acquire because some targets may be unable to provide such financial statements in time for us to disclose such financial statements in accordance with federal proxy rules and complete our initial business combination within the prescribed time frame. We are an emerging growth company and a smaller reporting company within the meaning of the Securities Act, and if we take advantage of certain exemptions from disclosure requirements available to emerging growth companies or smaller reporting companies, this could make our securities less attractive to investors and may make it more difficult to compare our performance with other public companies. We are an "emerging growth company" within the meaning of the Securities Act, as modified by the JOBS Act, and we have taken advantage of certain exemptions from various reporting requirements that are applicable to other public companies that are not emerging growth companies including, but not limited to, not being required to comply with the auditor attestation requirements of Section 404 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act, reduced disclosure obligations regarding executive compensation in our periodic reports and proxy statements, and exemptions from the requirements of holding a nonbinding advisory vote on executive compensation and shareholder approval of any golden parachute payments not previously approved. As a result, our shareholders may not have access to certain information they may deem important. We could be an emerging growth company for up to five years, although circumstances could cause us to lose that status earlier, including if the market value of our ordinary shares held by non-affiliates exceeds $700 million as of the end of any second quarter of a fiscal year, in which case we would no longer be an emerging growth company as of the end of such fiscal year. We cannot predict whether investors will find our securities less attractive because we will rely on these exemptions. If some investors find our securities less attractive as a result of our reliance on these exemptions, the trading prices of our securities may be lower than they otherwise would be, there may be a less active trading market for our securities and the trading prices of our securities may be more volatile. Further, Section 102(b)(1) of the JOBS Act exempts emerging growth companies from being required to comply with new or revised financial accounting standards until private companies (that is, those that have not had a Securities Act registration statement declared effective or do not have a class of securities registered under the Exchange Act) are required to comply with the new or revised financial accounting standards. The JOBS Act provides that a company can elect to opt out of the extended transition period and comply with the requirements that apply to non-emerging growth companies but any such election to opt out is irrevocable. We have elected not to opt out of such extended transition period which means that when a standard is issued or revised and it has different application dates for public or private companies, we, as an emerging growth company, can adopt the new or revised standard at the time private companies adopt the new or revised standard. This may make comparison of our financial statements with another public company which is neither an emerging growth company nor an emerging growth company which has opted out of using the extended transition period difficult or impossible because of the potential differences in accounting standards used. 41 Additionally, we are a "smaller reporting company" as defined in Rule 10(f)(1) of Regulation S-K. Smaller reporting companies may take advantage of certain reduced disclosure obligations, including, among other things, providing only two years of audited financial statements. We will remain a smaller reporting company until the last day of the fiscal year in which (1) the market value of our ordinary shares held by non-affiliates exceeds $250 million as of the end of that year's second fiscal quarter, or (2) our annual revenues exceeded $100 million during such completed fiscal year and the market value of our ordinary shares held by non-affiliates exceeds $700 million as of the end of that year's second fiscal quarter. Because we take advantage of such reduced disclosure obligations, it may also make comparison of our financial statements with other public companies difficult or impossible. Compliance obligations under the Sarbanes-Oxley Act may make it more difficult for us to effectuate our initial business combination, require substantial financial and management resources, and increase the time and costs of completing an acquisition. Section 404 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act requires that we evaluate and report on our system of internal controls beginning with our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ending December 31, 2021. Only in the event we are deemed to be a large accelerated filer or an accelerated filer, and no longer qualify as an emerging growth company, will we be required to comply with the independent registered public accounting firm attestation requirement on our internal control over financial reporting. The fact that we are a blank check company makes compliance with the requirements of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act particularly burdensome on us as compared to other public companies because a target business with which we seek to complete our initial business combination may not be in compliance with the provisions of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act regarding adequacy of its internal controls. The development of the internal control of any such entity to achieve compliance with the Sarbanes-Oxley Act may increase the time and costs necessary to complete any such acquisition. Because we are incorporated under the laws of the Cayman Islands, you may face difficulties in protecting your interests, and your ability to protect your rights through the U.S. Federal courts may be limited. We are an exempted company incorporated under the laws of the Cayman Islands. As a result, it may be difficult for investors to effect service of process within the United States upon our directors or officers, or enforce judgments obtained in the United States courts against our directors or officers. Our corporate affairs are governed by our amended and restated memorandum and articles of association, the Companies Law (as the same may be supplemented or amended from time to time) and the common law of the Cayman Islands. The rights of shareholders to take action against the directors, actions by minority shareholders and the fiduciary responsibilities of our directors to us under Cayman Islands law are to a large extent governed by the common law of the Cayman Islands. The common law of the Cayman Islands is derived in part from comparatively limited judicial precedent in the Cayman Islands as well as from English common law, the decisions of whose courts are of persuasive authority, but are not binding on a court in the Cayman Islands. The rights of our shareholders and the fiduciary responsibilities of our directors under Cayman Islands law are different from what they would be under statutes or judicial precedent in some jurisdictions in the United States. In particular, the Cayman Islands has a different body of securities laws as compared to the United States, and certain states, such as Delaware, may have more fully developed and judicially interpreted bodies of corporate law. In addition, Cayman Islands companies may not have standing to initiate a shareholders derivative action in a Federal court of the United States. We have been advised by our Cayman Islands legal counsel that the courts of the Cayman Islands are unlikely (1) to recognize or enforce against us judgments of courts of the United States predicated upon the civil liability provisions of the federal securities laws of the United States or any state; and (2) in original actions brought in the Cayman Islands, to impose liabilities against us predicated upon the civil liability provisions of the federal securities laws of the United States or any state, so far as the liabilities imposed by those provisions are penal in nature. In those circumstances, although there is no statutory enforcement in the Cayman Islands of judgments obtained in the United States, the courts of the Cayman Islands will recognize and enforce a foreign money judgment of a foreign court of competent jurisdiction without retrial on the merits based on the principle that a judgment of a competent foreign court imposes upon the judgment debtor an obligation to pay the sum for which judgment has been given provided certain conditions are met. For a foreign judgment to be enforced in the Cayman Islands, such judgment must be final and conclusive and for a liquidated sum, and must not be in respect of taxes or a fine or penalty, inconsistent with a Cayman Islands judgment in respect of the same matter, impeachable on the grounds of fraud or obtained in a manner, or be of a kind the enforcement of which is, contrary to natural justice or the public policy of the Cayman Islands (awards of punitive or multiple damages may well be held to be contrary to public policy). A Cayman Islands Court may stay enforcement proceedings if concurrent proceedings are being brought elsewhere. As a result of all of the above, public shareholders may have more difficulty in protecting their interests in the face of actions taken by management, members of the board of directors or controlling shareholders than they would as public shareholders of a United States company. 42 Provisions in our amended and restated memorandum and articles of association may inhibit a takeover of us, which could limit the price investors might be willing to pay in the future for our Class A ordinary shares and could entrench management. Our amended and restated memorandum and articles of association contains provisions that may discourage unsolicited takeover proposals that shareholders may consider to be in their best interests. These provisions include two-year director terms and the ability of the board of directors to designate the terms of and issue new series of preferred shares, which may make more difficult the removal of management and may discourage transactions that otherwise could involve payment of a premium over prevailing market prices for our securities. After our initial business combination, it is possible that a majority of our directors and officers will live outside the United States and all or substantially all of our assets will be located outside the United States; therefore investors may not be able to enforce federal securities laws or their other legal rights. It is possible that after our initial business combination, a majority of our directors and officers will reside outside of the United States and all or substantially all of our assets will be located outside of the United States. As a result, it may be difficult, or in some cases not possible, for investors in the United States to enforce their legal rights, to effect service of process upon all of our directors or officers or to enforce judgments of United States courts predicated upon civil liabilities and criminal penalties on our directors and officers under United States laws. If our management team pursues a company with operations or opportunities outside of the United States for our initial business combination, we may face additional burdens in connection with investigating, agreeing to and completing such combination, and if we effect such initial business combination, we would be subject to a variety of additional risks that may negatively impact our operations. While we intend to focus our search for a target business operating in the technology industries globally, if our management team pursues a company with operations or opportunities outside of the United States for our initial business combination, we would be subject to risks associated with cross-border business combinations, including in connection with investigating, agreeing to and completing our initial business combination, conducting due diligence in a foreign market, having such transaction approved by any local governments, regulators or agencies and changes in the purchase price based on fluctuations in foreign exchange rates. If we effect our initial business combination with such a company, we would be subject to any special considerations or risks associated with companies operating in an international setting, including any of the following: ● costs and difficulties inherent in managing cross-border business operations and complying with commercial and legal requirements of overseas markets; ● rules and regulations regarding currency redemption; ● complex corporate withholding taxes on individuals; ● laws governing the manner in which future business combinations may be effected; ● tariffs and trade barriers; ● regulations related to customs and import/export matters; ● longer payment cycles; ● tax consequences, such as tax law changes, including termination or reduction of tax and other incentives that the applicable government provides to domestic companies, and variations in tax laws as compared to the United States; ● currency fluctuations and exchange controls; ● rates of inflation; 43 ● challenges in collecting accounts receivable; ● cultural and language differences; ● employment regulations; ● crime, strikes, riots, civil disturbances, terrorist attacks, natural disasters and wars; ● deterioration of political relations with the United States; ● obligatory military service by personnel; and ● government appropriation of assets. We may not be able to adequately address these additional risks. If we were unable to do so, we may be unable to complete such combination or, if we complete such combination, our operations might suffer, either of which may adversely impact our results of operations and financial condition. If our management following our initial business combination is unfamiliar with U.S. securities laws, they may have to expend time and resources becoming familiar with such laws, which could lead to various regulatory issues. Following our initial business combination, any or all of our management could resign from their positions as officers of the company, and the management of the target business at the time of the business combination could remain in place. Management of the target business may not be familiar with U.S. securities laws. If new management is unfamiliar with U.S. securities laws, they may have to expend time and resources becoming familiar with such laws. This could be expensive and time-consuming and could lead to various regulatory issues which may adversely affect our operations. After our initial business combination, our results of operations and prospects could be subject, to a significant extent, to the economic, political, social and government policies, developments and conditions in the country in which we operate. The economic, political and social conditions, as well as government policies, of the country in which our operations are located could affect our business. Economic growth could be uneven, both geographically and among various sectors of the economy and such growth may not be sustained in the future. If in the future such country's economy experiences a downturn or grows at a slower rate than expected, there may be less demand for spending in certain industries. A decrease in demand for spending in certain industries could materially and adversely affect our ability to find an attractive target business with which to consummate our initial business combination and if we effect our initial business combination, the ability of that target business to become profitable. Exchange rate fluctuations and currency policies may cause a target business's ability to succeed in the international markets to be diminished. In the event we acquire a non-U.S. target, all revenues and income would likely be received in a foreign currency, and the dollar equivalent of our net assets and distributions, if any, could be adversely affected by reductions in the value of the local currency. The value of the currencies in our target regions fluctuate and are affected by, among other things, changes in political and economic conditions. Any change in the relative value of such currency against our reporting currency may affect the attractiveness of any target business or, following consummation of our initial business combination, our financial condition and results of operations. Additionally, if a currency appreciates in value against the dollar prior to the consummation of our initial business combination, the cost of a target business as measured in dollars will increase, which may make it less likely that we are able to consummate such transaction. We may face risks related to companies in the technology industries. Business combinations with companies in the technology industries entail special considerations and risks. If we are successful in completing a business combination with such a target business, we may be subject to, and possibly adversely affected by, the following risks: ● an inability to compete effectively in a highly competitive environment with many incumbents having substantially greater resources; 44 ● an inability to manage rapid change, increasing consumer expectations and growth; ● an inability to build strong brand identity and improve subscriber or customer satisfaction and loyalty; ● a reliance on proprietary technology to provide services and to manage our operations, and the failure of this technology to operate effectively, or our failure to use such technology effectively; ● an inability to deal with our subscribers' or customers' privacy concerns; ● an inability to attract and retain subscribers or customers; ● an inability to license or enforce intellectual property rights on which our business may depend; ● any significant disruption in our computer systems or those of third parties that we would utilize in our operations; ● an inability by us, or a refusal by third parties, to license content to us upon acceptable terms; ● potential liability for negligence, copyright, or trademark infringement or other claims based on the nature and content of materials that we may distribute; ● competition for advertising revenue; ● competition for the leisure and entertainment time and discretionary spending of subscribers or customers, which may intensify in part due to advances in technology and changes in consumer expectations and behavior; ● disruption or failure of our networks, systems or technology as a result of computer viruses, "cyber-attacks," misappropriation of data or other malfeasance, as well as outages, natural disasters, terrorist attacks, accidental releases of information or similar events; ● an inability to obtain necessary hardware, software and operational support; and ● reliance on third-party vendors or service providers. Any of the foregoing could have an adverse impact on our operations following a business combination. However, our efforts in identifying prospective target businesses will not be limited to the technology industries. Accordingly, if we acquire a target business in another industry, these risks we will be subject to risks attendant with the specific industry in which we operate or target business which we acquire, which may or may not be different than those risks listed above. Our search for a business combination, and any target business with which we ultimately consummate a business combination, may be materially adversely affected by the recent coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. On January 30, 2020, the World Health Organization ("WHO") announced a global health emergency because of a new strain of coronavirus (the "COVID-19 outbreak"). In March 2020, the WHO classified the COVID-19 outbreak as a pandemic, based on the rapid increase in exposure globally. The full impact of the COVID-19 outbreak continues to evolve. The COVID-19 outbreak has resulted in a widespread health crisis that has adversely affected, and may continue to adversely affect, the economies and financial markets worldwide, and the business of any potential target business with which we may consummate a business combination could be materially and adversely affected. Furthermore, we may be unable to complete a business combination if continued concerns relating to COVID-19 restrict travel, limit the ability to have meetings with potential financing sources or a potential target company's personnel, vendors and services providers are unavailable to negotiate and consummate a transaction in a timely manner. Item 3. Legal Proceedings. There is no material litigation, arbitration or governmental proceeding currently pending or to our knowledge, threatened against us or any members of our management team in their capacity as such. Item 4. Mine Safety Disclosures. None. The cost for this space is included in the $10,000 per month fee that we pay an affiliate of our sponsor for office space, administrative and support services. We consider our current office space adequate for our current operations. Item 3. Legal Proceedings. There is no material litigation, arbitration or governmental proceeding currently pending or to our knowledge, threatened against us or any members of our management team in their capacity as such. Item 4. Mine Safety Disclosures. None. Item 5. Market for Registrant's Common Equity, Related Stockholder Matters and Issuer Purchases of Equity Securities. (a) Market Information Our Units began trading on NYSE under the symbol "SCVX.U" on January 28, 2020. On March 20, 2020, our Class A ordinary shares and Warrants became available for separate trading on NYSE under the symbols "SCVX" and "SCVX.WS" respectively. (b) Holders At April 6, 2021, there was one holder of record of our Units, one holder of record of our separately traded Class A ordinary shares, eight holders of record of our Class B ordinary shares, and two holders of record of our separately traded Warrants. (c) Dividends We have not paid any cash dividends on our Class A ordinary shares to date and do not intend to pay cash dividends prior to the completion of our Business Combination. The payment of cash dividends in the future will be dependent upon our revenues and earnings, if any, capital requirements and general financial condition subsequent to completion of our Business Combination. The payment of any cash dividends subsequent to our Business Combination will be within the discretion of our board of directors. In addition, our board of directors is not currently contemplating and does not anticipate declaring stock dividends in the foreseeable future. Further, if we incur any indebtedness in connection with our Business Combination, our ability to declare dividends may be limited by restrictive covenants we may agree to in connection therewith. (d) Securities Authorized for Issuance Under Equity Compensation Plans None. (e) Performance Graph Not applicable. 46 (f) Recent Sales of Unregistered Securities; Use of Proceeds from Registered Securities Unregistered Sales of Equity Securities Simultaneously with the closing of the Initial Public Offering, we consummated the Private Placement of 6,600,000 Private Placement Warrants to our Sponsor at a purchase price of $1.00 per Private Placement Warrant, generating gross proceeds of $6.6 million. Each Private Placement Warrant is exercisable for one Class A ordinary share at a price of $11.50 per share, subject to adjustment. The Private Placement Warrants may be exercised only for a whole number of shares. If we do not complete our initial Business Combination within the Combination Period, the Private Placement Warrants will expire worthless. The Private Placement Warrants will not be redeemable by us and will be exercisable on a cashless basis so long as they are held by our Sponsor or its permitted transferees. If the Private Placement Warrants are held by holders other than our Sponsor or its permitted transferees, the Private Placement Warrants will be redeemable by us and exercisable by the holders on the same basis as the Public Warrants included in the Units sold in the Initial Public Offering. The Private Placement Warrants (including the Class A ordinary shares issuable upon exercise thereof) will not be transferable, assignable or salable until 30 days after the completion of our initial Business Combination. The issuance of the Private Placement Warrants was made pursuant to the exemption from registration contained in Section 4(a)(2) of the Securities Act. Our Sponsor is an accredited investor for purposes of Rule 501 of Regulation D. No underwriting discounts or commissions were paid with respect to such sale. Use of Proceeds On January 28, 2020, we consummated the Initial Public Offering of 23,000,000 Units, including the issuance of 3,000,000 Units as a result of the underwriters' exercise of their over-allotment option in full, at $10.00 per Unit, generating gross proceeds of $230.0 million. Each Unit consists of one Class A ordinary share and one-half of one Public Warrant. Each Public Warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one Class A ordinary share at a price of $11.50 per share, subject to adjustment. The Units sold in the Initial Public Offering were registered under the Securities Act on our registration statement on Form S-1, as amended (File No. 333-235694). The registration statement for the Initial Public Offering was declared effective on January 23, 2020. Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC acted as sole book-running manager. In connection with the Initial Public Offering, we incurred offering costs of approximately $13.3 million, inclusive of $4.6 million in underwriting discounts and $8.1 million in deferred underwriting commissions. Substantially concurrently with the closing of the Initial Public Offering, we also repaid our Sponsor $139,000 in full satisfaction of the Note. After deducting the underwriting discounts and commissions (excluding the deferred portion, which amount will become payable solely in the event that we complete a Business Combination, subject to the terms of the underwriting agreement) and other offering costs and expenses, the net proceeds from the Initial Public Offering and Private Placement was approximately $231.4 million. A total of $230.0 million, comprised of certain of the net proceeds of the Initial Public Offering and the Private Placement, was placed in the Trust Account, and was invested only in U.S. government securities, within the meaning set forth in Section 2(a)(16) of the Investment Company Act, with a maturity of 185 days or less or in any open-ended investment company that holds itself out as a money market fund selected by us meeting the conditions of paragraphs (d)(2), (d)(3) and (d)(4) of Rule 2a-7 of the Investment Company Act, as determined by us, until the earlier of: (i) the completion of a Business Combination and (ii) the distribution of the Trust Account. As of December 31, 2020, we held approximately $917,000 outside of the Trust Account available to us for our activities in connection with identifying a suitable Business Combination and for general working capital purposes. There has been no material change in the planned use of the proceeds from the Initial Public Offering and the Private Placement as is described in our final prospectus relating to the Initial Public Offering. Item 6. Selected Financial Data Not applicable. 47 ITEM 7. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations References to "we", "us", "our" or the "Company" are to SCVX Corp., except where the context requires otherwise. The following discussion should be read in conjunction with our financial statements and related notes thereto included elsewhere in this Amendment No. 2 to the Annual Report on Form 10-K/A. Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements This Amendment No. 2 to the Annual Report on Form 10-K/A includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act, and Section 21E of the Exchange Act. We have based these forward-looking statements on our current expectations and projections about future events. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions about us that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "may," "should," "could," "would," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "continue," or the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. Factors that might cause or contribute to such a discrepancy include, but are not limited to, those described in our other SEC filings. In this Amendment No. 2 to the Annual Report of SCVX Corp. on Form 10-K/A for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, we are restating (i) our audited financial statements as of and for the year ended December 31, 2020, (ii) our unaudited interim financial statements as of and for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, (iii) our unaudited interim financial statements as of and for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 and (iv) our unaudited interim financial statements as of and for the three months ended March 31, 2020. The restatement results from our prior accounting for our Class A ordinary shares subject to redemption, which were not fully recognized in temporary equity, and our Warrants which had been classified as a component of equity on the premise that the instruments were indexed to our own stock and were eligible to be accounted for as equity instruments instead of classifying them as derivative liabilities. In preparation of the Company's unaudited condensed financial statements as of and for quarterly period ended September 30, 2021, the Company concluded it should restate its financial statements to classify all Class A ordinary shares subject to possible redemption in temporary equity. In accordance with the SEC and its staff's guidance on redeemable equity instruments in ASC 480-10-S99, redemption provisions not solely within the control of the Company require ordinary shares subject to redemption to be classified outside of permanent equity. The Company had previously classified a portion of its Class A ordinary shares in permanent equity, or total shareholders' equity. Although the Company did not specify a maximum redemption threshold, its Amended and Restated Memorandum and Articles of Association currently provides that the Company will not redeem its public shares in an amount that would cause its net tangible assets to be less than $5,000,001. Previously, the Company did not consider redeemable shares classified as temporary equity as part of net tangible assets. The Company revised this interpretation to include temporary equity in net tangible assets. Additionally, in April 12, 2021, the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC Staff") issued a public statement entitled "Staff Statement on Accounting and Reporting Considerations for Warrants issued by Special Purpose Acquisition Companies ("SPACs")" (the "SEC Staff Statement"). In the SEC Staff Statement, the SEC Staff expressed its view that certain terms and conditions common to SPAC warrants may require the warrants to be classified as liabilities on the SPAC's balance sheet as opposed to equity. Since issuance on January 28, 2020, our Warrants were accounted for as equity within our balance sheets, and after discussion and evaluation, including with our independent auditors, we have concluded that our Warrants should be presented as liabilities with subsequent fair value remeasurement. Therefore, we, in consultation with our Audit Committee, concluded that its previously issued financial statements as of and for year ended December 31, 2020, as of and for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, as of and for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 and as of and for the three months ended March 31, 2020 (collectively, the "Affected Periods") should be restated because of a misapplication in the guidance around accounting for our Class A ordinary shares subject to redemption and our outstanding Warrants and should no longer be relied upon. 48 The identified errors had no effect on our previously reported revenue, operating expenses, operating income, cash flows or cash. In connection with the restatement, our management reassessed the effectiveness of our disclosure controls and procedures for the periods affected by the restatement. As a result of that reassessment, we determined that our disclosure controls and procedures for such periods were not effective with respect to the classification of our Warrants as components of equity instead of as derivative liabilities. For more information, see Item 9A included in this Amendment No. 2 to the Annual Report on Form 10-K/A. We have not amended our previously filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the periods affected by the restatement. The financial information that has been previously filed or otherwise reported for these periods is superseded by the information in this Amendment No. 2 to the Annual Report on Form 10-K/A, and the financial statements and related financial information contained in such previously filed reports should no longer be relied upon. The restatement is more fully described in Note 2 of the notes to the financial statements included herein. Overview We are a blank check company incorporated as a Cayman Islands exempted company on November 15, 2019. We were formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses (the "Business Combination"). Although we are not limited to a particular industry or sector for purposes of consummating a Business Combination, we intend to focus our search for a target business in the cybersecurity sector. We are an emerging growth company and, as such, we are subject to all of the risks associated with emerging growth companies. Our sponsor is SCVX USA LLC, a Delaware limited liability company. The registration statement for our Initial Public Offering was declared effective on January 23, 2020. On January 28, 2020, we consummated the Initial Public Offering of 23,000,000 Units, including the issuance of 3,000,000 Units as a result of the underwriters' exercise of their over-allotment option in full, at $10.00 per Unit, generating gross proceeds of $230.0 million, and incurring offering costs of approximately $13.3 million, inclusive of $8.1 million in deferred underwriting commissions. Simultaneously with the closing of the Initial Public Offering, we consummated the Private Placement of 6,600,000 Private Placement Warrants to our Sponsor at a purchase price of $1.00 per Private Placement Warrant, generating gross proceeds to us of $6.6 million, and incurring offering costs of approximately $21,000. Upon the closing of the Initial Public Offering and the Private Placement, $230.0 million ($10.00 per Unit) of the net proceeds of the Initial Public Offering and certain of the proceeds of the Private Placement was placed in the Trust Account, located in the United States, with Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company acting as trustee, and was invested only in U.S. government securities, within the meaning set forth in Section 2(a)(16) of the Investment Company Act with a maturity of 185 days or less or in any open-ended investment company that holds itself out as a money market fund selected by us meeting the conditions of paragraphs (d)(2), (d)(3) and (d)(4) of Rule 2a-7 of the Investment Company Act, as determined by us, until the earlier of: (i) the completion of a Business Combination and (ii) the distribution of the Trust Account as described below. Our management has broad discretion with respect to the specific application of the net proceeds of the Initial Public Offering and the sale of Private Placement Warrants, although substantially all of the net proceeds are intended to be applied generally toward consummating a Business Combination. If we are unable to complete a Business Combination within the Combination Period, we will (i) cease all operations except for the purpose of winding up; (ii) as promptly as reasonably possible but not more than ten business days thereafter, redeem the Public Shares, at a per-share price, payable in cash, equal to the aggregate amount then on deposit in the Trust Account, including interest (less up to $100,000 of interest to pay dissolution expenses and which interest shall be net of taxes payable), divided by the number of then outstanding Public Shares, which redemption will completely extinguish Public Shareholders' rights as shareholders (including the right to receive further liquidation distributions, if any); and (iii) as promptly as reasonably possible following such redemption, subject to the approval of our remaining shareholders and our board of directors, liquidate and dissolve, subject in the case of clauses (ii) and (iii) to our obligations under Cayman Islands law to provide for claims of creditors and the requirements of other applicable law. 49 Results of Operations Our entire activity had been related to our formation, Initial Public Offering, which was consummated on January 28, 2020, and since the Initial Public Offering, our activity has been limited to the search for a prospective Initial Business Combination, and we will not be generating any operating revenues until the closing and completion of our Initial Business Combination. We expect to incur increased expenses as a result of being a public company (for legal, financial reporting, accounting and auditing compliance), as well as for due diligence expenses. For the year ended December 31, 2020 we had net loss of approximately $13.1 million, which consisted of approximately $2.9 million in general and administrative expenses, approximately $0.1 million of administrative fees - related party, approximately $9.9 million of change in fair value, and approximately $0.8 million of offering costs associated with issuance of the Warrants, offset by approximately $0.5 million in interest income from investments held in the Trust Account. For the period from November 15, 2019 (inception) to December 31, 2019, we had a net loss of approximately $21,000, which was solely general and administrative expenses. For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, we had a net loss of approximately $8.2 million, which consisted of approximately $1.8 million in general and administrative expenses, approximately $0.1 million of administrative fees - related party, a change in fair value of warrant liabilities of approximately $6.1 million and approximately $0.8 million of offering costs associated with issuance of the warrants, offset by approximately $0.5 million in interest income from investments held in the Trust Account. For the three months ended September 30, 2020, we had a net loss of approximately $8.8 million, which consisted of approximately $0.1 million in general and administrative expenses, $30,000 of administrative fees - related party and a change in fair value of warrant liabilities of approximately $8.7 million, offset by approximately $21,000 in interest income from investments held in the Trust Account. For the six months ended June 30, 2020, we had a net income of approximately $0.6 million, which consisted of approximately $0.5 million in interest income from investments held in the Trust Account and a change in fair value of warrant liabilities of approximately $2.6 million, offset by approximately $1.7 million in general and administrative expenses, approximately $0.1 million of administrative fees - related party and approximately $0.8 million of offering costs associated with issuance of the warrants. For the three months ended June 30, 2020, we had a net loss of approximately $11.5 million, which consisted of approximately $0.1 million in general and administrative expenses, $30,000 of administrative fees - related party and a change in fair value of warrant liabilities of approximately $11.6 million, offset by approximately $0.2 million in interest income from investments held in the Trust Account. For the three months ended March 31, 2020, we had a net income of approximately $12.0 million, which consisted of approximately $0.3 million in interest income from investments held in the Trust Account and a change in the fair value of warrant liabilities of approximately $14.2 million, offset by approximately $1.6 million in general and administrative expenses, $30,000 of administrative fees - related party and approximately $0.8 million of offering costs associated with issuance of the warrants. As a result of the restatement described in Note 2 of the notes to the financial statements included herein, we classify the Warrants as liabilities at their fair value and adjust the warrant instruments to fair value at each reporting period. These liabilities are subject to re-measurement at each balance sheet date until exercised, and any change in fair value is recognized in our statement of operations. Liquidity and Capital Resources As of December 31, 2020, we had approximately $917,000 in cash and working capital of approximately $149,000. As of September 30, 2020, we had approximately $941,000 in our operating bank accounts, and working capital of approximately $0.9 million. As of June 30, 2020, we had approximately $985,000 in our operating bank accounts, and working capital of approximately $1.1 million. As of March 31, 2020, we had approximately $1.2 million in our operating bank accounts, and working capital of approximately $1.2 million. Prior to the completion of the Initial Public Offering, our liquidity needs were satisfied through a capital contribution of $25,000 from the Sponsor in exchange for the issuance of the Founder Shares, and a borrowing of approximately $139,000 under the Note (as defined below). Subsequent to the consummation of the Initial Public Offering on January 28, 2020, the liquidity needs have been satisfied through the net proceeds from the consummation of the Private Placement not held in the Trust Account. We fully repaid the Note on January 28, 2020. In addition, in order to finance transaction costs in connection with a Business Combination, our officers, directors and initial shareholders may, but are not obligated to, provide us Working Capital Loans (as defined below). To date, there were no amounts outstanding under any Working Capital Loans. Based on the foregoing, management has determined that the working capital deficit raises substantial doubt about the Company's ability to continue as a going concern until the earlier of the consummation of the Business Combination or the date the Company is required to liquidate, January 28, 2022. The financial statements do not include any adjustment that might be necessary if the Company is unable to continue as a going concern. Management continues to evaluate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and has concluded that the specific impact is not readily determinable as of the date of the balance sheet. The financial statements do not include any adjustments that might result from the outcome of this uncertainty. 50 Related Party Transactions Founder Shares In November 2019, the Sponsor purchased 5,750,000 Founder Shares for an aggregate price of $25,000. In December 2019, the Sponsor transferred an aggregate of 1,092,500 Founder Shares to members of our management team. The holders of the Founder Shares have agreed to forfeit up to an aggregate of 750,000 Founder Shares, on a pro rata basis, to the extent that the over-allotment option was not exercised in full by the underwriters. On January 28, 2020, the over-allotment option was exercised in full. Accordingly, no Founder Shares were forfeited. The initial shareholders agreed, subject to limited exceptions, not to transfer, assign or sell any of their Founder Shares until the earlier to occur of: (1) one year after the completion of the initial Business Combination and (2) the date on which the Company consummates a liquidation, merger, share exchange, reorganization, or other similar transaction after the initial Business Combination that results in all of the Company's shareholders having the right to exchange their ordinary shares for cash, securities or other property. Notwithstanding the foregoing, if the last reported sale price of the Company's Class A ordinary shares equals or exceeds $12.00 per share (as adjusted for share splits, share dividends, rights issuances, subdivisions, reorganizations, recapitalizations and the like) for any 20 trading days within any 30-trading day period commencing at least 150 days after the initial Business Combination, the Founder Shares will be released from the lock-up. Private Placement Warrants Simultaneously with the closing of the Initial Public Offering, the Sponsor purchased an aggregate of 6,600,000 Private Placement Warrants at a price of $1.00 per Private Placement Warrant, generating gross proceeds of $6.6 million and incurring offering costs of approximately $21,000. Each whole Private Placement Warrant is exercisable for one whole Class A ordinary share at a price of $11.50 per share. Certain proceeds from the Private Placement Warrants were added to the proceeds from the Initial Public Offering held in the Trust Account. If we do not complete a Business Combination within the Combination Period, the Private Placement Warrants will expire worthless. The Private Placement Warrants will be non-redeemable and exercisable on a cashless basis so long as they are held by the Sponsor or its permitted transferees. The Sponsor and our officers and directors agreed, subject to limited exceptions, not to transfer, assign or sell any of their Private Placement Warrants until 30 days after the completion of the initial Business Combination. Related Party Loans On November 19, 2019, the Sponsor agreed to loan us an aggregate of up to $300,000 to cover expenses pursuant to the Note. This loan was non-interest bearing and payable upon the completion of the Initial Public Offering. We borrowed approximately $139,000 under the Note and fully repaid this amount on January 28, 2020. In addition, in order to finance transaction costs in connection with a Business Combination, the Sponsor or an affiliate of the Sponsor, or certain of our officers and directors, may, but are not obligated to, loan us funds as may be required ("Working Capital Loans"). If we complete a Business Combination, we would repay the Working Capital Loans out of the proceeds of the Trust Account released to us. Otherwise, the Working Capital Loans would be repaid only out of funds held outside the Trust Account. In the event that a Business Combination does not close, we may use a portion of proceeds held outside the Trust Account to repay the Working Capital Loans, but no proceeds held in the Trust Account would be used to repay the Working Capital Loans. Except for the foregoing, the terms of such Working Capital Loans, if any, have not been determined and no written agreements exist with respect to such loans. The Working Capital Loans would either be repaid upon consummation of a Business Combination, without interest, or, at the lender's discretion, up to $1.5 million of such Working Capital Loans may be convertible into warrants of the post-Business Combination entity at a price of $1.00 per warrant. The warrants would be identical to the Private Placement Warrants. As of December 31, 2020, we had no borrowings under any Working Capital Loans. Contractual Obligations Registration Rights The holders of Founder Shares, Private Placement Warrants and warrants that may be issued upon conversion of Working Capital Loans, if any, are entitled to registration rights pursuant to a registration rights agreement. These holders will be entitled to certain demand and "piggyback" registration rights. However, the registration rights agreement provides that we will not permit any registration statement filed under the Securities Act to become effective until the termination of the applicable lock-up period for the securities to be registered. We will bear the expenses incurred in connection with the filing of any such registration statements. 51 Underwriting Agreement We granted the underwriters a 45-day option from the final prospectus relating to the Initial Public Offering to purchase up to 3,000,000 additional Units to cover over-allotments at the Initial Public Offering price less the underwriting discounts and commissions. The underwriters fully exercised their over-allotment option on January 28, 2020. The underwriters were entitled to an underwriting discount of $0.20 per unit, or $4.6 million in the aggregate, which was paid upon the closing of the Initial Public Offering. In addition, $0.35 per unit, or $8.1 million in the aggregate, will be payable to the underwriters for deferred underwriting commissions. The deferred fee will become payable to the underwriters from the amounts held in the Trust Account solely in the event that we complete a Business Combination, subject to the terms of the underwriting agreement. Administrative Support Agreement Commencing on the date that our securities were first listed on the NYSE, we agreed to pay the Sponsor a total of $10,000 per month for office space, administrative and support services. Upon completion of the Initial Business Combination or the liquidation, we will cease paying these monthly fees. We incurred $120,000 in expenses in connection with such services during the year ended December 31, 2020, as reflected in the accompanying statements of operations. As of December 31, 2020, an aggregate of $120,000 in accrued expenses with related party was outstanding, as reflected in the accompanying balance sheets. Critical Accounting Policies and Estimates The preparation of financial statements and related disclosures in conformity with U.S. GAAP requires management to make estimates and assumptions that affect the reported amounts of assets and liabilities, disclosure of contingent assets and liabilities at the date of the financial statements, and the reported amounts of income and expenses during the periods reported. Actual results could materially differ from those estimates. We have identified the following as our critical accounting policies: Class A Ordinary Shares Subject to Possible Redemption Class A ordinary shares subject to mandatory redemption (if any) are classified as liability instruments and are measured at fair value. Conditionally redeemable Class A ordinary shares (including Class A ordinary shares that feature redemption rights that are either within the control of the holder or subject to redemption upon the occurrence of uncertain events not solely within our control) are classified as temporary equity. At all other times, Class A ordinary shares are classified as shareholders' equity. Our Class A ordinary shares feature certain redemption rights that are considered to be outside of our control and subject to occurrence of uncertain future events. Accordingly, Class A ordinary shares subject to possible redemption at the redemption amount are presented at redemption value as temporary equity, outside of the shareholders' equity section of our balance sheets. Net Loss Per Ordinary Share Net income (loss) per share is computed by dividing net loss by the weighted-average number of ordinary shares outstanding during the period. We have not considered the effect of the warrants sold in the Initial Public Offering and Private Placement to purchase an aggregate of 18,100,000 shares of Class A ordinary shares in the calculation of diluted loss per ordinary share, since the exercise of the warrants are contingent upon the occurrence of future events. As a result, diluted net loss per ordinary share is the same as basic net loss per ordinary share for the periods presented. The Company's statements of operations include a presentation of income (loss) per share for ordinary share subject to possible redemption in a manner similar to the two-class method of income (loss) per share. Net income (loss) per ordinary share, basic and diluted, for ordinary share subject to possible redemption is calculated by dividing the proportionate share of net gain from investments held in Trust Account, by the weighted average number of ordinary share subject to possible redemption outstanding since original issuance. 52 Net income (loss) per share, basic and diluted, for non-redeemable ordinary share is calculated by dividing the net income (loss), adjusted for income or loss on marketable securities attributable to ordinary shares subject to possible redemption, by the weighted average number of non-redeemable ordinary share outstanding for the period. Non-redeemable ordinary share includes Class B ordinary shares, excluding Class B ordinary shares subject to forfeiture, and non-redeemable shares of Class A ordinary shares. Non-redeemable ordinary share participates in the income or loss on marketable securities based on non-redeemable shares' proportionate interest. Derivative Warrant Liabilities We do not use derivative instruments to hedge exposures to cash flow, market, or foreign currency risks. We evaluate all of our financial instruments, including issued stock purchase warrants, to determine if such instruments are derivatives or contain features that qualify as embedded derivatives, pursuant to ASC 480 and ASC 815-15. The classification of derivative instruments, including whether such instruments should be recorded as liabilities or as equity, is re-assessed at the end of each reporting period. We issued 18,100,000 Warrants, including 11,500,000 Public Warrants and 6,600,000 Private Placement Warrants, which are recognized as derivative liabilities in accordance with ASC 815-40. Accordingly, we recognize the warrant instruments as liabilities at fair value and adjust the instruments to fair value at each reporting period. The liabilities are subject to re-measurement at each balance sheet date until exercised, and any change in fair value is recognized in our statement of operations. The fair value of the Private Placement Warrants has been estimated using Monte-Carlo simulations at each balance sheet date. The fair value of the Public Warrants was initially measured using a Monte-Carlo simulation model at each measurement date and subsequently been measured based on the market price when separately listed and traded. Off-Balance Sheet Arrangements and Contractual Obligations As of December 31, 2020, we did not have any off-balance sheet arrangements as defined in Item 303(a)(4)(ii) of Regulation S-K and did not have any commitments or contractual obligations. JOBS Act The JOBS Act contains provisions that, among other things, relax certain reporting requirements for qualifying public companies. We qualify as an "emerging growth company" and under the JOBS Act are allowed to comply with new or revised accounting pronouncements based on the effective date for private (not publicly traded) companies. We are electing to delay the adoption of new or revised accounting standards, and as a result, we may not comply with new or revised accounting standards on the relevant dates on which adoption of such standards is required for non-emerging growth companies. As a result, our financial statements may not be comparable to companies that comply with new or revised accounting pronouncements as of public company effective dates. Additionally, we are in the process of evaluating the benefits of relying on the other reduced reporting requirements provided by the JOBS Act. Subject to certain conditions set forth in the JOBS Act, if, as an "emerging growth company," we choose to rely on such exemptions we may not be required to, among other things, (i) provide an auditor's attestation report on our system of internal controls over financial reporting pursuant to Section 404 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act, (ii) provide all of the compensation disclosure that may be required of non-emerging growth public companies under the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act, (iii) comply with any requirement that may be adopted by the PCAOB regarding mandatory audit firm rotation or a supplement to the auditor's report providing additional information about the audit and the financial statements (auditor discussion and analysis) and (iv) disclose certain executive compensation related items such as the correlation between executive compensation and performance and comparisons of the CEO's compensation to median employee compensation. These exemptions will apply for a period of five years following the completion of our Initial Public Offering or until we are no longer an "emerging growth company," whichever is earlier. Recent Accounting Pronouncements Our management does not believe there are any other recently issued, but not yet effective, accounting pronouncements, if currently adopted, that would have a material effect on our financial statements. ITEM 7A. Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosures About Market Risk We are a smaller reporting company as defined by Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act and are not required to provide the information otherwise required under this item. 53 ITEM 8. Financial Statements and Supplementary Data This information appears following Item 15 of this Amendment No. 2 to the Annual Report on Form 10-K/A and is incorporated herein by reference. Item 9. Changes in and Disagreements with Accountants on Accounting and Financial Disclosures. None. Item 9A. Controls and Procedures. Evaluation of Disclosure Controls and Procedures Disclosure controls and procedures are designed with the objective of ensuring that information required to be disclosed in our reports filed under the Exchange Act, such as this Report, is recorded, processed, summarized, and reported within the time period specified in the SEC's rules and forms. Disclosure controls and procedures are also designed with the objective of ensuring that such information is accumulated and communicated to our management, including the chief executive officer and chief financial officer, as appropriate to allow timely decisions regarding required disclosure. Based upon their evaluation, our Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer concluded that our disclosure controls and procedures (as defined in Rules 13a-15 (e) and 15d-15 (e) under the Exchange Act) were not effective as of December 31, 2020, due solely to the material weakness in our internal control over financial reporting described below in "Management's Report on Internal Controls over Financial Reporting." In light of this material weakness, we performed additional analysis as deemed necessary to ensure that our financial statements were prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Accordingly, management believes that the financial statements included in this Amendment No. 2 to the Annual Report on Form 10-K/A present fairly in all material respects our financial position, results of operations and cash flows for the period presented. We do not expect that our disclosure controls and procedures will prevent all errors and all instances of fraud. Disclosure controls and procedures, no matter how well conceived and operated, can provide only reasonable, not absolute, assurance that the objectives of the disclosure controls and procedures are met. Further, the design of disclosure controls and procedures must reflect the fact that there are resource constraints, and the benefits must be considered relative to their costs. Because of the inherent limitations in all disclosure controls and procedures, no evaluation of disclosure controls and procedures can provide absolute assurance that we have detected all our control deficiencies and instances of fraud, if any. The design of disclosure controls and procedures also is based partly on certain assumptions about the likelihood of future events, and there can be no assurance that any design will succeed in achieving its stated goals under all potential future conditions. Management's Report on Internal Controls over Financial Reporting This Amendment No. 2 to the Annual Report on Form 10-K/A does not include a report of management's assessment regarding internal control over financial reporting or an attestation report of our independent registered public accounting firm due to a transition period established by rules of the SEC for newly public companies. The Company identified a material weakness in the Company's internal control over financial reporting as of December 31, 2020. Specifically, the Company's management has concluded that control around the interpretation and accounting for certain complex features of the Class A ordinary shares and warrants issued by the Company was not effectively designed or maintained since issuance of the Class A ordinary shares and warrants on January 28, 2020. Therefore, we, in consultation with our Audit Committee, concluded that the Company's previously issued financial statements as of and for year ended December 31, 2020, as of and for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, as of and for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 and as of and for the three months ended March 31, 2020 (collectively, the "Affected Periods") should be restated because of a misapplication in the guidance around accounting for our Class A ordinary shares subject to redemption and our outstanding Warrants and should no longer be relied upon. Changes in Internal Control over Financial Reporting During the most recently completed fiscal quarter, there has been no change in our internal control over financial reporting that has materially affected, or is reasonably likely to materially affect, our internal control over financial reporting, as the circumstances that led to the restatement of our financial statements described in our Amendment No. 1 and this Amendment No. 2 to the Annual Report on Form 10-K/A had not yet been identified. Management has implemented remediation steps to address the material weakness and to improve our internal control over financial reporting. Specifically, we expanded and improved our review process for complex securities and related accounting standards. We plan to further improve this process by enhancing access to accounting literature, identification of third-party professionals with whom to consult regarding complex accounting applications and consideration of additional staff with the requisite experience and training to supplement existing accounting professionals. Item 9B. Other Information. None. 54 Item 10. Directors, Executive Officers and Corporate Governance. Directors and Officers Name Age Title Michael Doniger 44 Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board of Directors Hank Thomas 45 Chief Technology Officer and Director Chris Ahern 34 Chief Financial Officer Sounil Yu 49 Director David J. Lunglhofer 45 Director Daniel Coats 77 Director Vivian C. Schneck-Last 59 Director Our directors and officers are as follows: Michael Doniger has been our Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the board of directors since November 2019. Mr. Doniger most recently served as the Director of Research for Citadel Fundamentals Strategies. Prior to Citadel, Mr. Doniger was a Senior Partner at Green Owl Capital Management where he utilized his quantitative background to take a probabilistic approach to investing in complex situations across sectors and asset classes. His extensive experience also extends to training and managing analyst and trader teams. Prior to Green Owl, Mr. Doniger served as a partner at Corvex Management where he played a pivotal role in the development of the firm. He worked closely with the firm's founder, Keith Meister to perfect an event-driven investing strategy. Prior to Corvex, Mr. Doniger served as portfolio manager at CR Intrinsic Investors, a subsidiary of SAC Capital ("CR Intrinsic"), and senior analyst at Milton Arbitrage Partners. Mr. Doniger began his career working research and development project for Kraft Foods in the U.S. and U.K. Mr. Doniger is well qualified to serve on our board of directors because of his extensive management history and experience in developing and executing on investment strategies. Hank Thomas has been our Chief Technology Officer and director since November 2019. Mr. Thomas is the Chief Executive Officer and co-founder of SCV, a four-year-old Washington, D.C. based venture capital firm, exclusively focused on cybersecurity, which invests in cybersecurity technology companies at the seed and Series A stage of growth. SCV's investment team brings an expert, technical, younger, reimagined, more modern approach to the venture capital community, start-up founders and the cybersecurity industry at large. Mr. Thomas also serves on SCV's board of directors and compensation committee. Prior to SCV, Mr. Thomas served eight years as a U.S. Army Intelligence Officer and 11 years as a cybersecurity consultant and executive at Booz Allen Hamilton. He leverages 23 years of experience to identify, invest in, and mature differentiated cybersecurity technology teams. Mr. Thomas currently serves on the board of directors for TrapX Security, Polarity, and ID DataWeb. He is also a member of the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) advisory board and the U.S. Cyber Moonshot advisory board at Auburn University. Mr. Thomas holds a BA in Political Science from Northwestern State University and an MPS in Technology Management from Georgetown University. Mr. Thomas is well qualified to serve on our board of directors because of his extensive management consulting and investment experience when it comes to companies in the cybersecurity sector. Chris Ahern has been our Chief Financial Officer and Secretary since November 2019. Chris Ahern is a Principal at SCV, driving the investment process, from deal sourcing and due diligence to funding and takes an active approach towards advising, tracking, managing, and supporting SCV's portfolio companies. Prior to joining SCV, Mr. Ahern spent less than one year at Blu Venture Investors, a Virginia-based angel investor group, and one year working with Lavrock Ventures, an early stage investor in enterprise software and cybersecurity. Prior to that, Mr. Ahern was a Manager in Ernst & Young's audit practice. During his six years at Ernst & Young, Mr. Ahern managed several audit projects for a variety of clients in the Washington, D.C. area including several large government contractors and biotechnology companies. Mr. Ahern graduated from the University of Virginia with a Bachelor's degree in Commerce with concentrations in Finance and International Business and earned his Master's degree in Accounting, also from the University of Virginia. He also holds a Master's in Business Administration from Georgetown's McDonough School of Business. 55 Sounil Yu has served as a director since the completion of our Initial Public Offering. Mr. Yu has over 30 years of experience in the security industry. He is the creator of the Cyber Defense Matrix and the DIE Resiliency Framework, which has made an impact on the industry, regulators, and the overall security ecosystem. From 2012 to 2019, Mr. Yu served as the Chief Security Scientist at Bank of America, leading a cross-functional team focused on examining a wide array of security technologies and driving security innovation to address emerging cybersecurity needs. Prior to that, Mr. Yu helped improve information security at several commercial institutions and government agencies. Mr. Yu has 22 granted patents covering a wide range of topics, including threat modeling, graph databases, intrusion deception, endpoint security monitoring, tracking media leaks, attributing malicious requests, attributing devices to organizations, detecting logic bombs, security portfolio optimization, and neutralizing stolen files. He serves on the Board of Advisors of the FAIR Institute and Strategic Cyber Ventures and is an adjunct professor at George Mason University's School of Business teaching the fundamentals of Cybersecurity Technologies. In addition to CISSP and GSEC certifications, Mr. Yu holds a Master's degree in Electrical Engineering from Virginia Tech and Bachelor's degrees in Electrical Engineering and Economics from Duke University. We believe that Mr. Yu's deep cybersecurity technology experience and significant professional experience in varied roles within the cybersecurity industry qualify him to serve on our board of directors. David J. Lunglhofer has served as a director since the completion of our Initial Public Offering. Mr. Lunglhofer is currently a Managing Director and Chief Information Security Officer at BNY Mellon, where he is responsible for defining, building and operating a high-functioning, enterprise-level cyber-security organization that securely enables BNY Mellon's core businesses, protects the assets of the company and its clients, and preserves shareholder value. Mr. Lunglhofer is also a member of the senior leadership team for BNY Mellon's Client Technology Solutions group. From 2008 to 2014, Mr. Lunglhofer led the Cyber Financial Services practice at the consulting firm Booz Allen Hamilton, where he provided cyber security services and expertise to a wide range of financial institutions, as well as other commercial and government clients. His experience includes providing cyber security support to many of the top U.S. and global financial institutions and helping complex financial services organizations establish comprehensive cyber security strategies, to providing technical assessment services such as penetration testing and dynamic web assessments for mission critical platforms and applications. Mr. Lunglhofer has held a variety of technical cyber security certifications over the course of his career including Certified Ethical Hacker and OSSTMM Professional Security Tester (neither still active), and received his Bachelor's degree in foreign affairs from the University of Virginia. We believe Mr. Lunglhofer is well-qualified to serve as a member of our board of directors given his deep cybersecurity experience and significant professional experience in varied roles within the industry. Daniel Coats has served as a director since the completion of our Initial Public Offering. Sen. Coats is the former Director of National Intelligence, serving from 2017 to 2019. Prior to that, Sen. Coats served as a United States Senator from Indiana, first from 1989 to 1999 and again from 2011 to 2017. Sen. Coats was a member of the United States House of Representatives from 1981 to 1989 and served as the Ambassador to Germany from 2001 to 2005. Sen. Coats is a graduate of Wheaton College and the Robert McKinney Indiana University School of Law, and is a veteran of the U.S. Army. We believe Sen. Coats is well qualified to serve on our board of directors given his extensive public service and foreign relations experience. Vivian C. Schneck-Last has served as a director since the completion of our Initial Public Offering. Ms. Schneck-Last served at Goldman Sachs & Company as Managing Director, Global Head of Technology Governance from 2009 to 2014, Managing Director, Global Head of Technology Business Development from 2000 to 2014, and Managing Director, Global Head of Technology Vendor Management from 2003 to 2014. During her tenure at Goldman Sachs & Company, as head of Technology Business Development, Ms. Schneck-Last lead due diligence efforts for numerous investment opportunities. As head of Technology Governance, she designed the Technology Risk Management program for the firm which included cyber and technology operational risk. She currently serves on the board of directors, audit committee, risk committee and the strategic planning committee of SLM Corporation and Sallie Mae Bank, where she has focused on cyber and technology risk as well as digital transformation effects. In addition, Ms. Schneck-Last serves on the board of Coronet Cyber Security Ltd. and Bikur Cholim of Manhattan, Inc., and is an active advisor to emerging growth technology companies. Ms. Schneck-Last received her Master of Business Administration from Columbia University Business School. Ms. Schneck-Last is well qualified to serve on our board of directors because of her strategic technology experience and background in technology governance and risk management in the financial sector. 56 Number, Terms of Office and Election of Directors and Officers Our board of directors consists of six members. Prior to our initial business combination, holders of our founder shares have the right to elect all of our directors and remove members of the board of directors for any reason, and holders of our public shares do not have the right to vote on the election of directors during such time. These provisions of our amended and restated memorandum and articles of association may only be amended by a special resolution passed by a majority of at least 90% of our ordinary shares attending and voting in a general meeting. Each of our directors will hold office for a two-year term. Subject to any other special rights applicable to the shareholders, any vacancies on our board of directors may be filled by the affirmative vote of a majority of the directors present and voting at the meeting of our board or by a majority of the holders of our ordinary shares (or, prior to our initial business combination, holders of our founder shares). Our officers are elected by the board of directors and serve at the discretion of the board of directors, rather than for specific terms of office. Our board of directors is authorized to appoint persons to the offices set forth in our amended and restated memorandum and articles of association as it deems appropriate. Our amended and restated memorandum and articles of association provides that our officers may consist of a Chairman, a Chief Executive Officer, a President, a Chief Operating Officer, a Chief Financial Officer, Vice Presidents, a Secretary, Assistant Secretaries, a Treasurer and such other offices as may be determined by the board of directors. Director Independence The rules of the NYSE require that a majority of our board of directors be independent. An "independent director" is defined generally as a person that, in the opinion of the company's board of directors, has no material relationship with the listed company (either directly or as a partner, shareholder or officer of an organization that has a relationship with the company). We have four "independent directors" as defined in the NYSE rules and applicable SEC rules. Our board has determined that each of Sounil Yu, David J. Lunglhofer, Daniel Coats and Vivian C. Schneck-Last is an independent director under applicable SEC and NYSE rules. Our independent directors may have regularly scheduled meetings at which only independent directors are present. Officer and Director Compensation None of our directors or officers have received any cash compensation for services rendered to us. Commencing on the date that our securities are first listed on the NYSE through the earlier of consummation of our initial business combination and our liquidation, we pay an affiliate of our sponsor a total of $10,000 per month for office space, administrative and support services. Our sponsor, directors and officers, or any of their respective affiliates, will be reimbursed for any out-of-pocket expenses incurred in connection with activities on our behalf such as identifying potential target businesses and performing due diligence on suitable business combinations. Our audit committee will review on a quarterly basis all payments that were made by us to our sponsor, directors, officers or any of their affiliates. In December 2019, our sponsor transferred an aggregate of 1,092,500 founder shares to members of our management team. Please see the section entitled "Certain Relationships and Related Transactions, and Director Independence." After the completion of our initial business combination, directors or members of our management team who remain with us may be paid consulting, management or other compensation from the combined company. All compensation will be fully disclosed to shareholders, to the extent then known, in the tender offer materials or proxy solicitation materials furnished to our shareholders in connection with a proposed business combination. It is unlikely the amount of such compensation will be known at the time, because the directors of the post-combination business will be responsible for determining executive officer and director compensation. Any compensation to be paid to our officers after the completion of our initial business combination will be determined by a compensation committee constituted solely by independent directors. We are not party to any agreements with our directors and officers that provide for benefits upon termination of employment. The existence or terms of any such employment or consulting arrangements may influence our management's motivation in identifying or selecting a target business, and we do not believe that the ability of our management to remain with us after the consummation of our initial business combination should be a determining factor in our decision to proceed with any potential business combination. 57 Committees of the Board of Directors Our board of directors has three standing committees: an audit committee; a compensation committee; and a nominating and corporate governance committee. Subject to phase-in rules, the rules of NYSE and Rule 10A-3 of the Exchange Act require that the audit committee of a listed company be comprised solely of independent directors, and the rules of NYSE require that the compensation committee and the nominating and corporate governance committee of a listed company be comprised solely of independent directors. Each committee operates under a charter that will be approved by our board and has the composition and responsibilities described below. The charter of each committee is available on our website. Audit Committee The members of our audit committee are Vivian C. Schneck-Last, David J. Lunglhofer and Sounil Yu. Vivian C. Schneck-Last serves as chairman of the audit committee. Each member of the audit committee is financially literate and our board of directors has determined that Vivian C. Schneck-Last qualifies as an "audit committee financial expert" as defined in applicable SEC rules and has accounting or related financial management expertise. We have adopted an audit committee charter, which details the purpose and principal functions of the audit committee, including: ● assisting board oversight of (1) the integrity of our financial statements, (2) our compliance with legal and regulatory requirements, (3) our independent auditor's qualifications and independence, and (4) the performance of our internal audit function and independent auditors; ● the appointment, compensation, retention, replacement, and oversight of the work of the independent auditors and any other independent registered public accounting firm engaged by us; ● pre-approving all audit and non-audit services to be provided by the independent auditors or any other registered public accounting firm engaged by us, and establishing pre-approval policies and procedures; ● reviewing and discussing with the independent auditors all relationships the auditors have with us in order to evaluate their continued independence; ● setting clear hiring policies for employees or former employees of the independent auditors; ● setting clear policies for audit partner rotation in compliance with applicable laws and regulations; ● obtaining and reviewing a report, at least annually, from the independent auditors describing (1) the independent auditor's internal quality-control procedures and (2) any material issues raised by the most recent internal quality-control review, or peer review, of the audit firm, or by any inquiry or investigation by governmental or professional authorities, within the preceding five years respecting one or more independent audits carried out by the firm and any steps taken to deal with such issues; ● meeting to review and discuss our annual audited financial statements and quarterly financial statements with management and the independent auditor, including reviewing our specific disclosures under "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations"; ● reviewing and approving any related party transaction required to be disclosed pursuant to Item 404 of Regulation S-K promulgated by the SEC prior to us entering into such transaction; and ● reviewing with management, the independent auditors, and our legal advisors, as appropriate, any legal, regulatory or compliance matters, including any correspondence with regulators or government agencies and any employee complaints or published reports that raise material issues regarding our financial statements or accounting policies and any significant changes in accounting standards or rules promulgated by the Financial Accounting Standards Board, the SEC or other regulatory authorities. 58 Compensation Committee The members of our Compensation Committee are Sounil Yu, David J. Lunglhofer and Vivian C. Schneck-Last. Sounil Yu serves as chairman of the compensation committee. We have adopted a compensation committee charter, which details the purpose and responsibility of the compensation committee, including: ● reviewing and approving on an annual basis the corporate goals and objectives relevant to our Chief Executive Officer's compensation, evaluating our Chief Executive Officer's performance in light of such goals and objectives and determining and approving the remuneration (if any) of our Chief Executive Officer based on such evaluation; ● reviewing and making recommendations to our board of directors with respect to the compensation, and any incentive-compensation and equity-based plans that are subject to board approval of all of our other officers; ● reviewing our executive compensation policies and plans; ● implementing and administering our incentive compensation equity-based remuneration plans; ● assisting management in complying with our proxy statement and annual report disclosure requirements; ● approving all special perquisites, special cash payments and other special compensation and benefit arrangements for our officers and employees; ● producing a report on executive compensation to be included in our annual proxy statement; and ● reviewing, evaluating and recommending changes, if appropriate, to the remuneration for directors. The charter also provides that the compensation committee may, in its sole discretion, retain or obtain the advice of a compensation consultant, independent legal counsel or other adviser and will be directly responsible for the appointment, compensation and oversight of the work of any such adviser. However, before engaging or receiving advice from a compensation consultant, external legal counsel or any other adviser, the compensation committee will consider the independence of each such adviser, including the factors required by the NYSE and the SEC. Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee The members of our nominating and corporate governance are David J. Lunglhofer, Daniel Coats and Vivian C. Schneck-Last. David J. Lunglhofer serves as chair of the nominating and corporate governance committee. We have adopted a nominating and corporate governance committee charter, which details the purpose and responsibilities of the nominating and corporate governance committee, including: ● identifying, screening and reviewing individuals qualified to serve as directors, consistent with criteria approved by the board, and recommending to the board of directors candidates for nomination for election at the annual meeting of shareholders or to fill vacancies on the board of directors; ● developing and recommending to the board of directors and overseeing implementation of our corporate governance guidelines; ● coordinating and overseeing the annual self-evaluation of the board of directors, its committees, individual directors and management in the governance of the company; and ● reviewing on a regular basis our overall corporate governance and recommending improvements as and when necessary. The charter also provides that the nominating and corporate governance committee may, in its sole discretion, retain or obtain the advice of, and terminate, any search firm to be used to identify director candidates, and will be directly responsible for approving the search firm's fees and other retention terms. 59 We have not formally established any specific, minimum qualifications that must be met or skills that are necessary for directors to possess. In general, in identifying and evaluating nominees for director, the board of directors considers educational background, diversity of professional experience, knowledge of our business, integrity, professional reputation, independence, wisdom, and the ability to represent the best interests of our shareholders. Prior to our initial business combination, holders of our public shares will not have the right to recommend director candidates for nomination to our board of directors. Code of Ethics We have adopted a code of ethics (our "Code of Ethics") applicable to our directors, officers and employees. We have filed a copy of our form of our Code of Ethics as an exhibit to the registration statement in connection with our Initial Public Offering. You are able to review this document by accessing our public filings at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. In addition, a copy of our Code of Ethics will be provided without charge upon request from us in writing to our executive office. We intend to disclose any amendments to or waivers of certain provisions of our Code of Ethics in a Current Report on Form 8-K. Conflicts of Interest Under Cayman Islands law, directors and officers owe the following fiduciary duties: ● duty to act in good faith in what the director or officer believes to be in the best interests of the company as a whole; ● duty to exercise powers for the purposes for which those powers were conferred and not for a collateral purpose; ● duty to not improperly fetter the exercise of future discretion; ● duty to exercise powers fairly as between different sections of shareholders; ● duty not to put themselves in a position in which there is a conflict between their duty to the company and their personal interests; and ● duty to exercise independent judgment. In addition to the above, directors also owe a duty of care, which is not fiduciary in nature. This duty has been defined as a requirement to act as a reasonably diligent person having both the general knowledge, skill and experience that may reasonably be expected of a person carrying out the same functions as are carried out by that director in relation to the company and the general knowledge, skill and experience which that director has. As set out above, directors have a duty not to put themselves in a position of conflict and this includes a duty not to engage in self-dealing, or to otherwise benefit as a result of their position. However, in some instances what would otherwise be a breach of this duty can be forgiven and/or authorized in advance by the shareholders; provided that there is full disclosure by the directors. This can be done by way of permission granted in the amended and restated memorandum and articles of association or alternatively by shareholder approval at general meetings. All of our officers and certain of our directors have fiduciary and contractual duties to either SCV or Hudson Bay and to certain companies in which either of them has invested. These entities may compete with us for acquisition opportunities. If these entities decide to pursue any such opportunity, we may be precluded from pursuing such opportunities. Subject to his or her fiduciary duties under Cayman Islands law, none of the members of our management team who are also employed by our sponsor or its affiliates have any obligation to present us with any opportunity for a potential business combination of which they become aware. Our management team, in their capacities as directors, officers or employees of our sponsor or its affiliates or in their other endeavors, may choose to present potential business combinations to the related entities described above, current or future entities affiliated with or managed by our sponsor, or third parties, before they present such opportunities to us, subject to his or her fiduciary duties under Cayman Islands law and any other applicable fiduciary duties. 60 Many of our directors and officers presently have, and any of them in the future may have, additional, fiduciary or contractual obligations to other entities pursuant to which such officer or director is or will be required to present a business combination opportunity to such entity. Accordingly, if any of our directors or officers becomes aware of a business combination opportunity that is suitable for an entity to which he or she has then-current fiduciary or contractual obligations, he or she may need to honor these fiduciary or contractual obligations to present such business combination opportunity to such entity, subject to his or her fiduciary duties under Cayman Islands law. Our amended and restated memorandum and articles of association provides that we renounce our interest in any corporate opportunity offered to any director or officer unless such opportunity is expressly offered to such person solely in his or her capacity as a director or officer of the company and it is an opportunity that we are able to complete on a reasonable basis. Our directors and officers are also not required to commit any specified amount of time to our affairs, and, accordingly, will have conflicts of interest in allocating management time among various business activities, including identifying potential business combinations and monitoring the related due diligence. We do not believe, however, that the fiduciary duties or contractual obligations of our directors or officers will materially affect our ability to identify and pursue business combination opportunities or complete our initial business combination. Potential investors should also be aware of the following potential conflicts of interest: ● None of our directors or officers is required to commit his or her full time to our affairs and, accordingly, may have conflicts of interest in allocating his or her time among various business activities. ● In the course of their other business activities, our directors and officers may become aware of investment and business opportunities that may be appropriate for presentation to us as well as the other entities with which they are affiliated. Our management may have conflicts of interest in determining to which entity a particular business opportunity should be presented. For a complete description of our management's other affiliations, see "- Directors and Officers." ● Our initial shareholders, directors and officers have agreed to waive their redemption rights with respect to any founder shares and public shares held by them in connection with the consummation of our initial business combination or certain amendments to our amended and restated memorandum and articles of association. Additionally, our initial shareholders have agreed to waive their redemption rights with respect to their founder shares if we fail to consummate our initial business combination within the Combination Period. However, if our initial shareholders (or any of our directors, officers or affiliates) acquire public shares, they will be entitled to liquidating distributions from the trust account with respect to such public shares if we fail to consummate our initial business combination within the prescribed time frame. If we do not complete our initial business combination within such applicable time period, the proceeds of the sale of the private placement warrants held in the trust account will be used to fund the redemption of our public shares, and the private placement warrants will expire worthless. With certain limited exceptions, the founder shares will not be transferable, assignable or salable by our initial shareholders until the earlier of (1) one year after the completion of our initial business combination and (2) the date on which we consummate a liquidation, merger, share exchange, reorganization, or other similar transaction after our initial business combination that results in all of our shareholders having the right to exchange their ordinary shares for cash, securities or other property. Notwithstanding the foregoing, if the last reported sale price of our Class A ordinary shares equals or exceeds $12.00 per share (as adjusted for share splits, share dividends, rights issuances, subdivisions, reorganizations, recapitalizations and the like) for any 20 trading days within any 30-trading day period commencing at least 150 days after our initial business combination, the founder shares will be released from the lock-up. With certain limited exceptions, the private placement warrants and the ordinary shares underlying such warrants, will not be transferable, assignable or salable by our sponsor until 30 days after the completion of our initial business combination. Since our sponsor and directors and officers may directly or indirectly own ordinary shares and warrants following our Initial Public Offering, our directors and officers may have a conflict of interest in determining whether a particular target business is an appropriate business with which to effectuate our initial business combination. ● Our directors and officers may negotiate employment or consulting agreements with a target business in connection with a particular business combination. These agreements may provide for them to receive compensation following our initial business combination and as a result, may cause them to have conflicts of interest in determining whether to proceed with a particular business combination. 61 ● Our directors and officers may have a conflict of interest with respect to evaluating a particular business combination if the retention or resignation of any such directors and officers was included by a target business as a condition to any agreement with respect to our initial business combination. The conflicts described above may not be resolved in our favor. Accordingly, as a result of multiple business affiliations, our directors and officers have similar legal obligations relating to presenting business opportunities meeting the above-listed criteria to multiple entities. Below is a table summarizing the entities to which our directors, officers and director nominees currently have fiduciary duties or contractual obligations: Name Entity Entity's Business Affiliation Michael Doniger N/A N/A N/A Hank Thomas Strategic Cyber Ventures Venture Growth Firm CEO and Director TrapX Security Cyber Deception Technology Director Polarity Data Awareness Director ID Dataweb Identity Security Director Chris Ahern Strategic Cyber Ventures Venture Growth Firm Principal Sounil Yu YL Ventures Venture Growth Firm CISO-in-Residence and advisory Scythe Cybersecurity Technology Company Advisor Permiso Security Cybersecurity Technology Company Advisor TrackerIQ Cybersecurity Technology Company Advisor RealCISO Cybersecurity Technology Company Advisor David J. Lunglhofer BNY Mellon Financial Services MD and CISO Daniel Coats Evolv Technologies Physical Access Technology Advisory Committee Member Vivian C. Schneck-Last SLM Corporation Consumer Banking Director Sallie Mae Bank Financial Services Director Coronet Cyber Security, Ltd. Cyber Security Director Accordingly, if any of the above directors or officers become aware of a business combination opportunity which is suitable for any of the above entities to which he or she has then-current fiduciary or contractual obligations, he or she will honor his or her fiduciary or contractual obligations to present such business combination opportunity to such entity, and only present it to us if such entity rejects the opportunity, subject to his or her fiduciary duties under Cayman Islands law. Our amended and restated memorandum and articles of association provides that we renounce our interest in any corporate opportunity offered to any director or officer unless such opportunity is expressly offered to such person solely in his or her capacity as a director or officer of the company and it is an opportunity that we are able to complete on a reasonable basis. We do not believe, however, that any of the foregoing fiduciary duties or contractual obligations will materially affect our ability to identify and pursue business combination opportunities or complete our initial business combination. We are not prohibited from pursuing an initial business combination with a company that is affiliated with our sponsor, directors or officers. In the event we seek to complete our initial business combination with such a company, we, or a committee of independent and disinterested directors, would obtain an opinion from an independent investment banking firm that is a member of FINRA or from an independent accounting firm that such an initial business combination is fair to our company from a financial point of view. 62 In addition, our sponsor or any of its affiliates may make additional investments in the company in connection with the initial business combination, although our sponsor and its affiliates have no obligation or current intention to do so. If our sponsor or any of its affiliates elects to make additional investments, such proposed investments could influence our sponsor's motivation to complete an initial business combination. In the event that we submit our initial business combination to our public shareholders for a vote, our initial shareholders, directors and officers have agreed, pursuant to the terms of a letter agreement entered into with us, to vote any founder shares (and their permitted transferees will agree) and public shares held by them in favor of our initial business combination. Limitation on Liability and Indemnification of Directors and Officers Cayman Islands law does not limit the extent to which a company's memorandum and articles of association may provide for indemnification of directors and officers, except to the extent any such provision may be held by the Cayman Islands courts to be contrary to public policy, such as to provide indemnification against willful default, fraud or the consequences of committing a crime. Our amended and restated memorandum and articles of association provides for indemnification of our directors and officers to the maximum extent permitted by law, including for any liability incurred in their capacities as such, except through their own actual fraud, willful default or willful neglect. We entered into agreements with our directors and officers to provide contractual indemnification in addition to the indemnification provided for in our amended and restated memorandum and articles of association. We have purchased a policy of directors' and officers' liability insurance that insures our directors and officers against the cost of defense, settlement or payment of a judgment in some circumstances and insures us against our obligations to indemnify our directors and officers. We believe that these provisions, the insurance and the indemnity agreements are necessary to attract and retain talented and experienced directors and officers. Insofar as indemnification for liabilities arising under the Securities Act may be permitted to directors, officers or persons controlling us pursuant to the foregoing provisions, we have been informed that in the opinion of the SEC such indemnification is against public policy as expressed in the Securities Act and is therefore unenforceable. Item 11. Executive Compensation None of our directors or officers have received any cash compensation for services rendered to us. Through the earlier of consummation of our initial business combination and our liquidation, we pay an affiliate of our sponsor a total of $10,000 per month for office space, administrative and support services. Our sponsor, directors and officers, or any of their respective affiliates, will be reimbursed for any out-of-pocket expenses incurred in connection with activities on our behalf such as identifying potential target businesses and performing due diligence on suitable business combinations. Our audit committee reviews on a quarterly basis all payments that were made by us to our sponsor, directors, officers or our or any of their affiliates. In December 2019, our sponsor transferred an aggregate of 1,092,500 founder shares to members of our management team. After the completion of our initial business combination, directors or members of our management team who remain with us may be paid consulting, management or other compensation from the combined company. All compensation will be fully disclosed to shareholders, to the extent then known, in the tender offer materials or proxy solicitation materials furnished to our shareholders in connection with a proposed business combination. It is unlikely the amount of such compensation will be known at the time, because the directors of the post-combination business will be responsible for determining executive officer and director compensation. Any compensation to be paid to our officers after the completion of our initial business combination will be determined by a compensation committee constituted solely by independent directors. We are not party to any agreements with our directors and officers that provide for benefits upon termination of employment. The existence or terms of any such employment or consulting arrangements may influence our management's motivation in identifying or selecting a target business, and we do not believe that the ability of our management to remain with us after the consummation of our initial business combination should be a determining factor in our decision to proceed with any potential business combination. 63 Item 12. Security Ownership of Certain Beneficial Owners and Management and Related Stockholder Matters. The following table sets forth information regarding the beneficial ownership of our ordinary shares as of the date of this Annual Report on Form 10-K by: ● each person known by us to be the beneficial owner of more than 5% of our issued and outstanding ordinary shares; ● each of our directors and officers that beneficially owns ordinary shares; and ● all our directors and officers as a group. Unless otherwise indicated, we believe that all persons named in the table have sole voting and investment power with respect to all ordinary shares beneficially owned by them. The following table does not reflect record or beneficial ownership of the private placement warrants as these warrants are not exercisable within 60 days of the date of this Annual Report on Form 10-K. Class A Class B Name and Address of Beneficial Owner(1) Number of Shares Beneficially Owned Approximate Percentage of Issued and Outstanding Class A Ordinary Shares Number of Shares Beneficially Owned(2) Approximate Percentage of Issued and Outstanding Class B Ordinary Shares(2) Approximate Percentage of Issued and Outstanding Ordinary Shares SCVX USA LLC(3) - - 4,657,500 81.0 % 16.2 % Michael Doniger - - 575,000 10.0 % 2.0 % Hank Thomas - - 287,500 5.0 % 1.0 % Chris Ahern - - 86,250 1.5 % * Sounil Yu - - 28,750 * * Jeff Lunglhofer - - 28,750 * * Daniel Coats - - 57,500 * * Vivian Schneck-Last - - 28,750 * * All directors and officers as a group (8 individuals) - - 5,750,000 100 % 20 % Hudson Bay Capital Management LP(4) 2,371,149 10.3 % - - 8.2 % Millennium Management, LLC(5) 1,540,024 6.7 % - - 5.4 % RP Investment Advisors LP(6) 1,289,455 5.6 % - - 4.5 % Periscope Capital, Inc.(7) 1,250,800 5.4 % - - 4.4 % * Less than one percent. (1) Unless otherwise noted, the business address of each of the following entities or individuals is c/o SCVX Corp., Attn: Strategic Cyber Ventures, 1220 L Street NW, Suite 100-397, Washington, D.C. 20005. (2) Interests shown consist solely of founder shares, classified as Class B ordinary shares. Class B ordinary shares will automatically convert into Class A ordinary shares on a one-for-one basis, subject to adjustment. (3) Strategic Cyber Ventures, LLC is the managing member of our sponsor. Substantially all of the voting interests of Strategic Cyber Ventures, LLC are held by Hudson Bay Master Fund Ltd., which is managed by Hudson Bay Capital Management LP. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP is managed by Hudson Bay Capital GP LLC of which Sander Gerber is the managing member. Notwithstanding its ownership structure, Strategic Cyber Ventures, LLC is entirely managed by a board of directors, a majority of whom cannot be members, officers, directors or employees of any members holding in excess of 25% of the aggregate percentage interests in Strategic Cyber Ventures, LLC, which currently includes Hudson Bay Master Fund Ltd., as set forth in the books and records of Strategic Cyber Ventures, LLC. As a result of the foregoing, each of Strategic Cyber Ventures, LLC, Hudson Bay Master Fund Ltd., Hudson Bay Capital Management LP, Hudson Bay Capital GP LLC and Sander Gerber may be deemed to beneficially own the shares held by our sponsor. 64 (4) According to the Schedule 13D filed on March 30, 2020, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP (the "Investment Manager"), which serves as the investment manager to Hudson Bay Master Fund Ltd. (the "HB Fund") in whose names the reported securities are held, may be deemed to be the beneficial owner of the Class A ordinary shares held by the HB Fund. Mr. Sander Gerber serves as the managing member of Hudson Bay Capital GP LLC, which is the general partner of the Investment Manager. Mr. Gerber disclaims beneficial ownership of these securities. The business address for each of these shareholders is 777 Third Avenue, 30th Floor, New York, NY 10017. (5) According to the Schedule 13G filed on January 27, 2021, Integrated Core Strategies (US) LLC ("Integrated Core Strategies), Riverview Group LLC ("Riverview Group") and ICS Opportunities, Ltd. ("ICS Opportunities") are the beneficial owners of the Class A ordinary shares. Millennium International Management LP is the investment manager to ICS Opportunities and may be deemed to have shared voting control and investment discretion over securities owned by ICS Opportunities. Millennium Management LLC, a Delaware limited liability company ("Millennium Management"), is the general partner of the managing member of Integrated Core Strategies and Riverview Group and may be deemed to have shared voting control and investment discretion over securities owned by Integrated Core Strategies and Riverview Group. Millennium Management is also the general partner of the 100% owner of ICS Opportunities and may also be deemed to have shared voting control and investment discretion over securities owned by ICS Opportunities. Millennium Group Management LLC, a Delaware limited liability company ("Millennium Group Management"), is the managing member of Millennium Management and may also be deemed to have shared voting control and investment discretion over securities owned by Integrated Core Strategies and Riverview Group. Millennium Group Management is also the general partner of Millennium International Management and may also be deemed to have shared voting control and investment discretion over securities owned by ICS Opportunities. The managing member of Millennium Group Management is a trust of which Israel A. Englander, a United States citizen, currently serves as the sole voting trustee. Therefore, Mr. Englander may also be deemed to have shared voting control and investment discretion over securities owned by Integrated Core Strategies, Riverview Group and ICS Opportunities. The business address for each of these shareholders is c/o Millennium International Management LLC, 666 Fifth Avenue, New York, New York 10103. (6) According to the Schedule 13G filed on February 16, 2021, RP Select Opportunities Master Fund Ltd., RP Alternative Global Bond Fund and RP SPAC Fund (the "RP Funds") are the record and direct beneficial owners of the Class A ordinary shares. RP Investment Advisors LP is the investment advisor of, and may be deemed to beneficially own securities owned by, the RP Funds. The business address for each of these shareholders is 39 Hazelton Avenue, Toronto, Ontario, Canada, M5R 2E3. (7) According to the Schedule 13G filed on February 16, 2021, Periscope Capital Inc., shares voting and dispositive power over the 1,250,800 Class A ordinary shares reported. Periscope Capital Inc., which is the beneficial owner of 896,700 shares of Class A ordinary shares, acts as investment manager of, and exercises investment discretion with respect to, certain private investment funds that collectively directly own 354,100 shares of Class A ordinary shares. The business address for this shareholder is 333 Bay Street, Suite 1240, Toronto, Ontario, Canada M5H 2R2. Simultaneously with the closing of the Initial Public Offering, the Sponsor purchased an aggregate of 6,600,000 Private Placement Warrants at a price of $1.00 per Private Placement Warrant, generating gross proceeds of $6.6 million. Each whole Private Placement Warrant is exercisable for one whole Class A ordinary share at a price of $11.50 per share. Certain proceeds from the Private Placement Warrants were added to the proceeds from the Initial Public Offering held in the Trust Account. If the Company does not complete a Business Combination within the Combination Period, the Private Placement Warrants will expire worthless. The Private Placement Warrants will be non-redeemable and exercisable on a cashless basis so long as they are held by the Sponsor or its permitted transferees. Item 13. Certain Relationships and Related Transactions, and Director Independence Founder Shares In November 2019, the Sponsor purchased 5,750,000 Founder Shares for an aggregate price of $25,000. In December 2019, the Sponsor transferred an aggregate of 1,092,500 Founder Shares to members of the Company's management team. The initial shareholders agreed, subject to limited exceptions, not to transfer, assign or sell any of their Founder Shares until the earlier to occur of: (1) one year after the completion of the initial Business Combination and (2) the date on which the Company consummates a liquidation, merger, share exchange, reorganization, or other similar transaction after the initial Business Combination that results in all of the Company's shareholders having the right to exchange their ordinary shares for cash, securities or other property. Notwithstanding the foregoing, if the last reported sale price of the Company's Class A ordinary shares equals or exceeds $12.00 per share (as adjusted for share splits, share dividends, rights issuances, subdivisions, reorganizations, recapitalizations and the like) for any 20 trading days within any 30-trading day period commencing at least 150 days after the initial Business Combination, the Founder Shares will be released from the lock-up. 65 Private Placement Warrants Simultaneously with the closing of the Initial Public Offering, the Sponsor purchased an aggregate of 6,600,000 Private Placement Warrants at a price of $1.00 per Private Placement Warrant, generating gross proceeds of $6.6 million. Each whole Private Placement Warrant is exercisable for one whole Class A ordinary share at a price of $11.50 per share. Certain proceeds from the Private Placement Warrants were added to the proceeds from the Initial Public Offering held in the Trust Account. If the Company does not complete a Business Combination within the Combination Period, the Private Placement Warrants will expire worthless. The Private Placement Warrants are non-redeemable and exercisable on a cashless basis so long as they are held by the Sponsor or its permitted transferees. The Sponsor and our officers and directors agreed, subject to limited exceptions, not to transfer, assign or sell any of their Private Placement Warrants until 30 days after the completion of the initial Business Combination. Registration Rights The holders of Founder Shares, Private Placement Warrants and warrants that may be issued upon conversion of Working Capital Loans, if any, are entitled to registration rights pursuant to a registration rights agreement. These holders will be entitled to certain demand and "piggyback" registration rights. However, the registration rights agreement provides that we will not permit any registration statement filed under the Securities Act to become effective until the termination of the applicable lock-up period for the securities to be registered. We will bear the expenses incurred in connection with the filing of any such registration statements. Related Party Loans On November 19, 2019, the Sponsor agreed to loan us an aggregate of up to $300,000 to cover expenses pursuant to the Note. This loan was non-interest bearing and payable upon the completion of the Initial Public Offering. We borrowed approximately $139,000 under the Note and fully repaid this amount on January 28, 2020. In addition, in order to finance transaction costs in connection with a Business Combination, the Sponsor or an affiliate of the Sponsor, or certain of our officers and directors, may, but are not obligated to, loan us Working Capital Loans as may be required. If we complete a Business Combination, we would repay the Working Capital Loans out of the proceeds of the Trust Account released to us. Otherwise, the Working Capital Loans would be repaid only out of funds held outside the Trust Account. In the event that a Business Combination does not close, we may use a portion of proceeds held outside the Trust Account to repay the Working Capital Loans, but no proceeds held in the Trust Account would be used to repay the Working Capital Loans. Except for the foregoing, the terms of such Working Capital Loans, if any, have not been determined and no written agreements exist with respect to such loans. The Working Capital Loans would either be repaid upon consummation of a Business Combination, without interest, or, at the lender's discretion, up to $1.5 million of such Working Capital Loans may be convertible into warrants of the post-Business Combination entity at a price of $1.00 per warrant. The warrants would be identical to the Private Placement Warrants. To date, we had no borrowings under any Working Capital Loans. Administrative Services Agreement Commencing on the date that our securities were first listed on the NYSE, we agreed to pay the Sponsor a total of $10,000 per month for office space, administrative and support services. Upon completion of the initial Business Combination or our liquidation, we will cease paying these monthly fees. We incurred $120,000 in expenses in connection with such services during the year ended December 31, 2020, as reflected in the accompanying statements of operations. As of December 31, 2020, an aggregate of $120,000 in accrued expenses with related party was outstanding, as reflected in the accompanying balance sheets. Director Independence The rules of the NYSE require that a majority of our board of directors be independent. An "independent director" is defined generally as a person that, in the opinion of the company's board of directors, has no material relationship with the listed company (either directly or as a partner, shareholder or officer of an organization that has a relationship with the company). Our board has determined that each of Sounil Yu, David J. Lunglhofer, Daniel Coats and Vivian C. Schneck-Last is an independent director under applicable SEC and NYSE rules. 66 Item 14. Principal Accounting Fees and Services. The firm of Marcum LLP, or Marcum, acts as our independent registered public accounting firm. The following is a summary of fees paid to Marcum for services rendered. Audit Fees. Audit fees consist of fees billed for professional services rendered for the audit of our year-end financial statements, reviews of our quarterly financial statements and services that are normally provided by our independent registered public accounting firm in connection with statutory and regulatory filings. The aggregate fees billed by Marcum for audit fees, inclusive of required filings with the SEC for the year ended December 31, 2020 and the period from November 15, 2019 (inception) through December 31, 2019 of services rendered in connection with our Initial Public Offering, totaled $54,590 and $0, respectively. Audit-Related Fees. Audit-related fees consist of fees billed for assurance and related services that are reasonably related to performance of the audit or review of our year-end financial statements and are not reported under "Audit Fees." These services include attest services that are not required by statute or regulation and consultation concerning financial accounting and reporting standards. During the year ended December 31, 2020 and for the period from November 15, 2019 (inception) through December 31, 2019, we did not pay Marcum any audit-related fees. Tax Fees. Tax fees consist of fees billed for professional services relating to tax compliance, tax planning and tax advice. During the year ended December 31, 2020 and for the period from November 15, 2019 (iniception) through December 31, 2019, we did not pay Marcum any tax fees. All Other Fees. All other fees consist of fees billed for all other services. During the year ended December 31, 2020 and for the period from November 15, 2019 (inception) through December 31, 2019, we did not pay Marcum any other fees. Pre-Approval Policy Our audit committee was formed upon the consummation of our Initial Public Offering. As a result, the audit committee did not pre-approve all of the foregoing services, although any services rendered prior to the formation of our audit committee were approved by our board of directors. Since the formation of our audit committee, and on a going-forward basis, the audit committee has and will pre-approve all auditing services and permitted non-audit services to be performed for us by our auditors, including the fees and terms thereof (subject to the de minimis exceptions for non-audit services described in the Exchange Act which are approved by the audit committee prior to the completion of the audit). Item 15. Exhibits, and Financial Statement Schedules (a) The following documents are filed as part of this Annual Report on Form 10-K/A: Financial Statements: See "Index to Financial Statements" at "Item 8. Financial Statements and Supplementary Data" herein. (b) Exhibits: The exhibits listed in the accompanying index to exhibits are filed or incorporated by reference as part of this Annual Report on Form 10-K/A. No. Description of Exhibit 3.1* Amended and Restated Memorandum and Articles of Association of the Company. 4.1** Specimen Unit Certificate. 4.2** Specimen Class A Ordinary Share Certificate. 4.3* Specimen Warrant Certificate (included in Exhibit 4.4). 4.4* Warrant Agreement, dated January 23, 2020, between the Company and Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, as warrant agent. 4.5*** Description of Registrant's Securities. 67 10.1* Letter Agreement, dated January 23, 2020, among the Company, the Sponsor and the Company's officers and directors. 10.2** Investment Management Trust Agreement, dated January 23, 2020, between the Company and Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, as trustee. 10.3* Registration Rights Agreement, dated January 23, 2020, among the Company, the Sponsor and certain other security holders named therein. 10.4* Administrative Services Agreement, dated January 23, 2020, between the Company and Strategic Cyber Ventures, LLC. 10.5* Sponsor Warrants Purchase Agreement, dated January 23, 2020, between the Company and the Sponsor 10.6* Indemnity Agreement, dated January 23, 2020, between the Company and Michael Doniger. 10.7* Indemnity Agreement, dated January 23, 2020, between the Company and Hank Thomas. 10.8* Indemnity Agreement, dated January 23, 2020, between the Company and Chris Ahern. 10.9* Indemnity Agreement, dated January 23, 2020, between the Company and Sounil Yu. 10.10* Indemnity Agreement, dated January 23, 2020, between the Company and David J. Lunglhofer. 10.11* Indemnity Agreement, dated January 23, 2020, between the Company and Daniel Coats. 10.12* Indemnity Agreement, dated January 23, 2020, between the Company and Vivian C. Schneck-Last. 31.1 Certification of the Chief Executive Officer required by Rule 13a-14(a) or Rule 15d-14(a). 31.2 Certification of the Chief Financial Officer required by Rule 13a-14(a) or Rule 15d-14(a). 32.1 Certification of the Chief Executive Officer required by Rule 13a-14(b) or Rule 15d-14(b) and 18 U.S.C. 1350. 32.2 Certification of the Chief Financial Officer required by Rule 13a-14(b) or Rule 15d-14(b) and 18 U.S.C. 1350. 101.INS XBRL Instance Document 101.SCH XBRL Taxonomy Extension Schema Document. 101.CAL XBRL Taxonomy Extension Calculation Linkbase Document. 101.DEF XBRL Taxonomy Extension Definition Linkbase Document. 101.LAB XBRL Taxonomy Extension Label Linkbase Document. 101.PRE XBRL Taxonomy Extension Presentation Linkbase Document. * Incorporated by reference to the Company's Current Report on Form 8-K, filed January 28, 2020. ** Incorporated by reference to the Company's Registration Statement on Form S-1, filed January 14, 2020. *** Included in Original Filing. Item 16. Form 10-K Summary None 68 SIGNATURES Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized. SCVX Corp. Date: April 18, 2022 By: /s/ Michael Doniger Name: Michael Doniger Title: Chief Executive Officer and Chairman 69 SCVX CORP. INDEX TO FINANCIAL STATEMENTS Page Report of Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm F-2 Financial Statements: Balance Sheets as of December 31, 2020 (Restated) and 2019 F-3 Statements of Operations for the Year Ended December 31, 2020 (Restated) and the Period from November 15, 2019 (Inception) through December 31, 2019 F-4 Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity for the Year Ended December 31, 2020 (Restated) and the Period from November 15, 2019 (Inception) through December 31, 2019 F-5 Statements of Cash Flows for the Year Ended December 31, 2020 (Restated) and the Period from November 15, 2019 (Inception) through December 31, 2019 F-6 Restated Notes to Financial Statements F-7 - F-27 F-1 REPORT OF INDEPENDENT REGISTERED PUBLIC ACCOUNTING FIRM To the Shareholders and Board of Directors of SCVX Corp. Opinion on the Financial Statements We have audited the accompanying balance sheets of SCVX Corp. (the "Company") as of December 31, 2020 and 2019, the related statements of operations, changes in shareholders' equity and cash flows for the year ended December 31, 2020 and for the period from November 15, 2019 (inception) through December 31, 2019, and the related notes (collectively referred to as the "financial statements"). In our opinion, the financial statements present fairly, in all material respects, the financial position of the Company as of December 31, 2020 and 2019, and the results of its operations and its cash flows for the year ended December 31, 2020 and for the period from November 15, 2019 (inception) through December 31, 2019, in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America. Restatement of the 2020 Financial Statements As discussed in Note 2 to the financial statements, the accompanying financial statements as of December 31, 2020 and for the year ended December 31, 2020, have been restated. Explanatory Paragraph - Going Concern The accompanying financial statements have been prepared assuming that the Company will continue as a going concern. As more fully described in Note 1, the Company has a significant working capital deficiency, has incurred significant losses and needs to raise additional funds to meet its obligations and sustain its operations. These conditions raise substantial doubt about the Company's ability to continue as a going concern. Management's plans in regard to these matters are also described in Note 1. The financial statements do not include any adjustments that might result from the outcome of this uncertainty. Basis for Opinion These financial statements are the responsibility of the Company's management. Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Company's financial statements based on our audits. We are a public accounting firm registered with the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (United States) ("PCAOB") and are required to be independent with respect to the Company in accordance with the U.S. federal securities laws and the applicable rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission and the PCAOB. We conducted our audits in accordance with the standards of the PCAOB. Those standards require that we plan and perform the audits to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements are free of material misstatement, whether due to error or fraud. The Company is not required to have, nor were we engaged to perform, an audit of its internal control over financial reporting. As part of our audits, we are required to obtain an understanding of internal control over financial reporting but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on the effectiveness of the Company's internal control over financial reporting. Accordingly, we express no such opinion. Our audits included performing procedures to assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to error or fraud, and performing procedures that respond to those risks. Such procedures included examining, on a test basis, evidence regarding the amounts and disclosures in the financial statements. Our audits also included evaluating the accounting principles used and significant estimates made by management, as well as evaluating the overall presentation of the financial statements. We believe that our audits provided a reasonable basis for our opinion. /s/ Marcum llp Marcum llp We have served as the Company's auditor since 2019. New York, NY April 6, 2021, except for the effects of the restatement discussed in Note 2 -Amendment 1 to which the date is July 13, 2021, Note 2 - Amendment 2 to which the date is April 18, 2022. F-2 SCVX CORP. BALANCE SHEETS December 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 (Restated, See Note 2) Assets: Current assets: Cash $ 917,238 $ 25,000 Prepaid expenses 61,423 - Total current assets 978,661 25,000 Investments held in Trust Account 230,548,847 - Deferred offering costs associated with initial public offering - 407,703 Total Assets $ 231,527,508 $ 432,703 Liabilities, Class A Ordinary Shares Subject to Possible Redemption and Shareholders' Equity (Deficit): Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 1,001,499 $ 12,378 Accrued expenses 6,000 306,474 Accrued expenses - related party 120,000 - Note payable - related party - 110,065 Total current liabilities 1,127,499 428,917 Deferred underwriting commissions 8,050,000 - Warrant liabilities 31,298,000 - Total Liabilities 40,475,499 428,917 Commitments and Contingencies (Note 6) Class A ordinary shares subject to possible redemption, $0.0001 par value; 23,000,000 and 0 shares at $10.00 per share as of December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively 230,548,847 - Shareholders' Equity (Deficit): Preference shares, $0.0001 par value; 1,000,000 shares authorized; none issued and outstanding - - Class A ordinary shares, $0.0001 par value; 200,000,000 shares authorized as of December 31, 2020 and 2019 - - Class B ordinary shares, $0.0001 par value; 20,000,000 shares authorized; 5,750,000 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2020 and 2019 575 575 Additional paid-in capital - 24,425 Accumulated deficit (39,497,413 ) (21,214 ) Total shareholders' equity (deficit) (39,496,838 ) 3,786 Total Liabilities, Class A Ordinary Shares Subject to Possible Redemption and Shareholders' Equity (Deficit) $ 231,527,508 $ 432,703 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements. F-3 SCVX CORP. STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS For the Year Ended For the Period from November 15,

2019

(inception) through December 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 (Restated) Operating expenses General and administrative expenses $ 2,852,440 $ 21,214 Administrative fees - related party 120,000 - Loss from operations (2,972,440 ) (21,214 ) Other income (expense): Change in fair value of warrant liabilities (9,906,000 ) - Offering costs associated with issuance of public and private warrants (790,510 ) - Net gain from investments held in Trust Account 548,847 - Net Loss $ (13,120,103 ) $ (21,214 ) Weighted average shares outstanding of Class A ordinary shares, basic and diluted 21,303,279 - Basic and diluted net loss per Class A ordinary share $ (0.49 ) $ - Weighted average shares outstanding of Class B ordinary shares, basic and diluted (1) 5,694,672 5,000,000 Basic and diluted net loss per Class B ordinary share $ (0.49 ) $ (0.00 ) (1) At December 31, 2019, this number excludes an aggregate of up to 750,000 Class B ordinary shares subject to forfeiture if the over-allotment option is not exercised in full or in part by the underwriters. On January 28, 2020, the underwriters fully exercised the over-allotment option; thus, these shares were no longer subject to forfeiture. The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements. F-4 SCVX CORP. STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY For the Year Ended December 31, 2020 (Restated) Ordinary Shares Additional Total

Shareholders' Class A Class B Paid-in Accumulated Equity Shares Amount Shares Amount Capital Deficit (Deficit) Balance - December 31, 2019 - $ - 5,750,000 $ 575 $ 24,425 $ (21,214 ) $ 3,786 Accretion on Class A ordinary shares subject to possible redemption amount - - - - (24,425 ) (26,356,096 ) (26,380,521 ) Net income - - - - - (13,120,103 ) (13,120,103 ) Balance - December 31, 2020 (restated) - $ - 5,750,000 $ 575 $ - $ (39,497,413 ) $ (39,496,838 ) For the Period from November 15, 2019 (inception) through December 31, 2019 Ordinary Shares Additional Total Class A Class B Paid-in Accumulated Shareholders' Shares Amount Shares Amount Capital Deficit Equity Balance - November 15, 2019 (inception) - $ - - $ - $ - $ - $ - Issuance of Class B ordinary shares to Sponsor - - 5,750,000 575 24,425 - 25,000 Net loss - - - - - (21,214 ) (21,214 ) Balance - December 31, 2019 - $ - 5,750,000 $ 575 $ 24,425 $ (21,214 ) $ 3,786 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements. F-5 SCVX CORP. STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS For the Period from For the Year Ended November 15,

2019

(inception) through December 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 (Restated) Cash Flows from Operating Activities: Net loss $ (13,120,103 ) $ (21,214 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: General and administrative expenses paid by related party included in note payable 24,378 8,836 Change in fair value of warrant liabilities 9,906,000 - Share based compensation 1,452,000 - Offering costs associated with issuance of public and private warrants 790,510 - Unrealized gain from Investments held in Trust Account (548,847 ) - Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Prepaid expenses (61,423 ) - Accounts payable 989,121 12,378 Accrued expenses 1,000 - Accrued expenses - related party 120,000 - Net cash used in operating activities (447,364 ) - Cash Flows from Investing Activities Cash deposited in Trust Account (230,000,000 ) - Net cash used in investing activities (230,000,000 ) - Cash Flows from Financing Activities: Proceeds received from initial public offering, gross 230,000,000 - Proceeds from private placement 6,600,000 - Proceeds from issuance of ordinary shares to initial shareholders - 25,000 Offering costs paid (5,121,355 ) Repayment of note payable from related party (139,043 ) - Net cash provided by financing activities 231,339,602 25,000 Net change in cash 892,238 25,000 Cash - beginning of the period 25,000 - Cash - end of the period $ 917,238 $ 25,000 Supplemental disclosure of noncash investing and financing activities: Offering costs included in accrued expenses $ 5,000 $ 306,474 Offering costs included in note payable $ 4,600 $ 101,229 Deferred underwriting commissions in connection with the initial public offering $ 8,050,000 $ - Accretion of Class A ordinary shares subject to redemption amount $ 26,380,521 $ - The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements. F-6 SCVX CORP. NOTES TO FINANCIAL STATEMENTS Note 1-Description of Organization, Business Operations and Going Concern Organization and General SCVX Corp. (the "Company") was incorporated as a Cayman Islands exempted company on November 15, 2019. The Company was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses (the "Business Combination"). Although the Company is not limited to a particular industry or sector for purposes of consummating a Business Combination, the Company intends to focus its search for a target business in the cybersecurity sector. The Company is an emerging growth company and, as such, the Company is subject to all of the risks associated with emerging growth companies. As of December 31, 2020, the Company had not commenced any operations. All activity for the period from November 15, 2019 (inception) through December 31, 2020 relates to the Company's formation and the initial public offering described below, and, since the closing of the Initial Public Offering (as defined below), the search for a prospective initial Business Combination. The Company will not generate any operating revenues until after the completion of its initial Business Combination, at the earliest. The Company will generate non-operating income in the form of interest income on cash and cash equivalents from the proceeds derived from the Initial Public Offering. The Company has selected December 31 as its fiscal year end. Sponsor and Financing The Company's sponsor is SCVX USA LLC, a Delaware limited liability company (the "Sponsor"). The registration statement for the Initial Public Offering was declared effective on January 23, 2020. On January 28, 2020, the Company consummated the Initial Public Offering of 23,000,000 units (the "Units"), each Unit consists of one Class A ordinary share (the "Public Shares") and one-half of one redeemable warrant (the "Public Warrants"), including the issuance of 3,000,000 Units as a result of the underwriters' exercise of their over-allotment option in full, at $10.00 per Unit, generating gross proceeds of $230.0 million, and incurring offering costs of approximately $13.3 million, inclusive of $8.1 million in deferred underwriting commissions (Note 6). Simultaneously with the closing of the Initial Public Offering, the Company consummated the private placement ("Private Placement") of 6,600,000 warrants (the "Private Placement Warrants" and together with the Public Warrants, the "Warrants") to the Sponsor at a purchase price of $1.00 per Private Placement Warrant, generating gross proceeds to the Company of $6.6 million, and incurring offering costs of approximately $21,000 (Note 5). Trust Account Upon the closing of the Initial Public Offering and the Private Placement, $230.0 million ($10.00 per Unit) of the net proceeds of the Initial Public Offering and certain of the proceeds of the Private Placement was placed in a trust account (the "Trust Account"), located in the United States, with Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company acting as trustee, and was invested only in U.S. government securities, within the meaning set forth in Section 2(a)(16) of the Investment Company Act (as defined below), with a maturity of 185 days or less or in any open-ended investment company that holds itself out as a money market fund selected by the Company meeting the conditions of paragraphs (d)(2), (d)(3) and (d)(4) of Rule 2a-7 of the Investment Company Act, as determined by the Company, until the earlier of: (i) the completion of a Business Combination and (ii) the distribution of the Trust Account as described below. Initial Business Combination The Company's management has broad discretion with respect to the specific application of the net proceeds of the Initial Public Offering and the sale of Private Placement Warrants, although substantially all of the net proceeds are intended to be applied generally toward consummating a Business Combination. There is no assurance that the Company will be able to complete a Business Combination successfully. The Company must complete one or more initial Business Combinations having an aggregate fair market value of at least 80% of the assets held in the Trust Account (excluding the deferred underwriting commissions and taxes payable on income earned on the Trust Account) at the time of the agreement to enter into the initial Business Combination. However, the Company will only complete a Business Combination if the post-transaction company owns or acquires 50% or more of the outstanding voting securities of the target or otherwise acquires a controlling interest in the target sufficient for it not to be required to register as an investment company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the "Investment Company Act"). F-7 The Company will provide its holders (the "Public Shareholders") of its Class A ordinary shares, par value $0.0001, sold in the Initial Public Offering (the "Public Shares"), with the opportunity to redeem all or a portion of their Public Shares upon the completion of a Business Combination either (i) in connection with a shareholder meeting called to approve the Business Combination or (ii) by means of a tender offer. The decision as to whether the Company will seek shareholder approval of a Business Combination or conduct a tender offer will be made by the Company, solely in its discretion. The Public Shareholders will be entitled to redeem their Public Shares for a pro rata portion of the amount then in the Trust Account (initially anticipated to be $10.00 per Public Share). The per-share amount to be distributed to Public Shareholders who redeem their Public Shares will not be reduced by the deferred underwriting commissions the Company will pay to the underwriters (as discussed in Note 6). These Public Shares are classified as temporary equity in accordance with the Financial Accounting Standards Board's ("FASB") Accounting Standards Codification ("ASC") Topic 480 "Distinguishing Liabilities from Equity." In such case, the Company will proceed with a Business Combination if the Company has net tangible assets of at least $5,000,001 upon such consummation of a Business Combination and a majority of the shares voted are voted in favor of the Business Combination. If a shareholder vote is not required by law and the Company does not decide to hold a shareholder vote for business or other legal reasons, the Company will, pursuant to its Amended and Restated Memorandum and Articles of Association (the "Amended and Restated Memorandum and Articles of Association"), conduct the redemptions pursuant to the tender offer rules of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and file tender offer documents with the SEC prior to completing a Business Combination. If, however, shareholder approval of the transactions is required by law, or the Company decides to obtain shareholder approval for business or legal reasons, the Company will offer to redeem shares in conjunction with a proxy solicitation pursuant to the proxy rules and not pursuant to the tender offer rules. Additionally, each Public Shareholder may elect to redeem their Public Shares irrespective of whether they vote for or against the proposed transaction. If the Company seeks shareholder approval in connection with a Business Combination, the initial shareholders (as defined below) have agreed to vote their Founder Shares (as defined below in Note 5) and any Public Shares purchased during or after the Initial Public Offering in favor of a Business Combination. Subsequent to the consummation of the Initial Public Offering, the Company adopted an insider trading policy which requires insiders to: (i) refrain from purchasing shares during certain blackout periods and when they are in possession of any material non-public information and (ii) to clear all trades with the Company's Chief Financial Officer (or his or her designee) prior to execution. In addition, the initial shareholders have agreed to waive their redemption rights with respect to their Founder Shares and Public Shares in connection with the completion of a Business Combination. Notwithstanding the foregoing, the Amended and Restated Memorandum and Articles of Association provides that a Public Shareholder, together with any affiliate of such shareholder or any other person with whom such shareholder is acting in concert or as a "group" (as defined under Section 13 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act")), is restricted from redeeming its shares with respect to more than an aggregate of 15% or more of the Class A ordinary shares sold in the Initial Public Offering, without the prior consent of the Company. The Company's Sponsor, officers and directors (the "initial shareholders") have agreed not to propose an amendment to the Amended and Restated Memorandum and Articles of Association (a) that would modify the substance or timing of the Company's obligation to redeem 100% of its Public Shares if the Company does not complete a Business Combination within 24 months from the closing of the Initial Public Offering, or January 28, 2022 (the "Combination Period") or (b) with respect to any other provision relating to shareholders' rights or pre-initial Business Combination activity, unless the Company provides the Public Shareholders with the opportunity to redeem their Class A ordinary shares in conjunction with any such amendment. If the Company is unable to complete a Business Combination within the Combination Period, the Company will (i) cease all operations except for the purpose of winding up; (ii) as promptly as reasonably possible but not more than ten business days thereafter, redeem the Public Shares, at a per-share price, payable in cash, equal to the aggregate amount then on deposit in the Trust Account, including interest (less up to $100,000 of interest to pay dissolution expenses and which interest shall be net of taxes payable), divided by the number of then outstanding Public Shares, which redemption will completely extinguish Public Shareholders' rights as shareholders (including the right to receive further liquidation distributions, if any); and (iii) as promptly as reasonably possible following such redemption, subject to the approval of the Company's remaining shareholders and the Company's board of directors, liquidate and dissolve, subject in the case of clauses (ii) and (iii) to the Company's obligations under Cayman Islands law to provide for claims of creditors and the requirements of other applicable law. The Sponsor has agreed to waive its liquidation rights with respect to the Founder Shares if the Company fails to complete a Business Combination within the Combination Period. However, if the Sponsor or members of the Company's management team acquire Public Shares in or after the Initial Public Offering, they will be entitled to liquidating distributions from the Trust Account with respect to such Public Shares if the Company fails to complete a Business Combination within the Combination Period. The underwriters have agreed to waive their rights to their deferred underwriting commission (Note 6) held in the Trust Account in the event the Company does not complete a Business Combination within the Combination Period and, in such event, such amounts will be included with the other funds held in the Trust Account that will be available to fund the redemption of the Public Shares. In the event of such distribution, it is possible that the per-share value of the residual assets remaining available for distribution (including Trust Account assets) will be only $10.00 per share initially held in the Trust Account. In order to protect the amounts held in the Trust Account, the Sponsor has agreed to be liable to the Company if and to the extent any claims by a vendor for services rendered or products sold to the Company, or a prospective target business with which the Company has discussed entering into a transaction agreement, reduce the amount of funds in the Trust Account. This liability will not apply with respect to any claims by a third party who executed a waiver of any right, title, interest or claim of any kind in or to any monies held in the Trust Account or to any claims under the Company's indemnity of the underwriters of the Initial Public Offering against certain liabilities, including liabilities under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"). Moreover, in the event that an executed waiver is deemed to be unenforceable against a third party, the Sponsor will not be responsible to the extent of any liability for such third party claims. The Company will seek to reduce the possibility that the Sponsor will have to indemnify the Trust Account due to claims of creditors by endeavoring to have all vendors, service providers, prospective target businesses or other entities with which the Company does business, execute agreements with the Company waiving any right, title, interest or claim of any kind in or to monies held in the Trust Account. F-8 Going Concern As of December 31, 2020, the Company had approximately $917,000 of cash in its operating account and working capital deficit of approximately $149,000. Prior to the completion of the Initial Public Offering and Private Placement, the Company's liquidity needs were satisfied through a capital contribution of $25,000 from the Sponsor in exchange for the issuance of the Founder Shares, and a borrowing of approximately $139,000 under the Note (as defined below) issued to the Sponsor. The Company fully repaid the Note to the Sponsor on January 28, 2020. Subsequent to the consummation of the Initial Public Offering and Private Placement, the Company's liquidity needs have been satisfied through the proceeds from the consummation of the Private Placement not held in the Trust Account. In addition, in order to finance transaction costs in connection with a Business Combination, the Sponsor or an affiliate of the Sponsor, or certain of the Company's officers and directors, may, but are not obligated to, provide the Company with Working Capital Loans (as defined below in Note 5). The Working Capital Loans will either be repaid upon consummation of a Business Combination, without interest, or, at the lender's discretion, up to $1.5 million of such Working Capital Loans may be convertible into warrants of the post-Business Combination entity at a price of $1.00 per warrant. The warrants would be identical to the Private Placement Warrants. In connection with the Company's assessment of going concern considerations in accordance with FASB ASC 205-40, "Basis of Presentation - Going Concern," management has determined that the working capital deficit raises substantial doubt about the Company's ability to continue as a going concern until the earlier of the consummation of the Business Combination or the date the Company is required to liquidate, January 28, 2022. The financial statements do not include any adjustment that might be necessary if the Company is unable to continue as a going concern. Risks and Uncertainties Management is currently evaluating the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the industry and has concluded that while it is reasonably possible that the virus could have a negative effect on the Company's financial position, results of its operations and/or search for a target company, the specific impact is not readily determinable as of the date of these financial statements. The financial statements do not include any adjustments that might result from the outcome of this uncertainty. Note 2-Restatement of Previously Issued Financial Statements Amendment No. 1 In May 2021, the Company concluded that, because of a misapplication of the accounting guidance related to its warrants issued in connection with the initial public offering and private placement in January 2020, the Company's previously issued financial statements as of and for the year ended December 31, 2020, as of and for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, as of and for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 and as of and for the three months ended March 31, 2020 (collectively, the "Affected Periods") should no longer be relied upon. As such, the Company is restating its financial statements for the Affected Periods included in this Annual Report. On April 12, 2021, the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC Staff") issued a public statement entitled "Staff Statement on Accounting and Reporting Considerations for Warrants issued by Special Purpose Acquisition Companies ("SPACs")" (the "SEC Staff Statement"). In the SEC Staff Statement, the SEC Staff expressed its view that certain terms and conditions common to SPAC warrants may require the warrants to be classified as liabilities on the SPAC's balance sheet as opposed to equity. Since issuance on January 28, 2020, the Company's Warrants were accounted for as equity within the Company's previously reported balance sheets, and after discussion and evaluation, including with the Company's independent auditors, management concluded that the outstanding Warrants should be presented as liabilities with subsequent fair value remeasurement. Historically, the Warrants were reflected as a component of equity as opposed to liabilities on the balance sheets and the statements of operations did not include the subsequent non-cash changes in estimated fair value of the Warrants, based on our application of FASB ASC Topic 815-40, Derivatives and Hedging, Contracts in Entity's Own Equity ("ASC 815-40"). The views expressed in the SEC Staff Statement were not consistent with the Company's historical interpretation of the specific provisions within its warrant agreement and the Company's application of ASC 815-40 to the warrant agreement. The Company reassessed its accounting for Warrants issued on January 28, 2020, in light of the SEC Staff's published views. Based on this reassessment, management determined that the Warrants should be classified as liabilities measured at fair value upon issuance, with subsequent changes in fair value reported in the Company Statement of Operations each reporting period. Therefore, the Company, in consultation with its Audit Committee, concluded that its previously issued financial statements for the Affected Periods should be restated because of a misapplication in the guidance around accounting for the Warrants should no longer be relied upon. F-9 The impact of the restatement on the balance sheets, statements of operations, statement of shareholders' equity and statements of cash flows for the Affected Periods is presented below. As of December 31, 2020 As Previously

Reported Restatement

Adjustment As Restated Balance Sheet Total assets $ 231,527,508 $ - $ 231,527,508 Liabilities and shareholders' equity Total current liabilities $ 1,127,499 $ - $ 1,127,499 Deferred underwriting commissions 8,050,000 - 8,050,000 Warrant liabilities - 31,298,000 31,298,000 Total liabilities 9,177,499 31,298,000 40,475,499 Class A ordinary shares, $0.0001 par value; shares subject to possible redemption 217,350,000 (31,298,000 ) 186,052,000 Shareholders' equity Preferred shares - $0.0001 par value - - - Class A ordinary shares - $0.0001 par value 126 313 439 Class B ordinary shares - $0.0001 par value 575 - 575 Additional paid-in-capital 5,992,115 12,148,197 18,140,312 Accumulated deficit (992,807 ) (12,148,510 ) (13,141,317 ) Total shareholders' equity 5,000,009 - 5,000,009 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 231,527,508 $ - $ 231,527,508 For the Year Ended December 31, 2020 As Previously

Reported Restatement

Adjustment As Restated Statement of Operations General and administrative expenses $ 1,400,440 $ 1,452,000 $ 2,852,440 Administrative fees - related party 120,000 - 120,000 Loss from operations (1,520,440 ) (1,452,000 ) (2,972,440 ) Change in fair value of warrant liabilities - (9,906,000 ) (9,906,000 ) Offering costs associated with issuance of public and private warrants - (790,510 ) (790,510 ) Net gain from investments held in Trust Account 548,847 - 548,847 Net loss $ (971,593 ) $ (12,148,510 ) $ (13,120,103 ) Weighted average shares outstanding of Class A ordinary shares subject to possible redemption, basic and diluted 21,819,737 (1,857,759 ) 19,961,978 Basic and diluted net income per share, Class A ordinary shares subject to possible redemption $ 0.02 $ - $ 0.02 Weighted average shares outstanding of non-redeemable ordinary shares, basic and diluted 6,787,867 1,720,711 8,508,578 Basic and diluted net loss per share, non-redeemable ordinary shares $ (0.22 ) $ (1.37 ) $ (1.59 ) Ordinary Shares Additional Total Class A Class B Paid-in Accumulated Shareholders' Shares Amount Shares Amount Capital Deficit Equity Class A ordinary shares - as previously reported 1,265,000 $ 126 - $ - $ 5,992,115 $ - $ 5,992,241 Class A ordinary shares - restatement adjustment 3,129,800 313 - - 12,148,197 - 12,148,510 Class A ordinary shares - as restated 4,394,800 439 - - 18,140,312 - 18,140,751 Accumulated deficit - as previously reported - - - - - (992,807 ) (992,807 ) Accumulated deficit - restatement adjustment - - - - - (12,148,510 ) (12,148,510 ) Accumulated deficit - as restated - - - - - (13,141,317 ) (13,141,317 ) Balance at December 31, 2020 - as previously reported 1,265,000 126 5,750,000 575 5,992,115 (992,807 ) 5,000,009 Balance at December 31, 2020 - restatement adjustment 3,129,800 313 - - 12,148,197 (12,148,510 ) - Balance at December 31, 2020 - as restated 4,394,800 439 5,750,000 575 18,140,312 (13,141,317 ) 5,000,009 F-10 For the Year Ended December 31, 2020 As Previously

Reported Restatement

Adjustment As Restated Statement of Cash Flows Net loss $ (971,593 ) $ (12,148,510 ) $ (13,120,103 ) Change in fair value of warrant liabilities - 9,906,000 9,906,000 Share based compensation - 1,452,000 1,452,000 Offering costs associated with issuance of public and private warrants - (790,510 ) (790,510 ) Net cash used in operating activities (447,364 ) - (447,364 ) Net cash used in investing activities (230,000,000 ) - (230,000,000 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 231,339,602 - 231,339,602 Net change in cash $ 892,238 $ - $ 892,238 Amendment No. 2 In preparation of the Company's unaudited condensed financial statements as of and for quarterly period ended September 30, 2021, the Company concluded it should restate its financial statements to classify all Class A ordinary shares subject to possible redemption in temporary equity. In accordance with the SEC and its staff's guidance on redeemable equity instruments in ASC 480-10-S99, redemption provisions not solely within the control of the Company require ordinary shares subject to redemption to be classified outside of permanent equity. The Company had previously classified a portion of its Class A ordinary shares in permanent equity, or total shareholders' equity. Although the Company did not specify a maximum redemption threshold, its Amended and Restated Memorandum and Articles of Association currently provides that the Company will not redeem its public shares in an amount that would cause its net tangible assets to be less than $5,000,001. Previously, the Company did not consider redeemable shares classified as temporary equity as part of net tangible assets. The Company revised this interpretation to include temporary equity in net tangible assets. In connection with the change in presentation for the Class A common stock subject to possible redemption, the Company also restated its income (loss) per common share calculation to allocate net income (loss) proportionately to Class A and Class B common stock. This presentation contemplates a Business Combination as the most likely outcome, in which case, both classes of common stock share pro rata in the income (loss) of the Company. Therefore, on November 15, 2021, the Company's management and the audit committee of the Company's board of directors (the "Audit Committee") concluded that the Company's previously issued (i) audited balance sheet as of January 28, 2020, as previously revised in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, as amended, for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, filed with the SEC on July 14, 2021 (the "2020 Form 10-K/A No. 1"); (ii) audited financial statements included in the Company's 2020 Form 10-K/A No. 1; and (iii) unaudited interim financial statements included in Form 10-Q for the quarterly periods ended March 31, 2020, June 30, 2020 and September 30, 2020, filed with the SEC on May 14, 2020, August 14, 2020 and November 9, 2020, respectively (collectively, the "Affected Periods"), should no longer be relied upon and should be restated to report all Public Shares as temporary equity. F-11 Impact of the Restatement The impact of the restatement on the balance sheets, statements of operations, statement of shareholders' equity and statements of cash flows for the Affected Periods is presented below. See Note 12 for restated quarterly financial information. As of December 31, 2020 As Previously Reported Adjustment As Restated Balance Sheet Total Assets $ 231,527,508 - $ 231,527,508 Total liabilities $ 40,475,499 - $ 40,475,499 Class A ordinary shares, $0.0001 par value; shares subject to possible redemption 186,052,000 44,496,847 230,548,847 Shareholders' equity (deficit) Preferred shares - $0.0001 par value - - - Class A ordinary shares - $0.0001 par value 439 (439 ) - Class B ordinary shares - $0.0001 par value 575 - 575 Additional paid-in-capital 18,140,312 (18,140,312 ) - Accumulated deficit (13,141,317 ) (26,356,096 ) (39,497,413 ) Total shareholders' equity (deficit) 5,000,009 (44,496,847 ) (39,496,838 ) Total liabilities, Class A ordinary shares subject to possible redemption and shareholders' equity (deficit) $ 231,527,508 $ - $ 231,527,508 For the Year Ended December 31, 2020 As Previously Reported Adjustment As Restated Statement of Operations Loss from operations $ (2,972,440 ) $ - $ (2,972,440 ) Other (expense) income: - Change in fair value of warrant liabilities (9,906,000 ) - (9,906,000 ) Offering costs associated with issuance of public and private warrants (790,510 ) - (790,510 ) Net gain from investments held in Trust Account 548,847 - 548,847 Total other expense (10,147,663 ) - (10,147,663 ) Net loss $ (13,120,103 ) $ - $ (13,120,103 ) Weighted average shares outstanding of Class A ordinary shares, basic and diluted 19,961,978 1,341,301 21,303,279 Basic and diluted net income (loss) per Class A ordinary share $ 0.02 $ (0.51 ) $ (0.49 ) Weighted average shares outstanding of Class B ordinary shares, basic and diluted 8,508,578 (2,813,906 ) 5,694,672 Basic and diluted net loss per Class B ordinary share $ (1.59 ) $ 1.10 $ (0.49 ) Ordinary Shares Additional Total

Shareholders' Class A Class B Paid-in Accumulated Equity Shares Amount Shares Amount Capital Deficit (Deficit) Statement of Shareholders' Equity Class A ordinary shares - as previously reported 4,394,800 $ 439 - $ - $ 18,140,312 $ - $ 18,140,751 Class A ordinary shares - restatement adjustment (4,394,800 ) (439 ) - - (18,140,312 ) - (18,140,751 ) Class A ordinary shares - as restated - - - - - - - Accumulated deficit - as previously reported - - - - - (13,141,317 ) (13,141,317 ) Accumulated deficit - restatement adjustment - - - - - (26,356,096 ) (26,356,096 ) Accumulated deficit - as restated - - - - - (39,497,413 ) (39,497,413 ) Balance at December 31, 2020 - as previously reported 4,394,800 439 5,750,000 575 18,140,312 (13,141,317 ) 5,000,009 Balance at December 31, 2020 - restatement adjustment (4,394,800 ) (439 ) - - (18,140,312 ) (26,356,096 ) (44,496,847 ) Balance at December 31, 2020 - as restated - - 5,750,000 575 - (39,497,413 ) (39,496,838 ) F-12 For the Year Ended December 31, 2020 As Previously Reported Adjustment As Restated Statement of Cash Flows - Supplemental disclosure of noncash activities: Initial value of Class A ordinary shares subject to possible redemption $ 196,927,450 $ (196,927,450 ) $ - Change in fair value of Class A ordinary shares subject to possible redemption $ (10,875,450 ) $ 10,875,450 $ - Accretion of Class A ordinary shares subject to redemption amount $ - $ 26,380,521 $ 26,380,521 F-13 Note 3-Basis of Presentation and Summary of Significant Accounting Policies Basis of Presentation The accompanying financial statements are presented in U.S. dollars in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP") for financial information and pursuant to the rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). As described in Note 2-Restatement of Previously Issued Financial Statements, the Company's financial statements for the Affected Periods are restated in this Annual Report on Form 10-K/A (Amendment No. 2) (this "Annual Report") to correct the misapplication of accounting guidance related to the Company's Class A ordinary shares subject to redemption and Warrants in the Company's previously issued audited and unaudited condensed financial statements for such periods. The restated financial statements are indicated as "Restated" in the audited and unaudited condensed financial statements and accompanying notes, as applicable. See Note 2-Restatement of Previously Issued Financial Statements for further discussion. Emerging Growth Company The Company is an "emerging growth company," as defined in Section 2(a) of the Securities Act, as modified by the Jumpstart Our Business Startups Act of 2012 (the "JOBS Act"), and it may take advantage of certain exemptions from various reporting requirements that are applicable to other public companies that are not emerging growth companies including, but not limited to, not being required to comply with the independent registered public accounting firm attestation requirements of Section 404 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act, reduced disclosure obligations regarding executive compensation in its periodic reports and proxy statements, and exemptions from the requirements of holding a nonbinding advisory vote on executive compensation and shareholder approval of any golden parachute payments not previously approved. Further, Section 102(b)(1) of the JOBS Act exempts emerging growth companies from being required to comply with new or revised financial accounting standards until private companies (that is, those that have not had a Securities Act registration statement declared effective or do not have a class of securities registered under the Exchange Act) are required to comply with the new or revised financial accounting standards. The JOBS Act provides that an emerging growth company can elect to opt out of the extended transition period and comply with the requirements that apply to non-emerging growth companies but any such an election to opt out is irrevocable. The Company has elected not to opt out of such extended transition period, which means that when a standard is issued or revised and it has different application dates for public or private companies, the Company, as an emerging growth company, can adopt the new or revised standard at the time private companies adopt the new or revised standard. Use of Estimates The preparation of financial statements in conformity with GAAP requires management to make estimates and assumptions that affect the reported amounts of assets and liabilities and disclosure of contingent assets and liabilities at the date of the financial statements and the reported amounts of revenues and expenses during the reporting period. Making estimates requires management to exercise significant judgment. It is at least reasonably possible that the estimate of the effect of a condition, situation or set of circumstances that existed at the date of the financial statements, which management considered in formulating its estimate, could change in the near term due to one or more future confirming events. Actual results could differ from those estimates. Cash and Cash Equivalents The Company considers all short-term investments with an original maturity of three months or less when purchased to be cash equivalents. There were no cash equivalents at December 31, 2020 and 2019 within the operating cash account. The entire balance of investments held in Trust Account as of December 31, 2020 is comprised of cash equivalents. Concentration of Credit Risk Financial instruments that potentially subject the Company to concentration of credit risk consist of cash accounts in a financial institution which, at times, may exceed the Federal depository insurance coverage of $250,000, and investments held in Trust Account. The Company has not experienced losses on these accounts and management believes the Company is not exposed to significant risks on such accounts. F-14 Share Based Compensation The Company records non-cash compensation recognized as a result of the fair value of the Private Placement Warrants being in excess of the amount paid by the Sponsor, pursuant to ASC 718, Share-based Compensation. Investments Held in the Trust Account The Company's portfolio of investments held in the Trust Account is comprised of U.S. government securities, within the meaning set forth in Section 2(a)(16) of the Investment Company Act, with a maturity of 185 days or less, or investments in money market funds that invest in U.S. government securities, or a combination thereof. The Company's investments held in the Trust Account are classified as trading securities. Trading securities are presented on the balance sheet at fair value at the end of each reporting period. Gains and losses resulting from the change in fair value of these securities is included in net gain from investments held in Trust Account in the accompanying statement of operations. The estimated fair values of investments held in the Trust Account are determined using available market information. Financial Instruments The fair value of the Company's assets and liabilities, which qualify as financial instruments under FASB ASC Topic 820, "Fair Value Measurements" ("ASC 820") approximates the carrying amounts represented in the balance sheet. As of December 31, 2020 and 2019, the carrying values of cash, accounts payable, accrued expenses and accrued expenses - related party approximate their fair values due to the short-term nature of the instruments. The Company's portfolio of marketable securities held in the Trust Account is comprised of investments in money market funds that invest in U.S. government securities. Offering Costs Associated with the Initial Public Offering The Company complies with the requirements of the FASB ASC Topic 340-10-S99-1 and SEC Staff Accounting Bulletin Topic 5A - "Expenses of Offering." Offering costs consist of costs incurred in connection with the formation and preparation for the Initial Public Offering, including the underwriting discount. Offering costs associated with warrant liabilities are expensed as incurred, presented as non-operating expenses in the statements of operations. Offering costs associated with the Class A ordinary shares were charged to the initial carrying value of temporary equity upon the completion of the Initial Public Offering. Class A Ordinary Shares Subject to Possible Redemption Class A ordinary shares subject to mandatory redemption (if any) are classified as liability instruments and are measured at fair value. Conditionally redeemable Class A ordinary shares (including Class A ordinary shares that feature redemption rights that are either within the control of the holder or subject to redemption upon the occurrence of uncertain events not solely within the Company's control) are classified as temporary equity. At all other times, Class A ordinary shares are classified as shareholders' equity. The Company's Class A ordinary shares feature certain redemption rights that are considered to be outside of the Company's control and subject to occurrence of uncertain future events. Accordingly, Class A ordinary shares subject to possible redemption at the redemption amount are presented at redemption value as temporary equity, outside of the shareholders' equity section of the Company's balance sheets. Net Income (Loss) per Ordinary Share The Company complies with accounting and disclosure requirements of FASB ASC Topic 260, "Earnings Per Share." The Company has two classes of shares, which are referred to as Class A ordinary shares and Class B ordinary shares. Income and losses are shared pro rata between the two classes of shares. Net income (loss) per ordinary share is calculated by dividing the net income (loss) by the weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding for the respective period. The calculation of diluted net income (loss) per ordinary share does not consider the effect of the warrants underlying the Units sold in the Initial Public Offering and the Private Placement Warrants to purchase 18,100,000 Class A ordinary shares because their exercise is contingent upon future events and their inclusion would be anti-dilutive under the treasury stock method. As a result, diluted net income (loss) per share is the same as basic net income (loss) per share for the period presented. Accretion associated with the redeemable Class A ordinary shares is excluded from earnings per share as the redemption value approximates fair value. F-15 The table below presents a reconciliation of the numerator and denominator used to compute basic and diluted net income (loss) per share for each class of ordinary shares: For the Year Ended For the Period from

November 15, 2019

(Inception) through

December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 Class A Class B Class A Class B Numerator: Allocation of net loss $ (10,352,682 ) $ (2,767,421 ) $ - $ (21,214 ) Denominator: Weighted average ordinary shares outstanding, basic and diluted 21,303,279 5,694,672 - 5,000,000 Basic and diluted net loss per ordinary share $ (0.49 ) $ (0.49 ) $ - $ (0.00 ) Income Taxes The Company follows the asset and liability method of accounting for income taxes under FASB ASC Topic 740, "Income Taxes" ("ASC 740"). Deferred tax assets and liabilities are recognized for the estimated future tax consequences attributable to differences between the financial statements carrying amounts of existing assets and liabilities and their respective tax bases. Deferred tax assets and liabilities are measured using enacted tax rates expected to apply to taxable income in the years in which those temporary differences are expected to be recovered or settled. The effect on deferred tax assets and liabilities of a change in tax rates is recognized in income in the period that included the enactment date. Valuation allowances are established, when necessary, to reduce deferred tax assets to the amount expected to be realized. ASC 740 prescribes a recognition threshold and a measurement attribute for the financial statement recognition and measurement of tax positions taken or expected to be taken in a tax return. For those benefits to be recognized, a tax position must be more likely than not to be sustained upon examination by taxing authorities. There were no unrecognized tax benefits as of December 31, 2020 and 2019. The Company's management determined that the Cayman Islands is the Company's only major tax jurisdiction. The Company recognizes accrued interest and penalties related to unrecognized tax benefits as income tax expense. No amounts were accrued for the payment of interest and penalties as of December 31, 2020. The Company is currently not aware of any issues under review that could result in significant payments, accruals or material deviation from its position. The Company is subject to income tax examinations by major taxing authorities since inception. The Company is considered an exempted Cayman Islands company and is presently not subject to income taxes or income tax filing requirements in the Cayman Islands or the United States. As such, the Company's tax provision is zero as of December 31, 2020 and 2019. F-16 Derivative warrant liabilities The Company does not use derivative instruments to hedge exposures to cash flow, market, or foreign currency risks. The Company evaluates all of its financial instruments, including issued stock purchase warrants, to determine if such instruments are derivatives or contain features that qualify as embedded derivatives, pursuant to ASC 480 and ASC 815-15. The classification of derivative instruments, including whether such instruments should be recorded as liabilities or as equity, is re-assessed at the end of each reporting period. The Company accounts for its 18,100,000 ordinary shares warrants issued in connection with the Initial Public Offering (11,500,000) and Private Placement (6,600,000) as derivative warrant liabilities in accordance with ASC 815-40. Accordingly, the Company recognizes the warrant instruments as liabilities at fair value and adjusts the instruments to fair value at each reporting period. The liabilities are subject to re-measurement at each balance sheet date until exercised, and any change in fair value is recognized in the Company's statements of operations. The fair value of warrants issued in connection with the Private Placement has been estimated using Monte-Carlo simulations at each balance sheet date. The fair value of the warrants issued in connection with the Initial Public Offering was initially measured using a Monte-Carlo simulation model at each measurement date and subsequently been measured based on the market price when separately listed and traded. Recent Accounting Pronouncements Management does not believe that any recently issued, but not yet effective, accounting pronouncements, if currently adopted, would have an effect on the Company's financial statements. Note 4-Initial Public Offering On January 28, 2020, the Company sold 23,000,000 Units, including the issuance of 3,000,000 Units as a result of the underwriters' exercise of their over-allotment option in full, at $10.00 per Unit in the Initial Public Offering. Each Unit consists of one Class A ordinary share, and one-half of one Public Warrant. Each Public Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one Class A ordinary share at a price of $11.50 per share, subject to adjustment (Note 6). Note 5-Related Party Transactions Founder Shares In November 2019, the Sponsor purchased 5,750,000 Class B ordinary shares, par value $0.0001 (the "Founder Shares"), for an aggregate price of $25,000. In December 2019, the Sponsor transferred an aggregate of 1,092,500 Founder Shares to members of the Company's management team. The holders of the Founder Shares had agreed to forfeit up to an aggregate of 750,000 Founder Shares, on a pro rata basis, to the extent that the over-allotment option was not exercised in full by the underwriters. On January 28, 2020, the over-allotment option was exercised in full. Accordingly, no Founder Shares were forfeited. The initial shareholders agreed, subject to limited exceptions, not to transfer, assign or sell any of their Founder Shares until the earlier to occur of: (1) one year after the completion of the initial Business Combination and (2) the date on which the Company consummates a liquidation, merger, share exchange, reorganization, or other similar transaction after the initial Business Combination that results in all of the Company's shareholders having the right to exchange their ordinary shares for cash, securities or other property. Notwithstanding the foregoing, if the last reported sale price of the Company's Class A ordinary shares equals or exceeds $12.00 per share (as adjusted for share splits, share dividends, rights issuances, subdivisions, reorganizations, recapitalizations and the like) for any 20 trading days within any 30-trading day period commencing at least 150 days after the initial Business Combination, the Founder Shares will be released from the lock-up. Private Placement Warrants Simultaneously with the closing of the Initial Public Offering, the Sponsor purchased an aggregate of 6,600,000 Private Placement Warrants at a price of $1.00 per Private Placement Warrant, generating gross proceeds of $6.6 million, and incurring offering costs of approximately $21,000. Each whole Private Placement Warrant is exercisable for one whole Class A ordinary share at a price of $11.50 per share. Certain proceeds from the Private Placement Warrants were added to the proceeds from the Initial Public Offering held in the Trust Account. If the Company does not complete a Business Combination within the Combination Period, the Private Placement Warrants will expire worthless. The Private Placement Warrants will be non-redeemable and exercisable on a cashless basis so long as they are held by the Sponsor or its permitted transferees. F-17 The Sponsor and the Company's officers and directors agreed, subject to limited exceptions, not to transfer, assign or sell any of their Private Placement Warrants until 30 days after the completion of the initial Business Combination. Related Party Loans On November 19, 2019, the Sponsor agreed to loan the Company an aggregate of up to $300,000 to cover expenses pursuant to a promissory note (the "Note"). This loan was non-interest bearing and payable upon the completion of the Initial Public Offering. The Company borrowed approximately $139,000 under the Note and fully repaid this amount on January 28, 2020. In addition, in order to finance transaction costs in connection with a Business Combination, the Sponsor or an affiliate of the Sponsor, or certain of the Company's officers and directors, may, but are not obligated to, loan the Company funds as may be required ("Working Capital Loans"). If the Company completes a Business Combination, the Company would repay the Working Capital Loans out of the proceeds of the Trust Account released to the Company. Otherwise, the Working Capital Loans would be repaid only out of funds held outside the Trust Account. In the event that a Business Combination does not close, the Company may use a portion of proceeds held outside the Trust Account to repay the Working Capital Loans, but no proceeds held in the Trust Account would be used to repay the Working Capital Loans. Except for the foregoing, the terms of such Working Capital Loans, if any, have not been determined and no written agreements exist with respect to such loans. The Working Capital Loans would either be repaid upon consummation of a Business Combination, without interest, or, at the lender's discretion, up to $1.5 million of such Working Capital Loans may be convertible into warrants of the post-Business Combination entity at a price of $1.00 per warrant. The warrants would be identical to the Private Placement Warrants. As of December 31, 2020, the Company had no borrowings under any Working Capital Loans. Administrative Support Agreement Commencing on the date that the Company's securities were first listed on the New York Stock Exchange, the Company agreed to pay the Sponsor a total of $10,000 per month for office space, administrative and support services. Upon completion of the Initial Business Combination or the Company's liquidation, the Company will cease paying these monthly fees. The Company incurred $120,000 in expenses in connection with such services during the year ended December 31, 2020, as reflected in the accompanying statements of operations. As of December 31, 2020, an aggregate of $120,000 in accrued expenses with related party was outstanding, as reflected in the accompanying balance sheets. Note 6-Commitments and Contingencies Registration Rights The holders of Founder Shares, Private Placement Warrants and warrants that may be issued upon conversion of Working Capital Loans, if any, are entitled to registration rights pursuant to a registration rights agreement. These holders will be entitled to certain demand and "piggyback" registration rights. However, the registration rights agreement provides that the Company will not permit any registration statement filed under the Securities Act to become effective until the termination of the applicable lock-up period for the securities to be registered. The Company will bear the expenses incurred in connection with the filing of any such registration statements. Underwriting Agreement The Company granted the underwriters a 45-day option from the final prospectus relating to the Initial Public Offering to purchase up to 3,000,000 additional Units to cover over-allotments at the Initial Public Offering price less the underwriting discounts and commissions. The underwriters fully exercised their over-allotment option on January 28, 2020. The underwriters were entitled to an underwriting discount of $0.20 per unit, or $4.6 million in the aggregate, which was paid upon the closing of the Initial Public Offering. In addition, $0.35 per unit, or $8.1 million in the aggregate, will be payable to the underwriters for deferred underwriting commissions. The deferred fee will become payable to the underwriters from the amounts held in the Trust Account solely in the event that the Company completes a Business Combination, subject to the terms of the underwriting agreement. F-18 Note 7-Derivative Warrant Liabilities Public Warrants may only be exercised for a whole number of shares. No fractional Public Warrants will be issued upon separation of the Units and only whole Public Warrants will trade. The Public Warrants will become exercisable on the later of (a) 30 days after the completion of a Business Combination or (b) 12 months from the closing of the Initial Public Offering; provided in each case that the Company has an effective registration statement under the Securities Act covering the Class A ordinary shares issuable upon exercise of the Public Warrants and a current prospectus relating to them is available (or the Company permits holders to exercise their Public Warrants on a cashless basis and such cashless exercise is exempt from registration under the Securities Act). The Company has agreed that as soon as practicable, but in no event later than 15 business days, after the closing of a Business Combination, the Company will use its reasonable best efforts to file with the SEC a registration statement for the registration, under the Securities Act, of the Class A ordinary shares issuable upon exercise of the Public Warrants. If the shares issuable upon exercise of the warrants are not registered under the Securities Act, the Company will be required to permit holders to exercise their warrants on a cashless basis. However, no warrant will be exercisable for cash or on a cashless basis, and the Company will not be obligated to issue any shares to holders seeking to exercise their warrants, unless the issuance of the shares upon such exercise is registered or qualified under the securities laws of the state of the exercising holder, or an exemption from registration is available. Notwithstanding the above, if the Company's Class A ordinary shares are at the time of any exercise of a warrant not listed on a national securities exchange such that they satisfy the definition of a "covered security" under Section 18(b)(1) of the Securities Act, the Company may, at its option, require holders of Public Warrants who exercise their warrants to do so on a "cashless basis" in accordance with Section 3(a)(9) of the Securities Act and, in the event the Company elects, the Company will not be required to file or maintain in effect a registration statement, but the Company will use its reasonable best efforts to register or qualify the shares under applicable blue sky laws to the extent an exemption is not available. The Public Warrants will expire five years after the completion of a Business Combination or earlier upon redemption or liquidation. In addition, if (x) the Company issues additional ordinary shares or equity-linked securities for capital raising purposes in connection with the closing of the initial Business Combination at an issue price or effective issue price of less than $9.20 per ordinary share (with such issue price or effective issue price to be determined in good faith by the Company's board of directors and, in the case of any such issuance to the Sponsor or its affiliates, without taking into account any Founder Shares held by the Sponsor or such affiliates, as applicable, prior to such issuance) (the "Newly Issued Price"), (y) the aggregate gross proceeds from such issuances represent more than 60% of the total equity proceeds, and interest thereon, available for the funding of the initial Business Combination on the date of the completion of the initial Business Combination (net of redemptions), and (z) the volume weighted average trading price of the ordinary shares during the 20-trading day period starting on the trading day prior to the day on which the Company consummates the initial Business Combination (such price, the "Market Value") is below $9.20 per share, the exercise price of the warrants will be adjusted (to the nearest cent) to be equal to 115% of the higher of the Market Value and the Newly Issued Price, and the $18.00 per share redemption trigger price described below will be adjusted (to the nearest cent) to be equal to 180% of the higher of the Market Value and the Newly Issued Price. The Private Placement Warrants are identical to the Public Warrants underlying the Units sold in the Initial Public Offering, except that the Private Placement Warrants and the ordinary shares issuable upon exercise of the Private Placement Warrants will not be transferable, assignable or salable until 30 days after the completion of a Business Combination, subject to certain limited exceptions. Additionally, the Private Placement Warrants will be non-redeemable so long as they are held by the initial purchasers or such purchasers' permitted transferees. If the Private Placement Warrants are held by someone other than the initial shareholders or their permitted transferees, the Private Placement Warrants will be redeemable by the Company and exercisable by such holders on the same basis as the Public Warrants. The Company may call the Public Warrants for redemption (except with respect to the Private Placement Warrants): ● in whole and not in part; ● at a price of $0.01 per Warrant; ● upon a minimum of 30 days' prior written notice of redemption; and ● if, and only if, the last reported sale price of the Class A ordinary share equals or exceeds $18.00 per share (as adjusted for stock splits, stock dividends, reorganizations, recapitalizations and the like) for any 20 trading days within a 30-trading day period commencing once the Warrants become exercisable and ending on the third trading day prior to the date on which the Company sends the notice of redemption to the Warrant holders. If the Company calls the Public Warrants for redemption, management will have the option to require all holders that wish to exercise the Public Warrants to do so on a "cashless basis," as described in the warrant agreement. Additionally, in no event will the Company be required to net cash settle any warrants. If the Company is unable to complete the initial Business Combination within the Combination Period and the Company liquidates the funds held in the Trust Account, holders of warrants will not receive any of such funds with respect to their warrants, nor will they receive any distribution from the Company's assets held outside of the Trust Account with respect to such warrants. Accordingly, the warrants may expire worthless. F-19 Note 8 - Class A Ordinary Shares Subject to Possible Redemption (Restated) The Company's Class A ordinary shares feature certain redemption rights that are considered to be outside of the Company's control and subject to the occurrence of future events. The Company is authorized to issue 200,000,000 Class A ordinary shares with a par value of $0.0001 per share. Holders of the Company's Class A ordinary shares are entitled to one vote for each share. As of December 31, 2020, there were 23,000,000 Class A ordinary shares issued and subject to possible redemption. As of December 31, 2020, Class A ordinary shares reflected on the balance sheet is reconciled on the following table: As of

December 31,

2020 Gross proceeds received from Initial Public Offering $ 230,000,000 Less: Fair value of Public Warrants at issuance (13,340,000 ) Offering costs allocated to Class A ordinary shares (12,491,674 ) Plus: Accretion on Class A ordinary shares to redemption value 26,380,521 Class A ordinary shares subject to possible redemption $ 230,548,847 Note 9-Shareholders' Equity Class A Ordinary Shares - The Company is authorized to issue 200,000,000 Class A ordinary shares with a par value of $0.0001 per share. There were no Class A ordinary shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2019. As of December 31, 2020, there were 23,000,000 Class A ordinary shares issued and outstanding, all of which are subject to possible redemption and classified as temporary equity in the accompanying balance sheets (see Note 8). Class B Ordinary Shares - The Company is authorized to issue 20,000,000 Class B ordinary shares with a par value of $0.0001 per share. As of December 31, 2020 and 2019, there were 5,750,000 Class B ordinary shares outstanding. Of the 5,750,000 Class B ordinary shares outstanding as of December 31, 2019, an aggregate of up to 750,000 shares were subject to forfeiture to the Company for no consideration to the extent that the underwriters' over-allotment option was not exercised in full or in part. On January 28, 2020, the over-allotment option was exercised in full. Accordingly, no Class B ordinary shares were forfeited. Class A ordinary shareholders and Class B ordinary shareholders of record are entitled to one vote for each share held on all matters to be voted on by shareholders and vote together as a single class, except as required by law; provided, that, prior to the Company's initial Business Combination, holders of the Class B ordinary shares will have the right to elect all of the Company's directors and remove members of the board of directors for any reason, and holders of the Class A ordinary shares will not be entitled to vote on the election of directors during such time. The Class B ordinary shares will automatically convert into Class A ordinary shares at the time of the Initial Business Combination on a one-for-one basis, subject to adjustment for share splits, share dividends, rights issuances, subdivisions, reorganizations, recapitalizations and the like, and subject to further adjustment as provided herein. In the case that additional Class A ordinary shares, or equity-linked securities, are issued or deemed issued in excess of the amounts issued in the Initial Public Offering and related to the closing of the initial Business Combination, the ratio at which the Class B ordinary shares will convert into Class A ordinary shares will be adjusted (unless the holders of a majority of the issued and outstanding Class B ordinary shares agree to waive such anti-dilution adjustment with respect to any such issuance or deemed issuance) so that the number of Class A ordinary shares issuable upon conversion of all Class B ordinary shares will equal, in the aggregate, on an as-converted basis, 20% of the sum of all ordinary shares issued and outstanding upon the completion of the Initial Public Offering plus all Class A ordinary shares and equity-linked securities issued or deemed issued in connection with the initial Business Combination, excluding any shares or equity-linked securities issued, or to be issued, to any seller in the initial Business Combination. Preferred Shares - The Company is authorized to issue 1,000,000 preferred shares with such designations, voting and other rights and preferences as may be determined from time to time by the Company's board of directors. As of December 31, 2020 and 2019, there were no preferred shares issued or outstanding. F-20 Note 10-Fair Value Measurements The Company follows the guidance in ASC 820 for its financial assets and liabilities that are re-measured and reported at fair value at each reporting period, and non-financial assets and liabilities that are re-measured and reported at fair value at least annually. The fair value of the Company's financial assets and liabilities reflects management's estimate of amounts that the Company would have received in connection with the sale of the assets or paid in connection with the transfer of the liabilities in an orderly transaction between market participants at the measurement date. In connection with measuring the fair value of its assets and liabilities, the Company seeks to maximize the use of observable inputs (market data obtained from independent sources) and to minimize the use of unobservable inputs (internal assumptions about how market participants would price assets and liabilities). The following fair value hierarchy is used to classify assets and liabilities based on the observable inputs and unobservable inputs used in order to value the assets and liabilities: ● Level 1: Quoted prices in active markets for identical assets or liabilities. An active market for an asset or liability is a market in which transactions for the asset or liability occur with sufficient frequency and volume to provide pricing information on an ongoing basis. ● Level 2: Observable inputs other than Level 1 inputs. Examples of Level 2 inputs include quoted prices in active markets for similar assets or liabilities and quoted prices for identical assets or liabilities in markets that are not active. ● Level 3: Unobservable inputs based on the Company's assessment of the assumptions that market participants would use in pricing the asset or liability. The following table presents information about the Company's financial assets that are measured at fair value on a recurring basis as of December 31, 2020 and 2019 by level within the fair value hierarchy: Fair Value Measured as of December 31, 2020 Level 1 Level 2 Level 3 Total Assets Investments held in Trust Account - money market fund $ 230,548,847 $ - $ - $ 230,548,847 Liabilities: Warrant liabilities - public warrants (restated) $ 19,550,000 $ - $ - $ 19,550,000 Warrant liabilities - private warrants (restated) $ - $ - $ 11,748,000 $ 11,748,000 Transfers to/from Levels 1, 2 and 3 are recognized at the end of the reporting period. The estimated fair value of the Public Warrants transferred from a Level 3 measurement to a Level 1 fair value measurement in March 2021, when the Public Warrants were separately listed and traded. The fair value of warrants issued in connection with the Private Placement has been estimated using Monte-Carlo simulations at each balance sheet date. The fair value of the warrants issued in connection with the Initial Public Offering was initially measured using a Monte-Carlo simulation model at each measurement date and subsequently been measured based on the market price when separately listed and traded. The Company recognized approximately $21.4 million for the derivative warrant liabilities upon their issuance on January 28, 2020. For the year ended December 31, 2020, the Company recognized a charge to the statements of operations resulting from an increase in the fair value of liabilities of approximately $9.9 million presented as change in fair value of derivative warrant liabilities on the accompanying statements of operations. The change in the fair value of the derivative warrant liabilities for the year ended December 31, 2020 is summarized as follows: Warrant liabilities at January 1, 2020 $ - Issuance of public and private warrants 21,392,000 Change in fair value of warrant liabilities 9,906,000 Warrant liabilities at December 31, 2020 $ 31,298,000 The estimated fair value of the derivative warrant liabilities is determined using Level 3 inputs. Inherent in a Monte-Carlo simulation are assumptions related to expected stock-price volatility, expected life, risk-free interest rate and dividend yield. The Company estimates the volatility of its ordinary shares based on historical volatility of select peer companies that matches the expected remaining life of the warrants. The risk-free interest rate is based on the U.S. Treasury zero-coupon yield curve on the grant date for a maturity similar to the expected remaining life of the warrants. The expected life of the warrants is assumed to be equivalent to their remaining contractual term. The dividend rate is based on the historical rate, which the Company anticipates remaining at zero. F-21 The following table provides quantitative information regarding Level 3 fair value measurements inputs as their measurement dates: December 31,

2020 September 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 March 31,

2020 January 28,

2020 Exercise price $ 11.50 $ 11.50 $ 11.50 $ 11.50 $ 11.50 Stock Price $ 10.30 $ 10.00 $ 9.96 $ 9.50 $ 9.42 Term (in years) 5.58 5.83 6.08 6.33 6.50 Volatility 24.50 % 23.10 % 16.90 % 10.50 % 18.40 % Risk-free interest rate 0.44 % 0.36 % 0.40 % 0.49 % 1.54 % Dividend yield - - - - - Note 11-Subsequent Events Management has evaluated subsequent events to determine if events or transactions occurring through the date the financial statements were issued required potential adjustment to or disclosure in the financial statements and has concluded that all such events that would require recognition or disclosure have been recognized or disclosed. Note 12-Quarterly Financial Information (Unaudited) The following tables contain unaudited quarterly financial information for the quarterly periods ended September 30, 2020, June 30, 2020 and March 31, 2020 that has been updated to reflect the restatement of the Company's financial statements as described in Note 2-Restatement of Previously Issued Financial Statements. The Company has not amended its previously filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the Affected Periods. The financial information that has been previously filed or otherwise reported for the Affected Periods are superseded by the information in this Annual Report, and the financial statements and related financial information for the Affected Periods contained in such previously filed reports should no longer be relied upon. F-22 As of March 31, 2020 As Previously Reported Adjustment As Restated Unaudited Condensed Balance Sheet Total Assets $ 231,737,329 - $ 231,737,329 Total liabilities $ 15,543,013 - $ 15,543,013 Class A ordinary shares, $0.0001 par value; shares subject to possible redemption 211,194,310 19,088,637 230,282,947 Shareholders' equity (deficit) Preferred shares - $0.0001 par value - - - Class A ordinary shares - $0.0001 par value 188 (188 ) - Class B ordinary shares - $0.0001 par value 575 - 575 Additional paid-in-capital (7,001,747 ) 7,001,747 - Accumulated deficit 12,000,990 (26,090,196 ) (14,089,206 ) Total shareholders' equity (deficit) 5,000,006 (19,088,637 ) (14,088,631 ) Total liabilities, Class A ordinary shares subject to possible redemption and shareholders' equity (deficit) $ 231,737,329 $ - $ 231,737,329 For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 As Previously

Reported Adjustment As Restated Unaudited Condensed Statement of Operations Loss from operations $ (1,622,233 ) $ - $ (1,622,233 ) Other (expense) income: Change in fair value of warrant liabilities 14,152,000 - 14,152,000 Offering costs associated with issuance of public and private warrants (790,510 ) - (790,510 ) Net gain from investments held in Trust Account 282,947 - 282,947 Total other (expense) income 13,644,437 - 13,644,437 Net income $ 12,022,204 $ - $ 12,022,204 Weighted average shares outstanding of Class A ordinary shares, basic and diluted 19,715,037 (3,539,213 ) 16,175,824 Basic and diluted net income per Class A ordinary share $ 0.01 $ 0.54 $ 0.55 Weighted average shares outstanding of Class B ordinary shares, basic and diluted 7,837,776 (2,310,304 ) 5,527,473 Basic and diluted net income per Class B ordinary share $ 1.50 $ (0.95 ) $ 0.55 For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 As Previously Reported Adjustment As Restated Unaudited Condensed Statement of Cash Flows - Supplemental disclosure of noncash activities: Initial value of Class A ordinary shares subject to possible redemption $ 196,927,450 $ (196,927,450 ) $ - Change in fair value of Class A ordinary shares subject to possible redemption $ 14,266,860 $ (14,266,860 ) $ - Accretion of Class A ordinary shares subject to redemption amount $ - $ 26,114,621 $ 26,114,621 F-23 As of June 30, 2020 As Previously Reported Adjustment As Restated Unaudited Condensed Balance Sheet Total Assets $ 231,677,875 - $ 231,677,875 Total liabilities $ 26,947,235 - $ 26,947,235 Class A ordinary shares, $0.0001 par value; shares subject to possible redemption 199,730,637 30,793,051 230,523,688 Shareholders' equity (deficit) Preferred shares - $0.0001 par value - - - Class A ordinary shares - $0.0001 par value 307 (307 ) - Class B ordinary shares - $0.0001 par value 575 - 575 Additional paid-in-capital 4,461,807 (4,461,807 ) - Accumulated deficit 537,314 (26,330,937 ) (25,793,623 ) Total shareholders' equity (deficit) 5,000,003 (30,793,051 ) (25,793,048 ) Total liabilities, Class A ordinary shares subject to possible redemption and shareholders' equity (deficit) $ 231,677,875 $ - $ 231,677,875 For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 As Previously Reported Adjustment As Restated Unaudited Condensed Statement of Operations Loss from operations $ (120,417 ) $ - $ (120,417 ) Other (expense) income: Change in fair value of warrant liabilities (11,584,000 ) - (11,584,000 ) Net gain from investments held in Trust Account 240,741 - 240,741 Total other expense (11,343,259 ) - (11,343,259 ) Net loss $ (11,463,676 ) $ - $ (11,463,676 ) Weighted average shares outstanding of Class A ordinary shares, basic and diluted 21,106,354 1,893,646 23,000,000 Basic and diluted net income (loss) per Class A ordinary share $ 0.01 $ (0.41 ) $ (0.40 ) Weighted average shares outstanding of Class B ordinary shares, basic and diluted 7,643,646 (1,893,646 ) 5,750,000 Basic and diluted net loss per Class B ordinary share $ (1.53 ) $ 1.13 $ (0.40 ) For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 As Previously Reported Adjustment As Restated Unaudited Condensed Statement of Operations Loss from operations $ (1,742,650 ) $ - $ (1,742,650 ) Other (expense) income: - Change in fair value of warrant liabilities 2,568,000 - 2,568,000 Offering costs associated with issuance of public and private warrants (790,510 ) - (790,510 ) Net gain from investments held in Trust Account 523,688 - 523,688 Total other income 2,301,178 - 2,301,178 Net income $ 558,528 $ - $ 558,528 Weighted average shares outstanding of Class A ordinary shares, basic and diluted 17,485,937 2,101,975 19,587,912 Basic and diluted net income per Class A ordinary share $ 0.03 $ (0.01 ) $ 0.02 Weighted average shares outstanding of Class B ordinary shares, basic and diluted 7,740,711 (2,101,975 ) 5,638,736 Basic and diluted net income per Class B ordinary share $ 0.01 $ 0.01 $ 0.02 F-24 For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 As Previously Reported Adjustment As Restated Unaudited Condensed Statement of Cash Flows - Supplemental disclosure of noncash activities: Initial value of Class A ordinary shares subject to possible redemption $ 196,927,450 $ (196,927,450 ) $ - Change in fair value of Class A ordinary shares subject to possible redemption $ 2,803,187 $ (2,803,187 ) $ - Accretion of Class A ordinary shares subject to redemption amount $ - $ 26,355,362 $ 26,355,362 As of September 30, 2020 As Previously Reported Adjustment As Restated Unaudited Condensed Balance Sheet Total Assets $ 231,600,223 - $ 231,600,223 Total liabilities $ 35,676,701 - $ 35,676,701 Class A ordinary shares, $0.0001 par value; shares subject to possible redemption 190,923,515 39,621,026 230,544,541 Shareholders' equity (deficit) Preferred shares - $0.0001 par value - - - Class A ordinary shares - $0.0001 par value 395 (395 ) - Class B ordinary shares - $0.0001 par value 575 - 575 Additional paid-in-capital 13,268,841 (13,268,841 ) - Accumulated deficit (8,269,804 ) (26,351,790 ) (34,621,594 ) Total shareholders' equity (deficit) 5,000,007 (39,621,026 ) (34,621,019 ) Total liabilities, Class A ordinary shares subject to possible redemption and shareholders' equity (deficit) $ 231,600,223 $ - $ 231,600,223 For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 As Previously Reported Adjustment As Restated Unaudited Condensed Statement of Operations Loss from operations $ (171,971 ) $ - $ (171,971 ) Other (expense) income: Change in fair value of warrant liabilities (8,656,000 ) - (8,656,000 ) Net gain from investments held in Trust Account 20,853 - 20,853 Total other expense (8,635,147 ) - (8,635,147 ) Net loss $ (8,807,118 ) $ - $ (8,807,118 ) Weighted average shares outstanding of Class A ordinary shares, basic and diluted 19,919,867 3,080,133 23,000,000 Basic and diluted net income (loss) per Class A ordinary share $ 0.00 $ (0.31 ) $ (0.31 ) Weighted average shares outstanding of Class B ordinary shares, basic and diluted 8,830,133 (3,080,133 ) 5,750,000 Basic and diluted net loss per Class B ordinary share $ (1.00 ) $ 0.69 $ (0.31 ) F-25 For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 As Previously Reported Adjustment As Restated Unaudited Condensed Statement of Operations Loss from operations $ (1,914,621 ) $ - $ (1,914,621 ) Other (expense) income: - Change in fair value of warrant liabilities (6,088,000 ) - (6,088,000 ) Offering costs associated with issuance of public and private warrants (790,510 ) - (790,510 ) Net gain from investments held in Trust Account 544,541 - 544,541 Total other expense (6,333,969 ) - (6,333,969 ) Net loss $ (8,248,590 ) $ - $ (8,248,590 ) Weighted average shares outstanding of Class A ordinary shares, basic and diluted 18,303,169 2,430,407 20,733,577 Basic and diluted net income (loss) per Class A ordinary share $ 0.02 $ (0.33 ) $ (0.31 ) Weighted average shares outstanding of Class B ordinary shares, basic and diluted 8,106,502 (2,430,407 ) 5,676,095 Basic and diluted net loss per Class B ordinary share $ (1.07 ) $ 0.76 $ (0.31 ) For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 As Previously Reported Adjustment As Restated Unaudited Condensed Statement of Cash Flows - Supplemental disclosure of noncash activities: Initial value of Class A ordinary shares subject to possible redemption $ 196,927,450 $ (196,927,450 ) $ - Change in fair value of Class A ordinary shares subject to possible redemption $ (6,003,935 ) $ 6,003,935 $ - Accretion of Class A ordinary shares subject to redemption amount $ - $ 26,376,215 $ 26,376,215 Restated Unaudited Condensed Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity For the three months ended March 31, 2020, the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 and the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 Ordinary Shares Additional Total

Shareholders' Class A Class B Paid-in Accumulated Equity Shares Amount Shares Amount Capital Deficit (Deficit) Balance - December 31, 2019 - $ - 5,750,000 $ 575 $ 24,425 $ (21,214 ) $ 3,786 Accretion on Class A ordinary shares subject to possible redemption amount - - - - (24,425 ) (26,090,196 ) (26,114,621 ) Net income - - - - - 12,022,204 12,022,204 Balance - March 31, 2020 (unaudited) - - 5,750,000 575 - (14,089,206 ) (14,088,631 ) Accretion on Class A ordinary shares subject to possible redemption amount - - - - - (240,741 ) (240,741 ) Net loss - - - - - (11,463,676 ) (11,463,676 ) Balance - June 30, 2020 (unaudited) - - 5,750,000 575 - (25,793,623 ) (25,793,048 ) Accretion on Class A ordinary shares subject to possible redemption amount - - - - - (20,853 ) (20,853 ) Net loss - - - - - (8,807,118 ) (8,807,118 ) Balance - September 30, 2020 (unaudited) - - 5,750,000 575 - (34,621,594 ) (34,621,019 ) Accretion on Class A ordinary shares subject to possible redemption amount - - - - - (4,306 ) (4,306 ) Net loss - - - - - (4,871,513 ) (4,871,513 ) Balance - December 31, 2020 (restated) - $ - 5,750,000 $ 575 $ - $ (39,497,413 ) $ (39,496,838 ) F-26 The following is a summary of the above adjustments to the respective periods in the amended unaudited condensed statements of changes in shareholder's equity. Ordinary Shares Additional Total

Shareholders' Class A Class B Paid-in Retained Equity Shares Amount Shares Amount Capital Earnings (Deficit) For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 Balance at March 31, 2020 - as previously reported 1,880,569 $ 188 5,750,000 $ 575 $ (7,001,747 ) $ 12,000,990 $ 5,000,006 Balance at March 31, 2020 - restatement adjustment (1,880,569 ) (188 ) - - 7,001,747 (26,090,196 ) (19,088,637 ) Balance at March 31, 2020 - as restated - - 5,750,000 575 - (14,089,206 ) (14,088,631 ) Ordinary Shares Additional Retained Earnings Total

Shareholders' Class A Class B Paid-in (Accumulated Equity Shares Amount Shares Amount Capital Deficit) (Deficit) For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 Balance at June 30, 2020 - as previously reported 3,070,560 $ 307 5,750,000 $ 575 $ 4,461,807 $ 537,314 $ 5,000,003 Balance at June 30, 2020 - restatement adjustment (3,070,560 ) (307 ) - - (4,461,807 ) (26,330,937 ) (30,793,051 ) Balance at June 30, 2020 - as restated - - 5,750,000 575 - (25,793,623 ) (25,793,048 ) Ordinary Shares Additional Retained Earnings Total

Shareholders' Class A Class B Paid-in (Accumulated Equity Shares Amount Shares Amount Capital Deficit) (Deficit) For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 Balance at September 30, 2020 - as previously reported 3,951,242 $ 395 5,750,000 $ 575 $ 13,268,841 $ (8,269,804 ) $ 5,000,007 Balance at September 30, 2020 - restatement adjustment (3,951,242 ) (395 ) - - (13,268,841 ) (26,351,790 ) (39,621,026 ) Balance at September 30, 2020 - as restated - - 5,750,000 575 - (34,621,594 ) (34,621,019 ) F-27 Attachments Original Link

Original Document

SCVX Corp. published this content on 18 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 April 2022 21:23:07 UTC.

