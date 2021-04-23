Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. SCWorx Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WORX

SCWORX CORP.

(WORX)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Nasdaq issues SCWorx Notice of Deficiency Due to Company's 2020 Form 10K not yet being Filed

04/23/2021 | 04:10pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, NY, April 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SCWorx Corp. (Nasdaq: WORX) announced today that on April 19, 2021 and April 21, 2021, the Nasdaq Stock Market notified the Company that it was not in compliance with the Nasdaq’s rules for continued listing because the Company has not yet filed its 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 (“2020 10-K”), as required by Nasdaq Rule 5250(c)(1) (the April 21 notification superseded the April 19 notification). The initial Nasdaq notification gave the Company 60 days to submit a compliance plan.  As a result of the Company’s stated objective of filing its 2020 10-K by around May 17, 2021, the most recent Nasdaq notice requires the Company to submit its plan to regain compliance, no later than May 19, 2021.

The Company intends to file its 2020 10-K during the week of May 17, 2021.  If the 2020 10-K is not filed prior to May 19, 2021, then the Company will submit its compliance plan to Nasdaq by such date. 

About SCWorx Corp.

SCWorx has created an advanced attributed virtualized item data warehouse utilizing machine learning and artificial intelligence to offer a suite of software-as-a-service-based solutions for healthcare providers. The value proposition for customers revolves around the full integration of all solution modules with the company’s data platform. The solution modules include Virtual Item Master, data cleanse and normalization, contract management and request for pricing (RFP) module, automated rebate management module, data interoperability (EMR, MMIS, finance) module, Automated Item Add Portal, Virtual General Ledger, and the data analytics module. SCWorx creates a single source for information for the healthcare provider’s data governance and analytics requirements.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” that involve substantial risks and uncertainties for purposes of the safe harbor provided by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release regarding strategy, future operations, future contract renewals and terminations, future financial position, prospects, plans and objectives of management are forward-looking statements. You can identify many (but not all) such forward-looking statements by looking for words such as “assumes,” “approximates,” “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “projects,” “seeks,” “intends,” “plans,” “could,” “would,” “may” or other similar expressions. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Such statements are based on management’s current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results and performance could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of many factors, including, without limitation, delays in completing the audit of its 2020 financial statements, securing future contracts and orders, future product sourcing, supply disruptions, containing costs, the ability to project future cash utilization and reserves needed for contingent future liabilities and business operations,  the availability of sufficient resources of the company to meet its business objectives and operational requirements and other important factors that are detailed in filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission made from time to time by SCWorx, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K. Matters described in forward-looking statements may also be affected by other known and unknown risks, trends, uncertainties and factors, many of which are beyond the company’s ability to control or predict. SCWorx undertakes no obligation to release publicly any revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Contacts:
ir@scworx.com

###



© GlobeNewswire 2021
All news about SCWORX CORP.
04:10pNasdaq issues SCWorx Notice of Deficiency Due to Company's 2020 Form 10K not ..
GL
04/21SCWORX CORP.  : Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Ru..
AQ
03/16SCWORX CORP.  : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
03/15SCWorx has appointed Alton Irby to serve as a member of the Board of Director..
GL
01/25SCWORX CORP.  : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
01/25Marc schessel transitioning to scworx consultant role
GL
01/08SCWORX CORP.  : Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Ru..
AQ
2020SCWORX  : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Result..
AQ
2020SCWORX CORP.  : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
2020SCWORX CORP.  : Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Ru..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 5,55 M - -
Net income 2019 -11,3 M - -
Net cash 2019 0,48 M - -
P/E ratio 2019 -1,59x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 15,9 M 15,9 M -
EV / Sales 2018 -
EV / Sales 2019 3,59x
Nbr of Employees 4
Free-Float 83,0%
Chart SCWORX CORP.
Duration : Period :
SCWorx Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SCWORX CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Timothy A. Hannibal President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Christopher J. Kohler Chief Financial Officer
Steven Wallitt Director
Mark S. Shefts Independent Director
Alton Fernando Irby Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SCWORX CORP.17.77%16
MICROSOFT CORPORATION17.16%1 939 632
SEA LIMITED23.83%128 073
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-2.67%96 432
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE17.42%61 274
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-2.32%57 127
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ