SCWORX CORP.

(WORX)
SCWorx : Failure to Satisfy Listing Rule - Form 8-K

12/09/2022 | 09:43am EST
UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 8-K

CURRENT REPORT

Pursuant to Section 13 or Section 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Date of Report (Date of Earliest Event Reported): December 6, 2022

SCWORX CORP.

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

Delaware 001-37899 47-5412331
(State or other jurisdiction
of incorporation) 		(Commission
File Number) 		(IRS Employer
Identification No.)

590 Madison Avenue, 21st Floor

New York, New York10022

(Address of Principal Executive Offices)

(844)472-9679

(Registrant's telephone number)

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation to the registrant under any of the following provisions:

Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)
Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)
Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))
Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act: None.

Title of each class Trading Symbol(s) Name of each exchange on which registered
Common stock, par value $0.001 per share WORX The NasdaqCapital Market

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter).

Emerging growth company

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act.

Item 3.01.Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Standard; Transfer of Listing.

As previously reported, on June 8, 2022, Nasdaq notified the Company that based upon the Company's closing bid price for the last 30 consecutive business days (April 26, 2022 through June 7, 2022), the Company no longer meets the listed securities requirement to maintain minimum bid price of $1 per share pursuant to Nasdaq Rules 5550(a)(2) and 5810(c)(3)(A).

On December 6, 2022, the Company received written notification from the Listing Qualifications Department of Nasdaq, granting the Company's request for a 180-day extension to regain compliance with the Bid Price Rule. The Company now has until June 5, 2023 to meet the requirement. If at any time prior to June 5, 2023, the bid price of the Company's ordinary shares closes at $1.00 per share or more for a minimum of 10 consecutive business days, the Company will regain compliance with the Bid Price Rule.

If the Company does not regain compliance with the Bid Price Rule during the additional 180-day extension, Nasdaq will provide written notification to the Company that its Common Stock will be delisted. At that time, the Company may appeal the relevant delisting determination to a hearings panel pursuant to the procedures set forth in the applicable Nasdaq Listing Rules. However, there can be no assurance that, if the Company does appeal the delisting determination by Nasdaq to the hearings panel, that such appeal would be successful.

Nasdaq's extension notice has no immediate effect on the listing or trading of the Company's Common Stock, which will continue to trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "WORX".

Item9.01Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits.

Exhibit No. Description
104 Cover Page Interactive Data File (formatted as Inline XBRL).

SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the Registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

Dated: December 9, 2022

SCWorx Corp.
By: /s/ Timothy A. Hannibal
Name: Timothy A. Hannibal
Title: Chief Executive Officer

Attachments

Disclaimer

SCWorx Corporation published this content on 09 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 December 2022 14:42:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
