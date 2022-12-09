SCWorx : Failure to Satisfy Listing Rule - Form 8-K

UNITED STATES

Date of Report (Date of Earliest Event Reported): December 6, 2022

SCWORX CORP.

Item 3.01.Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Standard; Transfer of Listing.

As previously reported, on June 8, 2022, Nasdaq notified the Company that based upon the Company's closing bid price for the last 30 consecutive business days (April 26, 2022 through June 7, 2022), the Company no longer meets the listed securities requirement to maintain minimum bid price of $1 per share pursuant to Nasdaq Rules 5550(a)(2) and 5810(c)(3)(A).

On December 6, 2022, the Company received written notification from the Listing Qualifications Department of Nasdaq, granting the Company's request for a 180-day extension to regain compliance with the Bid Price Rule. The Company now has until June 5, 2023 to meet the requirement. If at any time prior to June 5, 2023, the bid price of the Company's ordinary shares closes at $1.00 per share or more for a minimum of 10 consecutive business days, the Company will regain compliance with the Bid Price Rule.

If the Company does not regain compliance with the Bid Price Rule during the additional 180-day extension, Nasdaq will provide written notification to the Company that its Common Stock will be delisted. At that time, the Company may appeal the relevant delisting determination to a hearings panel pursuant to the procedures set forth in the applicable Nasdaq Listing Rules. However, there can be no assurance that, if the Company does appeal the delisting determination by Nasdaq to the hearings panel, that such appeal would be successful.

Nasdaq's extension notice has no immediate effect on the listing or trading of the Company's Common Stock, which will continue to trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "WORX".

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

Dated: December 9, 2022