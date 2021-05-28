SCWorx : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (Form 8-K)

Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders.
On May 24, 2021, SCWorx Corp. (the 'Company') held its Special Meeting in lieu of 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the 'Annual Meeting'). The results of the stockholder voting at the Annual Meeting are set forth below:
Proposal No. 1 - Election of Directors.
The stockholders elected the following individuals as directors of the Company to hold office until the next annual meeting of stockholders and until their successors shall have been duly elected and qualified. Each nominee received the following votes:
|
Director Name
|
For
|
Withheld
|
Broker Non-Votes
|
Timothy A. Hannibal
|
3,067,332
|
331,062
|
|
Alton Irby
|
3,358,603
|
39,791
|
|
Mark D. Shefts
|
3,229,267
|
169,127
|
|
Steven Wallitt
|
3,233,024
|
165,370
|
|
|
|
|
1,963,742
Proposal No. 2 - To consider and vote upon an Amendment and Restatement of 2016 Amended and Restated Equity Incentive Plan, to increase the shares available thereunder to 5,000,000.
|
For
|
Against
|
Abstain
|
Broker Non-Votes
|
2,904,258
|
484,538
|
9,598
|
1,963,742
Proposal No. 3 - To consider and vote, on a non-binding, advisory basis, upon the compensation of those of our executive officers listed in the Summary Compensation Table appearing in the proxy statement, or our named executive officers, as disclosed in the proxy statement pursuant to Item 402 of Regulation S-K
|
For
|
Against
|
Abstain
|
Broker Non-Votes
|
3,014,912
|
371,037
|
12,445
|
1,963,742
Proposal No. 4 -To ratify the selection of BF Borgers CPA PC as the Company's independent auditors fo the year ended December 31 2020.
|
For
|
Against
|
Abstain
|
Broker Non-Votes
|
5,125,751
|
97,140
|
139,245
|
1,963,742
The results reported above are final voting results.
Disclaimer
SCWorx Corporation published this content on 28 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 May 2021 10:04:01 UTC.