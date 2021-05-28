SCWorx : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (Form 8-K)

Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders.

On May 24, 2021, SCWorx Corp. (the ' Company ') held its Special Meeting in lieu of 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the ' Annual Meeting '). The results of the stockholder voting at the Annual Meeting are set forth below:

Proposal No. 1 - Election of Directors.

The stockholders elected the following individuals as directors of the Company to hold office until the next annual meeting of stockholders and until their successors shall have been duly elected and qualified. Each nominee received the following votes:

Director Name For Withheld Broker Non-Votes Timothy A. Hannibal 3,067,332 331,062 Alton Irby 3,358,603 39,791 Mark D. Shefts 3,229,267 169,127 Steven Wallitt 3,233,024 165,370 1,963,742

Proposal No. 2 - To consider and vote upon an Amendment and Restatement of 2016 Amended and Restated Equity Incentive Plan, to increase the shares available thereunder to 5,000,000.

For Against Abstain Broker Non-Votes 2,904,258 484,538 9,598 1,963,742

Proposal No. 3 - To consider and vote, on a non-binding, advisory basis, upon the compensation of those of our executive officers listed in the Summary Compensation Table appearing in the proxy statement, or our named executive officers, as disclosed in the proxy statement pursuant to Item 402 of Regulation S-K

For Against Abstain Broker Non-Votes 3,014,912 371,037 12,445 1,963,742

Proposal No. 4 -To ratify the selection of BF Borgers CPA PC as the Company's independent auditors fo the year ended December 31 2020.

For Against Abstain Broker Non-Votes 5,125,751 97,140 139,245 1,963,742

The results reported above are final voting results.