Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. SCWorx Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WORX   US78396V1098

SCWORX CORP.

(WORX)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SCWorx : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (Form 8-K)

05/28/2021 | 06:05am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders.

On May 24, 2021, SCWorx Corp. (the 'Company') held its Special Meeting in lieu of 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the 'Annual Meeting'). The results of the stockholder voting at the Annual Meeting are set forth below:

Proposal No. 1 - Election of Directors.

The stockholders elected the following individuals as directors of the Company to hold office until the next annual meeting of stockholders and until their successors shall have been duly elected and qualified. Each nominee received the following votes:

Director Name For Withheld Broker Non-Votes
Timothy A. Hannibal 3,067,332 331,062
Alton Irby 3,358,603 39,791
Mark D. Shefts 3,229,267 169,127
Steven Wallitt 3,233,024 165,370
1,963,742

Proposal No. 2 - To consider and vote upon an Amendment and Restatement of 2016 Amended and Restated Equity Incentive Plan, to increase the shares available thereunder to 5,000,000.

For Against Abstain Broker Non-Votes
2,904,258 484,538 9,598 1,963,742

Proposal No. 3 - To consider and vote, on a non-binding, advisory basis, upon the compensation of those of our executive officers listed in the Summary Compensation Table appearing in the proxy statement, or our named executive officers, as disclosed in the proxy statement pursuant to Item 402 of Regulation S-K

For Against Abstain Broker Non-Votes
3,014,912 371,037 12,445 1,963,742

Proposal No. 4 -To ratify the selection of BF Borgers CPA PC as the Company's independent auditors fo the year ended December 31 2020.

For Against Abstain Broker Non-Votes
5,125,751 97,140 139,245 1,963,742

The results reported above are final voting results.

Disclaimer

SCWorx Corporation published this content on 28 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 May 2021 10:04:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SCWORX CORP.
06:05aSCWORX CORP.  : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
06:05aSCWORX  : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (Form 8-K)
PU
05/24SCWORX  : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Result..
AQ
05/19SCWORX  : Annual report pursuant to Section 13 and 15(d)
PU
05/19SCWORX  : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Result..
AQ
05/06SCWORX  : Amendment to Quarterly Report (SEC Filing - 10-Q/A)
PU
04/23Nasdaq issues SCWorx Notice of Deficiency Due to Company's 2020 Form 10K not ..
GL
04/21SCWORX CORP.  : Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Ru..
AQ
03/16SCWORX CORP.  : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
03/15SCWorx has appointed Alton Irby to serve as a member of the Board of Director..
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 5,21 M - -
Net income 2020 -7,40 M - -
Net Debt 2020 0,29 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -1,65x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 16,5 M 16,5 M -
EV / Sales 2019 3,59x
EV / Sales 2020 2,61x
Nbr of Employees 9
Free-Float 84,8%
Chart SCWORX CORP.
Duration : Period :
SCWorx Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SCWORX CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Timothy A. Hannibal President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Christopher J. Kohler Chief Financial Officer
Steven Wallitt Independent Director
Mark S. Shefts Independent Director
Alton Fernando Irby Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SCWORX CORP.22.21%17
MICROSOFT CORPORATION13.07%1 877 697
SEA LIMITED30.93%136 678
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-3.23%96 121
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE12.28%59 495
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-0.85%58 247