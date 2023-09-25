Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Scynexis, Inc. (“Scynexis” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SCYX) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On September 25, 2023, Scynexis disclosed that it would be recalling ibrexafungerp tablets from the market and placing a temporary hold on clinical studies of ibrexafungerp due to a recent review finding that “a non-antibacterial beta-lactam drug substance is manufactured using equipment common to the manufacturing process for ibrexafungerp,” which has the potential “to act as sensitizing agents that may trigger hypersensitivity or an allergic reaction in some people.”

On this news, Scynexis’s stock price fell as much as 47% during intraday trading on September 25, 2023, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased Scynexis securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

