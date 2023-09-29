NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of SCYNEXIS, Inc. ("SCYNEXIS" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SCYX). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether SCYNEXIS and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On September 25, 2023, Scynexis announced a recall of its anti-fungal therapy ibrexafungerp and placing a temporary hold on its clinical studies due to the risk of a potential contaminant. The Company stated that the decision to recall follows an investigation that found the production of a contaminant called a beta-lactam drug substance during ibrexafungerp's manufacturing process. The non-antibacterial compound can lead to hypersensitivity or allergic reactions in some individuals.

On this news, Scynexis's stock price fell $1.38 per share, or 41.69%, over the following two trading sessions, to close at $1.38 per share on September 26, 2023.

