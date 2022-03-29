Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. SCYNEXIS, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SCYX   US8112922005

SCYNEXIS, INC.

(SCYX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SCYNEXIS : Conference Call Presentation FY 2021

03/29/2022 | 05:33pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Forward Looking Statement

This presentation has been prepared by SCYNEXIS, Inc. ("we," "us," our," SCYNEXIS," or the "Company") and is made for informational purposes only. The information includes forward-looking statements based on current expectations, including statements concerning our financial outlook for the future, leadership's expectations for our future financial and operational performance, as well as our business strategy. Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Please refer to our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, including in each case under the caption "Risk Factors," and in other documents subsequently filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements speak only as of today, March 29, 2022. SCYNEXIS undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made. The information in this presentation is not intended for promotional purposes and not sufficient for prescribing decisions.

© 2022 SCYNEXIS, Inc. All Rights Reserved. 2

Agenda

Welcome & Opening Remarks

Q4 Quarter & 2021 Overview

Commercial Highlights

Pipeline Update

Financial Update

Conclusion

Q&A

Debbie Etchison

Marco Taglietti, M.D.

Christine Coyne

David Angulo, M.D.

Larry R. Hoffman

Marco Taglietti, M.D.

Q4 Quarter & 2021 Overview

Recent Accomplishments

  • BREXAFEMME approval for VVC

  • Positive Phase 3 results for rVVC

  • Expanded Hospital Program

  • Out-Licensing of China Rights

    • Launch of BREXAFEMME

    • ~48% commercial lives coverage

    • ~4,600 Rx/~ $1.1M in 2021 net sales

  • Closed 2021 with >$100M in Cash

  • Cash Runway into Q2 2023

Disclaimer

SCYNEXIS Inc. published this content on 29 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2022 21:31:26 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SCYNEXIS, INC.
05:33pSCYNEXIS : Conference Call Presentation FY 2021
PU
04:07pSCYNEXIS INC MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS ..
AQ
08:30aTRANSCRIPT : SCYNEXIS, Inc., Q4 2021 Earnings Call, Mar 29, 2022
CI
07:21aSCYNEXIS : Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07:09aSCYNEXIS : Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results and Provides Corpor..
PU
07:02aEarnings Flash (SCYX) SCYNEXIS Posts Q4 Revenue $597,000, vs. Street Est of $1.16M
MT
07:01aSCYNEXIS Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results and Provides Corpo..
AQ
03/25SCYNEXIS to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results and Provide a Bu..
AQ
03/24SCYNEXIS to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results and Provide a Bu..
AQ
03/10SCYNEXIS : Financial Obligation - Form 8-K
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SCYNEXIS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 13,9 M - -
Net income 2021 -26,9 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -4,15x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 134 M 134 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 9,65x
Capi. / Sales 2022 8,15x
Nbr of Employees 38
Free-Float 98,4%
Chart SCYNEXIS, INC.
Duration : Period :
SCYNEXIS, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SCYNEXIS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 4,09 $
Average target price 23,25 $
Spread / Average Target 468%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Marco Taglietti Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lawrence R. Hoffman Chief Financial Officer
Guy MacDonald Chairman
David Angulo Gonzalez Chief Medical Officer
Ann F. Hanham Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SCYNEXIS, INC.-22.95%134
JOHNSON & JOHNSON3.95%467 625
ROCHE HOLDING AG-1.41%323 895
PFIZER, INC.-9.77%299 612
ABBVIE INC.19.62%286 085
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY5.59%263 179